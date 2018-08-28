NASA Reveals Plan For Permanent Moon Base: "We Want Lots Of Humans In Space"

At a conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston last week, Jim Bridenstine, a top official of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), told reporters that the agency wants “lots of humans in space,” according to Space.com.
Bridenstine, who became the top official in April, had a meeting with Space.com and other journalists, during which he spilled the beans about a new program that plans to construct ‘Gateway’ modules to orbit the moon and close gaps in space exploration. Each gateway module would be a spacecraft that orbits the moon rather than a land-based settlement, which would be easier for astronauts to stay in low orbit and conduct brief surface missions lasting between one and two months.
“When you look back at history, look back at the end of the Apollo program, 1972 when we didn’t go back to the moon… you look back and there was a period of time there after Apollo and before the space shuttles when we had a gap of human spaceflight capability,” Bridenstine said. “And then you go forward and look at the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011, and now we’re getting to the point where we’re ready to fly commercial crew. We’ve got a gap of about eight years in our ability to fly crew into space.
“When we think about the [end of the] International Space Station, we want to make sure that a gap doesn’t materialize,” he said. “I believe it is important to do everything in our power to prevent another gap from occurring and that is why it is important to start this conversation now.”
Bridenstine told reporters that NASA should had taken the opportunity to explore the moon almost a decade ago:
“If you go back to 2009, the United States, through NASA, made a critical discovery, which is the moon has hundreds of billions of tons of water ice. To me, that should have changed our direction immediately,” he said. “From 1969, when we first landed on the moon, up until 2009, a lot of people believed that the moon was bone-dry. In 2008, the Indians did an experiment and they realized there was water ice on the moon and then we did an experiment and realized how much water ice could potentially be on the moon at the poles.”
“So the question is — during those 40 years, we missed that. What else have we missed?”
The NASA Administrator said: “What we don’t want to do is go to the surface of the moon, prove that we can do it again, and then be done.”
“We want to go to stay. And the Gateway, in my view – I’ve been convinced – enables us to take advantage of commercial and international partners in a more robust way so we are there to stay, it enables us to get to more parts of the moon than ever before, and it enables us to get to Mars.”
What is the Lunar Orbital-Platform Gateway?
This Lunar-tic 🌕 wants to build a space station that will orbit the moon and be a #Gateway to #Mars for total deep space domination! Who will stop him!?!? No one, it’s his job. Meet #BoeingSpace lunar orbital platform engineer David Pederson at #FutureCon! @AwesomeCon pic.twitter.com/ubWZJQCHVu— Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) March 30, 2018
Last week, Bridenstine spoke of continued exploration on the moon with Reuters TV in Washington, citing evidence of water on the surface. He said: “We know that there’s hundreds of billions of tons of water ice on the surface of the moon.”
NASA scientist Sarah Noble told Reuters separately by phone that there are still many unanswered questions about moon ice. She said it is still unknown how much ice is present on the moon and how space explorers plan on extracting it in sufficient quantities for practical use.
“We have lots of models that give us different answers. We can’t know how much water there is,” she said, adding that it will ultimately take surface exploration by robotic landers or rovers, in more than one place, to find out.
Although the moon was believed to be entirely dry, it seems as new evidence has pivoted NASA to launch a new program to construct a permeant moon base for one straightforward reason: The collection of Water.
So if NASA went to the moon in the late 1960s. How did they miss the “hundreds of billions of tons of ice”?
Comments
Space more than likely doesn't want lots of humans.
Word is Tom Hanks will be the first colonist. Him and a bunch of children.
In reply to Space by Oldguy05
Plilots fly for the women, it's kinda a thing
In reply to Word is Tom Hanks will be… by TeamDepends
I say the USA should refrain from going to the Moon until we finish spreading freedom and democracy on the Earth.
Or
Maybe we could turn the moon into a prison and send half of the United States up there for running red lights and stop signs.
Or
Best idea yet , we could make it a refugee colony.
