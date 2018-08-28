"This Has To Stop": Czech PM Calls For No Illegal Immigrants In Europe

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:35

Echoing Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungary's PM Viktor Orban - and to a large extent president Trump - billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday that a comprehensive action plan is necessary to stop illegal migration, which he will address on a visit to Italy and Malta this week.

"If Italy and Malta won't welcome (the migrants), then Spain will. And so we're sending the message to migrants that it's possible to come to Europe, from Morocco via Spain," Babis wrote in an opinion piece in the Czech broadsheet daily DNES.

"This has to stop. Otherwise we'll never stop the migrant influx," added the businessman and head of the populist ANO movement. "I plan to discuss this with EU leaders and take part in implementing a comprehensive action plan."

Czech PM Andrej Babis. 

The Czech premier's visit to Italy and Malta coincides with that of Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who maintains the same hard line on illegal migration.

"I want to discuss the issue with my partners in Italy and Malta and of course also with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who recently negotiated with Spain," Babis said.

Underscoring the same position held by Italy, Babis said that "we need to begin cooperating in a serious way to find a solution because we needlessly lost three years to an inane debate on migrant quotas."

Migration is a hot political issue in the Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.6 million people where just a handful of refugees have settled since the migrant crisis of 2015.

Babis reiterated Monday that the Czech Republic would welcome "no illegal migrants" according to The Local.

"It's a key move, a symbol and a message to migrants and migrant smugglers that it's pointless to take a boat destined for Europe," Babis said.

Last month Babis said Italy's request that EU peers take some of 450 migrants stranded at sea was "a road to hell".

Tags
Social Issues
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
macholatte Unreliable Narrator Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

 

In Teton National Park an east European woman showed up at the Ranger station.  She was frantic.
“My husband is missing” she exclaimed.
“What happened?” asked the Ranger.
“We were hiking and attacked by a bear that grabbed him and dragged him away” She said.
The Ranger took her around to the back of the building and pointed to a couple of cages.
“We caught these two bears. The brown male and the black female” he said.
“We’re pretty sure your Czech’s in the male.”

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat greenskeeper carl Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

They are not trying hard enough.

While Czech Republic and Hungary are land locked countries without navies,  they could quickly come to an agreement with other European countries that have navies to patrol the Mediterranean and stop this invasion. 

Bulgaria, Romania and Poland have sea access and small navies. All 3 countries are opposed to this EU open door policy. 

They are need to grow their balls and put those naval resources to protect Europe and indirectly themselves. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MaxDemon Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

Actually Russia can't beat them except militarily any more.  Look at the economic growth of Poland for example, or really most of eastern Europe.  They have run so far ahead of Russia that really they can't be caught.  This was a big part of what happened to the Ukraine; the western part started to look towards western Europe (having seen how well western looking  eastern Europe is doing) but that would put a rapidly growing prosperous free country on Russia's western border.  The contrast would have been very corrosive of the Russian leadership.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 2
MoreSun An Shrubbery Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

The jew supremacists are THE pushers of the foreign alien immigrant invasions of all western Christian nations.

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!

 

Join The American Freedom Party: http://american3rdposition.com/

 

And you dumber than dumb Christian-zionists need to stop hugging the anti-Christ so-called israel!

You Christian-zionists must realize that hugging the anti-Christ so-called israel is blasphemous to Jesus Christ!

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJt2MWYKXqY

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mr-Hanky man of Wool Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

(above)   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   (above)

                       ---More Sun  ====  Man of Wool ---

                        --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----

                             ----  chasara067  --- 

       ardent  --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz  ---

  >>>>  VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!  <<<<<

 Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme

            PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959

      ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
headless blogger MoreSun Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

You need to give up all the Abrahamic religions and go back to Paganism. Christianity fucked up Europe. Don't take me wrong - I really admire Jesus. He was a great guy and definitely NOT a Jew. 

He said "I am A son of God"....NOT "I am THE son of God". 

See how that changes the entire context in what he was doing. He was basically saying we are all Sons of God. Same as many of the Pagan Gods have said.

Nobody can save you but yourself.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 9
Condor_0000 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

Stop bombing, raping, ravaging, and killing people and they'll stay home, asshole!

They don't want to pack up and travel hundreds of miles. They want to stay home. But you greedy, imperialist-minded, capitalist mother-fu*kers want to steal all their nation's riches and rape the people into abject poverty.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
headless blogger Condor_0000 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

True to an extent, but the Africans are coming for economic purposes, not due to refugee status. PLUS, why in the world are all these Muslim refugees not staying in own nation to fight? Do you see my point? Even many of the refugees are being paid to go to Europe to start "Jihad". 

 Another African got a White Italian woman and tried to rape her but she put up a fight and he ended up pushing her over a cliff. THIS SHIT goes on every day in Europe.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

Apply for US citizenship.  Might take 7 years but, what the heck.  Of Course, you could just go to Mexico and cross over with the rest, and get Sanctuary status just like that.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Legal or illegal immigrations doesn't make a difference now.  They own the EU and they will just make it legal.  No immigration benefits Europe right now.  You dont need it.  Neither does the US.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ZeroPoint Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Put a fence up just like Hungary did. Start a reporting program that rewards Cheks, just like crime stoppers. Use biometrics against the globalists.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Capitalist Migraine Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

All these Euro politicians are girly men.  They keep just stomping around saying "this must stop" because they're too scared to hold America accountable and demand they stop dicking around in the Levant.  If the costs of migrants don't outweigh the benefits of sucking America's cock, then there is no problem.  Might want to stop antagonizing Erdogan as well.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
justdues headless blogger Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

The comments on that Twatter feed are at least heart warming , seems I am not the only Englishman woke to the insanity and criminal treason of the forced foreign invasion of our native homeland ! Keep waking up my Saxon/Viking/Celt brothers and sisters before it is too late , it,s gotta be two minutes to midnight already , we have to evict the locust plague from our land .

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Dont you just love it when politicians say things like "This has to stop".  

Buying time, more coming in... Buying time, more coming in...  

They are managing you with words.