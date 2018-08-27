The Story Of Cannabis: What Investors Need To Know

Authored by Jeff Desjardins via VisualCapitalist.com,
It’s not often that a multi-billion dollar industry appears out of nowhere.
Despite the fact that the first-recorded cannabis use by humans was from as far back as 6,000 years ago, the emerging cannabis market remains a challenging enigma for most investors to wrap their heads around. The opportunity is there, but there are few precedents for companies pioneering in the space.
What will users look for in a legal cannabis product, and how can investors and companies prepare to make the most of this Wild West of a market?
WHAT INVESTORS NEED TO KNOW
Today’s infographic comes to us from The Green Organic Dutchman, and it serves as an introduction to the story of cannabis, providing context around the plant, its history, market trends, and the potential of emerging legal markets.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
It’s the first part in an eight-part infographic series called “From Soil to Sale”, that will dive deeper into these trends and what they mean to investors.
THE BIRD’S EYE VIEW
Cannabis has a 6,000 year history of human use – however, since becoming illegal in the early 20th century, it’s fair to say the knowledge gap has broadened as to the plant’s uses and potential.
A Quick Overview:
The female cannabis plant produces clusters of buds which are trimmed down for commercial use. Trichomes are small “hairs” on the outside of cannabis flower that produce and secrete resin, including the cannabinoids and terpenes sought after by users.
There are over 750 compounds found in the plant, including at least 104 cannabinoids.
THC is the cannabinoid you are likely most familiar with (it’s the psychoactive one), but another cannabinoid that is being intensely studied is CBD – a non-psychoactive medicine that has wide applications to several diseases.
KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS
As the legal industry takes off, here are three consumer-focused trends to keep in mind as you watch the cannabis sector:
1. Environmental Sustainability
Indoor cultivation of cannabis is both energy and carbon intensive, while outdoor cultivation uses massive amounts of water. With these potential impacts in mind, consumers will demand cannabis products that minimize effects on the environment.
2. Organic Products
More consumers are leaning organic. The global organic market is expected to blossom into a $320.5 billion market by 2025 – and organic cannabis will likely see similar uptake.
3. Cannabis Retail Products
The market for cannabis-infused food and beverages is expected to grow at a 25% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.
In large legal markets like California and Canada, there is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for investors and companies in the cannabis space – and we will continue to demystify the legal cannabis market and how it works as we continue through this infographic series.
This is part one of an eight-part series.
Comments
Organic food produces the same shit turd that non-organic food but you keep more money in your pocket by ignoring all that "organic" bullshittery.
I wish one of these pot articles would address HR issues at big companies that have offices nationwide (as in dope-states) and in Canada and what this weed thing will do to employer drug testing.
In reply to mmm by More-Sun
In reply to Organic food produces the… by YourAverageJoe
BIG PHARMA wants you to buy its poison,
not naturally grown cannabis.
In reply to BUY CANNIBUSCOIN!!! Losers. by Coinista
In reply to BIG PHARMA wants you to buy… by ardent
Nothing.
Even in legal states, they still drug test, and many jobs still disqualify for cannabis. They don't Have to, but then almost no one does.
There are relatively few jobs that require a drug test by law, companies just get cheaper insurance rates by requiring one. Which impacts cannabis users more frequently than most drugs because of how long it stays in your system.
In reply to Organic food produces the… by YourAverageJoe
Co.s always overlooked positive drug tests when they wanted to.
Definitely disagree about differences in quality; a truly living organic soil has it all over any other type of cultivation. The type of nutrition from a biologically and paramagnetically active soil results in matchless plant growth, overall health and disease resistance.
The plant chooses its answer to its needs, not overwhelmed by "balanced" refined mineral salts and chelates.
Oddly enough, potatoes are one crop that grown thus have outstanding flavor over commercially grown ones.
My pot using, MS afflicted bud says he can really taste the lack of harshness in his bud since he switched to organic.
