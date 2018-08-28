Crushing The "Blame Climate Change For Wildfires" Narrative In 1 Simple Chart

Two weeks ago, when Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proclaimed:
“I’ve heard the climate change argument back and forth,” Zinke told the Sacramento-based KCRA.
“This has nothing to do with climate change. This has to do with active forest management.”
The virtue-signaling back-lash was deafening, and yet contained little to no actual scientific evidence that 'climate change' had done anything to exacerbate this year's wildfire situation.
And then just last week, much to the chagrin of the mainstream media, politicians, and environmental advocacy groups who swing their "climate change" hammer at every statistical anomaly, claiming that anthropogenic global warming has created a new regime of fires and smoke that has never been experienced before, University of Washington veteran climate scientist Cliff Mass posted on his blog that "those making such claims are seriously misinformed."
As Mass points out, wildfires are an essential part of the ecology of our region, particularly east of the Cascade crest, adding that during the past few summers we have gotten a taste of the "old normal", one that was very familiar to our great grandparents and their predecessors. And one that we will experience frequently in our future if we don't take steps to restore our forests and to bring back regular fire.
And if words can be politicized, then perhaps the hard data and a simple chart will help. An excellent illustration of our firey and smoky past is found in this graphic produced by the Oregon Department of Forestry (OD) showing acres burned and number of fires from 1911 to 2017...
And the pattern for the entire US is the same. As Bloomberg reports, giant wildfires of the sort tormenting California and other Western states this summer are not a new thing. Wildfires appear to have been far more widespread in the 19th and early 20th centuries than they are now.
In fact, the number of acres burned early in the 20th century absolutely dwarfs when are experiencing recently. If only they hadn't driven so many SUVs in the 1920s??
At 3 million acres burned across three states and British Columbia, the Great Fire of 1910 was the biggest wildfire in U.S. history, spurring an increase in budgets for fire suppression.
The Oakland firestorm of 1991 was the worst for property damage, with economic losses of $2.75 billion in 2018 dollars. But last year’s Tubbs Fire (also in California) is likely to surpass that: Insurance claims for Sonoma County alone exceed $7 billion.
And spending is soaring: federal expenditure on fire suppression from 1985 to 2017, adjusted for inflation rose 435%.
We will let Mr. Mass have the last word:
“Those who blame our dangerous situation on a ‘new normal’ solely resulting from climate change, are not only misinformed, but they can act as obstacles to the actions that are acutely needed: a massive effort to thin our forests and bring back low-intensity fire."
We can hear the screams now...
In reply to Fake news. Move along. … by SQRT 69
What do you prefer? Thin our forests by logging or let all that wood burn? Personally I am tired of breathing all the smoke. Recall that to log commercially you need roads into the forest to bring people and equipment in and to haul logs out.
A modus operandi to help future fires... Just a thought. Regardless of the reason for them being started.
Mediterranean cypress trees.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/09/03/how-a-dev…
&
Tree bombs from lockheed martin
https://wakeup-world.com/2016/05/29/tree-bombs-how-old-warplanes-can-pl…
Grapple skidder, feller bunchers, a big tub grinder, loader and several box trailers.
In reply to A modus operandi to help… by mastersplinter
The people running the agencies are fake environmentalists that don't believe in the science of forest management. In particular, they don't believe in doing controlled burns that gain the benefits of a burn without the destruction of a "natural" fire. They don't believe in letting loggers remove dead wood and thinning forests so that destructive fires don't get out of control. These fake environmentalists want "hippie" forests and would rather raging fires burn down whole cities and blanket half the continent in smoke than let loggers take some trees.
In reply to I am sure there is a Federal… by Obamanism666
decades and decades of wrong headed eco fraud thinking. They made it a felony to take a twig out of the forest and now they reap the firestorm. A ruined million acres this year and countless dead animals, a dozen dead people and many ruined lives.
Experienced just this, first hand on more than one occasion in the Santa Cruz mountains after heavy winters in the early 80's and again in the late 90's, attempting to cut up dead madrone's laying on the forest floor which would have otherwise gone to rot, or provided excellent kerosene for the next fire... Of course, the government employee driving the green issued truck wasn't going to have any of that, and so he went on his way proud & important, and I went home empty-handed.
In reply to decades and decades of wrong… by Hulk
Dead Fish all over the most popular beach in Northern New England Coastal Southern Maine. First they blamed the climate, then they blamed the fishermen! " It was the stress and exhaustion of being caught in a net and then released that likely caused the die-off, Hale said, adding that the dead fish were not a public health hazard. " https://www.pressherald.com/2018/09/01/for-a-second-day-hundreds-of-dea…
Back in 1975-1977, when I was a Hot Shot firefighter at Lake Elsinore, CA, working with the US Forestry Division, we were permitted to induce controlled burns. This practice served to rid areas susceptible to conflagrations that could do extensive damage.
Subsequent years saw the SJW's enact laws forbidding the practice because of a freaking owl that lived in dead trees. Said trees and underbrush were declared off limits and are the fuel for contemporary fires.
Global Warmists need to try 1970's Global Cooling again.
Complete lie
