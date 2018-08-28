Case-Shiller Home Prices Signal Weakest Gain Since 2017, Despite Vegas Spike

Home sales, mortgage apps, starts, permits, buying sentiment, and now home prices...all disappointing expectations and sliding.
S&P CoreLogic (Case-Shiller) 20-City home price index rose just 0.11% MoM (half the expected 0.2% rise) and slowed to a 6.31% YoY gain - the weakest since Dec 2017
After seasonal adjustment, Las Vegas had biggest month-over-month rise at 1.4 percent, followed by Cleveland, Detroit and Minneapolis, each with a 1 percent increase. After New York’s decline, Dallas had smallest gain at 0.4 percent.
The national home-price gauge advanced 6.2% YoY in July after 6.4%, and as Bloomberg notes, the figures reinforce other recent signs that the residential real estate market is softening.
“Even as home prices keep climbing, we are seeing signs that growth is easing in the housing market,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.
“Sales of both new and existing homes are roughly flat over the last six months amidst news stories of an increase in the number of homes for sale in some markets.”
It's been an ugly month (or eight) for US housing data
As we warned previously, some scary housing market numbers were published over the past few weeks, or as Robert Shiller told Bloomberg, "This could be the very beginning of a turning point."
Comments
tired of winning
1 Year Price Change % By Shithole Area: May and June 2018
Let me guess, the bankers and financiers need another taxpayer BAILOUT...
Socialism at it's finest.
It's all about the business cycle. It's time (again). A breather is required to get over the debt hang-over. This one is a doozy though, largest in history. The patient is unconscious and a respirator is required. Recover is bleak.
Detroit is gone, didn't even make the chart. It's a landfill site with the scavengers routing through the remains of MoTown, which turned to NoTown in no time. Reminds me of early discovery of Africa.
The housing market is in bad shape. The economic slowdown has begun. This quarter will be the last good quarter before the corporate earnings starts to slowdown.