More Bad News For Trump: Goods Trade Deficit Surges Most In Over Three Years

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:45

While Trump is pushing to reform NAFTA even as the trade war with China gets worse, there was more bad news for Trump's trade agenda this morning, when the Advance Goods Trade Deficit came in at $72.2BN, worse than the $69BN consensus print, and just shy of the highest forecast (the range was $66BN to $72.5BN). It was also the biggest deficit since the record hit in March, and is fast approaching the record deficit print of $76 billion.

Imports rose 0.9% in July to $212.2BN from $210.4BN in June, while exports fell 1.7% in July to $140.0BN from $142.5BN in June.

But more troubling is that this was the biggest monthly in crease since March 2015.

Needless to say, for an administration that is desperate to shrink the US trade balance, this is an ominous sign and an indication that after some initial success in early 2018, Trump's policies appear to have reversed, perhaps as a result of the recent spike in the US Dollar, which may explain Trump's recent eagerness - and Powell's commentary - to moderate the strength of the greenback.

Comments

FireBrander buzzsaw99 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

1. Now is the time stores bring in their "holiday" purchases...biggest spending time of the year.

2. Maybe folks are "stocking up" on Chinese junk because they think prices will be higher in the future?

3. The fact is, if you're going to build something in the USA today, you'll need parts from China. So, if companies are at least assembling more products in the USA, they'll need to import those parts. We can't fix 30 years of outsourcing jobs to slave nations in 2 years...even with 8 years of Trump, he'll hardly put a dent in reversing the damage...but at least we're aiming in the right direction. 

JRobby FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

Big players are "channel stuffing" imports to make Trump look bad.

This is of course, a very large and coordinated effort to push Trump out.  Check inventory levels on non-GAAP financial reports to see the trends.

(Laugh Track Deafening !!!)

bahian FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

make that 50 years outsourcing- started in 60s with Jap electronics then cars in 70s  Taiwan, Korea later China joined in the devastation of US industry and manufacturing. Trump is decades too late. Snowflakes don't want to work in factories anyway and the white collar jobs (accounting, sales/marketing, purchasing etc) are capitalist oppressive slave professions. Better to major in white privilege, social justice, alternative sex gender promotion etc.  Guaranteed to build a more just and non-racist America. 

NoDebt Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Sorry, that was me.  I spent like a BILLION dollars at Harbor Freight last month.  If anybody needs some snap ring pliers or a cordless impact gun, just drop me a line.  I got plenty.

 

 

m4-matic NoDebt Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

I definitely have a love/hate relationship with China Freight.  I installed new adjustable control arms in the Wrangler. (American made from Rusty's Offroad)  My 20 year old Craftsman Made in USA 12" Crescent wasn't big enough to lock the jamb nuts.  Embarrassingly, I purchased a 15" Pittsburgh from Harbor Freight knowing that will probably be the only thing I need it for.

 

 

ParaZite Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

The whole point of tariffs, other than revenue generation, is to force the American people's hands to purchase American made goods. American's are too cheap, or too retarded to do so. So, they run out, and buy the cheapest Chinese shit they possibly can, before the dollar store turns into the Dollar and a Quarter store. We need to start buying local, and from companies in the USA... if we can't do that, then we at least need to purchase goods from countries that support us, aka not Canada or Israel. 

Let it Go Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

As far as trade issues China will not bend!

Understanding the core nature of China is important to comprehend the lack of flexibility ingrained in their system. This comes in the ideology that directs its actions. China is still very much a communist country, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls everything. While it may appear both State-owned and private firms operate within China's economic system. This is mostly an illusion following economic reforms in the 1980s.

In reality, the communist system does not allow for true private ownership and views all "tech innovation" as essential to its national interests. Thus, private and state-owned Chinese firms act in the interest of the Chinese regime when it comes to foreign investments in the high-tech sectors. Below is the second part of a part-two series which explores why China is on a one-track path and blind to other options going forward. This is a recipe for conflict.

 http://China's Unflexible Path Forward.html

RubyPetunia Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

People have money to spend so they are buying foreign goods unavailable here and businesses have money to spend so as they expand they are buying foreign parts unavailable here.

The point to take away is that there is money to spend.

surf@jm Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Well, the FED will just have to print more money, so it can be parked in an overseas bank account, to buy more foreign made crap........