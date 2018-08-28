American Companies Hike Prices As Consumer Demand Soars

While businesses are already enjoying the benefits of lower taxes and regulatory relief from the Trump administration, they have yet another reason to celebrate, according to Bloomberg.
By pouring hundreds of billions of dollars of tax cuts and extra government spending into an already stretched economy, Trump is fostering an environment where firms such as conglomerate 3M Co. can raise prices because demand for their products is strong.
That’s a turn-around from the past decade, when executives often bemoaned their inability to lift prices because of their fear of sacrificing sales. The shift will help them pad profits that are already surging thanks to lower taxes. -Bloomberg
“The power is with the seller,” said IHS Markit chief business economist, Chris Williamson.
Buy something else. Starve the beast.
Shop local, but regionally produced products.
Hike prices but not wages. It's good to be a corporate overlord.
In reply to Buy something else. Starve… by JRobby
mmm
In reply to Hike prices but not wages. … by SMG
Not to worry. The BLS will never claim inflation is greater than 2%.
In reply to mmm by More-Sun
In reply to Not to worry. The BLS will… by Stuck on Zero
Exactly. I recently read (not from Bloomberg!) that the FED routinely under counts inflation by about 1%. It's what they've been doing forever. NYC Bloomberg is simply now making the argument for the NYC FED to continue to hike rates, as if inflation just arrived and it's all Trump's tariffs' fault! Yea, sure.
In reply to Not to worry. The BLS will… by Stuck on Zero
Fuck 3M and the rest of them. BUY LESS STUFF.
In reply to Buy something else. Starve… by JRobby
I wonder if 9 years of near zero fed interest rates have anything to do with this... hmm
If you print money like a drunken sailor you will get inflation. Asset prices are already inflated beyond recognition, now consumer goods are starting to look ugly. But there is no inflation, which is why the fed is raising rates right!?!?
This has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the DemocRats under Obama begging the fed to keep rates near zero. Go back to the fed congressional meetings, every one of those Democrats say every time "please I want you to reconsider raising rates, please don't raise them, we don't want to hurt the recovery." Do the democRats say this now during the fed congressional meetings, nope, not a single one. Bunch of partisan hacks
That being said, when people complain that houses are priced too high and groceries are expensive, show them the vote to Audit the fed. Every fuck face crooked democRats voted no to that.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=114&session=2&vote=00002#position
In reply to Buy something else. Starve… by JRobby
They also were (with Maxine Head-full-of-Waters) making the case that Fanny Mae and Freddie Mac shouldn't be regulated. We know why know.
In reply to I wonder if 9 years of near… by Banker Buster
"Head-full-of-Waters?"
More like shit for brains.
In reply to They also were (with Maxine… by alangreedspank
I buy regionally produced anmo. Lots of regionally produced ammo.
In reply to Buy something else. Starve… by JRobby
No, companies can't "shrinkflation" the size of their products any smaller, so now they have to actually raise prices!!!!!
They can't shrink when there is not much to shrink left.
In reply to No, companies can't … by ZazzOne
Exactly. They don't have much more room to shrink before its smaller than the free samples
In reply to No, companies can't … by ZazzOne
Don't buy their shit. Cant remember the last time I needed a post-it. Did use a whole pad of them once under an old table to level the legs though.
just don't tell the CPI guys.............
"Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues can celebrate the fact that inflation "remained near 2 percent" in June - their desired rate"..............such bullshit.
The purchasing power of the Dollar is now below 4% now. Here's an old chart going back to 2013. Get it? It's hyperinflation that's coming.
https://visual.ly/community/infographic/economy/purchasing-power-us-dol…
Already lived through hyperinflation in the 1970's. Once was enough...
In reply to The purchasing power of the… by Herdee
Why else would the FED start raising rates now other than, maybe, to crash the economy ahead of the 2018 or 2020 election? Their only concerns are to defend the dollar & the swamp rats. In the 70's they were constantly playing catch up, always behind inflation, until Volcker drove rates sky high to get ahead of it, that also signaled inflation's(gold's) top. With metals now falling, it looks like the FED is already ahead of inflation and just moving to protect the swamp rats via a crash.
In reply to Already lived through… by notfeelinthebern
And in other news...the Fed reminds us there is no inflation.
