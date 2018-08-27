Top Student Loan Official Quits, Blames Trump; Warns "The System Is Rigged"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:40

The top federal official overseeing the massive $1.5 trillion student loan market bubble resigned Monday, citing in a letter what he says is the Trump administration’s blatant disregard toward protecting the nations 44 million Americans struggling with student loan debt (which, however, they had no problem taking out).

In a fiery resignation letter, Seth Frotman, who until Monday morning was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), warned that current leadership “has turned its back on young people and their financial futures.” i.e., loans are not being forgiven. The letter was addressed to the Honorable Mick Mulvaney, the Acting Director of the CFPB.

In the letter, obtained by NPR, Frotman unloads on Mulvaney and the Trump administration of undermining his ability to defend the millions of millennial loan borrowers struggling to stay afloat. There was no mention of explaining to said millions of millennials why taking out debt in the first place is a bad idea if there are no prospects of ever repaying it.

“I had hoped to continue this critical work in partnership with you and your staff by using our authority under law to stand up for student loan borrowers trapped in a broken system. Unfortunately, under your leadership, the Bureau has abandoned the very consumers it is tasked by Congress with protecting. Instead, you have used the Bureau to serve the wishes of the most powerful financial companies in America."

Congress created the Student Loan Ombudsman office when it formed the CFB, citing the critical need for a specific office to handle student loan complaints.

Frotman’s office was quite powerful; they worked with the bureau’s enforcement staff to pinpoint bad behavior in the student loan market as well as an advocate for student loan borrowers. Since inception, the Student Loan Ombudsman office returned $750 million to harmed borrowers.

“Frotman’s office was central to processing tens of thousands of complaints from student loan borrowers against their servicers. It also was the office at the center of the lawsuits against for-profit colleges like Corinthian Colleges and is currently heading up a lawsuit between the CFPB and Navient. The Navient lawsuit has been mired in bureaucratic red tape as the Department of Education, headed by Betsy DeVos, has been unwilling to help the CFPB with their lawsuit,” said Bloomberg.

Under Mulvaney, Frotman’s student loan office was severely downgraded, which scaled back its enforcement work. Mulvaney’s office is currently in the process of revising or rescinding all of the rules and regulations it put into place under the Obama administration.

Frotman concludes the resignation letter with a warning that the “system is rigged to favor the most powerful financial interests.” He also mentioned millions of borrowers are "trapped in a broken student loan system", by which he meant one in which borrowers are expect to repay their lenders:

In my time at the Bureau I have traveled across the country, meeting with consumers in over three dozen states, and with military families from over 100 military units. I have met with dozens of state law enforcement officials and, more importantly, I have heard directly from tens of thousands of individual student loan borrowers.

A common thread ties these experiences together — the American Dream under siege, told through the heart-wrenching stories of individuals caught in a system rigged to favor the most powerful financial interests. For seven years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fought to ensure these families received a fair shake as they as they strived for the American Dream.

Sadly, the damage you have done to the Bureau betrays these families and sacrifices the financial futures of millions of Americans in communities across the country.

For these reasons, I resign effective September 1, 2018. Although I will no longer be Student Loan Ombudsman, I remain committed to fighting on behalf of borrowers who are trapped in a broken student loan system.

As for millions of the millennials who are financially wrecked with student loans and shitty jobs in the gig economy, and whose only hope was to get their debt forgiven, perhaps complain to the Fed and demand that during the next bailout their debt be monetized too.

helltothenah CJgipper Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

So are the cult members here saying:

Trump is keeping for profit/predatory and fradulent schools in check and cutting back on abuse?

or

Is the cult saying Trump is god and how dare anyone question him?

What a fucking joke!

And another reason why America's demise continues.

Over the cliff!

ps- I wonder what is Trump's policy on banksters and oligarchs borrowing billions, fleecing, and then writing it all off for a nice tax break..........?

hmmmm?   anyone?  bueller?  bueller?

fucking pussies

Not Too Important aqualech Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

Oh, no, it's probably pretty high up the list. This is nothing but Federal funding for widespread Communist indoctrination.

Turning it off won't set things right right away, but the first result will be the mass layoffs of Communist profs, then the Communist administrators that built the Communist university network. 

Maybe the Communist banks that loaned the schools all that money to begin with might see some pain. Nah...

libertysghost helltothenah Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

Here we must stay true folks...and critique DT objectively. IF he chains more people to the banksters for "loans" their coddled brains were encouraged to take "or have no future" then yes, we should criticize rightly.

