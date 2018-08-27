Tesla Model 3 Production Is 30% Below Guidance

When reporting last night how Elon Musk may have sabotaged his own Tesla "going private" transaction (by leaking details of Saudi involvement which promptly scuttled any further interest from the country's notoriously shy sovereign wealth fund), we noted that a bigger problem for Tesla than even the legal challenges faced by Musk including an SEC probe and a growing number of shareholder lawsuits, is that the announcement to end the MBO raised even more questions open about where he and the electric-car maker go from here.
After all leaving ownership as is puts the scrutiny back on Musk’s "all-consuming work style, the company’s tricky cash position, its ability to meet mass-market production goals, and the independence and oversight of Tesla’s board."
But most of all, what's going on with Model 3 production.
In terms of next steps, the next measure of how (if) Tesla bounces back will come in early October, when the company reports third-quarter production and deliveries: as a reminder, Tesla guided that it expects to produce 6,000 Model 3s per week by late August.
And, as we said last night, this may be a major problem and potentially the reason behind the entire "going private" soap opera, because as some independent observers have noticed, there suddenly appears to be a "significant production problem at Fremont", perhaps the true catalyst behind Musk's catastrophic approach to disclosing his going private intentions.
There is a significant production problem at Fremont.— skabooshka (@skabooshka) August 27, 2018
The finished vehicle lot is now unpopulated with low rate of vehicle outflow.
In the past I’ve reported manufacturing shitdowns. What we’re seeing today is serious. Tho cars are being produced (at a very low rate). pic.twitter.com/s8GGcmjOl0
The employee lot is at ~60% capacity, compared to 100% during the actual 5k/week EoQ push. pic.twitter.com/ofpaw9S5T0— skabooshka (@skabooshka) August 27, 2018
In other words, countless distractions aside, investor attention is once again glued on just one thing: how many Model 3s can Tesla produce, and tied to that, whether user demand for the car is still rising or falling.
Now, according to Electrek - a website many describe as "market testing" and leaking "soft PR" for Tesla - things are not going quite as planned: specifically, while overall output is rising once again, "the company is behind on its Model 3 production goal."
A "reliable source" told Electrek that Tesla produced just over 47,000 vehicles throughout the third quarter as of last week.
At the current rate, Tesla will end the quarter with over 70,000 vehicles produced. In comparison, Tesla produced 53,339 vehicles during the last quarter, which was also a new record for the company. The automaker is on track to achieve the same level this week with still a whole month left in the quarter.
And while Model 3 production is responsible for the impressive increase and the automaker has already produced more Model 3’s in the last two months than during the entire previous quarter, "it is still behind its goal" and according to the same source, Tesla produced just under 30,000 Model 3 vehicles so far during the quarter.
It means that Tesla is on pace to end up just below the lower end of its goal to produce between 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 vehicles in the third quarter.
The problem: following an output burst at the end of the second quarter, which required the use of a tent in which to produce new Model 3s, "the company hasn’t been able to go back to a production of 5,000 units in a single week." Electrek adds:
During the current quarter, Model 3 production is still very volatile and it has been limited to about 3,500 to ~4,900 per week based on a 7 day moving total. It could still achieve its production goal if it starts trending higher next month.
Putting this number in context, Musk has been aiming for 6,000 units per week by the end of August - i.e. right now - and that would mean a more than 30% jump in production week over week to be achieved by the end of this week.
Commenting on this delta, even Electrek's editor-in-chief is skeptical:
"I find it to be unlikely, but Tesla has achieved more difficult things in the past."
And from production follow profitability (or lack thereof): Tesla is attempting to be profitable during the quarter which it can only achieve depending on Model 3 production, "which needs to increase in terms of quantity and achieve a higher gross margin."
While Model 3 output is clearly below guidance, what is unclear is whether this is due to ongoing production bottlenecks which, at least in theory, can be resolved: after all nothing prevents Musk from erecting another tent. The far greater risk to the bull case is if after all the drama, the company is merely responding to a collapse in Model 3 demand. There is nothing Musk can do if the Tesla "magic" has finally died.
Comments
We need more tents!!
Who needs an 8-K when you have Fred?
In reply to We need more tents!! by American Psycho
Tesla backwards is "al-set". I guess that makes sense.
In reply to Who needs an 8-K when you… by SloMoe
Updated Drone Flyover Video Of Tesla Holding Lot at Lathrop, CA:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/drone-flyover-video-of-lathrop-ca-tesla-holding-lot-tsla/
In reply to Who needs an 8-K when you… by SloMoe
tesla will of course magically report numbers higher than expected..........too many pensions and banks with holdings.
was driving on a major highway last night and saw a semi loaded with models 3's.....who knows where they were going but it was interstate.....probably between storage lots.
