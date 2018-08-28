Macron Suffers Major Blow To Presidency As Star Minister Quits On Air

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:58

French president Macron, his rating recently tumbling to a new post-election low, went into the summer break rolled by a scandal over a rogue aide and returned to a string of bad news on the economy and his reform agenda. But the biggest blow emerged out of the blue on Tuesday when his star minister for energy and the environment, Nicolas Hulot, the most popular member of Macron’s cabinet, announced he is stepping down during a live interview, citing frustration with a lack of progress on green issues.

Nicolas Hulot and Emanuel Macron

Hulot, 63, a TV celebrity and veteran environmental activist, joined Macron’s government in May last year and has since struggled to fit in with other members of the cabinet and its general policies.

Speaking to France Inter radio on Tuesday morning, he said last night he decided to resign, citing an “accumulation of disappointments” with the government’s failure to stand up to lobbying and give a priority to climate change, threats to biodiversity and other environmental issues that urgently needed to be addressed.

The former minister specifically blamed the lack of action to protect the environment against pesticides or land destruction and in sheltering biodiversity, among other causes he sought to promote. Hulot, a vocal environmentalist for decades who made television programs about nature, was one of Macron’s most prominent ministers. He said he hadn’t notified the president or the prime minister ahead of his radio announcement; he added that Macron had his respect and friendship, but the decision to step down was up to him.

While not the first minister to quit, Hulot’s critique is particularly cutting for Macron, who came to power last year saying that his election was the embodiment of France’s transformation, even revolution. One day after a foreign-policy speech loaded with grand ambitions, the resignation is a reminder that Macron’s presidency hinges on the success or failure of his domestic program.

"It takes time to change things in a country and Macron knows it, but what we see now is a climate, a change of mood in France over his actions,” said Bernard Sananes, who heads Paris- based polling institute Elabe. “He’s facing severe headwinds."

As Bloomberg notes, the 40-year-old leader, known internationally for his pro-active, reform-focused agenda, is running into obstacles at home as he prepares for a fresh wave of economic overhauls, from taxes to social benefits, that threatens to alienate even more voters. His government has warned that the economy won’t grow as fast as planned this year and next -- closer to 1.7 percent than the 2 percent targeted -- making any new budget cuts even more difficult for the French to swallow.

Responding to the news, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the decision was regrettable, but that the government would recover: "I don’t understand why he is stepping down when we had many successes in the first year that are to his credit," Griveaux told BFM Television. "He didn’t win all his battles but that’s the way it goes for ministers."

* * *

The resignation comes as Macron struggles to push his approval rating up amid slowing economic growth and in the wake of a political scandal over his security aide, who was filmed beating protesters. Meanwhile, the French pains that got Macron elected, remain: stubbornly high unemployment and an economic expansion that lags that of France’s European peers are rubbing away the sheen of Macron’s 2017 victory. Over the past eight months his approval rating fell 18% points to 34%, his lowest according to pollster Ifop. A majority of French believe his policies are disappointing and see his actions as negative for the country, according to Elabe.

Overhauling France is a “systemic” project “and it’s normal that it takes some time,” Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said Tuesday on Europe 1 radio, shortly before Hulot announced his surprise resignation on another network. Penicaud agreed that unemployment wasn’t falling fast enough despite the labor-law reforms and the company stimulus she and her colleagues launched in the past 15 months. “It’s long-haul work,” she said.

Unemployment still hovers above 9 percent and has dipped by just 0.3 percentage points since Macron took power, despite a series of measures to make the job market more flexible and to tighten control over benefits.

What’s more, negative sentiment is still fresh over a video released by Le Monde newspaper showing his private bodyguard beating demonstrators at a May Day protest. Macron and his staff covered up the incident for weeks and later defended Alexandre Benalla before being forced to fire him in July. For political opponent and France Unbowed party lawmaker Adrien Quatennens, the addition of Hulot’s resignation is a signal that “the whole Macron system is dislocating,” he said on BFM Television.

MoralsAreEssential tmosley Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

If the French were not controlled by the Rothschilds and their product Macron, they would understand that in order to continue as an uber socialist (read communist) society since the French Revolution they must kill or deport every person who is not White French.  Same in Germany.  "Diversity" of culture which is highly definable using skin color and religion is only possible in a SUCCESSFUL or even workable society with SMALL minority individual cultures.  Otherwise, their White lives of comparative leisure and rigid employment protections will be exterminated as the White French become mulatto and lose all their standards of living which aren't so high to begin with.  Sadly, they seem not to understand that and will reap the whirlwind along with the rest of White societies.  The Globalists not only want complete control of the destitute survivors, but lowering the inherent native competence which allowed White supremacy in the first place will be accomplished through massive mulatto breeding in reverse of the Black/White miscegenation which in fact raised the competence and intelligence of American Blacks as a group as compared to Blacks around the world.  As for understanding what "freedom" is, forgetabout.  Just look what "freedom" is in other societies.  The White or Western concepts of "freedom" devolved from our culture and bloody battles fought for centuries.  When these concepts enshrined in our Constitution are no longer either understood or valued due to Marxist education and miscegenation which brings un-progressive and more primitive concepts into Rule of Law, the Rothschilds, et. al., will have enslaved all humans and the last five or six hundred years of real progress for the abstract qualities of Justice will be no more.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Expat Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

LOL. Trumpturds in full denial mode.  How many of Trump's "best and the brightest" have quit, been forced out, or been arrested and convicted.  Macron just lost one minister whose background is being a TV star...hardly a qualification for being a government minister!  Or a president it seems.

Fuck off, Trumpturds.  The French are doing fine.  Much better than Americans, in fact.  If any of you had a passport, knew where Europe was, and could afford a plane ticket, you might come here and discover that for yourselves.  But since you live in trailer parks, have no fucking clue about anything and give all your money to rich people and spend what little else you have on fentanyl to bribe your little sister for head, you will never get here.  Instead, you will simply believe the same old bullshit you keep hearing from some fuckhead who has never been here either.

MAGA! 

gwar5 Expat Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

They were found out and kicked out. #Winning!

H.R. McMaster is the prime example of deep state traitor shown the door. He disappeared Pentagon analyst whistleblower, Mr. Lovington, who identified Halper as the CIA spy who spied on Trump. Lovington questioned Halper's contract for such a large amount of money. 

Lovington is testifying. The contract is a goldmine of information -- Who, what, when it started, etc. 

 

Econogeek Expat Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Since you live in France (I lived there several years), maybe it's time for you to return to the US for a while to meet Trump supporters who are high-IQ, tolerant, well-educated, well-traveled, and affluent. 

Actually, there are a lot of us like that.  Come on over and check it out.

SummerSausage Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Trump's approval ratings are much, much higher than media/globalist darling Macron's, May's, Merkel's or Trudeau's.  The Australian PM was already bounced.

Maybe the media/globalists need to wake up.

ohaitieaqui Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

Not  such an important minister just a leftist who went in the globalist government of mignon , ( the one that his body guard was bangging ) and who take orders at the Kommandantur in Berlin ) .