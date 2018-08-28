Germany Considering Bailout For Turkey To Prevent "Full-Blown Economic Crisis"

Confirming speculation that Turkey's recent pivot toward Europe in response to the diplomatic spat with Trump may already be bearing fruit, the WSJ reports that "the German government is considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey as concerns grow in Berlin that a full-blown economic crisis could destabilize the region."
The WSJ adds writes that "while the talks are at an early stage and may not result in any aid, the possibilities being discussed range from a coordinated European bailout similar to the kind deployed during the eurozone debt crisis to project-specific loans by state-controlled development banks and bilateral aid."
The report notes that two senior officials in Berlin said German finance minister Olaf Scholz have discussed some of the options with his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak in recent conversations, and that the possibilities discussed range from a coordinated European bailout to project-specific loans by state-controlled development banks and bilateral aid.
Other avenues short of a full-fledged bailout could involve loans by the European Investment Bank or the European Bank for Research and Development for specific projects, one of the officials said. Any such measure would require an agreement by EU’s member states.
The driver behind the German initiative: containing contagion:
Berlin fears a meltdown of the Turkish economy could spill over into Europe, cause further unrest in the Middle East and trigger a new wave of immigration toward the north.
“We would do a lot to try to stabilize Turkey,” a senior German official said. “We don’t have much choice.”
Needless to say, such aid would mark a "striking rapprochement" between Germany and Turkey, close allies for over a century that have become increasingly estranged in recent years as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule has grown more authoritarian.
Potentially mitigating the blow to Merkel's ego is that France may also be on board, and after hosting his Turkish counterpart in Paris on Monday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it was important to support Turkey’s efforts to repair its economy.
The IMF would also likely need to get involved according to two Brussels-based senior EU officials, which could complicate matters as Erdogan has repeatedly said he would never concede to an IMF bailout.
That said, not everyone is on board, and another German official cautioned that neither Germany nor Europe had enough resources to offer anything other than limited and temporary support to Turkey without the IMF.
"This is an absolutely insane and ill-informed policy,” said one senior German official.
Any German assistance for Erdogan could also involve political risks for German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A Deutschlandtrend poll published last week found that 72% of Germans were opposed to any financial aid to Turkey.
But ultimately, the WSJ writes, Europe may find it inevitable to provide some form of assistance to Turkey.
“We cannot just sit and watch Turkey go down the drain. The migration pressure and the geostrategic importance, as well as the economic links, are too important,” this person said.
The lira was delighted by the news, and spike from session lows of 6.28 to 6.16, although it has since given back some gains as traders read the fine print of the proposal which would only happen if Erdogan felt he was desperate enough to come begging for German - and IMF - assistance.
Gotta keep the EU house of cards from collapsing, you know. Wouldn't want to make Draghi look bad ...
Like bailing out the Titanic with a thimble...
In reply to Gotta keep the EU house of… by GunnerySgtHartman
The EU and the USA have seriously screwed with Erdogan over Syria...he sits down with Merkel...and now Erdo is getting a bailout...wonder what bargaining tool old Erdgon used to get the money?
The EU/USA pays Turkey to keep those refugees in Turkey...Erdogan threatened to open the floodgates without a bailout?
https://euobserver.com/migration/141322
https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2018/03/09/589973165/europe-does…
In reply to . by MasterPo
I can't imagine the costs of EU/USA/IsaHell meddling in Syria... in human lives and financial destruction...
Truly criminal...
In reply to vvv by FireBrander
"Berlin fears a meltdown of the Turkish economy could spill over into Europe, cause further unrest in the Middle East and trigger a new wave of immigration toward the north."
Remember: When South Africa falls, the entire continent falls. They're worried about Turkey? lol, just wait until 100,000,000 Africans start looking for a new handout homeland.
In reply to . by MasterPo
That recent story...white farmer ready to "fight to the death" over his land...he's fucking nuts...the government offered him $1,500,000 for his land!
I'd take it, buy a modest place in the tropics, sit back and laugh my ass off as South Africa starves and the "natives" machete each other to death over the last watermelon.
In reply to "Berlin fears a meltdown of… by Antifaschistische
no, it's about white genocide... when it came to greece, no help. when it's turkey > help.
merkel hates white people. hate... total nazi like but still playing undercover...
In reply to "Berlin fears a meltdown of… by Antifaschistische
Turkey is about "migrants"...there are 3.5 million in Turkey wanting to enter the EU...and the EU is paying Turkey to keep them in Turkey.
In reply to no, it's about white… by ztack3r
and turkish officials buy bmw and mercedes with the cash... and open bank account at DB... all is great.
the goal is to flood the eu and all white nation to achieve white genocide while running their soft kill programs (emf, pesticides, nuclear etc).
I am not sure if the germans hate themsleves or only use that as a decoy to annihilate all their enemies.
In reply to Turkey is about "migrants"… by FireBrander
No you would want the EAST GERMAN STAZI to look bad. Damn woman has destroyed Germany and the stupid Germans let her.
In reply to Gotta keep the EU house of… by GunnerySgtHartman
Im seriously getting sick and tired of this globalist crap !!!