In reply to Organic food produces the… by YourAverageJoe
In reply to Organic food produces the… by YourAverageJoe
You know, it takes investing in human stupidity and desire to be stupid to a whole new profitable and legal level.
The high of stupidity was government declaring a weed illegal as a means of eradication.
In reply to You know, it takes investing… by Clark_Griswold…
It was originally because hemp oil threatened the oil industry.
In reply to The high of stupidity was… by Rusticus2.0
"Cannabis has a 6,000 year history of human use – however, since becoming illegal in the early 20th century , it’s fair to say the knowledge gap has broadened as to the plant’s uses and potential."...almost the same can be said of gold.
In reply to The high of stupidity was… by Rusticus2.0
In reply to You know, it takes investing… by Clark_Griswold…
In 10 years you'll be able to buy cannabis products made by by Proctor & Gamble off the shelf at WalMart. They'll be right next to the cough medicine and allergy pills.
Imagine monsanto, i mean bayer weed... Frightening. Some guy on here a lil while ago was talking about how most strains in the US have been mixed with blue dream due to increasing hybridization following its introduction by the see eye gay... Was advocating growing straight northern lights as a way to bump off the remainder of the drug cartels selling weed and push the deep st8 out of weed. Interesting stuff. Not baked btw
In reply to In 10 years you'll be able… by NoDebt
You'll never push the CIA outta drugs. They'll just partner up with big consumer products companies, set FDA standards to regulate all the little guys out of business and make sure the revenuers and bankers get their cut on all of it. Hence, my Proctor & Gamble prediction. Just another government-regulated commodity like dish soap and athlete's foot creme.
In reply to Imagine monsanto, i mean… by hxc
good luck with "regulating the little guys" out of business...us little guys can grow our own...and we have guns... FUCK the deep snake!
In reply to You'll never push the CIA… by NoDebt
Yeah, see, that's the thing. MJ will grow pretty much ANYWHERE. It's called "weed" for a reason. Grow your own... fine. You'll be like a moonshine bootlegger after a while. Sure, you can do it, but there's a top-stop where you draw government attention and ATF drops on you like a ton of bricks. Meanwhile, Proctor & Gamble is selling the "government regulated" shit at WalMart for the equivalent of $1 a high, EBT cards accepted. It slowly just becomes "not worth it" for most people to do it outside the law. At least the ones who aren't also into making their own homemade wine or beer (an extreme minority).
IT'S A COMMODITY PRODUCT.
In reply to good luck with "regulating… by runswithscissors
I don't even smoke it. It's worth research though. I find little wrong and a lot right. I use no THC CBD oil on my skin condition and it truly helps.
In reply to Imagine monsanto, i mean… by hxc
In ten years I'l be buying mine from Alibaba. Next to the National Enquirer at the check out AI robot thing.
In reply to In 10 years you'll be able… by NoDebt
In reply to In 10 years you'll be able… by NoDebt
CBD oil actually works,
In reply to CBD oil actually works, by Oldguy05
LOL. but seriously, It does. Not for everything touted under the sun. Just like anything else.
In reply to Far out, man. by 1982xls
Not if you let Phillip Morris grow it, using Monsanto chemicals, processed by Bayer and sold at Walmart.
Most people I know will grow at home. Only occasional users will buy from licensed producers. Buying on the street is less than 1/4 the price of the licensed producers or you can grow it organically yourself free.
Most heavy users I know are looking at bills of $700/month for their medicine. That’s about one gummy’s worth a day. 80mg THC. But right now they spend about $350/month.
$8400/yr in after tax money for weed?? Pffft.
These revenue projections are a joke.
In reply to CBD oil actually works, by Oldguy05
Lots of hype over cannabis stocks again in Canada now that the big booze companies are investing billions in the startups and former medical marijuana companies.
Check the "max" chart here...
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/WEED.TO/
I've got a case of the FOMOs, but I still can't do 300x revenue.