In reply to Plilots fly for the women,… by TeethVillage88s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1D65NMBfmo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC2Qj8HsMK8
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
load the chosenites on one of Elon's Tonk Trucks and send them to the moon
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by bamawatson
Better yet.....if NASA indeed went to the moon in the 60's, why haven't they been back since?
hmmm....
In reply to load the chosenites on one… by DingleBarryObummer
Well they said they lost the technology.
In reply to If NASA went to the moon in… by evoila
The article hints at the wink-wink. America never landed men on the moon. It never happened. That's a different topic for another day. Putting people on the moon is a waste of money. Use robotics. There's simply too much radiation for people. They knew that in the 60s but America lies about near everything and people love a good story. Was any harm done with the Apollo hoax? Probably not. The problem we have now is the Pentagon wants a Space Force so they can put nukes everywhere and laser blasters and all sorts of other stupid shit that wastes our tax dollars. Meanwhile, on earth, they'll be de-populating Africa with Ebola and other laboratory viruses. Once they kill 80% of the sub-Saharan blacks, then they can corporatize the "dark continent" and loot the resources. Now that I think about it, put me on the moon so I can get away from these assholes.
In reply to If NASA went to the moon in… by evoila
I can think of ~ 1,000 people I'd like to send one-way w/ only two carry-on bags per person not to exceed 50lb/ea. No exceptions!
In reply to load the chosenites on one… by DingleBarryObummer
Carting your own atmosphere, and chemicals and production facilities up there is prohibitive.
Trying to be self enclosed and self sufficient, and recycling everything is prohibitive.
Any water on the surface and exposed to the sun where the temps are up to 260 F has dispersed into the vacuum of space or dispersed accross the whole surface of the moon. If it wasn't found in the moon rocks we brought back, it is so negligible as to be zero. Crater shade is touted but it's far from the equator where the best solar power would be.
The cost of sending anything back is every and money costs is almost priceless and prohibitive. Anything priceless up there? No.
But some tech companies want a government handout is my guess.
Pretty boring on the moon for anyone there.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by bamawatson
You only need all that if you intend anyone to survive there. They didn't actually mention on the Moon and alive.
In reply to carting your own atmosphere,… by BuddyEffed
Fuck NASA,,,,,,,total corporate welfare.
Spend the money fixing my road.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by bamawatson
They have to fix your road every year. So forget it.
No roads on the Moon. Problem solved.
In reply to Fuck NASA,,,,,,,total… by ZENDOG
Enjoy the new roads on moon instead. And get your free radiation daily.
In reply to Fuck NASA,,,,,,,total… by ZENDOG
Big Booty Bitches... the horror, the horror! - Apocalypse Now
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
You forgot the /sarc tag.
I say the USA should refrain from going to the Moon until we finish spreading freedom and democracy on the Earth.
Or
Maybe we could turn the moon into a prison and send half of the United States up there for running red lights and stop signs.
Or
Best idea yet , we could make it a refugee colony.
/sarc
There FIFY.
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
I say the most powerful kind of evidence that a human being can comprehend is empirical evidence. The internet has been a forum to expose and demonstrate to millions very powerful and massive evidence that anyone can observe first hand and prove for oneself that much of what we are told by government, and the indoctrination centers aka public schools, is a total lie. These lies can go on for centuries and be believed by millions their whole lives. I question everything and every alleged piece of science I have been taught from birth. You will not be truly free and deprogrammed until you do so yourself.
For myself after considerable research and the exploration of the empirical data presented by many researchers on the subject of the moon, I have come to the firm conclusion that the moon is not a planetoid and that there is no such thing as the vacuum of space. Therefore, we cannot possibly go to the moon or travel in this so called outer vacuum of space. The laws of physics do not support the idea of a vacuum, and there are too many observable contradictions between what I have observed directly and what I am told is the nature and science of the moon and astrophysics. I am going to go with the evidence of my senses first.
It can be a very painful process to disavow oneself of these long held beliefs of all the lies we are told. You may not have the strength and will to pursue such a life changing process of self liberation and correction. If you do, I can assure you that it is well worth it! It's a part of the great awakening that is occurring in the political and spiritual sciences.
