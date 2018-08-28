Meadows: "We've Learned NEW Information" Suggesting FBI/DOJ Leaked To Press, Used Articles To Obtain FISA Warrants

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 00:37

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) dropped a late-night bombshell on Monday suggesting there's evidence that the FBI and DOJ rigged their own FISA spy warrants by leaking information to the press, then using the resultant articles to obtain court authorization to surveil targets. 

"We've learned NEW information suggesting our suspicions are true: FBI/DOJ have previously leaked info to the press, and then used those same press stories as a separate source to justify FISA's," tweeted Meadows. 

Until now, we've known that the creator of the so-called Steele Dossier, former UK spy Christopher Steele, leaked information directly to Yahoo! News journalist Michael Isikoff - whose article became a supporting piece of evidence in the FBI's FISA warrant application and subsequent renewals for Trump adviser Carter Page. 

So while we've known that Steele seeded Isikoff with information from his dubious dossier, and that the FBI then used both Steele's dossier and Isikoff's Steele-inspired article to game the FISA system, Rep. Mark Meadows now says that the FBI/DOJ directly leaked information to the press, which they then used for the same type of FISA scheme.

Strong evidence was discovered in January suggesting that former FBI employee Lisa Page leaked privileged information to Devlin Barrett, formerly of the Wall Street Journal and now with the Washington Post. Whether any of Barrett's reporting was subsequently used to obtain a FISA warrant is unknown. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Meadows's Monday night tweet comes hours before twice-demoted DOJ employee Bruce Ohr is set to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee. Ohr was caught lying about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also  employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well. 

Based on new emails recently turned over to Congressional investigators, Ohr was revealed to have been feeding information to the FBI from Steele, long after the FBI had officially cut Steele off for inappropriate leaks to the press. 

Ohr’s role as a conduit between Steele and the FBI continued for months and resulted in 12 separate FBI interviews, including several after Trump’s inauguration. According to Ohr’s then-supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Ohr worked on the Russia probe without his permission and without his knowledge. -The Federalist

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy vowed that Tuesday's Ohr testimony would "get to the bottom of what he did, why he did it, who he did it in concert with, whether he had the permission of the supervisors at the Department of Justice." 

Last week, President Trump called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Ohr after his and Nellie's relationship with Simpson emerged. Trump tweeted: "Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions  'Justice' Department? A total joke!"

Earlier in August, Trump called Ohr a "disgrace," and warned that he may be pulling his security clearance "very quickly." 

Trump's threat came one day after two tweets about Ohr, noting a connection to former FBI agent Peter Strzok, as well as a text sent by Ohr after former FBI Director James Comey was fired in which Ohr says "afraid they will be exposed." 

More Ohr questions remain. For example, why did Nellie Ohr obtain a Ham Radio license right in May, 2016? As Ham enthusiast George Parry wondered in The Federalist in March, was it to avoid detection while working on the anti-Trump effort? 

So, was Nellie Ohr’s late-in-life foray into ham radio an effort to evade the Rogers-led NSA detecting her participation in compiling the Russian-sourced Steele dossier? Just as her husband’s omissions on his DOJ ethics forms raise an inference of improper motive, any competent prosecutor could use the circumstantial evidence of her taking up ham radio while digging for dirt on Trump to prove her consciousness of guilt and intention to conceal illegal activities. -The Federalist

And since none of this apparently justifies the appointment of a second special counsel by the DOJ, perhaps Bruce can offer up some answers during Tuesday's session? Of course, we'll never know what he said unless someone leaks.

Comments

MozartIII boattrash Tue, 08/28/2018 - 00:52 Permalink

The retards are now speaking! A miracle!!

 

:Still looking for my friends who have disappeared! I am so concerned for them. They should come back.... They all left at one time, tonight, and there is peace on ZH!  If you find them or see them, please let me know. I am very concerned for their health and well being. I am able and willing to make House calls, just to make sure they are OK!

Moz

RationalLuddite LetThemEatRand Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:02 Permalink

Again, i will repost this excellent MoA recent article on Multi-sourcing,  a Ponerology technique that we all should be aware of as much as deceptions like False Flags and Problem-Reaction-Solution.  I will add THIS one too to the proven list.

 

REPOST

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/syria-pentagon-plants-high-isis-nu…

*A Related/Variant Technique to Lie-Seeding - Multi-sourcing / Lie-planting*

"To publicize a high number the Pentagon used *an old propaganda trick, fake "multi-sourcing".*

This trick was extensively used in the run up to the war on Iraq. Scooter Libby, the chief of staff of Vice President Dick Cheney, would *call up pliant journalists, Judith Miller of the New York Times comes to mind, and tell them about a "top secret" assessment* that Iraq bought aluminum tubes to build centrifuges for Uranium enrichment. (Experts knew that Iraq bought these tubes to make military mortars.) But the New York Times printed the 'nuclear' nonsense on page one of its Sunday edition. *A few hours later Dick Cheney and other Bush administration members appeared on the Sunday morning talk shows and confirmed the story they had planted.*

The tale of the 'nuclear' aluminum tubes was then perceived to have come from two independent entities and sources, the New York Times, and Vice President Cheney and other members of the Bush administration. It was thus widely believed."

They 'confirm' the story they had actually implanted, thus making a lie seem independently buttressed by secondary corroboration,  thus mimicking the process of genuine logic and truth tellers to consciously deceive.

