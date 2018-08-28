Google Responds To Trump, Says "Doesn't Bias Search Results"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:37

Following an accusation by president Trump that Google was "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results...

... Google has responded.

As a reminder, first thing this morning, Trump tweeted that "Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD, Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal," Trump said in his latest claim of bias by the media. 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."

Following Trump's tweet, his chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters outside of the White House this morning that the administration is "taking a look" at whether Google searches should be subject to government regulation.

Google has now responded, claiming that the company doesn't "bias" its results toward any political ideology and that "search is not used to set a political agenda." Google also hedged by saying that it periodically issues "hundreds of improvements to our algorithms" to ensure they surface "high-quality content in response to users’ queries." It was unclear if Google considers only liberal websites as "high quality content."

Google's full response is below:

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"

However, one can't help but be skeptical considering that just before the 2016 presidential election, among the many leaks published by Wikileaks as part of its Podesta email campaign was Google's "strategic plan" to help democrats win the election and track voters.

It is unlikely that Trump will be satisfied with Google's sincere response.

ludwigvmises Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Trump is pathetic whining about this. Go fix our country, stop crying like an entitled little child about a "rigged playing field" or "oppressive media". You're paid to do a job. Do it.

FireBrander tenpanhandle Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Top 2 Google search "suggestions" for these words:

Hillary Clinton is a _____:

1. Democrat

2. How old is Hillary

 

Trump is a ____:

1. Democrat

2. Toddler

 

Googles  "search suggestions" all come from how people actually search.

So, the top searches for Hillary are what party she belongs to and how old she is?

And the top 2 for Trump are his party affiliation and if he's really a "toddler"?

Anyone believe that? I would love to hear Google explain these results.

 

PS. 2 Years ago, the top result for "Hillary is a" was.....HILLARY IS A CRIMINAL...and the next 10 weren't any more favorable. Today, Google will not finish the "Hillary is a" with ANYTHING NEGATIVE...totally rigged...according to Google, "Hillary is a: Saint".

 

Yellow_Snow FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Google is lying...  they heavily suppress what they don't like...  push up MSM results...  thy think they are sneaky...  But when compared to Yahoo and DuckDuckGo they are exposed as liars... 

YOU SHOULD NOT USE GOOGLE IF POSSIBLE...

DuckDuckGo should be your main search engine...

D503 MoreSun Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

It's a very simple matter of cross referencing alexa web traffic results with Google's algorithms' search results, or YouTube's viewer traffic. 

Forcing this to come to light obligates them to pervert their own data, giving false positives for them as well. Their data bookkeeping cannot be inspected without egregious discrepancies.

Mark Dice sees tens to hundreds of times the traffic that Anderson Cooper sees. 

Once you are operating from the metrics the industry uses, everything falls apart. They are clearly distorting the real values with projected bias by a landslide. 

Not to mention passthroughs by promoted content on Facebook resulting in extraneous redundancies in traffic. 

chunga Freeze These Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Nah, the stupid shit about the maverick goes to the top and the stupid shit about Honest Hill'rey goes to the bottom.

Google helped to shut down Al Jazeera. I remember searching for "Peyton Manning and HGH" and there were millions of results and none of them landed on the original story they all stemmed from by Al Jazeera. (no, I didn't look at them all just about 10 pages worth)

MoreSun FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Trump Results: jew wikipedia holds #1 spot.

 

Donald Trump - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is the 45th and current President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television ...

Vice President‎: ‎Mike Pence

Other political affiliations‎: ‎Democratic‎ (until 19...

Political party‎: ‎Republican‎ (1987–1999, 2009–...

Net worth‎: ‎US$3.1 billion (March 2018)

Trump · ‎Melania Trump · ‎Ivana Trump · ‎Fred Trump

 

Trump Is a Crook - The Atlantic

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/08/the-president-is-a…

6 days ago - So now it's confirmed, as a matter of legal record, that President Donald Trump organized a scheme to violate federal election laws. He directed ...

 

Donald Trump is a slob. | The New Republic

https://newrepublic.com/minutes/140440/donald-trump-slob

Trump makes quite a lot of the fact that he does not drink or smoke or take drugs. ... Trump’s diet (garbage), exercise routine (non-existent), and sleep habits (natch) have been gossipy fodder for quite a while. On Monday, Axios Presented by the Soylent Corporation dug into ...

