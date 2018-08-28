Google Responds To Trump, Says "Doesn't Bias Search Results"

Following an accusation by president Trump that Google was "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results...
... Google has responded.
As a reminder, first thing this morning, Trump tweeted that "Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD, Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal," Trump said in his latest claim of bias by the media. 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."
Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018
Following Trump's tweet, his chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters outside of the White House this morning that the administration is "taking a look" at whether Google searches should be subject to government regulation.
Google has now responded, claiming that the company doesn't "bias" its results toward any political ideology and that "search is not used to set a political agenda." Google also hedged by saying that it periodically issues "hundreds of improvements to our algorithms" to ensure they surface "high-quality content in response to users’ queries." It was unclear if Google considers only liberal websites as "high quality content."
Google's full response is below:
"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"
"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"
However, one can't help but be skeptical considering that just before the 2016 presidential election, among the many leaks published by Wikileaks as part of its Podesta email campaign was Google's "strategic plan" to help democrats win the election and track voters.
Google head Eric Schmidt's secret strategic plan for the US election #PodestaEmails https://t.co/LskJODXyXn— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 31, 2016
More: https://t.co/ZUfh7WDAT5 pic.twitter.com/llq5G9kp5V
It is unlikely that Trump will be satisfied with Google's sincere response.
Trump is pathetic whining about this. Go fix our country, stop crying like an entitled little child about a "rigged playing field" or "oppressive media". You're paid to do a job. Do it.
I hope Cankles dies or ends up in jail, then the cult will have nothing to talk about.
Just like your dumbass pothead friend who never stops talking about legalizing weed.
In reply to Trump is pathetic whining… by ludwigvmises
I don't believe you (((Google)))
In reply to i hope by helltothenah
Prove it! Show us the algo code!
In reply to I don't believe you ((… by Shitonya Serfs
BULLSHIT
With Google, you lose...
In reply to Google Responds To Trump,… by mtl4
Its all part of the economy, Online is such a major part of business.
Stop the censoring and lets continue to get this economy back on the right path
Jobs coming back - http://www.dailyjobfix.com
-
In reply to BULLSHIT by HopefulCynical
google = lies and propaganda machine
In reply to gfg by Shocker
Top 2 Google search "suggestions" for these words:
Hillary Clinton is a _____:
1. Democrat
2. How old is Hillary
Trump is a ____:
1. Democrat
2. Toddler
Googles "search suggestions" all come from how people actually search.
So, the top searches for Hillary are what party she belongs to and how old she is?
And the top 2 for Trump are his party affiliation and if he's really a "toddler"?
Anyone believe that? I would love to hear Google explain these results.
PS. 2 Years ago, the top result for "Hillary is a" was.....HILLARY IS A CRIMINAL...and the next 10 weren't any more favorable. Today, Google will not finish the "Hillary is a" with ANYTHING NEGATIVE...totally rigged...according to Google, "Hillary is a: Saint".
In reply to google = lies and propaganda… by tenpanhandle
Google is lying... they heavily suppress what they don't like... push up MSM results... thy think they are sneaky... But when compared to Yahoo and DuckDuckGo they are exposed as liars...
YOU SHOULD NOT USE GOOGLE IF POSSIBLE...
DuckDuckGo should be your main search engine...
In reply to vvv by FireBrander
as google searches, the data base of responses are rigged to begin with.
lets see- the msm-top of list-lol,, fuking all bullshit with alt-media deletions or on page 10 of 1 million responses.
yup, unbiased...
In reply to Google is lying... they… by Yellow_Snow
Isn't Eric Braverman* supposedly still working there?
* former CEO of the Clinton Foundation, and wife of something named "Neil Brown".
In reply to as google searches, the data… by new game
This just in, idiot thinks because of all the stupid shit he's done the [obviously] negative articles about said stupid shit are piling up simply because the search engine is bias, and not becasue of all the stupid shit
In reply to Isn't Eric Braverman*… by chunga
Yip, when jew owned google's #1 first item result is jew ran wickipedia it's a jew fix for sure!
jewgle is a more appropriate name.
In reply to This just in, idiot thinks… by Freeze These
In reply to Yip, I by MoreSun
It's a very simple matter of cross referencing alexa web traffic results with Google's algorithms' search results, or YouTube's viewer traffic.
Forcing this to come to light obligates them to pervert their own data, giving false positives for them as well. Their data bookkeeping cannot be inspected without egregious discrepancies.
Mark Dice sees tens to hundreds of times the traffic that Anderson Cooper sees.
Once you are operating from the metrics the industry uses, everything falls apart. They are clearly distorting the real values with projected bias by a landslide.
