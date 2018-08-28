Germany Considering Bailout For Turkey To Prevent "Full-Blown Economic Crisis"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:59

Confirming speculation that Turkey's recent pivot toward Europe in response to the diplomatic spat with Trump may already be bearing fruit, the WSJ reports that "the German government is considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey as concerns grow in Berlin that a full-blown economic crisis could destabilize the region."

The WSJ adds writes that "while the talks are at an early stage and may not result in any aid, the possibilities being discussed range from a coordinated European bailout similar to the kind deployed during the eurozone debt crisis to project-specific loans by state-controlled development banks and bilateral aid."

The report notes that two senior officials in Berlin said German finance minister Olaf Scholz have discussed some of the options with his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak in recent conversations, and that the possibilities discussed range from a coordinated European bailout to project-specific loans by state-controlled development banks and bilateral aid.

Other avenues short of a full-fledged bailout could involve loans by the European Investment Bank or the European Bank for Research and Development for specific projects, one of the officials said. Any such measure would require an agreement by EU’s member states.

The driver behind the German initiative: containing contagion:

Berlin fears a meltdown of the Turkish economy could spill over into Europe, cause further unrest in the Middle East and trigger a new wave of immigration toward the north.

“We would do a lot to try to stabilize Turkey,” a senior German official said. “We don’t have much choice.”

Needless to say, such aid would mark a "striking rapprochement" between Germany and Turkey, close allies for over a century that have become increasingly estranged in recent years as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule has grown more authoritarian.

Potentially mitigating the blow to Merkel's ego is that France may also be on board, and after hosting his Turkish counterpart in Paris on Monday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it was important to support Turkey’s efforts to repair its economy.

The IMF would also likely need to get involved according to two Brussels-based senior EU officials, which could complicate matters as Erdogan has repeatedly said he would never concede to an IMF bailout. 

That said, not everyone is on board, and another German official cautioned that neither Germany nor Europe had enough resources to offer anything other than limited and temporary support to Turkey without the IMF.

"This is an absolutely insane and ill-informed policy,” said one senior German official.

Any German assistance for Erdogan could also involve political risks for German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A Deutschlandtrend poll published last week found that 72% of Germans were opposed to any financial aid to Turkey.

But ultimately, the WSJ writes, Europe may find it inevitable to provide some form of assistance to Turkey.

“We cannot just sit and watch Turkey go down the drain. The migration pressure and the geostrategic importance, as well as the economic links, are too important,” this person said.

The lira was delighted by the news, and spike from session lows of 6.28 to 6.16, although it has since given back some gains as traders read the fine print of the proposal which would only happen if Erdogan felt he was desperate enough to come begging for German - and IMF - assistance.

FireBrander MasterPo Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

The EU and the USA have seriously screwed with Erdogan over Syria...he sits down with Merkel...and now Erdo is getting a bailout...wonder what bargaining tool old Erdgon used to get the money?

Turkey hosts more refugees — 3.5 million — than any other country in the world. Most are Syrian

The EU/USA pays Turkey to keep those refugees in Turkey...Erdogan threatened to open the floodgates without a bailout?

The EU should pay €3 billion more to keep refugees in Turkey despite concerns about the Turkish regime, the European Commission has said.

https://euobserver.com/migration/141322

 

https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2018/03/09/589973165/europe-does…

Antifaschistische MasterPo Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

"Berlin fears a meltdown of the Turkish economy could spill over into Europe, cause further unrest in the Middle East and trigger a new wave of immigration toward the north."

Remember:  When South Africa falls, the entire continent falls.  They're worried about Turkey?  lol, just wait until 100,000,000 Africans start looking for a new handout homeland.

ztack3r FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

and turkish officials buy bmw and mercedes with the cash... and open bank account at DB... all is great.

the goal is to flood the eu and all white nation to achieve white genocide while running their soft kill programs (emf, pesticides, nuclear etc).

I am not sure if the germans hate themsleves or only use that as a decoy to annihilate all their enemies.

Offthebeach GunnerySgtHartman Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

The world is awash with cash and credit.  Turkey could have boatloads, but for some reason, individuals are not inclined to loan in a corrupt civil society run by a midget.  Must not like short people.

Anyways, German gov officials seem to know what to do best with other Germans money.  And anyways, the officials, their salaries and pensions are safe and inflation protected.

buzzsaw99 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

translation:  prevent worse alien invasion problems and keep eu bankers from having to take a loss.  yeah, it's all about saving turkey alright.  :roll:

NoDebt Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

So, if Turkey is "pivoting towards Europe", does that mean we don't need to be in NATO any more?  That would be really cool.

Just trying to find that silver lining in this article.

 

ztack3r NoDebt Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

the idea that turkey is a strategic ground is just ridiculous... it's even more funnier to think how all those so called leaders have no idea of history... none, like braindead programmed drones.

turkey has nothing to do in nato, should be disarmed, willingly or trough extinction.

i guess they have a nice black file on the pedo friends of merkel...

Onehunglo Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

Socialise turkey's debt to save the Euro banks .. no wonder populations vote to Leave the EU... they'll probably have to accept a few more million tourists as well to ease their burden before trying to do a Greece on them.. good luck with that.

 

 

 

 

yerfej Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Hmmmm, interesting. The Turks hate the Germans while the Germans hate the Turks. But the Germans love the EU as it maintains their fantasy, while the Turks don't give a shit about anything but some cash. What a complete cluster fuck. How about the Germans just ignore the insane Turks and work on resolving the real issue, all those illegals destroying their nation. 

ztack3r yerfej Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

for the german establishement the eu provide :

eastern girls to rape (had to be extended to ukraine as the rates were going up in the former countires.

a way to lower the dm.

a way to take over lands and vaka house in the south.

a way to export and destroy all other european nation industries.

a way to get cheap edible food from the south

however I don't think the 4th reich is dead yet... they will fight to keep it as long as they can.

Capitalist Migraine Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

It's not to prevent an economic crisis.  It's to prevent an immigration crisis.  The moronic right wing jews in the US government decided to shit on the Turks while forgetting they are the gateway to rapefugees flooding Europe.  So you penalize Turkey for pivoting toward Russia, which will cause Europe to have no choice but to pivot toward Russia as they are overrun by muslim rapists.  It is poor long-term strategy, also known as being retarded.