Europe Sells 1 Million EV/Hybrids, Norway Leads The Pack

Sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Europe jumped by 42 percent annually in the first half of 2018, hitting the 1-million milestone, with the plug-in share of the European light vehicle market at 2 percent, data compiled by sales database and analytics firm EV-Volumes showed.
The sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) in Europe came in at 195,000 units in the first half this year, with 51 percent recorded as pure EVs and the rest plug-in hybrids.
EV-Volumes expects 430,000 plug-ins to be delivered in Europe for full-year 2018, and plug-ins to have a market share of 2.35 percent.
The European plug-in vehicle fleet has crossed the 1 million unit threshold, EV-Volumes says, expecting the fleet to number 1,350,000 units at the end of this year.
Norway continues to lead the European rankings with the highest number of plug-in sales. However, German sales are catching up fast, and EV-Volumes expects Germany to take the lead in Europe when 2018 ends, due to the large size of its total car market.
Norway’s share of plug-ins out of the total vehicle fleet is unrivalled, with a staggering share of 37 percent of light vehicle sales and a 46.5-percent share in passenger car sales only.
The Nordic countries as a whole lead EV adoption in Europe, sales and market share figures show, according to EV-Volumes.
“Except in Denmark, where the market was confused by incomprehensible green car taxation plans, the Nordic countries lead in EV adoption. The plug-in share in Norway is off the chart, as usual, with 37 % YTD,” the sales database firm said.
In Europe’s top five car markets by size - Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy - combined sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids rose by just 33 percent in the first half this year, compared to a 54-percent surge in the same period last year, as customers are still wary of limited driving ranges of the models and an insufficient charging network, according to estimates by consultancy EY.
Electric cars are nonsense if you don't have enough power stations to drive the capacity. Perhaps it is more useful in a densely populated city but anywhere away city is petrol car. Having said that, I don't see many charging points in big city. E.g I see fuck all in HK which is the most populated city on earth and saturated with Tesla.
Electric car impose so many impracticalities; just a few
1. You have to plan long journeys ahead to make sure you have enough power storage.
2. You can't settle for *just enough* to cover the journey. There is something called *road work*, diversion and long queues.
3. If electric car needs fixing, you have to go back to the dealers, not your local garage. You have to wait for weeks for parts if you are lucky enough the dealer doesn't say: "There is no problem with the car, it's the way you drive."
4. If you crash, 99% of the chance the car will be burnt in hell. Just get the hell out.
I am sticking with petrol car as long as I can. Electric cars probably ending up like diesel scandal driven by government utopia.
This article is bullshit. You call BMW, Mercedes etc and ask for a hybrid. They have none left. They sold them all and new EU regs have killed hybrids off for good. Only electric now and only two or three manufacturers sell them (and they're Japanese)
In 2040 a ban on diesel/petrol cars comes into force, that's why you will see all manufacturers moving towards electric in the EU.
It won't work. The western civilisation has gone down the shitter everyday. By 2040, anything can happen. EU will be a lot more unstable than today. Countries are a lot worst off after joining the EU, except Germany.
Tell me which target have ever government achieved?? Debts never pay off in fact keep borrowing more and more, economic recovery BS year after year.
The only the government will guarantee you is to increase tax year after year.
Major manufacturers only made EV's to increase their mpg over the whole range - a Government directive. They aren't making them because people WANT them.
This is becoming a major problem in business and personal financial circumstances where the 'free market' is heavily loaded against genuine business concerns and goods are now being financed by taxation.
We are taxed to MANUFACTURE stuff and taxed when we buy it. We are also taxed when we dispose of it. Cut out the middle process and just take all our cash in tax.... it's what they want anyway isn't it?
The batteries are Chinese. CATL
It is more useful in a densely populated city but anywhere away city is petrol car.
then no one would be calling elon a visionary, and worshipping at his feet. electric, self driving, 700 HPe, 255 mph, did i leave anything out? these vehicles should have started out as fleet vehicles. elon is supported financially by the government, he should have built electric cars for the government, at federal, state, and local levels. they buy plenty of cars. get them into circulation that way. but nooooo ooooooo oooooooo, he had to do it all now.
this is just beta vs VHS, 2.0.
Well thanks for that display of ignorance on electric vehicles, not surprising given the amount crap being shoved out there by Big Oil.
1. You have to plan long journeys ahead to make sure you have enough power storage.
The majority of driving is a commute, plug your car in nightly at home and you have a full range charge every time. Or on the road at a charging station while having lunch and you get another full charge.
2. You can't settle for *just enough* to cover the journey. There is something called *road work*, diversion and long queues.
See above, and there's something now called a GPS service and traffic notification to avoid that, charging stations are popping up everywhere, Home Depots, coffee shops, and more are coming on line daily.
3. If electric car needs fixing, you have to go back to the dealers, not your local garage. You have to wait for weeks for parts if you are lucky enough the dealer doesn't say: "There is no problem with the car, it's the way you drive."
The thing about electric cars is their simplicity, an electric motor and a simple if any transmission, very robust. The brakes are a part of the charging system and need next to no maintenance. So trips to the dealer for major repairs are a lot fewer.
4. If you crash, 99% of the chance the car will be burnt in hell. Just get the hell out.
Again more hyperbole electric cars are more than 9 times less likely to catch fire than rolling gasoline tanks. Lithium fires are slow as compared to the explosion and instant fire that gasoline vehicles offer. Interesting fact, over 172, 000 gasoline engine fires occur in the US yearly.