Not to mention passthroughs by promoted content on Facebook resulting in extraneous redundancies in traffic.
In reply to Yip, I by MoreSun
Nah, the stupid shit about the maverick goes to the top and the stupid shit about Honest Hill'rey goes to the bottom.
Google helped to shut down Al Jazeera. I remember searching for "Peyton Manning and HGH" and there were millions of results and none of them landed on the original story they all stemmed from by Al Jazeera. (no, I didn't look at them all just about 10 pages worth)
In reply to This just in, idiot thinks… by Freeze These
google dup-sorry(lol)
In reply to Google is lying... they… by Yellow_Snow
Everyone, please help me run an experiment:)
Use Google and type "Hillary is a" and then "Trump is a" and reply with the top 2 results for each search suggestion.
In reply to as google searches, the data… by new game
Trump Results: jew wikipedia holds #1 spot.
Donald Trump - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump
Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is the 45th and current President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television ...
Vice President: Mike Pence
Other political affiliations: Democratic (until 19...
Political party: Republican (1987–1999, 2009–...
Net worth: US$3.1 billion (March 2018)
Trump · Melania Trump · Ivana Trump · Fred Trump
Trump Is a Crook - The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/08/the-president-is-a…
6 days ago - So now it's confirmed, as a matter of legal record, that President Donald Trump organized a scheme to violate federal election laws. He directed ...
Donald Trump is a slob. | The New Republic
https://newrepublic.com/minutes/140440/donald-trump-slob
Trump makes quite a lot of the fact that he does not drink or smoke or take drugs. ... Trump’s diet (garbage), exercise routine (non-existent), and sleep habits (natch) have been gossipy fodder for quite a while. On Monday, Axios Presented by the Soylent Corporation dug into ...
Urban Dictionary: Donald Trump
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Donald%20Trump
The man who got more obese women out to walk on his first day in office than Michelle Obama did in eight years.
Donald Trump's Response to John McCain's Death Reminds Us Just ...
https://www.newyorker.com/.../donald-trumps-response-to-john-mccains-de…-...
16 hours ago - Donald Trump is a small, petty man. He is a liar and a crook. And his legal problems are mounting. Each one of these statements has been true ...
Trump's tenure in the White House is a disappointment and a disgrace ...
www.chicagotribune.com/.../ct-edit-trump-president-cohen-mueller2018082…...
5 days ago - Is President Donald Trump in legal jeopardy? We'll find out. Either way, he is a distracted, ill-mannered representative of this country.
There it is folks, Trump is right on this one. The jews got him Zogified on every hand.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both Private & Public-NOW!
In reply to Everyone, please help me run… by FireBrander
Everyone, please help me run an experiment:)
In reply to Google is lying... they… by Yellow_Snow
Break them up Trump
Love Duck Duck Go
In reply to Google is lying... they… by Yellow_Snow
Remember a few years ago when someone said to try the following Google image searches?
european people art
american business person
american happy couple
american couple fighting - this one looks different to what it was a few years ago so I guess they "cleaned up" one out of four. Perhaps they were trying not to make it too obvious.
Why is there only one search engine? Okay, perhaps we can name half a dozen search engines but that is nowhere near the multi-millions that there should be. Why is not every man and his dog writing their own search engines? Yes, I know a large percentage of the population can not be bothered but the rest of us would if we knew how. The world should be filled with people tweaking search engines the same way we used to hack into and cheat on computer games.
Many times I have reached the edge of the internet*, sometimes with even the most basic of searches. I'd like my own go at trying different angles.
*Example of an "edge" of the internet: Google search yields 6 results, four in a foreign language and two unrelated to the problem you are trying to solve.
This does NOT include instances where you get a million results, the first few pages that vaguely resemble what you are looking for but very quickly devolving into crap totally unrelated to your original search. This type of search would be better described as something along the lines of "buried under all the mud".
In reply to Google is lying... they… by Yellow_Snow
Google isn't biased any more.
Or any less!
In reply to google = lies and propaganda… by tenpanhandle
Feel free to censor:
Even though the technology was mostly developed here in the USA, using a lot of taxpayer money, the internet—in reality—is not generating a lot of jobs for US citizens, not in terms of jobs from online commerce or in the manufacturing of internet-accessible devices.
In reply to gfg by Shocker
Depending on where you live, if your household isn't pulling in ~$30k to ~$75k, you're better off on welfare. Medicaid is a HUGE part of why so many people AVOID a full time job...the cost of "Health Care" is destroying the USA's work ethic...if you can't find an employer to pick up your insurance bill...you're better off on Medicaid via not holding a full time job.
2013, in Hawaii, the State/Federal welfare benefits equaled that of a ~$60,000 a year job.
