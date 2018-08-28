'Addicted' Americans Are Now Harming Their Pets To Get Opioids

In a recent statement by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., he said the opioid epidemic and the misuse and abuse of these drugs remains his highest priority. As the crisis evolves, he said it is vital that the agency take an in-depth look at all the access points where these medications can be purchased.
Gottlieb raised the alarm about one-way people might access opioids: their pets. It seems as people are now stealing pain medication intended for man’s best friend.
“We recognize that opioids and other pain medications have a legitimate and important role in treating pain in animals – just as they do for people. But just like the opioid medications used in humans, these drugs have potentially serious risks, not just for the animal patients, but also because of their potential to lead to addiction, abuse and overdose in humans who may divert them for their own use,” Gottlieb said in the statement.
Gottlieb said there had been limited information for responsible opioid prescribing for veterinary professionals, and so the FDA has just developed a comprehensive checklist on what veterinarians need to look out for in this new wave of opioid fraud.
“The resource includes information on state and federal regulations, alternatives to opioids and how to properly safeguard and store opioids, as well as how to identify if a client or employee may be abusing opioids and take action with a safety plan.
While each state creates its own regulations for the practice of veterinary medicine within its borders, including regulations about secure storage of controlled substances like opioids, veterinarians should also follow professional standards set by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in prescribing these products to ensure those who are working with these powerful medications understand the risks and their role in combatting this epidemic.
Veterinarians are also required to be licensed by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to prescribe opioids to animal patients, as are all healthcare providers when prescribing for use in humans.
These measures are in place to help ensure the critical balance between making sure animals can be humanely treated for their pain, while also addressing the realities of the epidemic of misuse, abuse and overdose when these drugs are diverted and used illegally by humans,” Gottlieb said.
According to the Courier-Journal, a dangerous trend is developing in the heartland of dying America, one where pet owners are harming their animals to get opioid prescriptions.
In one case, a Kentucky woman cut her retriever, Alice, with razors on multiple occasions in the attempt to get an opioid prescription. Heather Pereira, Alice’s owner, of Elizabethtown, tried to acquire a prescription for Tramadol. Veterinarians quickly caught onto the scheme and called law enforcement officers when they noticed Alice’s injuries appeared to be intentional.
Elizabethtown resident Heather Pereira remains on probation for intentionally cutting her golden retriever with a razor blade in order to get narcotics from a vet. The dog renamed Alice, has been removed from her care (Source/ Elizabethtown Police)
DEA Special Agent, Scott Brink, warned more than 200 Kentucky doctors — including dozens of veterinarians — during an August conference in Louisville to be extra vigilant for people hurting their animals in the attempt to acquire opioids, as it now seems man’s best friend is among the victims of the nation’s worst drug crisis.
A new study from the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus showed that 62 percent of veterinarians surveyed felt they had a significant role in preventing opioid abuse.
Senior instructor Liliana Tenney, who co-authored the report, said:
“This is significant for two reasons. These providers want to ensure the treatment of pets. If this is truly the case and pet owners are intentionally harming animals, that’s an animal rights issue.”
“If opioids are being prescribed and aren’t getting to the pets that need them because these drugs are being diverted, that’s a public health issue.”
The third wave of the opioid epidemic is here. America is dying from within.
America is dying from within.
hurry up.
distribute Opioids for free.
Imagine what they will do when they get really hungry.
Our economic system rewards bad behavior and punishes good behavior. Until that changes, our society will continue to corrode. You can't build a house on a sand foundation.
Blame anybody...hell blame everybody except this fucked up society.
