Inventory Surge Signals Good Start For Q3 GDP

After a solid Q2, GDP 'guesses' for Q3 are likely set to jump on the back of a huge beat in wholesale inventories (+0.7% MoM vs +0.2% exp). Additionally retail inventories popped 0.4% MoM Inventory-to-Sales ratio remains flat on the month at 1.25x... Tags Business Finance Human Interest
USA will collapse last because it can export its problems as long as it feels like
But with a relatively strong dollar at this time, it may be more difficult to sell to foreign countries.
"GDP 'guesses' for Q3 are likely set to jump on the back of a huge beat in wholesale inventories (+0.7% MoM vs +0.2% exp)."
Huh? I thought rising inventories are a sign of weakening demand and a leading indicator of recession.
Negative. It's counted in GDP when it's PRODUCED, not when it's sold. Not being able to sell it is when the inventory/sales ratio starts to go up, which IS a recession indicator.
Got it. Thanks, ND.
So you were both right. Same as 2008 rocks dead ahead and the party in the wheelhouse never skips a beat.
Aircraft orders are counted toward GDP when ordered - generally, the airline company wants to 'place hold' until it gets sufficient data to commit. When orders are canceled, they are not subtracted from GDP (cute, huh?.
Automobiles are counted toward GDP when produced. They are then considered 'sold' when delivered to the dealer and placed on the lot, even with no customer demand (cute, huh?.
Then there is Hedonic Indexing...and, blah, blah, blah.
That's right. Inventory buildups are proof of one of two things: Oversupply or weakening demand. No matter how you cut it, inventory builds only when the marketplace is starting to back up. Either producers are turning up production more than what demand can absorb, or demand is falling so that normal levels of production are producing a build-up. Right now sales-inventory ratios are flat, so the build up is not severe.
EITHER WAY, it means that production will soon be slowed if the build continues because the system is starting to compress. Pressure is building. So, if they don't back off production soon, they start to 1) run out of room to store it all 2) waste money on storing more than they need, 3) create cash-flow problems by spending more on production than they are making from selling their production.
The answer, unless demand can be increased, is a forced production slow-down! You are right that this article spins this as good news economically (or seems to) when it is, in fact, slightly bad news. What you want to see as an indicator of a strong economy is tight inventory, meaning strong demand sucking up inventory more quickly than it is being produced, meaning production has to increase, meaning increased employment and higher wages in order to attract more workers, meaning even more consumers who are able to buy and an increase in the buying power of those already employed, meaning much more demand, assuring more production increases down the road. That's the up-cycle. This is the start of a down-cycle.
That is how a demand economy works. Supply-side economics has always been backwardly stupid.
--David Haggith
The Great Recession Blog
I love inventory. Such a great place to sweep ugly shit under the rug.
but the trade balance is negative to the Q3 GDP, isnt it?
In other words, wholesale inventories are starting to back up while retail inventories are holding at their mean (as the 4% "pop" was merely a return to the mean), meaning that it is time for manufacturers to slow down production because a log jam is forming in wholesale inventories. Production is not being purchased by retailers as quickly as it is happening, and retail inventory is not down, while sales-to-inventory are holding flat; so, there is no chance that retailers will be sucking up any of that wholesale inventory as compression is forming in the system. Production decreases in the future.
A huge beat in inventories (at either the wholesale or retail level) is a bad thing economically. It means things are backing up -- being produced faster than they are selling. You can only do that for a short time before you have to start laying people off on the production side because the market is way oversupplied. That's RealEconomics, which means things look bad for third-quarter GDP or for fourth-quarter, depending on how long it takes for the backup to start pressuring production downward. That could be already starting to happen now.
I agree with Dave, and please note this is happening at a time retail stores closings have become so common they go often go unnoticed. the other day the last Sears store in my city announced it is going to shutter its doors. This is the third anchor store in the mall across from my office to exit in 2018. Last year more than 7,000 stores closed their doors, more than twice the amount of stores that opened in the same time period.
A bill is being created as a result of the assault on our brick and mortar retailers and it will come in many forms including defaults on loans and bonds as well as reduced property taxes for local communities. We can also expect a slew of empty buildings blighting our landscape and driving down the value of properties across the nation. The article below explores this issue.
Government spending has surged after the Omnibus bill passed!
The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
