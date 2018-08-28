Fissures Grow At Top Of Iran's Government As Rouhani Censured, Top Officials Sacked

Iran's parliament has censured President Hassan Rouhani, voting on Tuesday to reject his explanations for why the country's economy is crumbling. Reuters reports this came after Rouhani underwent a grilling in front of parliament on live TV as hardliners gain the upper hand after crippling rounds of US sanctions.
It's but the latest sign of deep fissures that run to the top of Iran's government after parliament sacked the minister of economy and finance over the weekend.
This followed the labor minister's sacking as well — both were blamed for not staving off the collapse of the rial and surging inflation.
The dismissal of the now former finance minister Masoud Karbasian is unlikely to do anything positive to halt the downward spiral at this late hour with the rial falling to new lows seemingly on a weekly basis against the U.S. dollar.
The rial fell this past weekend to 107,000 to the dollar, while a year ago it was about 33,000 rials to $1.
It signals an overall trend that conservatives and Islamists are seizing the opportunity to gain momentum over moderates and pragmatists amidst trying to survive economic war with the US.
“Over the last year since you became the minister, the dinner table of the people has shrunk to the point of invisibility,” conservative lawmaker Hosseinali Hajideligani told the finance minister during a contentious legislative hearing over the weekend. “The purchasing power of the people has dropped down at least by 50%. You have made the people poorer every day."
Karbasian, for his part, blamed the sanctions while implying there's nothing that could have stopped the pressure from squeezing the entire economy, saying America had “targeted our entire economy and social fortifications.”
“America is seeking to block the country's economic vessels to put people under pressure and stir dissatisfaction,” the finance minister told lawmakers. “They are after hitting the government and ruling system. You should believe that we are at an all-out economic war.”
But in the end a narrow majority of 137 lawmakers in the 260-seat parliament voted to boot Karbasian, suggesting that moderates who joined in on lashing out at the chief administrative overseer of economic policy may have tipped the scales against him.
One reformist lawmaker, Elias Hazrati of Tehran charged: “What have we done? What have we done to the Iranian people?” And questioned further, “Why should the people suffer from this situation? What is the people's fault?”
No doubt, the White House welcomes these growing public divisions as President Trump has now on multiple occasions credited increased domestic turmoil in Iran with his pulling the US from the Iran nuclear deal last May and reimposing aggressive sanctions targeting major industries.
As Reuters acknowledges, "The action in parliament is a further sign of how the Trump administration’s decision to re-impose sanctions could affect Iran’s leadership and its relationship with the outside world, potentially for decades to come."
And yet, as a number of analysts predicted, the hard-nose approach will likely raise the stature of the Islamic hardliners in Tehran, who from the beginning preached that American duplicity, saying the US would never honor the 2015 deal when Rouhani entered into it.
Reuters summarizes this trend as follows:
Iran’s rulers have been divided between a pragmatic faction that aims for better international relations, and hardliners who are wary of reforms. Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear deal was opposed by U.S. allies in Europe, who argued that he undermined Rouhani and strengthened the hands of the hardliners.
Meanwhile it appears there's likely more carnage within Tehran's leadership to come: following the exit of both the finance and labor ministers this month, Tasnim news agency reported that 70 lawmakers have already moved to impeach a third: the Minister of Industry, Mines and Business.
The long-term ascendancy of the hard-line faction in Iran's government is also likely to make it easier for hawks in Washington and Tel Aviv to make a public case that the regime needs to be toppled.
Comments
It's expensive to put up a fight with the world's top economic powerhouse! Who could have seen that coming?
Makes sense to fire the economics minister for economic problems only when you believe a corrupt, top down command economy should work in the real world.
In reply to It's expensive to put up a… by FullHedge1
Seems like a war is coming.
In reply to Makes sense to fire the… by TBT or not TBT
All they gotta do is come to the table.
In reply to Seems like a war is coming. by evoila
You have no concept how these critters think. They will close the straights (or try to) before they roll over..... The US is overplaying its hand badly.
In reply to All they gotta do is come to… by tmosley
They are very incapable of closing the straights.
In reply to You have no concept how… by gatorengineer
Love cat fights.....
In reply to They are very incapable of… by TBT or not TBT
Close the straits. Lose your tugboats and rubber dinghies.
"You said it man, no one fucks with the Jesus."
In reply to They are very incapable of… by TBT or not TBT
See how expensive the insurance gets on a VLCC going through the Straight of Hormuz if Iran sinks one of those fat, slow oil tankers.
In reply to They are very incapable of… by TBT or not TBT
A lot of the neighbors have been paying protection to Uncle Sam, directly and indirectly, and more expensively than Lloyd's types charge.
In reply to See how expensive the… by Juggernaut x2
I wonder how many US and Israeli operatives helped this division?
