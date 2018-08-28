Fissures Grow At Top Of Iran's Government As Rouhani Censured, Top Officials Sacked

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:05

Iran's parliament has censured President Hassan Rouhani, voting on Tuesday to reject his explanations for why the country's economy is crumbling. Reuters reports this came after Rouhani underwent a grilling in front of parliament on live TV as hardliners gain the upper hand after crippling rounds of US sanctions. 

It's but the latest sign of deep fissures that run to the top of Iran's government after parliament sacked the minister of economy and finance over the weekend.

This followed the labor minister's sacking as well — both were blamed for not staving off the collapse of the rial and surging inflation

Fighting erupted over whether to oust the finance minister during a parliamentary session in Tehran. Image source: EPA via LA Times

The dismissal of the now former finance minister Masoud Karbasian is unlikely to do anything positive to halt the downward spiral at this late hour with the rial falling to new lows seemingly on a weekly basis against the U.S. dollar. 

The rial fell this past weekend to 107,000 to the dollar, while a year ago it was about 33,000 rials to $1.

It signals an overall trend that conservatives and Islamists are seizing the opportunity to gain momentum over moderates and pragmatists amidst trying to survive economic war with the US. 

“Over the last year since you became the minister, the dinner table of the people has shrunk to the point of invisibility,” conservative lawmaker Hosseinali Hajideligani told the finance minister during a contentious legislative hearing over the weekend. “The purchasing power of the people has dropped down at least by 50%. You have made the people poorer every day."

Karbasian, for his part, blamed the sanctions while implying there's nothing that could have stopped the pressure from squeezing the entire economy, saying America had “targeted our entire economy and social fortifications.”

“America is seeking to block the country's economic vessels to put people under pressure and stir dissatisfaction,” the finance minister told lawmakers. “They are after hitting the government and ruling system. You should believe that we are at an all-out economic war.”

But in the end a narrow majority of 137 lawmakers in the 260-seat parliament voted to boot Karbasian, suggesting that moderates who joined in on lashing out at the chief administrative overseer of economic policy may have tipped the scales against him.

One reformist lawmaker, Elias Hazrati of Tehran charged: “What have we done? What have we done to the Iranian people?” And questioned further, “Why should the people suffer from this situation? What is the people's fault?”

No doubt, the White House welcomes these growing public divisions as President Trump has now on multiple occasions credited increased domestic turmoil in Iran with his pulling the US from the Iran nuclear deal last May and reimposing aggressive sanctions targeting major industries. 

As Reuters acknowledges, "The action in parliament is a further sign of how the Trump administration’s decision to re-impose sanctions could affect Iran’s leadership and its relationship with the outside world, potentially for decades to come."

And yet, as a number of analysts predicted, the hard-nose approach will likely raise the stature of the Islamic hardliners in Tehran, who from the beginning preached that American duplicity, saying the US would never honor the 2015 deal when Rouhani entered into it.

Reuters summarizes this trend as follows:

Iran’s rulers have been divided between a pragmatic faction that aims for better international relations, and hardliners who are wary of reforms. Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear deal was opposed by U.S. allies in Europe, who argued that he undermined Rouhani and strengthened the hands of the hardliners.

Meanwhile it appears there's likely more carnage within Tehran's leadership to come: following the exit of both the finance and labor ministers this month, Tasnim news agency reported that 70 lawmakers have already moved to impeach a third: the Minister of Industry, Mines and Business. 

The long-term ascendancy of the hard-line faction in Iran's government is also likely to make it easier for hawks in Washington and Tel Aviv to make a public case that the regime needs to be toppled. 

joego1 Fish Gone Bad Tue, 08/28/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

Plane loads of cash;

Plane loads of cash;

tmosley TBT or not TBT Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

They are incapable of closing the straights WITHOUT MASSIVE MILITARY AND CIVILIAN CASUALTIES.

Subtle difference.

The US would not escape harm in such a scenario either. But that doesn't matter because it isn't going to happen. Iran is negotiating with us just like North Korea did a year ago. Same idiots are acting the exact same way in the peanut gallery too.

gatorengineer tmosley Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

I am predicting that the Iranians will TRY to close the straight.  I mill most certainly and gladly re-examine my premises.  Having been there I think I think i know how they think.  That average Iranian is extremely puffy chested, and add that to the twelver mentality of the real whack jobs, who want their virgins and the end of the world, this will not end well.

Hans-Zandvliet TBT or not TBT Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

This is how the Evil Washington Empire (EWE) ruins the economy of an independent country that doesn't want to obey orders from the EWE.

Iran is not being given any other options than either obey EWE orders or being destroyed (either by an illegal economic blokkade or by an illegal war).

Rouhani won the elections on a campaign of reconciliation and dialogue with the US. This resulted in the Iran nuclear deal. Comes along another president in the US and he simply tears the agreement (signed also by the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the UN Security Counsil) to pieces to forward Israhell's Middle East agenda (to divide and conquer a greater Israhell). The EWE is not interested a moderate Iranian president and even less in negotiations with any other country, it doesn't even have diplomats anymore with negotiating skills. Gunboat diplomacy is the only tool left in the EWE's toolbox and following orders from the EWE is the only thing that counts.

But it will eventually lead to the downfall of the EWE, without a safety net of any simpathy of any other country in the world: not one country in the world (except for Israhell, which will go down together with the EWE) will shed a tear when the EWE will collapse under its own weight and stupidity.

But yes, every country on earth holds its breath for fear that the EWE will be even that stupid that it will push the nuclear button (intentionally or by a fatal misunderstanding or even a stupid mistake) before it bites the dust.

TBT or not TBT chunga Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Persia has ancient history yes.   In recent history, meaning the last thousand years, that legacy has been seriously warped at the hands of conquering, intolerant Islam, a turd squeezed out of Arab culture.    A large percent of Iranians view it as a foreign cancer and hark back to their Zorastrian and Persian cultural roots.

TBT or not TBT chunga Tue, 08/28/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

Weird, the Obama administration supported the Muslim Brotherhood takeover of Egypt wholeheartedly and against the interests of the USA.   That was an anybody they wanted sincerely to help.    I don't think they let go of billions to the mullahs as a fuck you either, and didn't get anything in return .  They were helping the mullahs straight up.