What's lacking in the story is context. The old system this guy seems to argue should perpetuate was of course a dead end for even more "future borrowers"...laying waste to it objectively is a good thing that needed to be done sooner rather than later.

BUT Trump isn't an idiot...though many would have you believe otherwise. He knows that doing a 180 and saying "all must be paid back no matter" he would lose significant economic juicing he relies on for glossy numbers and "real" standard of living reasons. 

I can imagine a big reset. A bailout of massive proportions...because these demographics are "the buyers" in any economy and are relied on as such. Doing the trade renegotiations while eliminating your own demand base would be pointless.

Clean the slate...more a bailout of banks than the individuals in the end...again, but then reduce access to the "loans" significantly and make it clear they are private and not "guaranteed" and the costs of higher ed will plummet rapidly...as they should. 

What's a trillion here or tgere anymore with a fiat currency based of mass psychology and geopolitical leverage anyway? People here "won't be paying" either...we all know that...Ok, maybe with a slightly devalued currency but IT'S allbrelative tonthe other turds in the fiat currency shitter anyway AND maybe the added demand moves even more off the handout list to make up some of the costs over time too.

To speak of a student loan "holiday" as unusual in our nation of Social Security and pension rip offs of the young is entirely disingenuous. 

Shillinlikeavillan Mr-Hanky Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Yea, fuck this obama holdover...

 

This cocksucker oversaw an explosion of student debt under obama... giving it out like candy even to people that have no business being in college...

 

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

Got The Wrong No JungleCat Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

Who the hell writes a three page resignation letter and copies the world?

An Obama Stooge who will get 15 days of MSM support and the student loan holders will fall for the shit and vote against Trump. The timing is for midterm talking points. 

indygo55 glenlloyd Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

If the student loans were dischargable in bankruptcy like most other debt, loans would be more expensive and thus fewer loans would be made. Then all the colleges would go back to their congressmen and complain. Oh, and donate too. 

Make student loans dischargable at least to a great degree and the system would correct. IMHO. 

chunga boattrash Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

The BK thing would be great but absolutely stipulate that taxpayers aren't bailing this thing out. The astronomical rising costs and reckless lending is being done because they are counting on a bailout. Pick the bones of the "schools" and the lenders. They're selling this rotten debt on Wall Street as an asset. Fuck them.

Say what you want about AMZN, but the website is great. Things like that could be built for the purpose of education that doesn't needlessly cost an arm an a leg and doesn't teach the next generations to be indoctrinated morons. Technology is being leveraged for all sorts of shitty things but not this.

FreeMoney chunga Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

The BK thing would be grate, but really the problem here is the government offering loan guarantees for worthless or highly speculative degrees.

allow the bk, and eliminate the government guarantee.  interest rates self regulate as banks seek to protect them selves.

less government is better government.

chunga FreeMoney Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Yeah see that's the thing. And there's no altruism or higher cause in this. Look at the bosses at the GSEs, they're all finance/banking cronies. There is a fiduciary responsibility when lending out money and there's a difference between using a degree in engiineering and basket-weaving as collateral and it's being ignored. They should be counseled against such things as well, and they're not.

I love these stories "oh well when I was a kid, forty fucking years ago, here's what I did". Times have changed and this is just another odious racket with one side coming out on top and that's as usual the bankers and financiers and school faculty, with the majority blaming the basket weaving dopes up to their eyeballs in debt who've been sold a bill of goods and are a product of this "education" system. It does not portend well for the future.

And no, I don't have any tuition debt or kids with tuition debt fishing for a bailout.

itstippy charlewar Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Borrowing $60K to finance 4 years of fucking around while you're young sounds like a good deal. 

The problems arise when the party ends, the four years are up, and it's time to pay the tab.  Nobody wants to spend the next four decades of their life at a soul-crushing job trying to support himself, especially not someone who's just spent four years farting around having fun.  To add insult to injury, they're expected to pay for the fun they've already had AND support themselves.  Supporting oneself sucks!  There's no participation trophy, no Safe Space, no nothing.

I'd be pissed off too.    

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 boattrash Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

I know. So this guy quit because Trump wasn't forgiving enough student loans? WTF? The student, or family, cannot discharge a student loan in bankruptcy. The only way to have a student loan forgiven is to be declared permanently disabled.

If you don't plan on paying it back, here's a hint: don't sign the fucking note!

aztrader Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

How about stopping loans for online schools that teach nothing.  Base loans on degrees that actually have jobs available.   How many of these fools went for degrees because their were easy and not because they would get them jobs?   Making the taxpayer eat their stupidity isn't the answer.  Making them responsible is the answer.  Put them in the military and work off the loans like normal people.