Tesla Model S received the highest safety ratings by any vehicle in history, and fires occur only after extreme damage and breaching of the battery pack, an event of that violence would result in instant explosion and fire in a gasoline car. In a Lithium pack a slower burn occurs giving the driver time to get out.
Energy. Where is it supposed to come from? Seriously.... where will you park 'hundreds' of vehicles that require on-route charging? Where is the infrastructure to place the charging points? Where is the capacity in electricity production to charge them?
Someone invented a nail before inventing the hammer.
Tesla might be a great product WITHOUT Musk
Yeah.....Big Mouth Musk....simply cannot supply parts in Norway
Nonsense, what these cars need in remote areas and long commutes is a longer extension cord, QED !
Interesting to note that oil and gas rich Norway generates most of its electricity via hydroelectricity.
Oil and gas industries generate a lot of tax and profits for those extracting it from the ground. They are in no hurry to see less consumption of fossel fuels where their pay cheques are derived from. There are refineries, drillers, off shore platforms builders, gas stations, oil change facilities, emission facilities, mechanics, car part distributors, muffler shops etc.
A lot of business and taxes to collect around current fossil fuel cars.
O&G lives off Depreciation Allowances and ZIRP
O&G lives off Depreciation Allowances and ZIRP
It's all about hybrid until hydrogen takes over.
The IC side of Hybrid can be anything, diesel, petrol, gas turbine, hydrogen.
Unless you mean hydrogen fuel cells that directly generate electricity...
... been waiting decades for those.
It would be better incorporating a 1KW solar panel in the roof of EVs, park it at work on a sunny day and you get 8KWh to drive home with to break even. Leave it at home at the weekend in the drive - 25kWh (depending on length of day) extra for free.
Also when you make 17,000 model 3's and leave them all in a field the batteries stay happy LOL. Good for vacation parking too, your EV stays charged.
Fuel cells, yes. Fuel cell tech is making huge strides. Supposedly there are huge reserves for natural gas too (hundreds of years), so hydrogen supply won't be an issue. No chance for pure plug-in EV's to become mainstream with current battery technologies. Unless solid-state or a similar revolution happens in battery tech, it will always stay a useless niche product. Even if the plug-ins took 15 minutes to charge fully, its still not good enough.
I'm buying platinum for future fuel cell car demand.
Never heard of clouds....?
It's all about hybrid until hydrogen takes over.
What happened to LPG conversions? They need higher compression engines to realize the gains from using it, but again, refueling was a problem because governments wanted to collect road taxes if you refueled at home. How to distinguish heating the house and how much went into the vehicle?
All about taxes
electric cars and head choppers. the only thing this article proves is the norweigans will import anything.
and in five years time, this author can write an article about how land fills are filling up with Li batteries, and what norway, if there is a norway in five years, is doing about it.
That's why Elon developed modular exchangeable battery packs, so when the next generation of battery tech. was launched the standardised modular leased cells could be gradually filtered out as the new technology came into the battery lease/rent population.
Oh - I remember now - Elon didn't do that at all, he concentrated on electric retractable door handles and panel gaps, and just shoved rotten packs of custom fit non fireproof batteries under the floor...
The EV industry needed someone with foresight to head up Tesla, shame they got Elon.
It's all about government interference and they know what's best for you.
Who's going to replace all those battery packs in 5-7 years and how much will they cost the buyer??
It's always going to be cheaper to scrap the car.
The only way the EV was ever a long lasting product was with a standard fireproof interchangeable standard cell across the industry that were rented and could be changed at a service centre without too much hassle.
Then cell quality, recycling and tech. improvements would be handled in one place by factories and people who knew what they were doing. Tesla battery packs are destined for landfill, polluting the earth even more.
For many gadgets we have AA cells, D cells etc, that's how gadgets got popular and re-useable, for the EV industry not to standardize on a cell is madness and an epic failure that will probbaly cost them their business. At least BMW is closest to that IIRC, but Tesla is still soldering tens of thousands of Li cells into giant custom packs and shoving them under the floor FFS.
Drive through some water in a model X and you'll soon learn the difference between that and a Landcruiser, F150 etc. LOL.
i have always been happy about early adopters. they pay too much for inferior products while i wait to see what the clear winner will be.
What happens when the subsidies end?
What happens when a millions of people evacuate an area, like the last hurricane in Florida, and they need charging?
Whome do you want to fool with this nonsens ?
SUBSIDY works wonders.........Electric cars are exempt from value added tax (VAT) and purchase tax, which on average in Norway add 50% to the cost of a vehicle. They are also exempt from road tolls, tunnel-use charges, and ferry charges. And they get free parking, free charging, and the freedom to use bus lanes.
Then try Germany where Diesel prices are kept subsidised .....the German government slaps an excise tax of only €0.47 ($0.55) on diesel, while for gasoline it's about €0.66 per liter.
Hey presto people buy diesels even though they now wish they hadn't.......and 2009 how about a wreckage subsidy so you buy a new diesel......and VW fixes the emissions for you........so now your car is worthless
Kerosene and diesel are the fuels of commerce, gasoline is the volatile, toxic, unstable waste product, cars, boats, bikes and all that infantile crap you bounce around on in the woods are nothing more than waste disposal and storage units. A little bonus for the sheep. When I was young, a car signified freedom, now I see them as just another chain...and I drive a boxster S ffs
Fueled by burning Russian Natural Gas, and still Coal.
The increased cost of these vehicles and shorter shelf life negates their fuel savings costs if any.
Continue, but find a better battery and better charging solution.
Until then, just Govt subsidized toys.