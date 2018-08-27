YDSA Urges Socialists To 'Infiltrate' Public Education

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:05

Authored by Zachary Petrizzo via Campus Reform,

The Young Democratic Socialists of America organization is urging socialists to “take jobs as teachers” in order to exploit the “political, economic, and social potential the industry holds.”

“Why Socialists Should Become Teachers,” an 11-page pamphlet crafted jointly by YDSA and the Democratic Socialist Labor Commission, contends that education is “a strategic industry to organize,” and offers prospective socialist educators “a basic roadmap for how to get a job in education.”

The pamphlet begins by outlining the “success” of the recent West Virginia teachers strike, which it attributes to “creative shop floor organizing” from teachers who believed in “socialist politics.”

“Our immediate win in West Virginia was a 5% raise for all public sector workers, plus halting charter school legislation and attacks on seniority,” the document boasts.

“But crucially, our movement’s demand was that the money come from highly profitable corporations that have long exploited West Virginia’s natural wealth.”

While the funding debate has yet to be resolved, the pamphlet credits socialist agitators with pressing for corporate tax increases, saying most union leaders simply expect lawmakers to “figure out where the money comes from” after securing pay raises.

“Socialists have a long history of involvement in the workplace,” the booklet asserts, noting that while existing labor unions are imperfect from a socialist perspective, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization believes it is now “in a position to develop a concerted, coordinated presence in unions, to help shape the militancy and political ideology of those unions, and ultimately to play a role in building working class power.”

Acknowledging that there are other industries in which “workers are far more oppressed,” the document contends that education is nonetheless a “strategic” sector because it is so pervasive and heavily unionized that it can impact the “political and economic demands for the working class as a whole.”

In addition, it argues that teachers can leverage their relationships with students and their families to engage in “campaigns around police brutality, immigrant rights, and environmental justice.”

Notably, the section concludes by pointing out that teaching “is still one of the most stable professions in the United States,” asserting that “even in West Virginia, where teachers experienced some of the lowest pay in the nation, they were sometimes the highest-paid workers in their communities.”

After briefly outlining some personal and professional reasons that socialists should consider a career in teaching, the pamphlet turns its attention to the question of “How to Become a Teacher,” stating that while there are certain “barriers” to entering the profession, these can be “overcome.”

Although teachers have traditionally pursued a “standard” certification through a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education, for instance, the document notes that “as teaching has become increasingly deprofessionalized in the past twenty years or so, ‘accelerated’ teacher preparation programs have spread,” enabling those with “a generic bachelor’s degree” to “enter the classroom with little to no teaching experience under a ‘transitional’ certification.”

For those who might be reluctant to engage directly in teaching, the handbook suggests non-teacher positions that are often represented by education unions, such as “school secretaries, guidance counselors, psychologists, speech therapists, parent coordinators, and special education support staff.”

“There is a growing national network of educators in DSA working to transform our schools, our unions, and our society,” the section concludes.

“Being a member of DSA means there is a pre-existing network of fellow socialists you can tap for support as you undertake this work.”

The DSLC and the YDSA are shipping out free copies of the pamphlet to those who “plan to use” them, and has also made a version available online.

“Teaching is proving to be one viable way for socialists to get into the labor movement and wage class struggle in a key industry that is under attack by capital,” the pamphlet declares.

“Teachers across the country and indeed the world have shown us that if we organize in the schools, we can not only win concessions from the millionaire and billionaire class, but can also set a powerful example for the entire working class to follow.”

Campus Reform has reached out to both the YDSA and the DSLC for comment, but neither has responded.

Comments

gmrpeabody Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:06

"Urges Socialists To 'Infiltrate' Public Education"

Now that's funny.., (as if they aren't already...)

It's like urging the color yellow onto a banana.., hello?

Croesus Scar Bro Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:14

This is why ALL parents have a duty to their children, to teach them HOW to think.

Schools were teaching kids WHAT to think, even when I was in there...

The multi-culti horseshit started in the mid 90's. As a sophomore in high school, I was given a "survey" on attitudes about race, gays, "minorities" and shit like that. It was given in English class, and again, presented as a survey, by the ADL, of all things.

Since I had great parents, I recognized it as a psychlogical profile, and refused to answer it (& took it home, instead).

My parents hit the roof, and raised all kinds of hell with the school. Needless to say, the school teachers and administrators gave me a pretty wide berth when it came to PC brainwashing shit.

Brazen Heist II Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:18

Universities are already breeding grounds for retarded Libtardism and Cultural Marxism. MSM and Hollyweird too. "Big Tech" Silicone Valley as well. Many Western governments promote the same bullshit under the banner of "Political Correctness". And don't get me started on Third Wave Feminists, poisoning gender relations with reverse sexism. Oh and Feminism is Socialism with tits.

What more "infiltration" do they need?

MusicIsYou Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:22

Haha America is a Socialism, and they are worried that people who call themselves Socialists might take over. Haha that's so funny. The U.S is the largest mental institution that has ever existed.

Kagemusho Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:28

The "Long (Communist) March Through the Institutions" was begun long before the term became popular. And it started with 'educators'. Hint: Marx didn't come up with the idea, he was just the compiler of a bunch of tracts that been in existence long before he came along.

19th Century Communists & the Origin of American Public Education http://www.home-school.com/Articles/19th-century-communists-the-origin-…

Owen started publishing his ideas in 1813, and in 1816 to prove that he was right, he established his famous Institution for the Formation of Character at New Lanark in Scotland. Through a secular, scientific curriculum coupled with the notion that each pupil must strive to make his fellow pupils happy, Owen hoped to turn out little rational cooperative human beings, devoid of selfishness, religious superstition, and all of the other traits found in capitalist man.

In 1825, Robert Owen came to America to establish his communist colony at New Harmony, Indiana. The experiment received a great deal of newspaper publicity and attracted a large number of utopian followers. It was called "an experiment in social reform through cooperation and rational education." But in less than two years it failed. The problem, Owen decided, was that people raised and educated under the old system were incapable of adapting themselves to the communist way of life, no matter how much they professed to believe in it.

Therefore, the Owenites decided that rational, secular education would have to precede the creating of a socialist society. They subsequently launched a strong campaign to promote a national system of secular education. Owen's son, Robert Dale Owen, and feminist Frances Wright set up headquarters in New York, helped organize the Workingmen's Party as a front for Owenite ideas, published a radical weekly paper called The Free Inquirer, and lectured widely on socialism and national education.

 

SweetDoug Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:28

'

'

'

Gotta strip the cultural marxist, liberal progressive, post modernists out of the schools or your chil'n and the country are lost.

OJO

V-V

taketheredpill Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:32

 

If you want children to grow up and believe in Capitalism instead of Socialism you have to show them that Capitalism works for them.  What most of the world has today is not Capitalism and it only works for the wealthy.

So...expect people to gradually turn towards what they think will benefit them.

 

And FWIW, Public Education system in a 2-Tier system (Public and Private) is in a continual state of decay, since the people that use it do not have the money required to influence legislation.

Think back to what schools were like (and teacher quality and qualifications) when you were in High School versus what they get today.

I have 2 kids in Private school but I think Private schools should be illegal in order to maintain quality in Public schools.