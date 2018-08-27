Pentagon Warns Saudi Arabia It May Cut Support Over Yemen Civilian Casualties

Apparently the Pentagon "talks tough" to its allies concerning war crimes and human rights issues only after a mass civilian casualty event makes world headlines.
Such is the case after a Saudi coalition airstrike took out a school bus in northern Yemen earlier this month, killing 40 children and wounding many more, which momentarily drew the attention of Congressional leaders and celebrities alike to what's long been dubbed "the forgotten war".
CNN reports late in the day Monday that the Pentagon has delivered an official warning to Saudi Arabia, saying the US is poised to withdraw intelligence, military, and logistical support for the coalition war against Houthi rebels in Yemen:
The Pentagon has issued a warning to Saudi Arabia that it is prepared to reduce military and intelligence support for its campaign against rebels in neighboring Yemen if the Saudis don't demonstrate they are attempting to limit civilian deaths in airstrikes following a strike on a school bus that killed 40 children earlier this month, CNN has learned.
And just how outraged are Pentagon officials over the confirmed deaths of 40 children and prior bombings of hospitals and funeral gatherings?
Apparently US officials are merely "concerned" and say that "frustration is rising".
CNN continues:
Two officials directly familiar with the Pentagon's thinking tell CNN frustration is rising. Defense Secretary James Mattis and General Joseph Votel, head of US military operations in the Middle East, are particularly concerned that the US is supporting a Saudi-led campaign of airstrikes that have killed large numbers of civilians.
This mere "concern" comes after it's long been known that the Pentagon provides direct targeting and intelligence support to Saudi coalition operations in Yemen since 2015.
Perhaps the central irony to CNN's reporting is that it acknowledges the Pentagon's direct role in the war as a lead part of the coalition while simultaneously pretending the US magically becomes a mere passive observer the moment American-made jets use American-supplied laser guided bombs to obliterate a school bus full of kids.
The below is CNN's actual commentary (and not The Onion):
But after a series of recent strikes in which large numbers of civilians were killed, the Pentagon, as well as the State Department, have now delivered direct messages to the Saudis about limiting civilian casualties. "At what point is enough enough?" one official remarked to CNN.
The Saudis must be shaking their boots over such determined and hard-nosed "warnings" from the very officials sharing the trenches with Saudi and UAE commanders executing the war.
Secretary of Defense Mattis reportedly sent a top general meet with the Saudis after the August 9 attack on the school bus. Lt Cmdr Rebecca Rebarich, a DOD spokeswoman told CNN of that visit: "Recent events dictated to US military leaders that the situation required special mention and official emphasis during his visit."
And Rebarich added, "Lt. Gen. Garrett delivered a message of concern regarding the recent civilian casualty incident, and on behalf of the US government continued to urge for a thorough and expedited investigation as well as continued emphasis on the reduction of civilian casualties in the Yemeni campaign."
And CNN comments further: "That message of concern raised the possibility that assistance could be cut."
Meanwhile during a Tuesday Pentagon briefing, Mattis told reporters that the US still supports Saudi Arabia in Yemen but is working with the coalition to probe civilian casualties. When challenged by a reporter, Mattis said "We didn't start the war" and underscored that the US support to Saudi and UAE air war is conditioned on Riyadh doing "everything humanly possible to support the innocent loss of life."
The Pentagon has long tried to present its role in the conflict as attempting to stave off humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, yet as even NPR confirmed while reporting from inside the country earlier this year, the US military "has provided targeting information, equipment and aircraft refueling to the Saudi air campaign, which has been widely criticized for being indiscriminate and killing civilians in places like hospitals, funerals and homes."
But as Bruce Riedel, a 30-year CIA officer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, once told a conference audience, “If the United States and the United Kingdom, tonight, told King Salman [of Saudi Arabia] ‘this war has to end,’ it would end tomorrow. The Royal Saudi Air Force cannot operate without American and British support.”
Thus the idea that the Pentagon and US officials are now "getting tough" with Saudis is just propaganda fare meant to deflect blame for continuing civilian atrocities in Yemen.
Sadly, there will likely be many more US-Saudi coalition bombings of civilians to come.
Will. Never. Happen.
"Thus the idea that the Pentagon and US officials are now "getting tough" with Saudis is just propaganda fare meant to deflect blame for continuing civilian atrocities in Yemen.
Sadly, there will likely be many more US-Saudi coalition bombings of civilians to come."
Yup, sadly. Good piece.
Message: Keep that shit out of the news.
First he tells Israel he is gonna fuck em. Then he tells KSA he is gonna fuck em.
Why are you dour blackpilled crybabies still complaining???
Look! A petition I signed is finally WORKING!
I wanna SEE this headline as well:
Pentagon Warns APARTHEID Israhell It May Cut Support Over Palestinian Civilian Casualties
WARNING: Graphic Images
FOAD, spammer
Have you noticed much MSM coverage of this issue—or of major economic issues—or have you noticed the vacuum of coverage, concerning anything other than porn stars and the possibility of impeachment?
so a country that has a hospital that looks like this, has color printers and kids that dress in suits.....
