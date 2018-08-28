American Companies Hike Prices As Consumer Demand Soars

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:16

While businesses are already enjoying the benefits of lower taxes and regulatory relief from the Trump administration, they have yet another reason to celebrate, according to Bloomberg.

By pouring hundreds of billions of dollars of tax cuts and extra government spending into an already stretched economy, Trump is fostering an environment where firms such as conglomerate 3M Co. can raise prices because demand for their products is strong.

That’s a turn-around from the past decade, when executives often bemoaned their inability to lift prices because of their fear of sacrificing sales. The shift will help them pad profits that are already surging thanks to lower taxes. -Bloomberg

“The power is with the seller,” said IHS Markit chief business economist, Chris Williamson. 

"Non-manufacturing firms told the Philadelphia Fed this month that they expect to raise prices 3 percent in the coming year, up from a 2 percent increase they forecast in May," reports Bloomberg

A separate survey of both manufacturing and non-manufacturing companies by IHS Markit found that their average selling prices rose at the fastest rate of the nine-year-old expansion in July before the pace eased a bit in August. -Bloomberg

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M for example hiked prices the most in over four years during the second quarter, and are "highly confident that our price increases will more than offset whatever we see for raw material headwinds for the year," including tariffs, according to CFO Nicholas Gangestad.

Also noting the return of pricing power is the Fed, who mentioned it during their July 31 - August 1 meeting, according to the minutes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues can celebrate the fact that inflation "remained near 2 percent" in June - their desired rate.

Purchasing Power

And while businesses have enjoyed being able to ask more for goods and services, price inflation isn't so welcome to consumers - whose wages have stagnated despite multi-decade low unemployment. Rising prices have already begun to erode already-strained consumer purchasing power - a point which some Democratic opponents of Trump have brought up ahead of midterm elections, reports Bloomberg

Adjusted for inflation - average hourly earnings fell 0.2 percent in July vs. last year, the weakest reading since 2012

The political debate highlights the chicken-or-egg question at the heart of the inflation process that’s been noted by Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Economist Ellen Zentner and others: Which comes first -- stepped-up price increases or bigger pay hikes?

Some economists argue that rising prices come first, as companies seize opportunities to buttress their bottom lines when demand is strong. Workers then seek higher wages to make up for the purchasing power they’ve lost to rising inflation. -Bloomberg

Labor Market

Thanks to a tight job market, some economists contend that companies have been prompted to boost salaries for coveted workers, which in turn causes firms to raise prices to cover growing wage costs, leading to the chicken-or-egg scenario in which the answer at the end of the day is inflation. 

Data due Thursday are expected to show that inflation picked up in July. The personal consumption price index that the Fed targets probably rose 2.3 percent in July from a year earlier, the most in more than six years, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, the core index probably rose 2 percent in July, versus 1.9 percent in June. -Bloomberg

Trump's brewing trade war may compound the price hikes, however - after the president slapped tariffs on a variety of imports from China and elsewhere - raising costs for businesses, and thereby putting pressure on them to raise prices in response. 

And again, where does this all lead? According to Deutsch Bank chief economist Peter Hooper, “The tightening labor market and tightening product market will show through in a gradual pick-up in inflation,”

    Banker Buster JRobby Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

    I wonder if 9 years of near zero fed interest rates have anything to do with this... hmm 

    If you print money like a drunken sailor you will get inflation.  Asset prices are already inflated beyond recognition, now consumer goods are starting to look ugly.  But there is no inflation, which is why the fed is raising rates right!?!? 

    This has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the DemocRats under Obama begging the fed to keep rates near zero.  Go back to the fed congressional meetings, every one of those Democrats say every time "please I want you to reconsider raising rates, please don't raise them, we don't want to hurt the recovery."  Do the democRats say this now during the fed congressional meetings, nope, not a single one.  Bunch of partisan hacks  

     

    That being said, when people complain that houses are priced too high and groceries are expensive, show them the vote to Audit the fed.  Every fuck face crooked democRats voted no to that.  

    https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=114&session=2&vote=00002#position

    spastic_colon Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

    just don't tell the CPI guys.............

