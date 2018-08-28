"This Has To Stop": Czech PM Calls For No Illegal Immigrants In Europe

Echoing Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungary's PM Viktor Orban - and to a large extent president Trump - billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday that a comprehensive action plan is necessary to stop illegal migration, which he will address on a visit to Italy and Malta this week.
"If Italy and Malta won't welcome (the migrants), then Spain will. And so we're sending the message to migrants that it's possible to come to Europe, from Morocco via Spain," Babis wrote in an opinion piece in the Czech broadsheet daily DNES.
"This has to stop. Otherwise we'll never stop the migrant influx," added the businessman and head of the populist ANO movement. "I plan to discuss this with EU leaders and take part in implementing a comprehensive action plan."
The Czech premier's visit to Italy and Malta coincides with that of Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who maintains the same hard line on illegal migration.
"I want to discuss the issue with my partners in Italy and Malta and of course also with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who recently negotiated with Spain," Babis said.
Underscoring the same position held by Italy, Babis said that "we need to begin cooperating in a serious way to find a solution because we needlessly lost three years to an inane debate on migrant quotas."
Migration is a hot political issue in the Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.6 million people where just a handful of refugees have settled since the migrant crisis of 2015.
Babis reiterated Monday that the Czech Republic would welcome "no illegal migrants" according to The Local.
"It's a key move, a symbol and a message to migrants and migrant smugglers that it's pointless to take a boat destined for Europe," Babis said.
Last month Babis said Italy's request that EU peers take some of 450 migrants stranded at sea was "a road to hell".
Comments
The future of Europe will happen in eastern countries. Russia will be over the top in 20 years from now.
Jews of the World wage war against Christian Russia!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwdsUdh1BZc
Sure will be interesting to see how this plays out. Gotta hand it to these guys, though. At least they are trying to do what’s best for the people there. Once you start accepting these migrants, it’s game over for your civilization.
They could have started listening in, say, 2015 . . .
This guy must be colluding with Russia to say something like that.
purge the pedo puppets so evil has no pawns
They are not trying hard enough.
While Czech Republic and Hungary are land locked countries without navies, they could quickly come to an agreement with other European countries that have navies to patrol the Mediterranean and stop this invasion.
Bulgaria, Romania and Poland have sea access and small navies. All 3 countries are opposed to this EU open door policy.
They are need to grow their balls and put those naval resources to protect Europe and indirectly themselves.
and then that history does not rhyme. jews declared war against christian russia just as jews declared war against christian germany in 1933.
https://tinyurl.com/yd7rybmq
I hope it does not end the same way
Actually Russia can't beat them except militarily any more. Look at the economic growth of Poland for example, or really most of eastern Europe. They have run so far ahead of Russia that really they can't be caught. This was a big part of what happened to the Ukraine; the western part started to look towards western Europe (having seen how well western looking eastern Europe is doing) but that would put a rapidly growing prosperous free country on Russia's western border. The contrast would have been very corrosive of the Russian leadership.
The jew supremacists are THE pushers of the foreign alien immigrant invasions of all western Christian nations.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
Join The American Freedom Party: http://american3rdposition.com/
And you dumber than dumb Christian-zionists need to stop hugging the anti-Christ so-called israel!
You Christian-zionists must realize that hugging the anti-Christ so-called israel is blasphemous to Jesus Christ!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJt2MWYKXqY
You are right but these people are Trump supporters.
You need to give up all the Abrahamic religions and go back to Paganism. Christianity fucked up Europe. Don't take me wrong - I really admire Jesus. He was a great guy and definitely NOT a Jew.
He said "I am A son of God"....NOT "I am THE son of God".
See how that changes the entire context in what he was doing. He was basically saying we are all Sons of God. Same as many of the Pagan Gods have said.
Nobody can save you but yourself.
Stop bombing, raping, ravaging, and killing people and they'll stay home, asshole!
They don't want to pack up and travel hundreds of miles. They want to stay home. But you greedy, imperialist-minded, capitalist mother-fu*kers want to steal all their nation's riches and rape the people into abject poverty.
Dude, we the people do not want that done in our name but the 1%, the Bushes, Clintons and their masters definately do.
Martyr yourself by joining them and fighting for the cause. Otherwise, just STFU.
3% population growth rate every year.
Doesn't sound like much does it...
Population Doubles every 22 years.
Remember Live Aid? Well there's now 3 times as many. They are coming, because they literally fuck themselves back into poverty.
True to an extent, but the Africans are coming for economic purposes, not due to refugee status. PLUS, why in the world are all these Muslim refugees not staying in own nation to fight? Do you see my point? Even many of the refugees are being paid to go to Europe to start "Jihad".
Another African got a White Italian woman and tried to rape her but she put up a fight and he ended up pushing her over a cliff. THIS SHIT goes on every day in Europe.
Apply for US citizenship. Might take 7 years but, what the heck. Of Course, you could just go to Mexico and cross over with the rest, and get Sanctuary status just like that.
Shoot em on the spot, that will stem the tide.
Then feed the scum to the pigs.
EXACTLY! We need to start shooting greedy, raping, looting, murderous, warmongering, criminal capitalist-fucks on the spot if we are going to stop producing millions of global refugees.
Seems to me that the biggest mass murderers in history have been socialists an communists. Thanks, but I will take my chances with capitalists.
You know things are bad when the statements of wisdom are coming from the Czech's.
Yep lol
Czech people can get pretty pissed off and do hold a grudge pretty well. They aint like the Swiss. No no.
Legal or illegal immigrations doesn't make a difference now. They own the EU and they will just make it legal. No immigration benefits Europe right now. You dont need it. Neither does the US.
a few targeted assassinations would do wonders....
Put a fence up just like Hungary did. Start a reporting program that rewards Cheks, just like crime stoppers. Use biometrics against the globalists.
Anywhere the evil globalists and their minons move in the local culture is destroyed.
All these Euro politicians are girly men. They keep just stomping around saying "this must stop" because they're too scared to hold America accountable and demand they stop dicking around in the Levant. If the costs of migrants don't outweigh the benefits of sucking America's cock, then there is no problem. Might want to stop antagonizing Erdogan as well.
Here's what the Multiculturalist, Sadiq Khan, is up to in London:
If this doesn't piss you off I guess you are one of the people cheering this on -
https://twitter.com/SadiqKhan/status/1034122298243076098
The comments on that Twatter feed are at least heart warming , seems I am not the only Englishman woke to the insanity and criminal treason of the forced foreign invasion of our native homeland ! Keep waking up my Saxon/Viking/Celt brothers and sisters before it is too late , it,s gotta be two minutes to midnight already , we have to evict the locust plague from our land .
In reply to Here's what the… by headless blogger
Standing up is hard to do.
Good on 'ya mate.
The three sides holding up the triangle in Europe are Merkle, May and Macron. If one of these three falls.....it all comes down.
The EU itself seems to be a globalist construction to concentrate power and coup Europe's sovereign nations. I still cant believe it ever happened. Its like what happened to the US after the civil war but far worse. They aren't done yet in the US though either.
In reply to The three sides holding up… by Won Hung Lo
Dont you just love it when politicians say things like "This has to stop".
Buying time, more coming in... Buying time, more coming in...
They are managing you with words.