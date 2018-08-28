"Idiot" Trump Warns Facebook, Twitter And Google To Tread Carefully

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."
"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."
Trump: "Google has taken advantage of a lot of people...if you look at what is going on at Twitter, look at what is going on in Facebook, they better be careful..Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on troubled territory" pic.twitter.com/6SR2eFUOtg— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 28, 2018
More Trump in Oval on Google: "We have literally 1,000s and 1,000s of complaints coming in and you just can't do that. Google and Twitter and Facebook are treading on very, very troubled territory. And they have to be careful. It is not fair to large portions of the population."— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 28, 2018
Meanwhile, free speech activists have petitioned the White House to encourage Trump to "request that Congress pass legislation prohibiting social media platforms from banning users for First Amendment-protected speech."
The power to block lawful content should be in the hands of individual users – not Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. -Petitions.whitehouse.gov
Earlier in the day, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.
....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018
To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"
"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"
Maybe they can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot"?
And while Google had visited the Obama White House over 230 times in seven years, we wonder how many times they've visited since Trump took office?
Comments
they ARE doing it to people because they are MONOPOLIES and because no one is going to stop them. it's not like we have anti trust laws or a justice department that would actually enforce them. laws are for the slaves, not the royal elite ruling class or their multinational corporations
It's also an opportunity to pit media against each other; it's not like the news sources are thrilled at the idea of being cherry picked by GOOG and FB feeds. Whether regulating them as public utilities is the answer I am not quite convinced, but the DOJ did go after MSFT for bundling browser with OS. There is precedent to say that these companies should not abuse their market dominance in one area to control others. The DOJ is still pursuing the Time Warner/ATT deal, too. IMO on that one, the combined company should be forced to open access to their cables to competitive programmers (alternative cable tv and internet providers); in other words, deregulate the transmission lines or divest the media but cannot control both the media and the transmission of media. The country broke the movie theaters from the studios about 100 years ago, broke Ma Bell about 40 years ago... it's all the same basic theory.
Wow, I just did the search on "idiot". I don't support censorship but google is a monopoly masquerading as a search engine while it's really an editorial/opinion/propaganda thing. There should be a disclosure that says so clearly and prominently on every page. That wouldn't be censorship it's just clearing the air exactly what it is. Hardball would be forcing users to acknowledge on every search they understand the results are manipulated and might be fake.
I believe there is a legit 1st A claim here because Google, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook are only acting as proxy for the gov't.
1) IN-Q-TEL initially funded these co's. This is a CIA organization.
2) State pensions buy these companies' stocks making them activist investors.
3) The gov't is giving these co's $160M to fight 'fake news'. I believe the law is HR 5181.
In reply to Wow, I just did the search… by chunga
I tested it myself. Typing "trump" into Google gets you almost nothing but liberal news sites, all the way down to obscure shit no one cares about, like Media Matters, and Mother Jones. I think I got 1 hit on Fox News, but no Breitbart, no Infowars, no Drudge, nothing. By the same token, using DuckDuckGo, only about half of the results were even news sites. Most of them were links to source information, or things that had to do with Trump directly, like his Twitter feed, Wikipedia, his campaign site, etc.