In reply to A lot of the neighbors have… by TBT or not TBT
Power is never surrendered willingly
-1984
In reply to I wonder how many US and… by WTFRLY
Plane loads of cash;
Aug 28 2018 14:40:53 Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 2768429
https://in.reuters.com/article/iran-economy-rouhani-sanctions/iran-parliament-censures-rouhani-in-sign-pragmatists-losing-sway-idINKCN1LD0DL [Hassan Rouhani] Who paid HUSSEIN to attend HARVARD LAW SCHOOL? Who is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal? Why would Prince Alwaleed bin Talal (Saudi Royal) pay HUSSEIN to attend HARVARD LAW SCHOOL? Was HUSSEIN a prominent political figure or a person of influence at the time? No. Who is Valerie Jarrett? Where was she born? When did Valerie Jarrett hire Michelle Robinson? 1991 Timeline. https://www.thisisinsider.com/how-did-barack-and-michelle-obama-meet-2017-10#1991-they-got-engaged-in-a-simple-and-sweet-way-3 Who is Mayor (former) Richard Daley? Who is Mayor (current) Rahm Emanuel? HUSSEIN should be VERY nervous. BRENNAN should be VERY nervous. KERRY should be VERY nervous. MERKEL should be VERY nervous. +29 How were the pallets of cash divided? How many planes were used to transport? Who operated the planes? What 'shadow' agency directed operations? Why wasn't the money [simply] wire transferred? US had AUTH to open bank-to-bank transfers. How do you prevent financial T logs? How were the cash withdrawals in EU categorized/labeled? Where did the cash originate from? What time of day did the withdrawals occur? Who provided SECURITY? Why wasn't Congress notified? Why was the U.S. Gov't kept in the DARK? US law broken? Did ALL planes land in the same location (airport)? Why did [1] particular plane land outside of Iran? Why was a helicopter involved? [WHO] did the money go to? HOW DO YOU AUDIT A FOREIGN AID BIG BLOCK TRANSFER? Did Rouhani keep 'unknown' comms as insurance? What agency collects ALL FORMS OF DATA? What agency did @Snowden work for orig? Did he train on THE FARM? When did @Snowden join No Such Agency? Define 'Contractor'. Define the 'PRISM' program. What year did @Snowden release spec-details of PRISM? Mid 2013? IMPACT-LIMIT NSA's ability to utilize/collect? FAKE NEWS push for Congressional restrictions? OPEN SOURCE PUSH to create COUNTER-DEF? PURPOSE? BLUE SKIES FOR CLOWN OP? When was the Joint Plan of Action (IRAN DEAL) executed? Late 2013? Do you believe in coincidences? Nothing to See Here. Q
In reply to Power is never surrendered… by Fish Gone Bad
Theater. The mullahs remain in charge.
In reply to I wonder how many US and… by WTFRLY
Iran does NOT want an oil spill on its shores. NO. It will have to go a different way.
In reply to See how expensive the… by Juggernaut x2
They sink em coming in and empty. Puts a chill on the whole thing.
In reply to Iran does NOT want an oil… by bunkers
Ha ha ha ha . You think the mullahs are environmentalists. Good one. Whew.
In reply to Iran does NOT want an oil… by bunkers
Sooo, ummm, this Iranian regime that's apparently cracking up, they going to blow one up randomly for shits & giggles or they gonna pick out a Liberian tanker, just how (with your obvious superior knowledge) do you think they're going to decide which one and what gives them any right to do so?
In reply to See how expensive the… by Juggernaut x2
They are incapable of closing the straights WITHOUT MASSIVE MILITARY AND CIVILIAN CASUALTIES.
Subtle difference.
The US would not escape harm in such a scenario either. But that doesn't matter because it isn't going to happen. Iran is negotiating with us just like North Korea did a year ago. Same idiots are acting the exact same way in the peanut gallery too.
In reply to They are very incapable of… by TBT or not TBT
Did I hear "Silkworm"?
In reply to They are very incapable of… by TBT or not TBT
You are predicting that the Iranians will close the straight?
Will you re-examine your premises when they don't?
In reply to You have no concept how… by gatorengineer
I am predicting that the Iranians will TRY to close the straight. I mill most certainly and gladly re-examine my premises. Having been there I think I think i know how they think. That average Iranian is extremely puffy chested, and add that to the twelver mentality of the real whack jobs, who want their virgins and the end of the world, this will not end well.
In reply to You are predicting that the… by tmosley
So you've 'been there' (lol) and are a shrewd judge, yes? . . . more like 'being there'.
Secondly, there's only one cunt worse than a zionist tool and that an unwitting zionist tool . . . you my friend.
Third & Last - FUCK AMERICA & their FAKE DEMOCRAZY.
In reply to I am predicting that the… by gatorengineer
Sorry was there after Gulf War 1.... a while ago yes, but they havent changed, I was at a conference with a bunch of them over the summer. Also been to Kikestan, Kuwait, Saudi, UAE, QATAR, etc.... Engineer oil biz related.....
In reply to So you've 'been there' (lol)… by WTFUD
They won the whole pot playing that table with the Jarrett administration. There's no pot now.
In reply to All they gotta do is come to… by tmosley
This is how the Evil Washington Empire (EWE) ruins the economy of an independent country that doesn't want to obey orders from the EWE.