BONDS SAY NOPE
BONDS ARE PRICE FIXED
In reply to BONDS SAY NOPE by taketheredpill
Despite strong economy, many Americans struggling to get by
https://apnews.com/1d31cf4b56e449769ab4cb456237ea1f/Despite-strong-econ…
So?
sooner or later its bleeding into physical GOLD/SILVER so that's where my $ is going
I thought the Austrian school liked price discovery. Oh well.
Dumbass rednecks
The price hikes are most likely due to the tariffs. Tariffs are SALES TAXES!!!!!!!!!!
If this was demand pull inflation; wages would be increasing and the 95 million long term unemployed would be shrinking, as business would be hiring more workers.
There will be more price rises and inflation ahead...Stagflation is here !
Spoken like a true drone "useful idiot"
That is exactly what the MSM wants you to say, good boy.
Could 9 years of QE and near zero rates have anything to do with rising prices?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
In reply to Dumbass rednecks The price… by hillwalker
What?
It only took them 11 years to move inflation from 4% in 2007 to 2.9% in 2018?
hahahaha!
QE went to the rich; there was no trickle down
In reply to Spoken like a true drone … by Banker Buster
Fed funds rates. Near zero rates for the entire Obama administration.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FF
In reply to Dumbass rednecks The price… by hillwalker
Business taxes are sales taxes too;)
In reply to Dumbass rednecks The price… by hillwalker
except your orange messiah has already cut business taxes.
In reply to Business taxes are sales… by Umh
Hello inflation, my old friend.
I've going to get whacked once again.
And in these prices softly creeping
Bond vigilantes are sleeping
Isn't this backwards? Isn't higher demand supposed to push prices lower as more volume means lower margins, if only because you want to undercut your competitors?
Once again, more manipulated data and propaganda. Prices are rising due to costs, tariff EXPECTATIONS. Not demand...
There is NO demand chart, only pricing... I know, in the business of selling a product. we have increased ACB due to expected higher costs. and past increased costs. Not demand, if anything, it is falling as we rise.
I sometimes wonder does anyone ever talk to the small and medium businesses of this world. It's like the Administration, Fed and Wall Street are on another planet. If you have huge economies of scale you can raise prices because your the only game in town with a place that's protected by your government influence. For the rest of us, we have to deal with reality. In the real world people have less money because they used to pay $5,000 out of pocket medical and now they pay $12,000. They used to commute 10 miles to work but now commute 30 because they can't buy a house. They used to have their kids play sports at school but now put them in all sorts of expensive extracurricular programs because schools don't have money. They used to be able to put money away for college but now college is so expensive that effort is futile and unless you are a very low wage earner you can't qualify for any federal aide. So what gives with all this new consumption? I watch in amazement as people I know earn no where near what I do spend $1,000 on prom pictures. People have gone nuts. This all has to be credit driven. Everyone is hoping they earn more or have to spend less cash. It's the old fiddle while Rome burned. I'm not sure what it takes to wake up people to the fact debt is a cancer.
Make this work to your favor! The money they borrow and spend can be collected by you through savings and investments!
You are so inspiring I am going to buy more stock this week!
*** Now the US COULD build a more comprehensive welfare state like Bernie wants in his beloved Denmark but that means the USG will have to raise its take of US GDP from about 28 to 50% and every detail no matter how small gets regulated. You will not have to worry about the costs of too much as you aren't going to have any money TO spend.
First step to more free stuff like health and education: 25% National Sales Tax and a 1 Trillion USD trade surplus.
In reply to I sometimes wonder does… by ChecksandBalances
"can raise prices because demand for their products is strong."
Fake news. The truth will come out at the beginning of next year.
Cut your living standards/expectations and put money in the bank if you are too shaky to invest.
Use less energy and skip restaurants, booze, and dope. Do not buy junk food. Price of Grease balls up at WMT? Skip the grease balls. Packages smaller at the same price? Put it back.
Do not like being in debt? Don't apply for a loan.
Do not like the Fed printing more money? PUT MORE MONEY IN THE BANK and the Fed will stop.
The fast food industry is the opposite, the increased competition is driving prices down which makes you wonder what they are substituting. I'm sure these mfg has been testing cheaper ingredients and chemicals to see if they can have the same result.
Soon everyone will be eating cheep chemicals.
Ah yes, the economy is devouring itself. :-)
Raise those prices, babyboomers have a lot of money to spend. In fact people who own recreation vehicles should have to pay higher taxes on everything.
Yeah, let's see your sales figures 30, 60, 90 days out. Then let's talk about how much pricing power you have.