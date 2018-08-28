Global Car Sales Tumble Amid Slowing Demand, Trade Wars

Global auto sales are in the midst of the first sustained slowdown since the 2008 financial crisis, according to new figures published by the WSJ. This complicates an already precarious situation for automakers, who have also been negatively affected by volatile global trade policy, rising commodity prices, declining demand and tariffs.
China and Europe are two key global markets that are recording the largest slowdown, while the United States continues to try and hammer out new trade agreements.
The auto market in China - where new-car sales fell 5.3% to 1.59 million in July - compared with the year-earlier period has also slowed due to worsening trade tensions. For the full year, sales are forecast to grow 1.2% over last year, according to LMC Automotive, down from a 13% growth rate in 2016 and 2.1% in 2017.
At the same time, demand for American vehicles, which generally has acted as a universal global catalyst, has also topped out, largely due to higher prices and higher loan rates, but perhaps also due to rising nationalistic sentiment amid a "don't buy American" media wave.
Demand is also starting to wane in Europe, sliding to "prerecession" levels. Many American car companies had already struggled to maintain profitability in Europe where the slowdown in demand is exacerbating the bottom line.
Of course, not all global demand has dried up: the global economic strength continues to support solid underlying demand. However, on the horizon, speed bumps are emerging: for one, President Trump's trade policies are having a negative affect on consumer confidence and are seen outside the US as "the biggest threat to continued economic growth."
By the same token, if tensions ease between the United States and trade partners, however, that could act as a tailwind for the industry as we saw yesterday when automaker stocks rallied following the announcement of the US-Mexico trade deal as part of Trump's NAFTA overhaul. Similarly, German auto makers also outperformed their respective indices during Monday's session.
But the United States still has Europe and China targeted for new tariffs. China has responded by taxing US built vehicles 40% when they are imported. Meanwhile, analysts believe that the entire industry is at a tipping point and that a trade war could push auto demand "over the cliff". According to Oxford Economics, a "moderate trade war scenario" could cause a decline in global GDP by about 0.5% in 2019.
Both Ford and Fiat had been counting on the Chinese market to reduce their dependence on North America. U.S. auto sales, having peaked in 2016 at a record 17.5 million, are on track to decline in 2018 for a second year in a row.
This uncertain scenario has caused automakers and auto suppliers, like Ford and Continental AG, to cite lack of demand in China and Europe as a reason that profits may miss expectations this year. This all comes at a time when R&D spending for the industry is also on the rise:
“The slowdown comes at a very difficult time as [the industry] transitions to more electrification and the robocar arms race sucks up research and development money,” said Dave Sullivan, an analyst with consulting firm AutoPacific Inc.
At the same time, commodity prices are rising, led by steel and aluminum prices - the result of recent Trump tariffs. New emission standards in Europe and China are also causing car companies to spend billions to try and meet new rigorous standards.
Since 2010, global auto sales have been on the rise to the tune of more than 5% annually. This year, even though vehicle sales are estimated to hit 97 million worldwide, the growth rate should slow to 1.8%, according to the forecasting firm LMC Automotive.
All the while, President Trump sees the automotive industry as a bargaining chip – often threatening to introduce additional tariffs that may wind up acting as headwinds for the overall industry. From the WSJ:
In May, the White House asked the Commerce Department to investigate whether it could use a national-security law to impose tariffs of up to 25% on cars and auto parts imported into the U.S.
Such actions could further crimp car sales, auto makers and analysts say.
“This would produce a near standstill in the vehicle markets,” said Justin Cox, a senior analyst with LMC Automotive. The firm forecasts that, if the trade dispute escalates, new-car sales in 2020 are likely to come in three million vehicles lower than current forecasts.
In China, new car sales fell 5.3% in July, which was a shock to an industry that has been experiencing rapid growth as a result of new wealth accrued by the country's middle class. China is now the world's largest auto market by number of sales, with 28.6 million new vehicle sales last year, according to the report.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, Ford cut its guidance back in July, blaming rising costs and the trade environment in both Europe and China. As we previously reported, July car sales in the US also tumbling as profit-seeking automakers slashed discounts.