In reply to Updated Drone Flyover Video… by thereasonablei…
hmmm, when are the model 4's coming out?
In reply to tesla will of course… by spastic_colon
The difference between Elon Musk and John DeLorean is that John knew when it was time to sell cocaine to supplement the finances of a failing niche car company.
In reply to hmmm, when is the model 4… by El Oregonian
time for some more tweets with selfies of musk snorting blow out of a hooker's ass. SEC approved
In reply to The difference between Elon… by NoDebt
But why is ZH so gung ho on Tesla and no other car company? Mm!
In reply to The difference between Elon… by NoDebt
how is he going to top himself after the "pedo guy" tweet? how much wackier/entertaining can he get?
In reply to tesla will of course… by spastic_colon
tweeting on acid maybe?
In reply to how is he going to top… by DingleBarryObummer
he probably just wants you to think that. Business, politics, entertainment, and religion have merged and become centralized. I'm not a Christian but I think St. John did some good metaphorical writing about this topic, referring to it was "the beast." Now he was probably on some type of psychedelic cactus or mushroom. Maybe some weird moldy bread.
In reply to tweeting on acid maybe? by Viagravated
The "beast" is merely another allegorical reference to the Scriptures understood carnally, rather than spiritually. That is, literally rather than allegorically. The number of the beast is "666" because 6 is the number representing works of the law, as in God worked 6 days and rested on the seventh day of Creation. Carnal understanding of Scripture results in trying to work your way into Heaven, as opposed to grace. That is why it is called the beast, Satan, the Devil, the great red dragon, and many others.
In reply to he probably just wants you… by DingleBarryObummer
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
➤➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to tweeting on acid maybe? by Viagravated
^^^^^ **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER ^^^^^
--- oliviaella911 --- Coinista ----
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz --- MoreSun (not me)
>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by oliviaella911
Honestly, an Audi beating dual motor/AWD Model 3 that costs $8-$12 in "fuel" for SF to Tahoe and back....I think I want one.
In reply to tesla will of course… by spastic_colon
or you could just wait a year a buy an EV for half of what a Tesla costs.
In reply to Honestly, an Audi beating… by TahoeBilly2012
Never let it be said that Tesla does not make an intents effort to meet their targets for all intents and purposes.
In reply to We need more tents!! by American Psycho
Ahhhhhhhh I see what you did there- intent -> "in-tents"....
Very clever.
In reply to Never let it be said that… by ShrNfr
Inflatable tents. Filled with hot air.
Maybe a bouncy tent too, for employee appreciation.
In reply to We need more tents!! by American Psycho
Oh Goodie!!!! Another ElonHedge article.
Yeah but the factory manufacturing shitdown is an odd development..
In reply to Oh Goodie!!!! Another… by FreeEarCandy
I agree, shitdowns usually follow a gas glut and assembly line contamination.
In reply to Yeah but the factory… by Theta_Burn
That is indeed an explosive development.
In reply to I agree, shitdowns usually… by booboo
they should issue a commemorative coin with Donald on one side and Elon on the other. "In crony capitalism we trust" Of course the coin should be made of plastic.
In reply to Oh Goodie!!!! Another… by FreeEarCandy
Maybe he should move production to Iran.....The parts might interchange with their jet fighters, and as an added bonus, they are experts at building tents.....
No problem ... just setup some more circus tents
no buyers left for tesla lemons.
What is a "shitdown?"
That is where a shitrope takes you.
In reply to What is a "shitdown?" by spekulatn
A production shitdown is when Tesla pumps out a magical unicorn model 3? I don't fucking know.
In reply to What is a "shitdown?" by spekulatn
Tesla stopping soon. No money, insolvency. Look at buyer's complaints... if quarterly results are not fabricated, there will be a huge loss.
I think that employee lot at <60% capacity says it all.
$420.00 funding secured.
Everything is fine.
You mean they can't maintain their target of 5000 partially built Model 3s?
Yawn
Hey Tesla, God isn't dead, so a self-driving car will never succeed. A self-driving car is to let nature take over. It's not going to happen. I'll never give you my steering wheel, the earth will be destroyed first.
Nothing will stop Don TefElon, mmmuuuaaahhh!!!
The only they made their numbers last month was to push thousands of incomplete cars through and declare them "factory gated". That's a made up term that the market interpreted as delivered. Now everybody knows what it really meant.
Free John Corzine. lol
Ford sold around 6 million vehicles last year and has a market cap of around 50 billion.
If everything goes well, Tesla will sell around 0.3 million cars a year and is valued at 60 billion.
Sure why not ...
BMW makes ten times the number of cars, makes $3.5k in profits with each car and is valued less than Tesla.
Looks like a short burning machine to me.