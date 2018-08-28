Over A Billion Frozen As Investors Pull Money From Multi-Billion Fund Manager

At the start of August we reported that Swiss multi-billion asset manager, GAM Holdings announced it has frozen withdrawals at some of its bond funds after a surge in redemptions from clients who sought withdraw their money following the suspension of manager Tim Haywood, the latest in a series of setbacks that sent the company’s shares into a tailspin.
Comments
It'll be ok.
These things tend to flare up now and then, but it'll settle out.
They were Corzined!
In reply to It'll be ok by YourAverageJoe
bwahahaha silly un-secured creditors.
In reply to They were Corzined! by JethroBodien
mmm
In reply to bwahahaha silly un-secured… by GlassHouse101
You can check out anytime you like...but you can never leave
In reply to bwahahaha silly un-secured… by GlassHouse101
That's a great photo up there!
His face looks like a penis that can no longer ejaculate.
That's what these pricks are all about. Can't play with your money anymore to fly to the houses to the yachts on the planes with the rented girls and boys and the yes men and the cars and the toys and the clothes and the trinkets and............................
In reply to You can check out anytime… by Bigly
paging Marc Mezvinsky
In reply to That's a great photo up… by JRobby
It’s funny how many people I see trying to emulate that lifestyle on $2k/mo budgets.
More credit! Yes, please. See you in Cabo!
In reply to That's a great photo up… by JRobby
Turn those machines back on right now!
In reply to It’s funny how many people I… by Yukon Cornholius
Eerily similar to the way the U.S Government runs its operations.... Full Faith and Credit! Works until it doesnt!
Don’t trust all your money to one person. If you haven’t killed it in this market you are doing it wrong.
This Haywood guy in the photograph seems to have lost his teeth as well as his shirt.
market neutral quant fund
Cayman Islands-based hedge fund
"illiquid" conditions
the whole freakin' thing is a scam, like most of the illusion of wealth produced by financialization
print!!
...and...It's GONE!
I had issues executing some redemptions during a divorce 10 years ago. That experience convinced me paper is nowhere to be if you are more concerned with return OF capital rather than ON capital.
Ah yes, the party has begun! Irrational Exuberance, 2009 hedge fund gates...but it is different this time.
That guy will commit suicide soon :)
Nah, he will just re-invent himself somewhere else. Maybe he will be the next ShamWoW guy!
In reply to That guy will commit suicide… by JibjeResearch
“Frozen”, “illiquid”. All fancy words for you got ponzi’ed.
Well if that isn't a " What the fuck" look in that photo I don't know what is lol.
He's a foreskin faced fucking jerk off
In reply to Well if that isn't a " What… by Bill of Rights
"Unconstrained" = On the wrong fucking side
So who was the counter party who got paid in full? Jpm Gs ?
Blackrock/Blackstone/Rockefeller
If Blackrock or Blackstone doesn't individually own most of something, then they together share the spoils.
Rockefeller is behind both.
In reply to So who was the counter party… by virgilcaine
No more blow and hookers for you.
Oh he will get blown one more time.....just not by a hooker.....the hitman cometh!.
In reply to No more blow and hookers for… by homiegot
Wasn't Haywood in the White Shadow?
That facial expression is the classic "White guy who fucked up and just said something that helps him totally evade responsibility and is waiting to see if you believe it."
When you see that expression, get your money and assets the fuck away from him.
That, or he is a test tube baby.
In reply to That facial expression is… by Capitalist Migraine
"We leave that one to the regulators."......when i grow up, i wanna be a regulator.
"Liquidity" = the amount of the next bid. If there is no bid the value at that moment is zero. Mark to market, so to speak, by the week, day, hour, minute, second or nanosecond - the value may be zero.
No liquidity = no bid = no value. Its happened before. It can happen again.
the guy looks sharp ... i am sure he will fix it... just patience
I wonder how much they Madoff with.
This is the tip of the iceberg similar to LTCM failure in 1998. Quant funds means derivatives particularly interest rate swaps and Credit default swaps to hedge their bond funds...as money market funds dry up with liquidity more and more banks leave the market because there is no gain. That causes procyclical contagion especially in Switzerland which was the main funding conduit for these markets in Europe.
This means libor yield curve will invert.
Then you have contagion from Turkey which is why Merkel will be forced to bail them out or risk European bank contagion and collapse coming to the US....Fed will be required to step in with currency swaps and suspension of their balance sheet reduction....
All scammers, who cares. Let them go down the drain, where they belong.
GAM the only one?
Shit show should get interesting in
3...2...1
"If you don't hold it.....you don't own it"!!!!!