As we noted then, all major manufacturers reported a sharp drop in U.S. deliveries for July, led by a 15% plunge at Nissan Motor. The reason: for the first time in 55 months, the auto industry - perhaps due to concerns about the impact of auto tariffs - cut back spending on incentives, snapping a streak of monthly consecutive increases that began 4 1/2 years ago, according to J.D. Power.
Rising rates and blowing out summer inventory were also blamed for sales tumbling.
Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive, pointed out another possible issue: that while automakers are pulling back on new-vehicle incentives, there are great deals on used-car lots. Returns of vehicles that have been leased are on the rise, and that added supply gives consumers more choice of lower-priced alternatives to new models.
"There is such tremendous competition from the used-car market,” Chesbrough told Bloomberg. “We have so many off-lease vehicles coming back to market and they are cheaper than new cars."
But as these new global sales figures show, the problem isn't just contained to the US. If tensions between the United States, China and Europe don’t improve, global automakers will be forced to start looking at emerging markets – places like India and Africa – to begin growing new markets in order to help try to keep up with targets. They may want to be careful: to see what happens when an emerging market country descends into "banana repulic (or despotism)" mode, the confiscations of company assets believe. For the confirmation look no further than
Comments
No more zero down, sign and drive loans for anyone displaying a remote sign of life and a small particle of brain lodged in their skull?
In reply to Yeah, idiocracy is real. You… by Indelible Scars
Interest rates going UP --> lower demand for loans: cars, housing, etc... Slowing economy, both production and consumption. Complicated stuff, I know :)
In reply to No more zero down, sign and… by JRobby
Well then, "They" had better raise rates in September.
In reply to Interest rates going UP -->… by RationalExuberance
Lower fucking prices and you'll sell more MORONS!!!
When a party of 4 spends $500 going to a sports event, or spending $500 on a bottle of wine , $60K for a full size Diesel 4x4 seems like a bargain. Prices won't be going down for new vehicles when they are making less of them.
In reply to Lower fucking prices and you… by kurwamac
"At the same time, commodity prices are rising, led by steel and aluminum prices - the result of recent Trump tariffs. New emission standards in Europe and China are also causing car companies to spend billions to try and meet new rigorous standards."
Raising taxes and regulations within a fiat system to justify ever increasing prices. SOP, standard operating procedure.
In reply to When a party of 4 spends … by oddjob
Millennials are moving into their main purchasing age but they have no purchasing power, because they can not earn as much as their parents did because their parents robbed future earnings 40 years ago when they were getting paid far more than they were worth. The real reason autos are slumping is because millennials should be assuming the main consumer position but they can not. And as the system falls apart it will still drag babyboomers down the drain with it. It's exciting to watch. And boomers are going to be so venomous as they get sucked down the drain because they've only had it great.
In reply to Lower fucking prices and you… by kurwamac
40 years ago young people didn't walk around staring at their phone all day.
In reply to Millennials are moving into… by MusicIsYou
You sound fairly young, yet you seem to forget many young people use ride sharing and don't need an automobile. What's with always blaming a previous generation for today's woes. Both my parents grew up in extreme poverty, their parent having lost everything in the depression. Never heard them whine and complain and blame everyone else for their circumstances. They are called the silent generation for a reason. Lifes' best lesson to learn is that life is not FAIR.
In reply to Millennials are moving into… by MusicIsYou
Not entirely their fault, though, they were trained that way. Credit cards came around just as they were reaching adulthood. Un-indebted young people are simply wising up to the debt scam. This means the FED will eventually have to counterfeit even more to compensate.
In reply to Millennials are moving into… by MusicIsYou
"President Trump's trade policies are having a negative affect on consumer confidence" Right! that's why Consumer Confidence is at a 18 year high. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy/us-consumer-confidence-r…
in the City, my millennial thinks I'm nuts to own a car.
