Zero Trimmed Hedges? How American Landscapers Found Themselves Reeling

Changes to the seasonal H-2B visa program by the Trump administration have left seasonal businesses across America without an adequate supply of foreign workers. In return, these small businesses have been severely damaged, as a labor shortageshows Americans do not want low-wage jobs.
Landscaping and the food industry have been hit the hardest — from lawn care companies in Pittsburg to crab houses in Maryland — small business owners are in shock as their foreign workforce is no more.
The administration’s decision to change the H-2B system from first-come, first-served to a lottery forced many small, American companies to lose out on their seasonal foreign workers, causing them to lose customers and profit as vendors turned to competitors.
Brian Friend spoke with The Wall Street Journal about how his small business canceled $80,000 in landscaping contracts because he could not find enough workers.
“It was a low point,” said the 42-year-old Mr. Friend, who runs Sylvan Gardens Landscape LLC in Pittsburgh.
Friend is not alone in this worker shortage crisis, many landscaping companies across the country are facing similar threats, spurred by low levels of unemployment and high demand for visas under the H-2B program. He noted that higher wages and generous bonuses did not attract American workers.
Brian Friend, owner of landscaping service Sylvan Gardens in Pittsburgh, estimates that he has lost $500,000 in revenue this year because his visa applications for immigrant workers weren’t approved. (Source/ WSJ)
Richard Cafaro, the owner of a small business, Lawn Maintenance Services Co. in Pittsburg, said he shut down operations because his company did not receive any of the seasonal foreign-worker visas it requested. For nearly two decades, Cafaro relied upon the H-2B system to fill a majority of his field crews.
“I just had no path forward,” said Mr. Cafaro, 47. “It’s so frustrating.”
Customers were not happy. WSJ interviewed Theresa Dozzi, a 20-year customer, who watched her 3-acre yard around her 10,000 square-foot brick mansion deteriorate. She said the grass grew so high it became “unsightly.”
“It was a nightmare,” she added.
With a tight labor market and visa shortages, WSJ notes that many industries that relied on foreign seasonal workers have been badly damaged this year, especially Maryland’s crab-picking industry to New England restaurants to Michigan fudge shops. But the largest victim has been the $82 billion-a-year landscaping industry, which is the largest user of the visa program — accounting for 50 percent of all such visas certified by the government per year.
The visa program, which now has a cap, was remarkably oversubscribed in 2018 and left many landscapers across the country short-handed. US business requested 167,000 H-2B visas in the first three quarters of 2018, exceeding the congressional cap of 66,000 workers for the year.
Philip Brua, who operates CitiTurf LLC. in Plano, Texas, received about 50 percent of the 110 visas he requested for in 2018. That induced an internal crisis where Brua’s company could not fulfill all 5,000 landscaping contracts.
He said that his company tried to hire locally, but only one person showed up. Mr. Brua even raised wages by 40 percent in the last several years, but it has yet attracted local workers. In return, he canceled 846 contracts and said he expects to cancel 1,000 more next year if the labor shortage crisis continues. This translates to a $2 million and $4 million loss for the company in 2018.
“We spent 14 years building this business and it can all be gone in a second,” he said.
Aubrey Vincent, operates Lindy’s Seafood, a 40-year-old small business in the Trump-voting crab town of Fishing Creek, Maryland, told NBC that she had exhausted efforts to recruit American workers after receiving none of the 104 visas she requested this year. Her current staff has only been able to process 25 percent of the company’s normal volume of seafood, devastating her bottom line. Her full-time American employees in other departments have been working overtime to keep the business afloat.
Celia Serna, a guest worker at the J.M. Clayton processing plant in Cambridge, Md., picks crabs. (Source/ Baltimore Sun)
“I haven’t been able to give them vacations,” she said. “Everybody’s working way too much, and we don’t have enough hands to give everyone the relief they need.”
Bill Sieling, a director of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association in Maryland, said that the seafood industry in the region had been crushed.
“Most of these companies can weather this year, but if this whole thing continues into next year, which is our nightmare scenario, you’re going to see the end of this industry,” he warned.
