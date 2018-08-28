"Idiot" Trump Warns Facebook, Twitter And Google To Tread Carefully

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:05

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."

Meanwhile, free speech activists have petitioned the White House to encourage Trump to "request that Congress pass legislation prohibiting social media platforms from banning users for First Amendment-protected speech."

The power to block lawful content should be in the hands of individual users – not Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. -Petitions.whitehouse.gov

Earlier in the day, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.

To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"

Maybe they can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot"

And while Google had visited the Obama White House over 230 times in seven years, we wonder how many times they've visited since Trump took office? 

ted41776 BaBaBouy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

they ARE doing it to people because they are MONOPOLIES and because no one is going to stop them. it's not like we have anti trust laws or a justice department that would actually enforce them. laws are for the slaves, not the royal elite ruling class or their multinational corporations

eforce mikka Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Careful what you wish for, Reagan passed a so called pro-gun law and it ended up prohibiting the registering of new machine guns.

It's the extra stuff that gets tacked on a to bill that's so dangerous, these companies have a right to decide who they let on their private property, regulation is socialism, don't copy the left and be lazy, boycott them, use other platforms.

monkeyshine eforce Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

It's also an opportunity to pit media against each other; it's not like the news sources are thrilled at the idea of being cherry picked by GOOG and FB feeds. Whether regulating them as public utilities is the answer I am not quite convinced, but the DOJ did go after MSFT for bundling browser with OS. There is precedent to say that these companies should not abuse their market dominance in one area to control others. The DOJ is still pursuing the Time Warner/ATT deal, too.  IMO on that one, the combined company should be forced to open access to their cables to competitive programmers (alternative cable tv and internet providers); in other words, deregulate the transmission lines or divest the media but cannot control both the media and the transmission of media. The country broke the movie theaters from the studios about 100 years ago, broke Ma Bell about 40 years ago... it's all the same basic theory.  

chunga max2205 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Wow, I just did the search on "idiot". I don't support censorship but google is a monopoly masquerading as a search engine while it's really an editorial/opinion/propaganda thing. There should be a disclosure that says so clearly and prominently on every page. That wouldn't be censorship it's just clearing the air exactly what it is. Hardball would be forcing users to acknowledge on every search they understand the results are manipulated and might be fake.

duckduckgo.com

cankles' server chunga Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

I believe there is a legit 1st A claim here because Google, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook are only acting as proxy for the gov't.

 

1) IN-Q-TEL initially funded these co's.  This is a CIA organization.

2) State pensions buy these companies' stocks making them activist investors.

3) The gov't is giving these co's $160M to fight 'fake news'.  I believe the law is HR 5181.

 

chunga cankles' server Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

I won't dispute that and this *is* a slippery slope but the thing is this is hardball. Google is probably set as the default search engine in public schools everywhere. I generally hate certifications but if the results are deliberately skewed to mislead or promote an agenda it should not be allowed in public schools as kind of an electronic dictionary.

It's just wrong.

W270 BaBaBouy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Bababoony Try wet wipes on your keyboard to get HoHo and powdered donut residue off or just do what you normally do and lick the keyboard for every last crumb. You never know you might inadvertently  add to the dialog.

east of eden IridiumRebel Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

You trump-tards are so far away from the cliff face, when you finally realize the situation your are in, it is going to be like a Wylie Coyote cartoon.

You have become so brazen (being led by the #1 brazen idiot in the world today), that you can just make up anything as you go along; that you don't need laws, and in fact you won't follow the laws anyhow, if you don't agree with them; and that you can just say anything you want or do anything you want to anybody, at any time, and it is just going to be 'accepted'.

Well, I have a news flash for you. You are going to get your wings clipped really, really good in November. Then you might try shutting your holes and trying to use your heads for a change.

jin187 east of eden Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

You libtards have spent the last 200 years trying to destroy the law and constitution, and you have the gall to talk about the law like you actually give a shit.  Let's hear how much you care about the law next time a judge rules that the POTUS doesn't have a right to cancel an executive order by the POTUS.  Elections don't even matter to you scum fucks.  We'd have to win 20 years in a row to stop you from ruling from the shadows through the alphabet swamp, the schools, and the judges.

dirty fingernails boattrash Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

But then the gov can let them continue to spy on us and manipulate the content, only the gov can access the data and contol the content, too. Anyone who thonks this isn't a federal power grab must live under a rock. Just because these companies are corrupt and evil doesn't make the US gov our friend. This is the iron fisting of the velvet glove. Nothing will change for the better beyond cosmetically.

dark fiber cougar_w Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Yes but Exxon were professionals and understood the risk of having so much power.  The idiot script kiddies that got lucky do not understand the implications of playing politics with your business especially if your business depends on its common carrier status.  They are about to learn the hard way I guess.

jin187 joego1 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

I tested it myself.  Typing "trump" into Google gets you almost nothing but liberal news sites, all the way down to obscure shit no one cares about, like Media Matters, and Mother Jones.  I think I got 1 hit on Fox News, but no Breitbart, no Infowars, no Drudge, nothing.  By the same token, using DuckDuckGo, only about half of the results were even news sites.  Most of them were links to source information, or things that had to do with Trump directly, like his Twitter feed, Wikipedia, his campaign site, etc.