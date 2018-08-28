China Hacked Clinton's Private Email Server: Daily Caller

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:00

A Chinese-owned firm with operations in Washington D.C. hacked Hillary Clinton's private server "throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails," reports the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock. 

The Chinese firm obtained Clinton’s emails in real time as she sent and received communications and documents through her personal server, according to the sources, who said the hacking was conducted as part of an intelligence operation.

The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant “courtesy copy” for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources. -Daily Caller

During a July 12 House Committee on the Judiciary hearing, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) disclosed that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found that virtually all of Clinton's emails from her homebrew server were funneled to a "foreign entity." Gohmert did not reveal the entity's identity - however he said it wasn't Russia. 

A government staff official briefed on the ICIG's findings told the Daily Caller that the Chinese firm which hacked Clinton's emails operates in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs, and that it was not a technology firm - but a "front group" for the Chinese government. 

Warnings ignored

Two ICIG officials, investigator Frank Ruckner and attorney Janette McMillan, repeatedly warned FBI officials of the Chinese intrusion during several meetings, according to the Daily Caller, citing a "former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues who was briefed on the matter." 

Among the FBI officials warned was Peter Strzok - who was fired earlier this month from the agency over anti-Trump text messages he sent while spearheading an investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign. Strzok did not act on the ICIG's warning according to Gohmert - who added that Strzok and three other top FBI officials knew about an "anomaly" on Clinton's server

In other words; Strzok, while investigating Clinton's email server, completely ignored the fact that most of Clinton's emails were sent to a foreign entity - while IG Horowitz simply didn't want to know about it. 

The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during a hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok. -Daily Caller

Gohmert: “It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia.

Strzok admitted to meeting with Ruckner but said he couldn't remember the "specific" content of their discussion. 

“The forensic examination was done by the ICIG and they can document that,” Gohmert said, “but you were given that information and you did nothing with it.”

Meanwhile, four separate attempts were also made to notify DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to brief him on the massive security breach, however Horowitz "never returned the call."

Internal Pushback 

In November of 2017, IG McCullough - an Obama appointee - revealed to Fox News that he received pushback when he tried to tell former DNI James Clapper about the foreign entity which had Clinton's emails and other anomalies. 

Instead of being embraced for trying to expose an illegal act, seven senators including Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca) wrote a letter accusing him of politicizing the issue. 

"It's absolutely irrelevant whether something is marked classified, it is the character of the information," he said.

McCullough said that from that point forward, he received only criticism and an "adversarial posture" from Congress when he tried to rectify the situation.

"I expected to be embraced and protected," he said, adding that a Hill staffer "chided" him for failing to consider the "political consequences" of the information he was blowing the whistle on. -Fox News

nmewn Take-a-Dump Tue, 08/28/2018 - 06:10

Well, the red Chinese thought it was a kind of a big deal and Hillary thought it was kind of a big deal as well, taking the time to BleachBit it, then blowtorch and hammer all the devices that ever connected to it into little tiny pieces. 

Why...it's almost like she were trying to HIDE "something" while obstructing justice...id'n it? ;-)

 

chasara067 Pernicious Gol… Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:49

Shemp 4 Victory QueeroHedge Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:25

 

The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant “courtesy copy” for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources.

This was intentionally set up by Hillary's IT people as a perk for the Chinese company, which had attained Platinum Level status as a donor to the Clinton Foundation.

Guderian QueeroHedge Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:34

Obviously it is still more important, whether Trump was macho bragging in a locker room a decade ago, than The Hag giving away top govt strategy to the TRUE enemy.
And the fact, that Trump gave a STFU bonus to a hooker is more of a scandal, than the crooked Clinton Money Fountain receiving millions from (yet again) USA TRUE enemies.

Whatever happened to the principle of proportionality?

Please explain to a dumbfounded foreigner, who thought he'd seen it all!

Shemp 4 Victory Doña K Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:18

 

A Chinese-owned firm with operations in Washington D.C, which was hacked by leet Russian hAx0rZ according to Jim Comey and Peckerhead Brennan,. hacked Hillary Clinton's private server "throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails," reports the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock.

Tomorrow's narrative today.

BritBob Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:09

In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.

The Falkland Islands belong to Argentina - Who told you that?

 

Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory

 

chippers Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:10

On one hand you have extensive evidence of criminality,   with zero investigations.   On the other hand you have zero evidence of criminality,  with an eternal open ended investigation.   And people think the deep state does not exist?

HerrDoktor Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:20

Shocking that Diane Finestein however she spells it blocked investigation of Chinese hacking. Her handler/ driver of 20 years also denies knowledge of hacking.

Pernicious Gol… HerrDoktor Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:43

Dianne wanted Dianne and not Hillary to get paid for top secret intel.

Think about it: Dianne employed this guy to be her office manager and driver for 20 years. He got the position on recommendation from the businessmen who run Chinatown in SF. Who spends more one-on-one time with Dianne than her driver? They could talk about a lot of stuff in private. Why was Dianne so angry about revelations of Chinese interception of all Clinton E-mail? Is she trying to frighten people away from looking at what she's done?

Dianne's husband has made billions doing business with the Chinese government.

otschelnik Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:33

Yes this was the bombshell at the Strzok testimony, but then Rep. Gohmert made that crack about Strzok's wife which was all over tee-vee.  Wish he wouldn't have done that - should have said something like "Ya' mean, the Chinese penetrated Hillary?"

Vote up!
NuYawkFrankie Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:35

NOW It's China turn!

HELL-Bitch Hillary has inflicted more IRREVOCABLE DAMAGE on America than an Army of Hackers - Russian, Chinese, Korean, Iranian, Martian - YOU FCKING NAME IT! - working 27/7 from here to eternity could EVER DREAM OF DOING!

Bobportlandor Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:35

In a few hrs, Orr is going to be testifying behind closed doors because of national security issues.

So now we know the reason for the behind closed doors hearing it's to keep this info from We The People and it sure in hell isn't to keep it from the Russians, Chinese, UK, OZ, or any other 2-bit dictator with an internet connection.

#DeclassifyEverythingNow.

Wahooo Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:41

Does anyone expect foreign powers to NOT hack?

Let's rewrite this headline to put the blame where it's due:

Clinton's Illegal Use of Private Server Gave Top Secret Emails to China

 

finnzero Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:43

Treason, perhaps?

Hillary, Strzok, three other FBI officers and seven democrats seem to collude with China by providing top secret information. Wonder how much they got paid for it.

Is this a valid reason to reopen emails server issue?

Small Business Guy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 05:52

Let's see - 70 or so days to the mid terms.

This is what one might call 'Hardball' ("Welcome to the Big Time") when it counts.  Brennan should have NEVER escalated the debate by accusing Trump of committing Treason.  A really, really bad move in hindsight.

And Bruce Ohr has to testify this morning.  Somebody really has it out for him and his wife.  This is going to get brutal.

Trump, every 3-4 days is going to be able to yank someone's security clearance over this intel rolling train wreck. He's going to pull all the air out of the election cycle by doing it.  That will be all the media can talk about - the contortions the media will go through will be amazing to witness.

There's your 'October Surprise'.

The impacts on US - China (PRC) trade are going to be interesting, to put it mildly.

melpheos Tue, 08/28/2018 - 06:06

Seriously ? WTF ?

They were warned and did nothing ?

What the hell is wrong with them. I was against any kind of fake witchhunt but here we are talking about complete incomptence.