Iran is not being given any other options than either obey EWE orders or being destroyed (either by an illegal economic blokkade or by an illegal war).
Rouhani won the elections on a campaign of reconciliation and dialogue with the US. This resulted in the Iran nuclear deal. Comes along another president in the US and he simply tears the agreement (signed also by the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the UN Security Counsil) to pieces to forward Israhell's Middle East agenda (to divide and conquer a greater Israhell). The EWE is not interested a moderate Iranian president and even less in negotiations with any other country, it doesn't even have diplomats anymore with negotiating skills. Gunboat diplomacy is the only tool left in the EWE's toolbox and following orders from the EWE is the only thing that counts.
But it will eventually lead to the downfall of the EWE, without a safety net of any simpathy of any other country in the world: not one country in the world (except for Israhell, which will go down together with the EWE) will shed a tear when the EWE will collapse under its own weight and stupidity.
But yes, every country on earth holds its breath for fear that the EWE will be even that stupid that it will push the nuclear button (intentionally or by a fatal misunderstanding or even a stupid mistake) before it bites the dust.
In reply to They won the whole pot… by TBT or not TBT
Iran is one of the world's oldest civilizations. As a taxpayer, voter, and beer drinker my worthless opinion is that the US has no business interfering in their internal affairs. Period.
In reply to NO: by Hans-Zandvliet
Persia has ancient history yes. In recent history, meaning the last thousand years, that legacy has been seriously warped at the hands of conquering, intolerant Islam, a turd squeezed out of Arab culture. A large percent of Iranians view it as a foreign cancer and hark back to their Zorastrian and Persian cultural roots.
In reply to Iran is one of the world's… by chunga
Yes, this. Exactly this.
There really are not enough people commenting with historical facts on any Iranian threads. Or any other thread in which tree & rock worshippers were converted and then rounded up under Mohammedians to go forth out of the Arabian Peninsula to conquer, subjugate and murder.
In reply to Persia has ancient history… by TBT or not TBT
Right They're doing so much good in the world They should be left to their own devices. Like supporting terror networks and such.
In reply to Iran is one of the world's… by chunga
You world police advocates are out to lunch and dangerous. The US has made a huge mess out of the Middle East, and not for what you say fighting against "terror". For crying out loud just look at the recent history of what's gone on. It has nothing with terror or helping anybody.
In reply to Right They're doing so much… by scottch
Weird, the Obama administration supported the Muslim Brotherhood takeover of Egypt wholeheartedly and against the interests of the USA. That was an anybody they wanted sincerely to help. I don't think they let go of billions to the mullahs as a fuck you either, and didn't get anything in return . They were helping the mullahs straight up.
In reply to You world police advocates… by chunga
I fully agree with you (as you can read now)!
I just hit the save button by accident before I even got started.
In reply to Iran is one of the world's… by chunga
Dumb fuck, Gaddaffi 'came to the table' so did that poor schmuck Hussein.
Lord liftin jesus you're a half bubble out of plumb.
In reply to All they gotta do is come to… by tmosley
You are very confused as to what is going on in the world right now.
In reply to Dumb fuck, Gaddaffi 'came to… by Savvy
They need a payday loan for a few billion if they want to do that. Charge the peons more than a nickel a liter for gas and they’ll burn down the fucking country.
In reply to Seems like a war is coming. by evoila
"Seems like war is coming"
The war-hawks are electrified at the prospect of of more killing and maiming. Their lust for violence will soon be sated.
In reply to Seems like a war is coming. by evoila
Yawn- been hearing this tired old Zionist canard about Iran disintegrating for 40 years now
In reply to It's expensive to put up a… by FullHedge1
Everything was looking good when OMan delivered those pallets of unmarked dollar bills.
In reply to It's expensive to put up a… by FullHedge1
Trump-y and Congress are still delivering pallets of cash to their BFFs in Israel
In reply to Everything was looking good… by pparalegal
The Mullahs are going down.
At whose hands? They control all commerce worth controlling, and is that to control their police state and the police of the police, together with the top IRGC folks.
In reply to The Mullahs are going down. by MickV
Is there like a little alarm that goes off for you when these stories about Iran appear?
In reply to At whose hands? They… by TBT or not TBT
The propagandameter usually pegs out a couple paragraphs in. This one was triggering at the headline level.
In reply to Is there like a little alarm… by Juggernaut x2
Iran is going to go full hardline... watch and learn....
In reply to The Mullahs are going down. by MickV
It never wasn't hardline. That "moderate" positioning was theater for gullible lefties in the west.
In reply to Iran is going to go full… by gatorengineer
Under the shah they had miniskirts and strip clubs.... Im going back aways, since Carter they have been hardcore....
In reply to It never wasn't hardline. … by TBT or not TBT
Since the mullahs got in charge, the mullahs have been in charge. The government under the Shah is utterly not this mullahcracy.
In reply to Under the shah they had… by gatorengineer
Get your filthy ass wiping hand off my face you motherfucker!
That's the fucking hand that wipes his asshole.....
In reply to Get your filthy ass wiping… by NVTRIC