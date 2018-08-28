How U.S. Education Became A "Debt Sentence"

With the student loan crisis showing no signs of improvement, there's little to no light at the end of the tunnel for America's debt-ridden graduates. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, The National Association of Realtors say 45 million people across the U.S. are carrying student debt with a fifth of them owing $100,000 plus. Unsurprisingly, that is impacting home ownership and the Realtors say that 83 percent of people aged 22 to 35 who have not purchased a home blame their student debt.
The Northeast of the country is the worst affected and according to a CNBC report, 75 percent of New Hampshire's graduates carry outstanding debt, the worst in the country, with the average amount owed $36,367. Utah has the lowest rate of debt and graduates there owe an average of $20,000.
The following infographic shows how third-level education in the U.S. has gone from being a dream to being a "debt sentence" for millions of American students.
Federal Reserve data shows that the amount of student loans stood at $480 billion in 2006 and by 2018, the debt mountain had risen to $1.53 trillion. The reasons for the debt are numerous and complex, but are likely to include increases in tuition costs, less students finishing their courses and the lingering impact of the financial crisis.
As a reminder, in a fiery resignation letter, Seth Frotman, who until Monday morning was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), warned that current leadership “has turned its back on young people and their financial futures.” i.e., loans are not being forgiven.
Frotman concludes the resignation letter with a warning that the “system is rigged to favor the most powerful financial interests.” He also mentioned millions of borrowers are "trapped in a broken student loan system", by which he meant one in which borrowers are expect to repay their lenders:
In my time at the Bureau I have traveled across the country, meeting with consumers in over three dozen states, and with military families from over 100 military units. I have met with dozens of state law enforcement officials and, more importantly, I have heard directly from tens of thousands of individual student loan borrowers.
A common thread ties these experiences together — the American Dream under siege, told through the heart-wrenching stories of individuals caught in a system rigged to favor the most powerful financial interests. For seven years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fought to ensure these families received a fair shake as they as they strived for the American Dream.
Sadly, the damage you have done to the Bureau betrays these families and sacrifices the financial futures of millions of Americans in communities across the country.
For these reasons, I resign effective September 1, 2018. Although I will no longer be Student Loan Ombudsman, I remain committed to fighting on behalf of borrowers who are trapped in a broken student loan system.
As for millions of the millennials who are financially wrecked with student loans and shitty jobs in the gig economy, and whose only hope was to get their debt forgiven, perhaps complain to the Fed and demand that during the next bailout their debt be monetized too.
Eliminate all gov. subsidized student loans programs and watch tuition plummet.
DEFUND THOSE COMMUNIST ANTIFA SUPPORTING SCHOOLS!!!!! LET THEM SEEK AID FROM BANKS!!!!
The largest mistake of my life (I’m 28) was going to college.
"U.S. Education Became A "Debt Sentence"
And it's also the biggest jew propaganda snake pit on earth !!!
I would suggest America's youth (white youth especially since you are getting fucked over by the system the hardest) consider using the illegal's playbook. Why not get a phony identity? Why not take out loans and attend a trade schoolwith the phony id? Learn the skills, you dont need any certificate the skills are what is needed. Why not take out as much credit card debt as they will give you and live good? Buy some toys. Then go back to using your true legal identity and burn the old identity. Enjoy your goodies and obtain a job with the debt free skills you learned in the trade school. The system is fucking you. It will continue to fuck you so why not fuck it back?
History is just one of the things that were poorly taught in the West.
Here's some history that will not be coming to a school near you. The assassination attempt of the US Ambassador to Lebanon in 1980 by Israel.
In the ambassador's own words he details his claim that the Mossad was behind the embassy bombing in Beirut.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50120.htm
Great chart.
Interestingly, student loans were made non dis-chargeable in 2005, right before the 2008 market collapse. Makes you wonder if they knew....
Of course they knew, there are no coincidences.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackfriedman/2018/06/18/bankruptcy-student…
7 years. Down the drain.
At least you didn't join the military. I wasted four years of my life, and my wife wasted six of hers. No benefit, only downside. I have degrees in International Affairs and Economics. Never made a dime with either of them, but at least I got a piece of paper with my name on it.
Higher education is just a wealth transfer from families (and soon taxpayers) to liberal professors.
In reply to Eliminate all gov… by Sizzurp
And watch the unemployed college professors’ ranks swell.
In reply to Eliminate all gov… by Sizzurp
there is no EDUCATION in our system today. It's INDOCTRINATION and DUMBING DOWN...
"With a fifth of them owing over $100,000"!
Tough fucking shit. I paid $250,000 to put my kids thru college and I'm not spending another penny to pay for someone else's kids whose parent's didn't do the same.
Don't try to make us feel guilty that douche bag safe space socialist tranny borrowed more then he/she /it can repay. And screw the parents who didnt save for their education
I don’t believe the argument is that you should pay. It’s that schools are being allowed to get away with murder and it’s killing our economy.
Right on!
Diplomas are just signaling devices. They aren't accreditations of the student's capacity. If you go tens of thousands of dollars into debt just to get one of these degrees, it demonstrates that you are stupid. You knew the rules, but you suck at math. Hopefully the oppression of being an indentured debt slave will provide the education you sought.
