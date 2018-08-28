Consumer Confidence Explodes To 18 Year High As Income Expectations Hit Record

As 'soft' survey data continues to catch down to 'hard' real economic data's recent demise, Conference Board Confidence shuns the slump and explodes higher to 133.4 (exp 126.6) - the highest since Oct 2000.
Current Conditions spiked to 172.2 (18 year highs), Expectations rebounded to 107.6 (highest since Feb), driving the headline to Oct 2000 highs....
Older households (Over 55) and high income earners saw confidence rise but younger households (under 35) and lower income earners are feeling worse.
The Labor Differential spiked to the best since March 2001 (Jobs Plentiful - Jobs Hard To Get)
Plan to buy homes, cars, and appliances all surged as income expectations spiked to record highs...
However, before this huge beat, the surge in soft data is fading fast... as 'hard' data is back below Trump election levels...
Expectations for stocks gains also rebounded in August.
so include the stock market in "confidence" calcs but not inflation calcs............after all the stimulant, if "they" can't get all hard and soft data to new ATH's or ATL's then they suck.
May Potus45 succeed !!! what are you doing to contribute?
In reply to so include the stock market… by spastic_colon
Democrats are going to need to reverse this or Trump wins a land slide in 2020.
In reply to May Potus45 succeed !!! what… by ztack3r
Summary: "I better get paid more or I'm quitting. Pent up delayed consumption effect"
You would think once you are forced to "live without" you find that a lot of the things you used to spend money on were not needed at all.........................
In reply to Democrats are going to need… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
About 50% of my income, dipshit
In reply to May Potus45 succeed !!! what… by ztack3r
And what pray tell, should he do to 'contribute'...?
In reply to May Potus45 succeed !!! what… by ztack3r
How can your economy go wrong when you can put "no money down" on a brand new Ford or GM truck and take 60 months "to pay it off"!...
And if that couldn't be the most positive sign you could ever want... then how does an escalation in Syria with a third "false flag" chemical weapons attack (https://southfront.org/is-the-us-and-its-allies-preparing-to-bomb-syria…) grab your sorry American nut sack that could very easily escalate into WWIII as the "cherry" on that sundae???...
Who wouldn't be optimistic about Murica's future?!!!
In reply to so include the stock market… by spastic_colon
US consumers are the most financially illiterate people on the planet. These morons have no idea what is headed their way just like in 1999 and 2007.
Everything seems better now that John McCain is dead.
In reply to US consumers are the most… by Fiat Burner
President Trump MAGA!
"As Income Expectations Hit Record"..........
CEO`s expecting to make 1000% more than their employees now huh?.......
That would be a major downgrade as they are already getting up to 30000% in some cases
In reply to "As Income Expectations Hit… by surf@jm
Any good news is welcome these days.
I'm hoping someone can post a rational explanation of what seems like contradictory data to me. I see the news and Trump crowing about the economy, but I wonder if all that is actually real. We've got over 400 customers and all of those I see doing a lot better are tied to government contracting in some manner. Everyone else, I don't see any difference . When I look at the actual data raises are really small and I don't see salaries moving at all. In fact, what it looks like to me from reviewing the customer data is that a lot of low wage hiring is going on and the big salary increases are at the VP and C Level. Seeing a company with an average wage of $12 to $15 per hour but executive comp top +300K plus in a few hundred employee company is not unusual. Also there are surge funds popping up all over buying businesses on leverage. I get several calls a week from guys who want to buy the company on a loan and restructure , i.e. reduce costs, to maximize cash returns instead of investing in the business. None of this can be healthy. I know two recent roll ups where they have credit lines of $300+ million and are buying all sorts of old companies but investing nothing in the underlying products once acquired. All of this feels like an 80's debt binge to me, but I'm hoping there is someone more in the know than I am who can shed some light. I'm feeling now is the time to be in all cash and keep costs really tight.
Election year adjusted numbers. It's a thing.
In reply to I'm hoping someone can post… by ChecksandBalances
Everything is awesome, we are all rich!
Hopium. Realistically, murican wages for the working class are deteriorating as the rich accelerate past the 647:1 pay ratio to the average wage earner. You are powerless to the corporatocracy. STFU or go on welfare.
The last decade has been a full on asset bubble (of all kinds). Older generations have them and younger generations don't. It takes decades to accumulate assets to begin with unless you are born into them. Rich people are richer than ever and the wealth gap has exploded. This was the Obama legacy. Every major urban center has homeless people everywhere. It's even worse than 2008 in that regard.