A dubious fact, coming from a single source, is depicted as being multi-sourced"

-------

Another egregious example FROM today!! :

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-27/lanny-davis-refutes-lanny-dav…

"All of which brings up to date, safe in the knowledge that despite Davis' denial that CNN's story ever occurred, CNN has "a source" that confirmed it and that's good enough for them.

BUT...

Now, after all that pre-amble, double-talk, and utterly bullshit fake news reporting, Lanny Davis - who we perhaps need to remind readers once again is an extremely well-paid f**king lawyer and communications expert - has  told Buzzfeed that he was the anonymous source in a July CNN story. "

--------

NVTRIC Tue, 08/28/2018 - 00:46 Permalink

Who fucking cares anymore, you can't even tell it was a dead fucking horse.

We won, you lost.  Elections have consequences.

So much winning.

MAGA, tigersblood and some fine ass bitchez.

Sizzurp Tue, 08/28/2018 - 00:51 Permalink

The big corporate media are co-conspirators in this subversive plot to overthrow the duly elected POTUS. This coup attempt is still ongoing, tearing the country apart. Too bad the AG, or even the FISA judges don't seem to care much about it. It's as if they are all on the same team, the big club, and you ain't in it.

mc888 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 00:57 Permalink

FBI/DOJ have previously leaked info to the press, and then used those same press stories as a separate source to justify FISA's," tweeted Meadows.

Where in the blue hell do you find a Judge STUPID enough to use a news article as hard evidence?

Oh that's right, Obama appointed him.

Nelbev mc888 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:14 Permalink

Ahh, No.  All four FICA judges were Republican appointed for Carter Page warrant ..

https://lawandcrime.com/politics/judges-who-approved-carter-page-fisa-w…

It is too easy to believe what you think is likely true without checking facts (CNN and NYT reporters and readers have it down to science too.).

One FISA judge was good friends with cheating Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, had dinner and cocktails with the judge at beginning of Michel Flynn case.

http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/16/revealed-peter-strzok-had-personal-…

Nelbev Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:01 Permalink

Nellie Ohr obviously directly wrote some of the dossier.  Her CIA and Russian expertise stuff was gathering public information from internet or "open sources."  Some of the mistakes in the dossier, not to mention made-up opposition research libelous lie BS in it, is traceable to the mistakes on internet.   I WANT TO SEE NELLIE TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS on exactly what work she did at Fusion GPS.  This crap is bigger than Watergate, droves of people at DOJ and FBI should go to prison.

LeftandRightareWrong Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:04 Permalink

"According to Ohr’s then-supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Ohr worked on the Russia probe without his permission and without his knowledge."  Right up there with the sources and methods excuse.

Zorba's idea LeftandRightareWrong Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:40 Permalink

Every time I see this toxic duplicitous corrupt treasonous relationship revealed...Ohr's supervisor was  HotRodstein and somebody says hang in there, SufferinSuccatashSessions is just playing rope a dope with the DS Dip Shits, I just want to take a ball peen hammer and pound my pinkie. With that said, I would welcome waking up to some morning news in the not to distant future that Sessions just captured 50,000 Traitors and shipped them to Guantanamo.

lester1 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:08 Permalink

And that deep state weasel Rod Rosenstein continues to delay and obstruct Congress for documents. He's hoping the Dems take the house and all this gets swept under the rug!

mc888 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:10 Permalink

Bruce Ohr couldn't write a car insurance commercial.

Anything to misdirect and deflect.

Nuland said the State Department received the Dossier directly from Steele in mid-July 2016, whereupon the State Department turned it over to the FBI

https://themarketswork.com/2018/03/09/victoria-nuland-alexandra-chalupa…

also note Fox News contributor Doug Schoen up to his neck in this.

April 4 – April 12 2016 – Ukrainian Parliamentarian Olga Bielkov has four meetings – with Samuel Charap (International Institute for Strategic Studies), Liz Zentos (National Security Council), Michael Kimmage (State Dept) and David Kramer (McCain Institute).

Doug Schoen files FARA documents that show he was paid $40,000 a month by Ukrainian Billionaire Victor Pinchuk (page 5) to arrange these meetings.

Schoen attempts to arrange another 72 meetings with Congressmen and media (page 10). It is unknown how many meetings took place.

Sam Spayed Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:43 Permalink

"the FBI and DOJ rigged their own FISA spy warrants by leaking information to the press, then using the resultant articles to obtain court authorization to surveil targets. "

 

If this is true, these people HAVE TO go to prison.  There's no way around it.  If they don't, the public will storm their houses and drag them out in the dark of night and bring them to the nearest sturdy tree.

 

VIP-LA Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:47 Permalink

They actually used an internet article from Yahoo! News LOL to apply for a court order to spy against the incoming president? What a joke :-O

tahoeguy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:51 Permalink

Nothing to see here...  Besides they wouldn't be able to piece it together even if you printed it out in connect the dots crayola coloring book format, highlighted the fuck out of it, and then bitch slapped them with it.

This might shed some light on the real issues though.  No wonder these people vote like retards, they really might be and aren't bright enough to realize it.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/aug/27/air-pollution-cause…

MuffDiver69 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 01:55 Permalink

Ohr’s role as a conduit between Steele and the FBI continued for months and resulted in 12 separate FBI interviews, including several after Trump’s inauguration. According to Ohr’s then-supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Ohr worked on the Russia probe without his permission and without his knowledge. -The Federalist

 

These weren’t interviews they were debriefing Ohr so they could get the latest from Steele with one step of deniability. Same way the CIA works. 

 

The charge is so serious, it really doesn't matter if there's any evidence..."

 

   - FBI