And why single-out student loans? The #1 product we manufacture in America is debt. It's all we know how to do. Nobody knows how to build value anymore. It's all about borrowing to obtain what you are incapable of having today.
Debt junkies, all.
Debts that cannot be discharged in bankruptcy - wave goodbye to any protections the consumer might have had. First taxes, then fines, then education loans - what's next, debtor's prison?
see my post at bottom
The BANKS wrote the new law in 2004 revising the bankruptcy provision. THEY did it just before the housing collapse and the student loan problem.
They Did it on purpose.
Gotta keep those nice, no motive, non-productive, socialist professors in expensive foreign imported cars and provide them with fat pensions.
It's exactly the way the Democrats want it...for you to be indebted to the govt!!!
What pisses me off about this situation is the response of the indebted students. Have they blamed government for distorting the market with loan guarantees? No. Have they questioned the universities motives (education vs making money)? No.
Instead they are demanding that taxpayers bail them out. The same ones who they routinely refer to as "uneducated" and "deplorable."
They like their cake and wanna eat it too.
It’s more an income tax rider. You can get your loan payments adjusted for your income. Extend them out for 30 years. Bammo. You’re now paying 5-12% income tax. And for “free college”.
The BANKS gave them loans for degrees in basket weaving, women studies etc.
They WOULDN'T have done that if they didn't change the law on bankruptcy in 2004 so that student loans couldn't be forgotten thru bankruptcy.
THEY KNEW they were herding students into a box canyon with no way out.
The BANKS (because of the new bankruptcy laws) CREATED THIS problem lending to anyone with a heart beat.
Let the Students declare Bankruptcy and stick it to JP Morgan et al for the loss.
Glass half full... it launched the Sugar Daddy/Sugar Baby industry. This shit is better than a cult.
i'm so thankful my student loan is paid off , along with all my other debts. I can't imagine the students today. Eventually I believe they will put it back into law to include student loans in bankruptcy. I see that as a possible carrot to dangle to get people to jump on the democrat train.
I believe a lot of millenials wanted Bernie Sanders to win because he was going to nationalize all the student loans... (I think)... didn't follow him that much but I believe he was going to give free education and free healthcare!!! Free SHIT FOR ALL!!!
Parents DEMAND that their 'bundles of talent' be given college degrees in *something* because the people they know have their 'bundles of joy' getting degrees in *something*- who cares if it is a degree in "The Politics of Skin and Groovy Skin Folds" just as long as it is *something* to extend day care another 5 years.
If you feel entitled to free health and education then it has to be 25% National Sales Tax and other measures so Government captures 50% of GDP. This is how the Euros do it. That and running large trade surpluses with the DA-USA! YOU are paying for many *free* college educations in Denmark, Germany, and so forth.
Most of the writers on ZH are financial demagogues suggesting that some "C" student is entitled to a free post secondary education without informing YOU how you will actually be paying for it. There is no free stuff - there is never stuff.
That is Bernie Shit from the Bernie Bird that lives rent free in YOUR head.
It became a debt sentence because people are airheads, that's the only reason. And those same airheads will sit there reading graphs and analytical articles for what caused the current situation. Yet it's simply because people are deadheads. All the airheads are worried that somebody else might get a larger slice of pie, because after-all, they only have this one life to get a slice of pie. ;-)
He got a big piece of pie, I sure would like a big piece of pie too.
The result of easy loans and the promise of debt forgiveness if you vote Dem.
His name was Seth Frotman.
Own my house, 2 cars, and a tidy retirement stash.
Hot damn I’m glad I went into the trades.
Hmmm... Interesting. Look at what happened to "costs" when the govt took over Edumacation. And progs still want govt to take over HealthKare. Do you suppose the results might be about the same??? It's Guaranteed. Get off the SinglePayer bandwagon unless you want total, permanent bankruptcy for the entire nation.
Want a quality education at a reasonable price.... be born in the EU, Israel or Japan. Let uncle sugar defend you and use the savings for education and healthcare or if you live in Israel land theft and murdering children
The problem is the education system before even entering college. I remember back to 2002 when I was looking for schools and there was no education or warning about what entering a debt contract actually meant. Basic finances are not taught in high school like they should be (At least not in the schools I attended which were by many accounts very good systems). Most people leave high school at 18 without enough knowledge to even balance a checkbook let alone knowing the difference between subsidized/un-subsidized loans, the impact of compounded interest rates, fixed vs floating rate debt, etc. For most kids, this is the first debt they take on even before credit cards.
I had the grades and background that made going to college the right move. But coming from a middle class family I didn't get dick from the FAFSA because my parents could apparently afford to pay for my schooling. One was a manufacturer and the other a nurses aid. Yeah, they couldn't afford to send me to school. So I took out loans and went to state school which is what I could reasonably afford and worked on roofs during my breaks and on weekends to get spending money while I was there.
I have debt but it's manageable with lower than average interest rates. I also chose a finance degree which has a robust enough job market to pay it back. I also lucked out by attending school before tuition rates really blew up.
My point is that kids today aren't taught the basics of economics before making a decision on whether taking that loan out makes sense or not. The parents should be savvy enough to help them out but the reality most of them are probably ignorant to the dynamics of student loan debt also.
On top of that, banks win again via legislation because student loan debt should be allowed to get absolved through bankruptcy like any other kind of debt.