"Idiot" Trump Warns Facebook, Twitter And Google To Tread Carefully

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."

Trump: "Google has taken advantage of a lot of people...if you look at what is going on at Twitter, look at what is going on in Facebook, they better be careful..Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on troubled territory" pic.twitter.com/6SR2eFUOtg — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 28, 2018

More Trump in Oval on Google: "We have literally 1,000s and 1,000s of complaints coming in and you just can't do that. Google and Twitter and Facebook are treading on very, very troubled territory. And they have to be careful. It is not fair to large portions of the population." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 28, 2018

Meanwhile, free speech activists have petitioned the White House to encourage Trump to "request that Congress pass legislation prohibiting social media platforms from banning users for First Amendment-protected speech."

The power to block lawful content should be in the hands of individual users – not Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. -Petitions.whitehouse.gov

Earlier in the day, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"

Maybe they can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot"?

And while Google had visited the Obama White House over 230 times in seven years, we wonder how many times they've visited since Trump took office?