CNN Throws Lanny Davis Under The Bus, "Stands By" Its Cohen Story

The clowns just keep piling out of the little car as CNN has published what can best be described as a hit-piece on Michael Cohen attorney Lanny Davis, who "repeatedly changed his account of what Cohen knew about President Donald Trump's involvement" in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian associate of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, along with several others in attendance.
Cohen is President Trump's former longtime attorney and self-described "fixer" who retained Davis - a lifelong friend of Hillary Clinton - to represent him in his ongoing legal matters related to the 2016 presidential election, including hush money payments made to two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump over a decade ago.
Davis backpedaled on "confident assertions" that Cohen would share information with investigators that President Trump knew of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton - forcing the Washington Post and others to correct their reporting.
Davis told The Washington Post that he cannot confirm media reports that Cohen is prepared to tell special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that Trump had advance knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting -WaPo
“I should have been more clear — including with you — that I could not independently confirm what happened,” Davis told the Post, adding perhaps the most difficult four words for an attorney to utter: "I regret my error."
CNN, meanwhile, is standing by their version of the Cohen story - even after Davis admitted to BuzzFeed News he was CNN's source. "We stand by our story, which had more than one source, and are confident in our reporting of it," said a CNN spokeswoman on Tuesday.
The CNN story noted, based on sources, that Cohen did not have corroborating evidence to back up his claim. CNN did not report whether Trump knew about the meeting before it happened -- only that Cohen was making that claim while hoping for a deal from prosecutors.
Davis acknowledged over the weekend that he confirmed CNN's story to other news organizations.
He now says that he also was one of the sources for CNN's story.
For more than three weeks, Davis did not raise any issues to CNN about its reporting. -CNN
So Cohen's attorney has retracted a claim that his client would tell Mueller of Trump's foreknowledge of the infamous Trump Tower meeting, while CNN claims that some other anonymous source, not Lanny Davis, said the same thing.
Was Cohen himself another CNN source? If not, they're sure implying it.
This is a heck of a way to either burn Cohen as CNN’s source, or pretend that he is. pic.twitter.com/Ts26Cz6deX— Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) August 28, 2018
CNN's "defense" of their Trump Tower story does the following:— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 28, 2018
- Doesn't address Davis declining comment on record despite being a source
- Doesn't explain why they think the story is strong enough w/o Davis
- Suggests Michael Cohen was a sourcehttps://t.co/jsjo4V6sgz
Still kind of a mystery to me why @jimsciutto and @carlbernstein can't just write in their own words that Lanny Davis was one of their sources — he told me so himself on the record! Also lol can BuzzFeed News get a LINK pic.twitter.com/xJ7OtnyPs9— Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) August 28, 2018
On Sunday, CNN's Brian Stelter tweeted "We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it."
Davis' role in the CNN story also offers a window into the kind of anonymous sourcing common across newsrooms, as Buzzfeed concluded. Some news outlets have a policy to not let sources speak "on background" — that is, as a “person familiar with the matter” or some other unnamed moniker — and also be allowed to decline to comment on the record.
“We should address Lanny Davis’s comments in our reporting and be more transparent with our readers about our reporting,” one CNN staffer told BuzzFeed News.
We can't wait for the next act in this comedy of errors.
WITCH HUNT, NO COLLUSION!
When I want real news, I read the National Enquirer. They should be given CNN's White House press pass.
So anyone can pretty much call CNN tell them some bullshit anonymously and if it fits their agenda theyll publish it and stand by it.
Tylers: sometimes you piss me off but then you hit it out of the park with sentences like the first one here, and I forget the rest. 🤡
CNN will undermine the Republic at any cost, including ratings
Ratings don't matter. They're in a cable subscriber's package whether anyone watches them or not.
Yes.
That is what this article is saying.
How can CNN still have White House press credentials is beyond me....
All just sheeple commentary not worth the few calories of effort absorbing them
Pull it!
Bernard Shaw would not approve of the new CNN.
17 and counting people don't understand my satire
lulz
Sorry I guess many would like to smash the face of Michael Aveatti (Lawyer for Stormy Daniels) and also Lanny Davis.
For some reason you are reminding me of the scene from "Idiocracy" where Frito cheers his own car getting blowed up
I liked that scene.
for some reason i thought i already commented on this article...
zerogenous_zone
Tell us my precious how you like this video. My precious:
4 minutes in Avenatti proves he thinks he has the right to moralize... he is professional moralizer as Stormy Daniels Lawyer/Barrister/Shill/Mouthpiece for progress/Liberal Zeitgeist
The amount of bullshit coming from CNN is amazing. They should hedge their bet in the fertilizer business.
Yet we are still talking about them, so I don't really think they care.
CNN throws itself under a fleet of buses.
Take a good hard long look at the Supreme Court. They brought this on us with their constant legislation from the bench over the past 60 years.
The decided one day that State Defamation laws were hurting the First Amendment when it related to public figures.
They then passed a law that simply said state defamation laws no longer apply to public figures. To make matters worse they are so stupid on the court they do not know the difference between malice and substantial certainty. That means that it is impossible for a public figure to sue for defamation no matter what the intent of the perpetrator.
In the past, none of this would have happened as the lying dimwits and fake news artists would have been sued into the permanent poor house under old defamation laws.
Today you can get FBI agents, and high government officials lying with impunity about anything and anyone they want and there are no consequences.
THANK YOU THE ASS HOLES ON THE SUPREME COURT.
JUST LIKE YOU HELPED START THE FIRST CIVIL WAR YOU WILL BE RIGHT THERE STARTING THE SECOND.
How many more clowns pile out of the car??
As many that match the clowns still watching CNN.
Anderson.
Take the cock out of your mouth.
I can't understand a word you are saying.
Who's on First ? (Abbott and Costello)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZksQd2fC6Y
Davis convinced Cohen to "cooperate" with Mueller. Mission accomplished. Nothing else matters.
CNN isn't news.
The lawyers, judges, and bar associations lie, lie, and keep on lying.
Try KY trial and appeals courts, attorneys on the Medical Boards for starters.
My Medical-Legal Back Pages. Archway. Bryce Sterling.
Based entirely on true events in KY and then NC. I mention that this goes on from the lowly small town KY trial courts all the way up to the US DOJ. People thought I was exaggerating.
Well, here we are.
This gets better by the day.........
Talked to a city councilman today and he thinks that Trump went to the Russians to dig up dirt on Hillary.......you can't make this stuff up.
Amazing.........told him he need to turn off the TV and go to Zerohedge and get up to speed.......
This is cnn’s tipping point. Downhill at 20% grade and increasing.
How dare anybody dispute communist Clinton propaganda......
CNN reeducation camps to appear in your neighborhood soon......
No CNN, Davis is just correcting the words, that you not so anonymously asserted to him.