To sum up, small businesses across the country are faced with a shortage of temporary American workers because of the Trump administration’s limits on hiring foreign workers. Many of these companies have tried to source local labor but it turns out Americans do not want low wage jobs. President Trump has touted his “America First” agenda at rallies and at White House events. As a candidate, he often spoke on the campaign trail about his desire to prioritize American workers over immigrants seeking jobs. Interesting enough, the Trump Organization’s properties have on multiple occasions tried to hire temporary foreign workers through the H-2B visa program, according to the Department of Labor’s records.
Comments
fuck friend.
Simple Solution...CUT YOUR OWN GRASS.....HAHAHAHAHAHA...imagine that.
have you looked around lately? most can barely tie their own shoes.
"" Brian Friend spoke with The Wall Street Journal about how his small business canceled $80,000 in landscaping contracts because he could not find enough workers. ""
Thump don't give no Shit ...
"" have you looked around lately? most can barely tie their own shoes. ""
LoL, But You'll find them at "The Price-Is-Right" ...
If you can't take care of your own yard you don't need to be living in a house.
Make it harder to receive benefits and welfare and millions of fresh qualifying workers will appear.
Boom, exactly. Point well made.
Throw in drug-testing while they're at it.
I always love seeing those "EBT Cards accepted here" at liquors stores here in California.
Nothing like "socialism" to take money away from those who have earned it to fund others' self-destructive habits so that both parties are kept down by the system.
What a racket.
Was this article written by Thurston Howell III ??????????????????????????????
More like it was written by one of the aspirational class, offended that they can't pretend to live above their level anymore.
Plenty of whites still do landscaping and construction, but not at the rates Mexicans will. People just want it cheap so they can pretend to be richer than they actually are. If you can't afford $15 an hour for hard sweaty work on your McMansion, do it yourself or buy a more modest house and lawn in a neighbourhood that people in your income bracket actually afford.
3 acre yard surrounding her mansion, cry me a river cause you can’t get it mowed for $2 an hour.
“Brian Friend, owner of landscaping service Sylvan Gardens in Pittsburgh, estimates that he has lost $500,000 in revenue this year because his visa applications for immigrant workers weren’t approved. (Source/ WSJ)”
I guess “Mr. Friend has no friends in Pennsylvania.”
“3 acre yard surrounding her mansion, cry me a river cause you can’t get it mowed for $2 an hour.”
Excellent point, but the knife cuts both ways as most ZH-ers are vehemently against a reasonable $15/hour wage that a normal person can barely survive on in 2018.
Playing devil’s advocate here, but isn’t both legal and illegal immigration just a result of this cheap ass and short sighted mentality?
You pay peanuts you get monkeys, so don’t complain if crime rises or homeless people are shitting in the street whilst Wall Street tycoons get a big tax cut from their Orange President.
Where do you live that $15/hr is a living wage? You couldn’t rent an apartment and still eat for $15 per hour where I live. Well, maybe in like Omaha or something.....
Bokkenrijder - what's to stop this rich bitch from hanging a sign outside her mansion stating 'cut my grass for 15/hr!'
Answer: NOTHING IS STOPPING THE BITCH FROM DOING THAT
That's the awesome thing about free market capitalism. You can advertise a job for x/hr, and it will go unfilled until x is high enough to attract labor!
Then, there's this, from NPR:
https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2018/07/31/634442195/when-the-u-s-…
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Didn't see any salaries in the story. Fair wage for a guest worker ain't a fair wage. Sorry. Slave labor is going to go bye bye and crabmeat is gonna cost double. Boo hoo. Owners feel better about the "visa" program when in reality they are importing slaves.
Tough shit, the market will readjust.
Exactly. Freakin cry me a river- you ran out of slave labor!
I didn't see any comments about owners taking salary cuts.
Get rid of welfare! Problem solved!
Chamber of Commerce
Jesus fucking Christ the simple solution is offer the US workers triple what you pay the damn foreigners. You won't have to cancel any contracts. Slowly lower welfare rolls due to welfare = work, and everyone will be better off.
They can't actually use it for booze, they can buy cheetohs and pepsi though.
You act like those that spend EBT are making any money.. no, it's the ones that sell to the EBTers that are the pigs sucking the gov money out through the poor
void all disability claims filed under the obama administration -- especially those filed for mental disability or ptsd. eliminate food stamps for working age persons. eliminate section 8 for working age persons.
boom. all labor shortages instantly solved.
that stomach is quite the motivator.
janus
I will cut your grass for $100/hour.
Fuck you pay me.