After gas, maintenance, Insurance, parking, tickets, dents and dings
choice Between subway, bus, Lyft, Uber, VIA, even LIME, bike or just plain walking
i fully see his point
I think you're nuts for just living in a city.
In reply to in the City, my millennial… by resistedliving
Mass transit is for plebes.
In reply to in the City, my millennial… by resistedliving
Sub-prime auto loans were a last desperate attempt to keep the show on the road.
simple OVER PRODUCTION.. one reason for governments to demand industry slow down and produce something else. Government is the regulator and is doing a crappy job at about everything..
Try and find a new car to JUST DRIVE from A to B without all the wasted money on useless complex technonogy that doesn't do anything necessary. My new complex technology BMW X3 Does not even come close to the pleasure of driving my 69 Vet, Simple Power and Enjoyment.
In reply to simple OVER PRODUCTION.. … by Hope Copy
My car costs me less when I'm not driving it 99% of the time.
The issue is the cost has increased to produce cars. The car makers are mostly responsible for this too.
At first they fought safety standards, but then they realized they could make more getting behind them and adding airbags for airbags. They’ve also taken a page from apple and made everything incompatible to hamper the aftermarket parts industry. Now simple parts cost a fortune.
Add that wages haven’t gone up and it’s just too damn expensive to own a car these days. The price of cars has gone up faster than wages and they’re hitting a wall. It’s unsustainable growth.
I'm rebuilding my F250 from 2005.. The new stuff is just to complicated and to much distraction just to the right of the driver.
In reply to The issue is the cost has… by Iskiab
Tariffs are just a smokescreen to conceal the real reason the system is failing, which is Millennials can not possibly move into the position as the main block of consumerism. Which is of course because in 1975 75% of Americans were getting overpaid to the tune of today's equivalent equaling $137,000 per year.
Tariffs were always the way the US paid it's bills till it developed a spending problem, along with the Not-Federal Reserve. Individual states even imposed tariffs upon trade with one another to generate income.
In reply to Tariffs are just a… by MusicIsYou
"Was." But today it's a smokescreen so that as everything falls apart (it is going to happen), they can finger tariffs as the cause. As soon as they began tariffs I realized sure as the sun shines the system is doomed. I wouldn't expect an airhead to realize that.
In reply to Tariffs were always the way… by notfeelinthebern
Agreed. Looking at the US as a banking plantation, the tariffs are a way to extract more from the debt slaves in order to support the Federal holding company's debt service. Fed. gov. debt is going to explode in the next downturn and this is their way of getting ahead of the cycle. If tariffs were anything other than a cynical trick and, maybe, an attempt to neuter China, they would be applied across the board on ALL imports. Otherwise, offshore producers will just switch to Vietnam, Indonesia. etc. to avoid some of the tariffs. It takes several years to move that production and the plantation owners know it.
In reply to "Was." But today it's a… by MusicIsYou
No help this year from a cat 3 or 4 hurricane as last year when the auto industry got a bailout from insurance payouts.
"Global car sales" is a pretty generic category. It really doesn't say anything about the American economy. Sales could be great in this country, but if all of the cars sold were manufactured overseas, how does that help the U.S.? By the same token, tariffs that further crimp car sales won't matter much if all of the cars not sold are made overseas. The only thing that matters is how do the cars made in this country sell, because they are the only cars that actually pull the rest of the economy along with them.
Don’t care what the monthly payment is. New cars are over priced. My truck is paid off. 05 Tacoma w/ 119,000.
the tax on a new car alone will keep my truck running. For another 100,000 miles..
TTGL BIL was and still is subprime. Bought one year oLd $50,000 RAM with nothing down, destroyed it and bank jingle mailed one year later. Now he drives used focus with more than 100,000 miles on it. That’s what subprime does.
Maybe some of the manufacturers will start simplifying their cars and removing or making optional much of the clutter that has been added in the past 30 years. Radio or no radio? Whitewalls or no whitewalls? Disk brakes or no disk brakes? Car or motorcycle or Uber/Lyft or public transportation or friends or bicycle or Bird or walk?