     "Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues can celebrate the fact that inflation "remained near 2 percent" in June - their desired rate"..............such bullshit.

    daveO notfeelinthebern Tue, 08/28/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

    Why else would the FED start raising rates now other than, maybe, to crash the economy ahead of the 2018 or 2020 election? Their only concerns are to defend the dollar & the swamp rats. In the 70's they were constantly playing catch up, always behind inflation, until Volcker drove rates sky high to get ahead of it, that also signaled inflation's(gold's) top. With metals now falling, it looks like the FED is already ahead of inflation and just moving to protect the swamp rats via a crash.

    hillwalker Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

    Dumbass rednecks

     

    The price hikes are most likely due to the tariffs. Tariffs are SALES TAXES!!!!!!!!!!

    If this was demand pull inflation; wages would be increasing and the 95 million long term unemployed would be shrinking, as business would be hiring more workers.

     There will be more price rises and inflation ahead...Stagflation is here !

    gmak Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

    Hello inflation, my old friend.

    I've going to get whacked once again.

    And in these prices softly creeping

    Bond vigilantes are sleeping

     

    rf80412 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

    Isn't this backwards?  Isn't higher demand supposed to push prices lower as more volume means lower margins, if only because you want to undercut your competitors?

    Calvertsbio Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

    Once again, more manipulated data and propaganda. Prices are rising due to costs, tariff EXPECTATIONS. Not demand...

    There is NO demand chart, only pricing... I know, in the business of selling a product. we have increased ACB due to expected higher costs. and past increased costs. Not demand, if anything, it is falling as we rise.

    ChecksandBalances Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

    I sometimes wonder does anyone ever talk to the small and medium businesses of this world.  It's like the Administration, Fed and Wall Street are on another planet.  If you have huge economies of scale you can raise prices because your the only game in town with a place that's protected by your government influence.  For the rest of us, we have to deal with reality.  In the real world people have less money because they used to pay $5,000 out of pocket medical and now they pay $12,000.  They used to commute 10 miles to work but now commute 30 because they can't buy a house.  They used to have their kids play sports at school but now put them in all sorts of expensive extracurricular programs because schools don't have money.  They used to be able to put money away for college but now college is so expensive that effort is futile and unless you are a very low wage earner you can't qualify for any federal aide.  So what gives with all this new consumption?  I watch in amazement as people I know earn no where near what I do spend $1,000 on prom pictures.  People have gone nuts.  This all has to be credit driven.  Everyone is hoping they earn more or have to spend less cash.  It's the old fiddle while Rome burned.  I'm not sure what it takes to wake up people to the fact debt is a cancer.

     

     

     

    Balance-Sheet ChecksandBalances Tue, 08/28/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

    Make this work to your favor! The money they borrow and spend can be collected by you through savings and investments!

    You are so inspiring I am going to buy more stock this week!

    *** Now the US COULD build a more comprehensive welfare state like Bernie wants in his beloved Denmark but that means the USG will have to raise its take of US GDP from about 28 to 50% and every detail no matter how small gets regulated. You will not have to worry about the costs of too much as you aren't going to have any money TO spend.

    First step to more free stuff like health and education: 25% National Sales Tax and a 1 Trillion USD trade surplus.

    Balance-Sheet Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

    Cut your living standards/expectations and put money in the bank if you are too shaky to invest.

    Use less energy and skip restaurants, booze, and dope. Do not buy junk food. Price of Grease balls up at WMT? Skip the grease balls. Packages smaller at the same price? Put it back.

    Do not like being in debt? Don't apply for a loan.

    Do not like the Fed printing more money? PUT MORE MONEY IN THE BANK and the Fed will stop.

    yellowsub Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

    The fast food industry is the opposite, the increased competition is driving prices down which makes you wonder what they are substituting.  I'm sure these mfg has been testing cheaper ingredients and chemicals to see if they can have the same result.  

    Soon everyone will be eating cheep chemicals.

    MusicIsYou Tue, 08/28/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

    Ah yes, the economy is devouring itself. :-)

    Raise those prices, babyboomers have a lot of money to spend. In fact people who own recreation vehicles should have to pay higher taxes on everything.