"Twos Price On The Screws": 2Y Auction Yields Just Shy Of New Decade High

With the When Issued for today's 2Y auction trading at 2.655%, just below last month's 2.656%, the question of whether we would have a new 10 year high yield in the 2Y auction was on everybody's lips. And just after 1pm we got the answer, when the "twos" priced on the screws, with a high yield of 2.655%, fractionally below last month's 2.657%, and just shy of a new 10 year high.
The internals were mediocre, with the Bid to Cover dropping from 2.921 to 2.894, if above the 6 month average of 2.80. Directs took down 13.7%, below both the July print of 14.3%, and the average of 14.6%; Indirects were left with 43.8%, below last month's 45.0% and just above the 6 month average, leaving 42.5% to Primary Dealers, below last month's 40.7%.
Overall a solid auction, meanwhile the 2s10s curve keeps sliding, and today was as low as 18.96bps before rising above 20bps after a selloff in the long end.
Comments
Greatest ponzi scheme of all time
.m.
In reply to Greatest ponzi scheme of all… by Plunge Protection
Somebody is about to get screwed
US T-Bonds auction for dummies:
1 room
2 windows
2 hands
1 hands it out
1 takes it back