Merkel is as much an authoritarian dictator as Erdogan. Hell, she's silenced all critics in the media regarding her insane open door refugee policy. Downtown Frankfurt now looks like downtown Damascus!!
In reply to Gotta keep the EU house of… by GunnerySgtHartman
“...Downtown Frankfurt now looks like downtown Damascus!...”
not really. Frankfurt hasn’t been bombed by the coalition of the “democratizators” yet
In reply to Im seriously getting sick… by lester1
Could this be about Deutsche Bank? They've been on the brink for a while now...
In reply to Gotta keep the EU house of… by GunnerySgtHartman
DooshBank, ECB, Central Bank of Turkey, they're all in this together ...
In reply to Could this be about Deutsche… by Socrates55
The world is awash with cash and credit. Turkey could have boatloads, but for some reason, individuals are not inclined to loan in a corrupt civil society run by a midget. Must not like short people.
Anyways, German gov officials seem to know what to do best with other Germans money. And anyways, the officials, their salaries and pensions are safe and inflation protected.
In reply to Gotta keep the EU house of… by GunnerySgtHartman
that's exactly that... a country that all mad dogan to rule, doesn't deserve any credibility. fuck them and their allies.
In reply to The world is awash with cash… by Offthebeach
translation: prevent worse alien invasion problems and keep eu bankers from having to take a loss. yeah, it's all about saving turkey alright. :roll:
They can't afford to have Italy and especially Spain go tits up.
Spain's foreign bond holdings are 70% Turkish bonds.
The Euro project is unraveling fast.
In reply to translation: prevent worse… by buzzsaw99
incompetence, waste and hubris combined. trump is saving America. they all hate trump for this reason only.
In reply to They can't afford to have… by shovelhead
LOL!!! The German bankers and financiers are going to save themselves at the expense of everyone else (AGAIN)!!!!!
This +100
In reply to LOL!!! The German bankers… by LawsofPhysics
they need money to pay for the eastern european prostitutes and their vakay mansions south...
In reply to LOL!!! The German bankers… by LawsofPhysics
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
True alliances being exposed
alliance or subservience?
In reply to True alliances being exposed by SandiaMan
So, if Turkey is "pivoting towards Europe", does that mean we don't need to be in NATO any more? That would be really cool.
Just trying to find that silver lining in this article.
the idea that turkey is a strategic ground is just ridiculous... it's even more funnier to think how all those so called leaders have no idea of history... none, like braindead programmed drones.
turkey has nothing to do in nato, should be disarmed, willingly or trough extinction.
i guess they have a nice black file on the pedo friends of merkel...
In reply to So, if Turkey is "pivoting… by NoDebt
because one vassal state (Greece) isn't enough.
the big-hearted German bankers just want to share the love
Who's in charge if your the one taking the ass fucking?
Hint: It ain't you.
In reply to because one vassal state … by small axe
If you just band-aid the corpse, the rot just gets worse under the surface and when it bursts out...
that's the plan, so that the invader wave is so yuge that it can really finish the european continent natives... it's a slow covert genocide.
In reply to If you just band-aid the… by gmak
Deutsche Bank must have a lot of exposure to Turkey....and probably every other place a sane risk officer would avoid.
in germany blankfein would have never been ceo... never. it's only a certain specific class... as if things had changed...
In reply to Deutsche Bank must have a… by Broccoli
Bullshit, that’s exactly what is needed.
Let nature take its course dammit
Socialise turkey's debt to save the Euro banks .. no wonder populations vote to Leave the EU... they'll probably have to accept a few more million tourists as well to ease their burden before trying to do a Greece on them.. good luck with that.
and some rape rights are always included, everything that is to foster the white genocide agenda is always welcomed by merkel... always.
In reply to Socialise turkey's debt to… by Onehunglo
Teutonic shift
"Germany" my arse, try "USA tax payers thru the IMF"
IMF said no mas to Turkey.
In reply to "Germany" my arse, try "USA… by Aubiekong
Hmmmm, interesting. The Turks hate the Germans while the Germans hate the Turks. But the Germans love the EU as it maintains their fantasy, while the Turks don't give a shit about anything but some cash. What a complete cluster fuck. How about the Germans just ignore the insane Turks and work on resolving the real issue, all those illegals destroying their nation.
for the german establishement the eu provide :
eastern girls to rape (had to be extended to ukraine as the rates were going up in the former countires.
a way to lower the dm.
a way to take over lands and vaka house in the south.
a way to export and destroy all other european nation industries.
a way to get cheap edible food from the south
however I don't think the 4th reich is dead yet... they will fight to keep it as long as they can.
In reply to Hmmmm, interesting. The… by yerfej
Lmao!.......when will shrines and churches, and pilgrimages start being created to the god named "Bailout"?....
It's not to prevent an economic crisis. It's to prevent an immigration crisis. The moronic right wing jews in the US government decided to shit on the Turks while forgetting they are the gateway to rapefugees flooding Europe. So you penalize Turkey for pivoting toward Russia, which will cause Europe to have no choice but to pivot toward Russia as they are overrun by muslim rapists. It is poor long-term strategy, also known as being retarded.
Turkis are in Euro in no time!