In reply to Feel free to censor: Even… by Endgame Napoleon
What did you really expect for a response
In reply to Google Responds To Trump,… by mtl4
dfbmsb to you too.
In reply to gffg by Shocker
WE
KNOW
YOU
ARE
ALSO
THE
BIBLICISM SPAMMER
In reply to gffg dfbmsb to you too. by HopefulCynical
Fuckin' A, I haven't seen Mr. Hanky (that lovable little piece of shit) around in a long time!
[THE ABOVE MR-HANKY IS A FAUX ACCOUNT, THE SPELLING IS WRONG]
He's my kinda people!
In reply to WE KNOW YOU ARE ALSO THE… by Mr-Hanky
The algo made me do it!!!!
In reply to Google Responds To Trump,… by mtl4
.
In reply to I don't believe you ((… by Shitonya Serfs
Google is a liar and has become an enemy of the Republic of the U.S.A., period!!!
In reply to I don't believe you ((… by Shitonya Serfs
"I don't believe you (((Google)))"
Why should you?
Google lies like Congress, the Senate, the CIA, FBI & the IRS!
Did I forget anybody? I'm sure I did...
In reply to I don't believe you ((… by Shitonya Serfs
They were caught red handed during the campaign in 2016. Type in ‘Hillary Clinton I’ in google and it auto fills ‘indiana’ after the I. Do it any other search engine you would see ‘indictment’ autofill. Don’t know if that’s still the case, but ZH did an article on it 2 years ago.
In reply to i hope by helltothenah
If you don't believe google just check it on snopes.
In reply to i hope by helltothenah
Haven’t used their piece of shit search engine as well as yahoo in years. Perhaps as long as I’ve been a poster here.
In reply to Google = lies and propaganda by tenpanhandle
Same here. Sorry about switched comment.
edit 2: actually, i was long a commenter here before I switched. It was multiple comments on ZH about the perfidy of google and the recommendation to switch to Duck Duck that got me off google (should be called gaggle as they try to gag free speech).
In reply to Haven’t used their piece of… by Chupacabra-322
His name was Francis Swayer.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9pA1h1FjBZg
In reply to Same here. Sorry about… by tenpanhandle
Google said: "Google has now responded, claiming that the company doesn't "bias" its results toward any political ideology "
As a test, google "American Inventors" as a test of BIAS.
In reply to Haven’t used their piece of… by Chupacabra-322
Or ask the SPLC, if that fails.
In reply to Google = lies and propaganda by tenpanhandle
Didn't the snopes couple get divorced?
Amazing all the research just 2 people could do with no budget....but I guess looking shit up on a wiki ain't that hard1
In reply to Google = lies and propaganda by tenpanhandle
"Didn't the snopes couple get divorced?"
Yeah, & the husband 'hooked up' w/ an ex-porn star turned hooker; who now assists him in determining what IS 'the truth'...!
Snopes; Fucking Laughable & Pathetic, all at the same time...!
In reply to Didn't the snopes couple get… by lasvegaspersona
Now that's funny!!!
Seth Rich???
TRIUMPH with TRUMP!!!
In reply to Google = lies and propaganda by tenpanhandle
You belong in a death camp, propagandist.
In reply to Trump is pathetic whining… by ludwigvmises
Google results on queries have changed significantly over the past five years.
I usually skip the first 2-5 pages of precooked algo results of enforced advertorials, opinions and ideas.
So yes, Trump has a point.
Go Trump!
In reply to You belong in a death camp,… by tmosley
I have noticed this as well. Just google something like "Sandy Hook shooting false flag" or "9/11 inside job" or any other major establishment lie.
A few years ago you would get lots of alt-media sites exposing all the inconsistencies in the official narrative. Sure, some of them were disinfo but many were honest analyses of facts and evidence.
Now ALL the top results are mockingbird MSM and even Snopes "debunking the conspiracy theories".
Google is the deep state.
In reply to Google results on queries… by eekastar
"You belong in a death camp, propagandist."
No, no, ve must send him to 'Re-Education camp' for his betterment...
-And if he still resist? Off to psycho ward he go!!!
In reply to You belong in a death camp,… by tmosley
Google "american inventors".
WTF does 'entitlement' have to do with this?
In reply to Trump is pathetic whining… by ludwigvmises
Obama ruled by executive order which was an abuse of power. Trump works with Congress that makes the law of the land AND annual budget.
In reply to Trump is pathetic whining… by ludwigvmises
You may not like the whining but he is absolutely correct. And according to our democrat friends social media has the power to change our elections.
In reply to Trump is pathetic whining… by ludwigvmises