China Hacked Clinton's Private Email Server: Daily Caller

A Chinese-owned firm with operations in Washington D.C. hacked Hillary Clinton's private server "throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails," reports the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock.
The Chinese firm obtained Clinton’s emails in real time as she sent and received communications and documents through her personal server, according to the sources, who said the hacking was conducted as part of an intelligence operation.
The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant “courtesy copy” for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources. -Daily Caller
During a July 12 House Committee on the Judiciary hearing, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) disclosed that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found that virtually all of Clinton's emails from her homebrew server were funneled to a "foreign entity." Gohmert did not reveal the entity's identity - however he said it wasn't Russia.
A government staff official briefed on the ICIG's findings told the Daily Caller that the Chinese firm which hacked Clinton's emails operates in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs, and that it was not a technology firm - but a "front group" for the Chinese government.
Warnings ignored
Two ICIG officials, investigator Frank Ruckner and attorney Janette McMillan, repeatedly warned FBI officials of the Chinese intrusion during several meetings, according to the Daily Caller, citing a "former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues who was briefed on the matter."
Among the FBI officials warned was Peter Strzok - who was fired earlier this month from the agency over anti-Trump text messages he sent while spearheading an investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign. Strzok did not act on the ICIG's warning according to Gohmert - who added that Strzok and three other top FBI officials knew about an "anomaly" on Clinton's server.
In other words; Strzok, while investigating Clinton's email server, completely ignored the fact that most of Clinton's emails were sent to a foreign entity - while IG Horowitz simply didn't want to know about it.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during a hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok. -Daily Caller
Gohmert: “It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia.”
Strzok admitted to meeting with Ruckner but said he couldn't remember the "specific" content of their discussion.
“The forensic examination was done by the ICIG and they can document that,” Gohmert said, “but you were given that information and you did nothing with it.”
Meanwhile, four separate attempts were also made to notify DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to brief him on the massive security breach, however Horowitz "never returned the call."
Internal Pushback
In November of 2017, IG McCullough - an Obama appointee - revealed to Fox News that he received pushback when he tried to tell former DNI James Clapper about the foreign entity which had Clinton's emails and other anomalies.
Instead of being embraced for trying to expose an illegal act, seven senators including Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca) wrote a letter accusing him of politicizing the issue.
McCullough on @HillaryClinton emails: "Even if the information isn't marked properly when it's disseminated, it's still classified." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/b3E7qH0zvz— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2017
"It's absolutely irrelevant whether something is marked classified, it is the character of the information," he said.
McCullough said that from that point forward, he received only criticism and an "adversarial posture" from Congress when he tried to rectify the situation.
"I expected to be embraced and protected," he said, adding that a Hill staffer "chided" him for failing to consider the "political consequences" of the information he was blowing the whistle on. -Fox News
30,000+ Hillary Clinton emails were sent to an unauthorized foreign entity, not #RussianHacking— Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) July 14, 2018
Obama was one of 13 individuals who sent AT LEAST 100 emails to Hillary
At least 100 Obama emails are in the hands of a foreign entity 👇 Where's the outrage?https://t.co/lDld6WLFDh https://t.co/puODFRM9En
But muh russians
Q: distractions over distractions. heads need to be rolling! literally.
In reply to But muh russians by swissthinker
Hangherhigh
In reply to Q: distractions over… by Linus2011
Lock 'er up!
In reply to Hangherhigh by Doña K
Everyone and their momma has had their way with Clintons server.
In reply to Lock 'er up! by QueeroHedge
The State Dept, FBI, DOJ and the CIA play for the other team, and I don't mean Russia... No wonder they are doing everything they can do to avoid being exposed...
In reply to Everyone by GoFuqYourself
Zhedge dropping Q's promised leaks at 5am GREAT!
https://saraacarter.com/whistleblower-exposes-key-player-in-fbi-russia-probe-it-was-all-a-set-up/📁
>>BIG PUZZLE PIECE
Who is systematically arranging the leaks to select individuals?
Why is this important [to drop] prior to BO testimony?
Q
In reply to The State Dept, FBI, DOJ and… by Keyser
Maybe a slow striptease leading up to November is not a fantasy.
Can there be any doubt Hillary knew this was happening and was getting paid for it?
In reply to Zhedge dropping Q's promised… by TahoeBilly2012
It's Russia or China or ET or Sasquatch...nobody cares. Please locked her up already!!! Finding out who hacked the servers could come later. This circus is getting tiring.
In reply to Maybe a slow striptease… by Pernicious Gol…
Hey! At least they're now openly admitting what we've known all along.
Its the...WHY...you don't bypass security protocols ALREADY in place when posing as...errr, working as, the Secretary of State while being touted as THE smartest woman in the world ;-)
In reply to It's Russia or China or ET… by beemasters
Pfffftt! Emails again? Zat all ya got? Giant red herring, just when it looks like the orange whale is wounded and about to be brought alongside the whaling ship for dismemberment.
In reply to Hey! They're openly… by nmewn
Well, the red Chinese thought it was a kind of a big deal and Hillary thought it was kind of a big deal as well, taking the time to BleachBit it, then blowtorch and hammer all the devices that ever connected to it into little tiny pieces.
Why...it's almost like she were trying to HIDE "something" while obstructing justice...id'n it? ;-)
In reply to ilhj by Take-a-Dump
So letting them in and giving away secrets is a hack?
In reply to Well, the red Chinese… by nmewn
In reply to Maybe a slow striptease… by Pernicious Gol…
Interesting...can there be,
the deep state has plotted long ago,
https://yournewswire.com/george-soros-china-new-world-order/
and all these underlings are performing their role?
