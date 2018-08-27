Trump Reverses, Orders Flags At Half-Staff For McCain After Angry Backlash

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:45

President Trump on Monday issued a formal statement following the death of Senator John McCain after drawing bipartisan rebuke from veterans groups, legislators and pundits alike. 

In a Monday proclamation, Trump said: "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Sen. John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment." 

Trump also "authorized military transportaion of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy." 

Vice President Mike Pence was asked to offer an address at a Friday ceremony at the Capitol, and called for the attendance of Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Ambassador John Bolton "to represent my administration at his services." 

McCain and Trump had a markedly acrimonious relationship, which included McCain withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 US election, the hand-delivery of the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey, and casting the deciding vote which killed the repeal of Obamacare. 

Trump's reversal also follows a report by the Washington Post that Trump initially rejected recommendations to issue an official statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John Kelly and other White House aides - instead opting on Saturday to fire off a terse tweet offering "deepest sympathies." 

Moreover, after spending the weekend following McCain's death at half-staff, the White House flag was hoisted to full staff on Monday morning - only to be lowered again to half-staff upon Trump's proclamation. 

In response to Trump's treatment of McCain, veterans group AMVETS issued a statement over Twitter calling for him to reverse course: 

Croesus Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:47

@ Pres. DJT:

BULLSHIT! COME ON, MAN...YOU AND I BOTH KNOW, THAT THAT TRAITOROUS SCUMBAG DESERVES NO HONORS.

HE SHOULD HAVE SPENT HIS LAST MOMENTS DANGLING ON THE END OF A ROPE.

J S Bach InjectTheVenom Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:21

Trump should have lowered it to 3/4.  That would placate most every sensitive idiot.  And the idea of lowering the flag out of "respect" for any deceased Washington politico is truly nauseating. They are ALL traitors in some way or other and thus, deserve only derision. Our corrupt system rewards and elevates the scum... not the cream.  Remember that.

ThinkerNotEmoter King of Ruperts Land Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:05

Follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum.  Don't follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum.  See a pattern here?

Flag flying law:

USC 36, paragraph 175(m): "The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day... The flag shall be flown at half-staff... on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress. As used in this subsection - (3) the term 'Member of Congress' means a Senator, a Representative, a Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico."

FireBrander Harry Lightning Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:13

HOW MANY VETS....

-Got their asses shot off?

-Limbs blown off?

-Heads fucked up?

-Personal lives fucked over?

...as the result of combat?

 

HOW MANY VETS FUCKING DIED?

-Because of John McCains' DELUSIONS of 'American Empire'?

Fuck John McCain and all those war mongering sons-of-a-bitches taking his place.

 

###########

AmVets....fuck you too...NEVER EVER give a fucking penny to anything you're involved in.

###########

Good Call Trump...I understand...you got the message out...Tore a page out of Lanny Davis' book didn't ya...Trump: "John McCain is a piece of shit"...multi-day pause..."I have no proof of that, and I regret saying that"...LOL...Nice one Orange one!

FireBrander ScratInTheHat Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:27

Comments at the AmVets Facebook are not in support...

 

Comment sums it up:

Todd J. Muhlestein - Why would any respectful vet ever honor a traitor like John McCain. He has never respected the military, our country or our constitution. Don't try to polish him or the metals that he threw over the whitehouse fence now that he is dead. We as a country are better of now that he is done trying to destroy us.

https://www.facebook.com/AMVETSHQ

TBT or not TBT Croesus Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:51

Holding arms up at half mast would be a fine mockery of this buffoon losing to an anti-American shitheel in 2008 debates.   A goddamned disgrace.    He voted right on Gorsuch, but still.    Eight years of destruction.   

uniball Croesus Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:53

DJT just perpetuated the watering down of honors and traditions re: the flag started by the nincompoop O'muslim. Way to go.

NOT MAGA.

If the media REALLY thought our flag was THAT important, they would not constantly celebrate, defend and honor the azzhat antifags that continuously burn them in the streets.

chubbar Croesus Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:23

Maybe if these idiotic groups did some actual research about this traitor then they would be a little less skeptical and outraged about Trump's actions. Nothing worse than a bunch of fucktards mouthing off about shit that they know nothing about, but it's all too common these days.

charwoman Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:52

Gross, even his teeth are evil.  Burn my eyes out will you?

Trump caved to the pressure, I guess pick and choose your battles.

McCain doesn't deserve half staff for half a minute.

serotonindumptruck Pernicious Gol… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:02

His entire family legacy is a disgrace.

With his admiral daddy covering up the Israeli attack on USS Liberty, to McShitstain himself crashing his fighter jet onto the deck of the USS Forestal, to getting shot down and taken prisoner and singing like a canary while providing classified info to the Viet Cong at the Hanoi Hilton.

May that traitorous piece of human waste and his entire family be forgotten and their names stricken from the historical record.

uniball Angry White Guy Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:02

Agree with points one and three. McCpain had absolutely no culpability or responsibility or play, at all, re: Forrestal disaster. Stray voltage caused a 5.0" inch rocket motor to fire. The word lucky doesn't really work here, but as 'fate' would have it, there wasn't enough travel/time for the warhead to arm. The destruction from the rocket striking another aircraft (fuel) across the flight deck will live in infamy. It was NOT related to any aviator mistakes. McStain has(d) a lot of faults, but is is not one of them.

RevIdahoSpud3 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:56

The flag is really the symbol of the Zionist NWO. It no longer represents the Republic or its citizens so its a non-issue if it flies or not, especially for a usurper such as McCain.

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:01

U.S. cruise missile attack "part trois"!...

Only this time with Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the mix!

While you're at it President "L'Orange" Yeltsin...

Turn those flags upside down while you're flying them at "half mast" for the dead made in America war criminal!... Cause I see lots of bodies following McStain orders from the grave with no money for bags to put them in NOT coming home after this episode gets underway!

3 strikes... You're "OUT"!!!