As Land Confiscations Loom, South Africa Rules 300,000 Gun-Owners Turn Over Their Weapons

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:56

Authored by Jose Nino via GunPowderMagazine.com,

South Africa is opening the door for tyranny.

The Constitutional Court of South Africa recently ruled that 300,000 gun owners must turn in their firearms.

This judgement came in response to the North Gauteng High Court’s ruling in 2017 which said Section 24 and Section 28 of the Firearm’s Control Act were unconstitutional.

A report from The Citizen explains what Section 24 and Section 28 entail:

“Section 24 of the Act requires that any person who seeks to renew a licence must do so 90 days before its expiry date Section 28 stipulates that if a firearm licence has been cancelled‚ the firearm must be disposed of or forfeited to the state. A 60-day time frame was placed on its disposal, which was to be done through a dealer.”

Now that the High Court’s initial ruling has been overturned, gun owners who failed to renew their firearms licenses must hand in their firearms to the nearest police station, where authorities will then proceed to destroy them.

Many naïve political observers will paint this event as a casual gun control scheme, but any astute student of politics will recognize that the floodgates are now open for further encroachments – not only on the gun rights of South Africans, but also on others facets of theirs lives.

A look at South Africa’s current political climate will give us an idea of the potential ramifications of this gun control scheme.

Political Trouble Brewing in South Africa?

Though South Africa witnessed rising levels of economic freedom shortly after Apartheid ended in 1994, the country has taken a more interventionist path to economic development in recent years.

This situation is becoming more pronounced with the South African National Assembly recently voting 241-83 to amend the South African constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The socialist-leaning African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) parties are leading the charge for expropriation under the banner of fixing racial disparities that have supposedly remained intact since Apartheid’s conclusion.

While land confiscation has not been officially finalized, South Africans should worry about the direction their country is going.

And how does gun control fit into this equation?

Gun Control: A Tool for Tyranny

No matter how socialist apologists rationalize it, the redistributionist agenda the South African government is pursuing will not be implemented passively. Ultimately, it must be carried out by force.

The kind of force socialists seek is a monopolized kind, which extreme forms of gun control like gun confiscation help facilitate.

The history of gun confiscation is one of repeated cases of tyranny.

From countries such as Cuba to the Soviet Union, aspiring demagogues have used gun confiscation to disarm the populace. Logically, an unarmed populace will put up little resistance against their tyrannical acts.

In South Africa’s case, farmers and their workers are already suffering ongoing attacks against their property. One could only imagine what it would be like for these persecuted farmers once they are stripped of their right to self-defense.

For many Americans who have enjoyed historically unprecedented gun rights, South Africa’s gun control experience may seem distant and strange.

But make no mistake about it, South Africa’s latest flirtation with gun control is not based on good intentions, especially when considering the political climate the country is enduring.

South Africa should serve as a fair warning to Americans of the dangerous consequences gun control poses.

hedgeless_horseman Mr-Hanky Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:56

 

Come and take it.

Defending your liberty with a rifle.

As an all volunteer force the militia differs from the military. All of our Texas Militia units are autonomous. No militia unit commands any other militia unit and we do not need a state militia commander or a centralized militia command which could be taken out or compromised. All patriots are encouraged to start at least a 3 man fire team in their neighborhood or area and build up from there.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…

Croesus spastic_colon Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:01

Really fucking cute...like they don't know what's going to happen just as soon as they're disarmed...

I hope they start shooting these baboons, and soon. Once enough of them get 'ventilated', the rest will probably give up on the idea of "Gimme dat Free Shit from Whitey".

I sincerely hope that Every gun owner reading this realizes that this is a 'crystal ball view' of a future that some are desirous of bringing here to America. If and when that happens, we've got nothing to lose, and it's time to come out shooting.

MaxDemon Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:02

I expect a lot of them will be "stolen".  They would have to be insane not to hoard them somehow.  But then again if they aren't already out, or in the last stages of moving out, maybe they are.

1033eruth Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:06

I CALL BULLSHIT!!!  So they post a generic photo of a pile of guns in the article and you want me to believe people in SA are voluntarily turning them in?  

This is also propaganda to get us warmed up for the same thing here in the US.  (SEE HOW EVERYBODY WILLINGLY AND VOLUNTARILY allows their guns to be confiscated)

BULLSHIT - more lies, the media is non-stop proliferation of media designed to herd the sheep.  

I'd have to see a video of white people lining up without any clues indicating its staged before I believe this bullshit.  

Furthermore I can't believe that US citizens are so far outside willingness to comply with the global spectrum.  That we're the ONLY standouts that are going to refuse to just hand over our weapons.  That's simply unbelievable.  Next they'll post bullshit articles about the Swiss doing the same thing.

deplorableX Tue, 08/28/2018 - 13:07

The South African police regularly 'lose' any weapons in their possession so what is confiscated today ends up on the street tomorrow. This is how they pad out their miserable wages. Not bad enough that you get paid nothing for risking your life, your department is seen as so corrupt that you are fair game for even the lowest crim.