In reply to Maybe a slow striptease… by Pernicious Gol…
Apart from civilians, everyone had access to her emails.
In reply to The State Dept, FBI, DOJ and… by Keyser
...but he forgot .
In reply to Everyone by GoFuqYourself
This was intentionally set up by Hillary's IT people as a perk for the Chinese company, which had attained Platinum Level status as a donor to the Clinton Foundation.
In reply to Lock 'er up! by QueeroHedge
Obviously it is still more important, whether Trump was macho bragging in a locker room a decade ago, than The Hag giving away top govt strategy to the TRUE enemy.
And the fact, that Trump gave a STFU bonus to a hooker is more of a scandal, than the crooked Clinton Money Fountain receiving millions from (yet again) USA TRUE enemies.
Whatever happened to the principle of proportionality?
Please explain to a dumbfounded foreigner, who thought he'd seen it all!
In reply to Lock 'er up! by QueeroHedge
Tomorrow's narrative today.
In reply to Hangherhigh by Doña K
So CrowdStrike lied? The internet security firm founded by an anti-Putin Russian expatriate and hired by the DNC lied?
Unpossiblsky!
In reply to Q: distractions over… by Linus2011
It doesn't make sense because none of it says that trump is a racist hell bent on destroying the world... and oh yea, works with the russians...
... so therefore no MSM coverage... thank god... I haven't watched any of their shit in years anyways...
In reply to Q: distractions over… by Linus2011
Treason
In reply to But muh russians by swissthinker
Ancient Chinese secret, huh?
In reply to But muh russians by swissthinker
Fucking OLD TWAT!!!
I guess the communists in our own government do not care when other communists compromise our national security. When does this become treason?
Please publish them all now China.
NOW please. We want to see what the demon was up to.
In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.
The Falkland Islands belong to Argentina - Who told you that?
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
On one hand you have extensive evidence of criminality, with zero investigations. On the other hand you have zero evidence of criminality, with an eternal open ended investigation. And people think the deep state does not exist?
Total BS!
Shocking that Diane Finestein however she spells it blocked investigation of Chinese hacking. Her handler/ driver of 20 years also denies knowledge of hacking.
Dianne wanted Dianne and not Hillary to get paid for top secret intel.
Think about it: Dianne employed this guy to be her office manager and driver for 20 years. He got the position on recommendation from the businessmen who run Chinatown in SF. Who spends more one-on-one time with Dianne than her driver? They could talk about a lot of stuff in private. Why was Dianne so angry about revelations of Chinese interception of all Clinton E-mail? Is she trying to frighten people away from looking at what she's done?
Dianne's husband has made billions doing business with the Chinese government.
In reply to Shocking that Diane… by HerrDoktor
Who fucking cares. Old news. Hey did you retards hear this bitch lost the election?
The thief yelling catch the thief. Who might that be :)
Send her to a Chinese gulag.
Operation 'fortune cookie'.
Yes this was the bombshell at the Strzok testimony, but then Rep. Gohmert made that crack about Strzok's wife which was all over tee-vee. Wish he wouldn't have done that - should have said something like "Ya' mean, the Chinese penetrated Hillary?"
.
NOW It's China turn!
HELL-Bitch Hillary has inflicted more IRREVOCABLE DAMAGE on America than an Army of Hackers - Russian, Chinese, Korean, Iranian, Martian - YOU FCKING NAME IT! - working 27/7 from here to eternity could EVER DREAM OF DOING!
In a few hrs, Orr is going to be testifying behind closed doors because of national security issues.
So now we know the reason for the behind closed doors hearing it's to keep this info from We The People and it sure in hell isn't to keep it from the Russians, Chinese, UK, OZ, or any other 2-bit dictator with an internet connection.
#DeclassifyEverythingNow.
She's still NOT MY PRESIDENT.
Does anyone expect foreign powers to NOT hack?
Let's rewrite this headline to put the blame where it's due:
Clinton's Illegal Use of Private Server Gave Top Secret Emails to China
Clinton Took Chinese Cash For Access To Her Private Server
In reply to Does anyone expect foreign… by Wahooo
Putin was it. He told to Xi to do it.
Treason, perhaps?
Hillary, Strzok, three other FBI officers and seven democrats seem to collude with China by providing top secret information. Wonder how much they got paid for it.
Is this a valid reason to reopen emails server issue?
"Even weirder–I just checked and I do have your state but not your gmail–so how did that happen. Must be the Chinese!” - Hillary Clinton - 2015
Let's see - 70 or so days to the mid terms.
This is what one might call 'Hardball' ("Welcome to the Big Time") when it counts. Brennan should have NEVER escalated the debate by accusing Trump of committing Treason. A really, really bad move in hindsight.
And Bruce Ohr has to testify this morning. Somebody really has it out for him and his wife. This is going to get brutal.
Trump, every 3-4 days is going to be able to yank someone's security clearance over this intel rolling train wreck. He's going to pull all the air out of the election cycle by doing it. That will be all the media can talk about - the contortions the media will go through will be amazing to witness.
There's your 'October Surprise'.
The impacts on US - China (PRC) trade are going to be interesting, to put it mildly.
More likely Brennan knows what's coming and tried to go looney to get in front of it. This will be an interesting election, neh?
In reply to Let's see - 70 or so days to… by Small Business Guy
Seriously ? WTF ?
They were warned and did nothing ?
What the hell is wrong with them. I was against any kind of fake witchhunt but here we are talking about complete incomptence.
You have all forgotten how Clinton associates roll. They were all getting paid by China, directly or indirectly.
In reply to Seriously ? WTF ? They were… by melpheos