Ok
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/17/middleeast/us-saudi-yemen-bus-strike-int…
I loose track of the 64D chess the world media plays, but it comes back to Shia good Sunni bad (like Obowel Said) as opposed to Sunni good, jews good Shia bad (present regime).
Wouldnt the world be much more wonderful if we would just sell arms to both at let them kill each other off?
All well and good until the Saudis indicate they may drop support for the Petrodollar.
That would be suicide and everybody who is anybody knows it.
there is no such thing as a Petro dollar.....
Why in the world would they do that? It provided them exponentially increased power by proxy, way beyond their actual ability to project power as a nation-state.
Waiting for President Orange here to do the right thing and stop supporting these damned Wahhabis killing other non-believing sand niggers.
Patience is a virtue.
Can't wait to see the Houthis cross into Saudi territory.
The Pentagram lies as usual. Someone on Twitter Q Anon boatrds pointed out that some of the worst vile scum worked for or is directly connected with Lockheed Martin including comey, Mueller, McCain and others. Also McCain but McCain and Flake are really owned by General Dynamics aka the Crown/Krinsky crime family.
All Americans should realize that war and MIC is a huge tax on ALL Americans inclkuding their opium/heorin/Greater Isrihell wars.
PS: Debbie Wasserscum-Schultz the dual shitizion was running a operation for the Mo$$Ad and Paki ISI. The Awans were stealing info from Congress people and Wasserscum/Bibi are using it to zio blackmail all of Congres$.
Awans have all been given get out of jail for free cards like the 9-11 dancing I$$raeli$.
Though I sympathize with you, I haven't seen a goddamn thing that indicates any progress with draining the swamp.
When you're the "axe murderer"... And you blame your accomplice that gave you the tools to do the job on his behalf...And you blame him instead of yourself!... Because your reputation as anything BUT an "axe murderer" means you've got no friends left anywhere to be found including your "tools supplier" who's smart enough to comprehend that you suck at everything else and it's time for him to find some "friends"!...
"Uncle Sam" of course is the "axe murderer"!... NOT the "camel fucker"!!!... And ALWAYS HAS BEEN in that relationship!!!
Granfors Bruks, made in Sweden, best axes in the world, perfect for the average guy looking to make a statement. Big tree, small axe...etc.
nothing like going Medieval on someone eh... I prefer a halberd, but sausich his own
Not exonerating the "camel fucker", but the lunatic Zionist psychopath "axe murderer" is the problem and always has been....
P.S.
You can rest assured that the "Granfors Bruks" of nuclear weapons has many of them ready to go at one of many U.S. military installation(s) in and around Riyadh since the Petrodollar went into high gear 48 years ago, and that said "camel fucker" better do as he's told!... Hell!... Even our own President doesn't control the "football" and the fate of his own Country since 1963 (https://www.businessinsider.com/obama-manhattan-nuke-russia-putin-2014-3)!....
Too bad the "axe murderer" allowed himself to be this drunk with power, complacent and beyond fucking stupid through a parasite "living on his own ass" (https://www.google.com/search?q=Netanyahu+pic&client=ubuntu&hs=cms&chan…) to bankrupt himself the way he did these last 50 + years?!!!
May?
Stop immediately! Whowever profits on murder is a death merchant. You think liquor, heroin, and SSRIs are bad. These fuckers peddle death all over the earth and have the backing of the people's Government.
the world's preeminent war machine is "concerned" ... that'll be the day. The Pentagon is probably wondering why the Saudis aren't buying and bombing enough to obliterate the threat, which seems to be viewed as the entire population of Yemen.
war criminals, all of them
Where is Sen. McWar criminal when you McNeed him??? oh yeah....MCDead....yeah right. Sure. He's not dead. He knew it was time to pull the McRip-cord. #Fakedit
CNN isn't alleging that Pres. Trump is personally torturing Yemeni children? Looks like they'd been co-opted the ZOG.
“If the United States and the United Kingdom, tonight, told King Salman [of Saudi Arabia] ‘this war has to end,’ it would end tomorrow. The Royal Saudi Air Force cannot operate without American and British support.”
And if the Saudis told us that they were going to drop the petrodollar, our economy would end tomorrow.
Kabuki theater Mexican Standoff.
The whole "exceptional" thing really revolves around that doesn't it.
This has nothing to do with Trump, guys. Anything that is morally nebulous is part of the Deep State and has nothing to do with the president. Even when the president gives specific orders or makes speeches or tweets or goes to visit and do warlord ceremonies with governments engaged in atrocities, it is because the Deep State made him do it, so he's blameless. It would be erroneous to believe that the Saudis are just a vassal state of the US that created them.
No the US is the Vassal state of the House of Saud lol. THAT speaks more to the truth......
HAHAHAHA. Fake News CNN deep state mouth piece is actually reporting on Yemen....wonders never cease. No white helmet shills this time?
This is not a war. Yemen is not fighting back. It is US sponsored genocide. Trump can stop it.
Why is America dissapointed with the low body count so far????