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
Halley Berry
In reply to Plilots fly for the women,… by TeethVillage88s
I think the article sets up the obvious question: Maybe the reason we missed tons of ice is because we were never there yet and didn't know to fake that discovery back in the '60s.
In reply to Word is Tom Hanks will be… by TeamDepends
Yeah, just ask astro-not Don Pettit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl1H1WxWTuc "I'd go to the moon in a nano second but we destroyed the telemetry data".... ha ha ha
In reply to I think the article sets up… by RAT005
Good video, too bad it is on a flat earther channel.
In reply to Yeah, just ask astro-not Don… by Algo Rhythm
....and coconuts?
In reply to Word is Tom Hanks will be… by TeamDepends
Cant make coconut fenni(vodka) without them.
In reply to ....and coconuts? by Oldguy05
.
In reply to Space by Oldguy05
The Absurdity of Space Travel
There's nothing in space. Humans will die up there.
Space Force the sixth branch of the armed services:
there are no Earthly limits to corruption, incompetence and war crimes.
Spacely Sprockets is hiring.
In reply to Yeah, all those craters are… by Empire's Frontiers
I would like to nominate Al Sharpton to be the first non-space suit wearing human to walk on the moon.
In reply to Yeah, all those craters are… by Empire's Frontiers
Not Hillary?
In reply to I would like to nominate Al… by johngaltfla
great place for trying out all those awesome "greening the desert" ideas
In reply to Space by Oldguy05
Send Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In reply to great place for trying out… by SafelyGraze
And Trump.
Space Force!
In reply to Send Arnold Schwarzenegger. by Oldguy05
In space,,, no one sell ice cream.
In reply to Space by Oldguy05
Yeah, all those craters are there for no reason.
They got a lot of nice girls there!
ZZ Top - La Grange (With Lyrics) - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3RLIU7T39I Oct 13, 2009 ... "La Grange" is the hit song from ZZ Top's 1973 album "Tres Hombres".
Maybe the ice isn't there. "We have to pass this bill to see what's in it", remember?
When nine hundred years old you become,look this good you will not.
Send the entire Congress. That will solve multiple problems.
U forgot the Deep State inhabitants.
In reply to Send the entire Congress… by billbengen
New company...The finest water bottled on the moon. $129.95 a bottle.
Space exploration is not a priority and that money is better spent supporting Israel, fighting their wars, and destroying white people all over the globe. I'm so sick of the wasteful spending on anything beneficial to the US taxpayer!
NASA is a black hole that the US taxpayers pour money in to- just like Israel
In reply to Space exploration is not a… by CompassionateC…
I saw a little refresher on Ayn Rand today that shows nothing ever changes.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2uHSv1asFvU
https://www.sott.net/article/394561-Double-flash-from-the-past-and-Isra…
In reply to NASA is a black hole that… by Juggernaut x2
Haha! I usually dislike your comments...But that was pretty good!
In reply to Space exploration is not a… by CompassionateC…
For a country that cannot even get to the space station without hitching a Russian ride.
That need Russian rocket engines...
As usual big talk and loud hype.
They missed the ice because it is extremely questionable if they ever got there..
Very very questionable.
Van Allen belt.
In reply to For a country that cannot… by mog
Van Jones belt.
In reply to Van Allen belt. by Oldguy05
Top down Bottom up....Let's go ToDaMoon!
In reply to Van Jones belt. by divingengineer
Nuttin burger
In reply to Van Jones belt. by divingengineer
Van Halen Belt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuKDBPw8wQA
(note the zero gravity effect)
In reply to Van Jones belt. by divingengineer
He admitted they only found out in 2009 thanks to an Indian experiment. That launch only cost $83 million, pocket change.
https://www.businessinsider.com/india-moon-landing-chandrayaan2-2017-12
In reply to For a country that cannot… by mog
Thank god. A practical solution to our crippling shortage of ice here on Earth. Wasn't this the plot behind a horrible Robert Urich movie?