Drug$ 'R US
Sssssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Don't tell the USSAN lumpen proles poisoning themselves with every kind of
filth they can shove up any orifice into their drug-addled gnat brains but just
like Al CIAduh and ISIS, the Zetas terrorizing Mexico are simply another USSAN
asset in the Washing town criminal enterprise known as the US government. Look
at heroin production in Afghanistan since the Langley Crime Syndicate took
over. Hint, count the opioid deaths in a shithole near you on any day of the
week. Hint... the Paki ISI slash Al CIAduh Gulen ratlines destroying peasant
USSA and NOBODY gives a shit obviously as long as the poison of the deep state
gets to market and keeps the hogs on animal farm sedated. The regime is
destroying USSANS and making a fortune keeping the rednecks and ethnics in
poverty same as they did back in the day to black USSA with crack cocaine. They
killed Gary Webb when he proved it.
http://time.com/3482909/this-is-the-real-story-behind-kill-the-messenge…
Ever wonder why all that crap gets over the border and to market so easily
like a well greased supply line for Walmart? Ever wonder why there has NEVER
been a USSAN cartel drug boss? Because the criminal institutions of the CIA,
FBI, DEA and Border Patrol are the USSAN cartels. Capiche!
Face it USSA, your plantation owners herd you at will and cull you like cattle, tax cattle.
Mexican Cartel, Los ZETAS trained by USSA
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2010/10/20101019212440609775.html
http://www.intrepidreport.com/archives/968
Mike Rupert "CIA are drug runners"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT5MY3C86bk
Ron Paul "Bush is a drug runner".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz7sO-i4H1s
The Sackler Gang, a Jewish crime family that makes Al Capone look like a Prohibition era social worker.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-empire-of-pain
When one's soul is starved of nutrition... drugs, pornography, video games and other meaningless distractions are needed as balm to fill the gaping hole within. My advice to all is - do not partake in ANY of (((their))) soul-rotting poisons. No TV. No movies. No print media. No video games. No hip-hop (nor any of the other noise passed off as "music"). Avoid ALL of these things... it isn't hard to do. If you must watch TV or movies, go back in time and seek out classics which had higher standards, a moral message and greater substance. Same with music. As long as we imbibe (((their))) sin-laced kool-aid in whatever form, we will continue to sicken and die.
You prolly cook over an open fire and your news papers are stone tablets too?
Change your name to Fred Flintstone, mr Bach.
Not saying you have a point, but I prefer playing Destiny over checkers.
Sir, you're not suggesting I give up on-line solitaire I hope?
Going to comcast today to get rid of all svc except internet. I had the bundle w ohone and tv.
I hate tv. Anyone have experience with oona telephone for landline. Any advice?
100% agreed.
When they started the fake head chopping to get us to go to Iraq, they started the real head chopping in Mexico. CIA all the way.
They operate their network through the Sanctuary cities.
Operation Fast and Furious proved it. Watch "Secrets of the Mexican Drug War" and "The Dark Side of the Pill."
They terrorize the Mexican people and then villanize them when they flee here, just like the Syrians, Iraqis, Sudanese and Somalis in Europe.
Imagine what they will do when they get really hungry
"Hey, by the way, we're gonna need you to turn in your guns..." ~ Obama disciples
Build the wall. Stop the flood of fentanyal, heroin, coke, etc from Mexico. If the NFL REALLY wanted to protest an injustice, they would be protesting the flood of illegal drugs from Mexico that is killing our people, esp the inner cities. Too bad they are merely a bunch of self-righteous virtue signalling [entitled] millionaires.
Offer more help to those already addicted.
Why do you want the Gov to regulate what you drink, eat or take as meds?
Read the Anatomy of the State by Rothbard Free download at Mises.org
Get rid of the networks operating through the sanctuary cities throughout the US.
On the show "My Cat From Hell, Jackson Galaxy (host) started getting requests from people that obtained cats and then fucked them up to get on his show.
Exactly, free drugs for every US citizern, it's their right! Made in america no less.
Brave New World?
That would be counterproductive.
Rather what is needed is treatment to increase the number of opioid receptors, which causes pain to go away without harmful drugs.
America is NOT DYING. There are millions of well adjusted productive people going to frickin work every day and making a difference.
WHAT YOU HEAR IS THE SOB STORY....THE DISTRACTION......THE UGLY....THE SENSATIONAL.
Here is what is sensational.............I am making the world a better place along with at LEAST 200 MILLION OTHER GREAT EVERY
DAY AMERICANS. The other 120 million leeches need to get off their coddled welfare ridden butt and take care of the remaining
5 million who, through no fault of their own, need ongoing care and supervision.