Exactly - fuck these Corporate class with 3 luxury SUVs and $50,000 play money every year.. FUCK THEM TO HELL!!! Make them lose all their bonuses and cut their own lawns!!
Fuck THEM!!!
Many can't do a job like lawn care because one hand is always being used to hold their pants so they don't fall down -
Price fixes everything. Pay native laborers high enough and they'll do the job. The whiny bitch Theresa Dozzi lives in a 10,00 square foot brick mansion. If she starts upping the ante, her lawn will get mowed. It's that simple. She just wants it cheap. This whiny shit about "worker shortages" is what started the avalanche of illegals.
Fuck them bitches!! Tell them to get their daughters to work for the same wages and then I'll let her mulch my stalks
Exactly the same problem in the UK. The government benefits are so good for doing nothing in the UK that people don't want to work or get benefits and do a couple of "cash in hand" jobs and are better off than those that work. The result is that we have migrants from all over East Europe coming to do those jobs. Unfortunately, those migrants have learned that they can also get those benefits from the UK government so also claim UK government benefits and do "cash in hand" jobs now. As a result with benefit payments, the UK government has a huge deficit and we have a shortage of schools, hospitals and housing and a saturated infrastructure. And what government doesn't realise is that these migrants will be entitled to government pensions later.
I cut an acre of my own grass every weekend and I think to myself....what the fuck am I doing! Who cars about grass, I should just plant fucking corn!
If the Pgh landscaper lost $500,000 because of no workers, how much was he making when he was fully employed??? In Pittsburgh! Maybe he will have to take a pay cut himself and share the wealth with white workers. I can cut me some grass for $200k! Who needs ten lazy Jose's if you got one hard ass working American who will do any and everything not to loose such a job? The homeowner won't be fearful of me stealing or raping anyone.
$500,000 k ...in Pittsburgh. I'm in the wrong business!
Remember, that's Revenue, not profit he lost. What if he has 25 or 30 trucks to keep busy? That shit costs money, and also just think of all the wonderful OSHA regulations he has to follow to a T or risk get fucked severely and shut down. Shut down the welfare racket and he will have plenty of labor available.
Then tell him to stop voting commie scum and get rid of half of the taxes and regulations so he can PAY workers instead of GOV TICKS!!
...who watched her 3-acre yard around her 10,000 square-foot brick mansion deteriorate.
Here's me giving zero fucks, lady. Your landscaper could hire Tyrone or Jamael, but they're making more collecting welfare and selling dime bags than your cheap-ass landscaper is willing to pay them.
But your jewelry is probably safer, too.
In the 1970's The Jackson Lake lodge company hired seasonal college students. More recently they have almost all not USA workers. I imagine it will take a while to learn how to hire students again. Considering the high youth non-participation in the work force it is worth the effort to get them working. Perhaps less generous loans and free benefits would help.
I stayed in a lodge in Yellowstone years ago and all the workers were eastern european.
Just so the asshole corporation running the NP concessions could save on labor costs.
Like they couldn't find American kids wanting to spend the summer there.
That sucks! I had no idea. Thanks for the inside information. Those lodges are expensive. They should be required to hire Amercians first! WTF!
He don't give 'no' shit?
Fuck that greedy bastard. Pay higher wages, there's more than 50 million Americans who are not working but would for the right opportunity. Don't try the old complaint that you will lose business if you raise prices, because everyone in your line of business is in the same situation. Pay up or shut up.
It's evident you have never been in business. He already said he offered higher wages and no one applied. And he still has competition. If they don't raise prices immediately he is done and out of business. You keyboard jockeys are clueless on what it takes to run this kind of business.
It's evident you have never been in business. He already said he offered higher wages and no one applied. And he still has competition. If they don't raise prices immediately he is done and out of business. You keyboard jockeys are clueless on what it takes to run this kind of business.
Can't. Reach. Shoelaces.
velcro sneakers bro. made in china ;)
Sneaker? Who even bothers with pants, much less shoes when you don’t no nuthin.
I have enjoyed watching you mature over the years.
/creeper
Snark aside;
So rich white guys can't find non citizen backbreaking and dangerous labor workers? Cry me a fucking river. Landscaping is for the rich, raise your fucking rates asshole.
At least the white guys have a fucking Lawn.
I have trouble finding employees worth a damn at $30/hr. (Disclaimer-it is really hard work though...)