 

Urban Dictionary: Donald Trump

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Donald%20Trump

The man who got more obese women out to walk on his first day in office than Michelle Obama did in eight years.

 

Donald Trump's Response to John McCain's Death Reminds Us Just ...

https://www.newyorker.com/.../donald-trumps-response-to-john-mccains-de…-...

16 hours ago - Donald Trump is a small, petty man. He is a liar and a crook. And his legal problems are mounting. Each one of these statements has been true ...

 

Trump's tenure in the White House is a disappointment and a disgrace ...

www.chicagotribune.com/.../ct-edit-trump-president-cohen-mueller2018082…...

5 days ago - Is President Donald Trump in legal jeopardy? We'll find out. Either way, he is a distracted, ill-mannered representative of this country.

 

There it is folks, Trump is right on this one. The jews got him Zogified on every hand.

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both Private & Public-NOW!

PT Yellow_Snow Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

Remember a few years ago when someone said to try the following Google image searches?

european people art
american business person
american happy couple
american couple fighting - this one looks different to what it was a few years ago so I guess they "cleaned up" one out of four.  Perhaps they were trying not to make it too obvious.

Why is there only one search engine?  Okay, perhaps we can name half a dozen search engines but that is nowhere near the multi-millions that there should be.  Why is not every man and his dog writing their own search engines?  Yes, I know a large percentage of the population can not be bothered but the rest of us would if we knew how.  The world should be filled with people tweaking search engines the same way we used to hack into and cheat on computer games.

Many times I have reached the edge of the internet*, sometimes with even the most basic of searches.  I'd like my own go at trying different angles.

*Example of an "edge" of the internet:  Google search yields 6 results, four in a foreign language and two unrelated to the problem you are trying to solve. 

This does NOT include instances where you get a million results, the first few pages that vaguely resemble what you are looking for but very quickly devolving into crap totally unrelated to your original search.  This type of search would be better described as something along the lines of "buried under all the mud".

Endgame Napoleon Shocker Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Feel free to censor:

Even though the technology was mostly developed here in the USA, using a lot of taxpayer money, the internet—in reality—is not generating a lot of jobs for US citizens, not in terms of jobs from online commerce or in the manufacturing of internet-accessible devices.

  • 101 million US citizens of working age out of the labor force; 
  • 78 million gig pieceworkers; 
  • 42 million EBT-eligible “employed” citizens & noncitizens who only work part time in single-breadwinner households with US-born kids since, for the vast majority of applicants, that is how monthly welfare eligibility is established for all of the various pay-per-birth welfare programs, with different income limits applying to the yearly, refundable child-tax-credit handouts of up to $6,431, going to non-income-taxpaying citizens & noncitizens to reward sex, reproduction and work that keeps them under the income limits.
FireBrander Endgame Napoleon Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Depending on where you live, if your household isn't pulling in ~$30k to ~$75k, you're better off on welfare. Medicaid is a HUGE part of why so many people AVOID a full time job...the cost of "Health Care" is destroying the USA's work ethic...if you can't find an employer to pick up your insurance bill...you're better off on Medicaid via not holding a full time job.

2013, in Hawaii, the State/Federal welfare benefits equaled that of a ~$60,000 a year job.

greenskeeper carl helltothenah Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

They were caught red handed during the campaign in 2016. Type in ‘Hillary Clinton I’ in google and it auto fills ‘indiana’ after the I. Do it any other search engine you would see ‘indictment’ autofill. Don’t know if that’s still the case, but ZH did an article on it 2 years ago. 

bowie28 eekastar Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

I have noticed this as well.   Just google something like "Sandy Hook shooting false flag" or "9/11 inside job" or any other major establishment lie. 

A few years ago you would get lots of alt-media sites exposing all the inconsistencies in the official narrative.  Sure, some of them were disinfo but many were honest analyses of facts and evidence.

Now ALL the top results are mockingbird MSM and even Snopes "debunking the conspiracy theories".

Google is the deep state.

 

 