Dying from within is FAKE NEWS. QUIT TOLERATING IT.
Great post..to many wining liberal assholes who want it all for free and send the bill to the other guy. They are miserable because they DO NOTHING!..AND YOU KNOW WE OWE THEM....
No only the Liberal assholes, the rest of us are taking full advantage of what America has to offer...
People with nothing to say saying something.
How does this opioid crisis get resolved?
War.
Opoids were invented in WW2
Most Americans aren't ready for the answer to that. As with many of the issues they face they'll cry out to the same entities that created the problem to solve the problem. Sounds logical, right?
More war.
more MAGA!
More World War MAGA!
Give people hope by prosecuting bankers and politicians. Start with Hitlery.
Trump won't try and harm a hair on cankle's head. You have the dingle guarantee.
"It's a big swamp, and we ain't in it" [/Modified George Carlin]
The fuck does this have to do with MAGA...seriously are you mentally challenged? wait don't answer that.
have a shitty day zh you sure fucked up mine with this shit.
It's so depressing.
Sounds like BS too me, Most likely FDA has another racket planned to control the Veterinary and pass the cost of the scam onto You Know Who.
The pet industry/owners already pass costs on to the non pet-owning public. Animal 'shelters/rescue", dog parks, sewage treatment costs for animal waste, corporate donations, indigent medical for dog bite victims, etc.
Lol.
Tramadol is not a narcotic, it's a mild painkiller.That said , I'd cut this bitches head off.
Hurting a dog is the lowest of the low.
Anyone who does THAT to their pooch needs to be dragged out back and savagely beaten to death with a fine piece of hickory, boiled alive, set on fire and then shot and re-shot for good measure.
All things considered between humans and dogs I like them better and I have no idea why they put up with us.
Remember the babies being pulled out of incubators and thrown on the floor? Same shit here you dope. Wake up and take the red pill.
You get what you tolerate.
Tolerate these druggies...coddle them....make it EASY for them.....
Give them all the IV fentanyl they want! No narcan! Let them know up front.
Freakin' zombies. Life is precious. How dare they abuse it and their friends and family who care for them.
Free IV Fentanyl...Oh their life is so tough........coddled zombies. Send them to venezuela.
You are correct...I have an addicted family member who extorts my elderly mother for money to support the habit. I wish she would OD already.
I wonder what the end game is for this opioid nonsense is. I haven't figured it out yet. Maybe its to make new draconian laws and put more people in private prisons.
HahA. They will work, not. They sell dope in there too. That will just round up all Americans eventually. Water abuse is just around the corner. Carbon dioxide abuse is already here. You're NEXT.
We need to build halfway houses for serious drug offenders, take them away from prisons and leave prisons for serious crimes. Make the drug offenders do societal good, have them help re-build our infrastructure as a punishment instead of rotting in a cell. At least make them productive and have a chance for rehabilitation. This will also help reduce stress on prisons so people that commit crimes are not paroled early because of over-crowding.
The Ming Dynasty failed in part due to their addiction to drug. Wonder if the American Dynasty will follow history?
I can't believe this problem hasn't been solved by now. Make the drugs available to anyone who wants them near cost. Losers take the drugs and die, cleaning up the gene pool. It's the government, not your mama.
Give them every bit of what they need to kill themselves...I’ll contribute. That would be fiat money well spent.
Public views and attitudes continue to shift concerning the cost of America's decades-long war on drugs. The program has garnered a great deal of criticism over the years because funding for law enforcement is often based on the number of arrests made and the amount of property seized.
President Carter's fear voiced in 1977 that penalties for drugs are doing more damage than drugs themselves continue to ring true. The article below explores how we are spending over $500 a second yet drug related deaths are still on the rise.
http://War On Drugs Continues To Be Costly A Failure html
This is not a problem. They want to sell you the antidote to a new fake problem. When will you dopes realize every problem that gets airtime is planned? End healthcare monopolies. Lower the price with international competition.