In reply to Lots of hype over cannabis… by opport.knocks
AMZN???
In reply to I've got a case of the FOMOs… by xrxs
I cannot either, but people are based on projected revenue/profit after legalization this October.
In reply to I've got a case of the FOMOs… by xrxs
And TGODs rainmaker CEO had what is rumoured to be a heart attack recently and he stepped down.
In reply to I cannot either, but people… by opport.knocks
GWPH just keeps going up.
Obviously I am going to have to restrict my diet of ZH for awhile.
This is a commercial for TGOD, an over-hyped and overpriced organic weed grower.
As if that’s special. I moved to Vancouver BC 40 years ago and BC Bud was always organic. Chemicals are a cost of production. BC Bud can be made for 20 cents a gram. TGOD would like over $10/g. As I have posted multiple times, I can buy ounces in Vancouver from a legal dispensary for US$70/ounce.
But it’s worse than that for TGOD. Seeing how well they have done, sporting a C$1.3bn (US$1bn) on no production and no revenue and no earnings, other organic producers are seeking to capitalize. That’s probably the reason for this poor commercial.
This is a junior stock commercial for a very high valuation company with zero revenue. Zero revenue is Zero Hedge!
I know of a 40 million ounce a year silver producer that publicly trades at US$1B.
In reply to Obviously I am going to have… by TradingTroll
The industry already exists. It is fully supplied by illicit suppliers. The illicit suppliers have their production facilities largely paid off, don't pay taxes, and don't require armies of expensive botanists, pharmacists, accountants, and security guards. Not to mention background screening. They illicit suppliers will get into a price war with the "legal" suppliers, until pricing is driven down to that of other garden herbs available at retail.
The amount of 'valuation' ascribed to this industry by the public capital markets is in severe excess.
Here in Canada, non-licensed growers will be illegal and prosecuted after legalization. You can legally grow 4 plants per person for your own use.
I know, enforcement will be lax to non-existent until the illegals get ratted out by the legal, tax-paying suppliers.
In reply to The industry already exists… by pitz
It’s impossible to police. The police couldn’t do it with BC Bud and alcohol...well let’s just say every small Canadian town has stills. When did prohibition end?
Good luck if you have an overweight position.
In reply to Here in Canada, non-licensed… by opport.knocks
You seem to know the Canadian weed and real estate markets well.
I used to disagree with your comments about mainland Chinese not really investing much in Canadian real estate. Then I met someone who sold their home to a mainland Chinese buyer who was basically a shell company for some Canadian Chinese who want to avoid paying taxes on the flipping of Canadian residences, which are taxable when for investment (ie. not primary residence).
In reply to The industry already exists… by pitz
I'm not a stock promoter, so this isn't investment advice. I've noticed some interesting trends with BUDZ (Weed Inc) and CGC (Canopy growth). I just exited CGC nicely and am holding onto the other one, it's bouncy but fresh.
Needs a distribution supply chain
A non pot smoker I would say. Probably he doesnt drink either.
In reply to Dear Moron Jeff and Fying… by exartizo
Anytime someone makes the claim that market X is going to be worth Y billions in five years or so is lying. Only unsustainable bubbles grow like that and always wipe themselves out.
Before prohibition over 50,000 products were made from hemp. You don't have to grow the breeds that get you high. In fact, the hemp plant is an immediate danger to the oil and forestry industries that are destroying the environment.
Just buy you some APHQF and you'll be immensely rewarded.
Does this mean we can finally bring the stupid war on drugs to an end?
Public views and attitudes continue to shift concerning the cost of America's decades-long war on drugs. The program has garnered a great deal of criticism over the years because funding for law enforcement is often based on the number of arrests made and the amount of property seized.
President Carter's fear voiced in 1977 that penalties for drugs are doing more damage than drugs themselves continue to ring true. The article below explores how we are spending over $500 a second yet drug related deaths are still on the rise.
