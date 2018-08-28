Puerto Rico Raises Hurricane Maria Death Toll From 64 To 2,975

A study commissioned by Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossello and released on Tuesday, raised the death toll as a result of Hurricane Maria last year from 64 to nearly 3,000.
The report, by researchers at George Washington University estimated there were 2,975 excess deaths in Puerto Rico stemming from the hurricane from September 2017 through February 2018. The total is vastly greater than the official fatality count of 64, and is more than double some of the estimates from previous studies by academic researchers and media organizations, according to the WSJ.
For the past year, Puerto Rico’s government faced criticism that it had drastically undercounted the number of fatalities caused by Maria.
Then, earlier this month, it acknowledged in a document filed to Congress that the death toll from Maria was much higher than the official total. But Gov. Rossello’s administration said it would await the results of the George Washington University study, which it commissioned in December, to update the official count.
The release of the George Washington University study comes as the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria approaches on Sept. 20, and Congress considers the island government’s request for federal aid to rebuild from the storm.
But where did the massive revision come from, and how were the nearly three thousand people missed the first time around? In one word, statistics.
The George Washington University researchers estimated the number of excess deaths by analyzing death certificates and other mortality data, and comparing the number of deaths during the designated period to past mortality patterns. They calculated the total number of deaths in the period was 22% higher than the number of fatalities that would have been expected, the researchers said.
Researchers also pointed to several problems in the death-certification process that contributed to the island government’s undercounting of fatalities. Among them were a lack of training for physicians on how to certify deaths after a natural disaster and the government’s lack of communication about proper death-certificate reporting prior to the 2017 hurricane season.
One can even all it "non-GAAP" deaths, or determinations revised well after the event, with the appropriate nudge here or there:
Researchers’ interviews with people in Puerto Rico involved in the death-certification process revealed “confusion about the guidelines” and “reluctance to relate deaths to hurricanes due to concern about the subjectivity of this determination,” according to the study.
The report even blamed the government's poor communication skills and the lack of personnel training for being able to, wait for it, determine if a death was a death.
The report’s authors also cited concerns about how the Puerto Rican government discussed the matter with the public. Agencies lacked sufficient personnel trained in emergency communications and formal protocols for mortality reporting involving the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Health, researchers said.
“This contributed to delayed information availability, gaps in information and the dissemination of inconsistent information to the public,” according to the study.
Of course, fake news was also referenced:
The government also failed to explain the death-certification process and to address rumors in news outlets and social media, researchers said. Efforts by outside groups to fill the information void added to the confusion, with conflicting mortality reports, they said.
But no matter how it was revised, the better question may be why, and here the answer appears to be simple: money.
As the WSJ reports, in the document that Puerto Rico’s government filed to Congress that conceded the death toll likely surpassed the official count, island officials detailed an ambitious range of proposed reconstruction projects. The 531-page plan included requests for $139 billion worth of projects, including housing initiatives and energy investments.
The price tag far exceeds the amounts that federal agencies and lawmakers have designated thus far.
And what better way to grease a few palms than by boosting the death toll some 46 times...
Answer: Because the corrupt democrat local politicians didn't want to admit how much their grandstanding and obstruction to make the tragedy worse in an attempt to make Trump look bad actually made it worse for the people affected. I had a LOT of friends there (military, nat guard, security contractors, electricians) who were just sitting around because that's what the local officials ordered them to do.
Im from PR and it not was to make look Trump bad, they were trying to gobble more US funds. Damn politics are corrupts everywhere. Republicans and Trump no exception, because i could bring the whitefish scandal where republicans where involved.
In reply to Answer: Because the corrupt… by CJgipper
PR is a 3rd world shithole.
In reply to Im from PR and it not was to… by The central planners
It's part of America, dolt. Think about that for a moment. Tarheel dolt.
In reply to PR is a 3rd world shithole. by Tarheel
Puerto Rico is the future study for all of US.
They got a destroyed infrastructure by hurricane.
The rest of the country gets it by time.
Maintenance, repair? Words from a foreign language.
In reply to Answer: Because the corrupt… by CJgipper
another dem run utopia ending up like a sewer.
In reply to Puerto Rico is the future… by researchfix
Maff is hard.
Because of government corruption.
Union corruption too...
In reply to Because of government… by Catullus
No matter how it was revised, the better question may be why, and here the answer appears to be simple: money.
This is ridiculous.
No matter how?!? So methodology is now meaningless?
If the methodology is correct the why could simply be because more people had died?
One can also ask why people are whining about the count being modified up. Money?
My best friend went to Puerto Rico to spend some vacation time with his father who lives on the island. Well - that vacation ended up being almost 20 days long - the hurricane struck and he couldn't get out. He said it was a fucking nightmare he could never have imagined.
Take a close look at this democrat/socialist hell hole... It's the future for the rest of country as more and more illegals and government dependent swell the ranks of voters all casting ballets for democrat socialist "free" crap...
I would love to know the top 10 causes of death for these new numbers. I imagine they are quite the stretch.
The house across the street still does not have power since Irma took down the power lines. The owners have abandoned it for all practical purposes. Being out of power for more than a week is enlightening. Being without it for months is the end of civilization. People on respirators, people on insulin are in real trouble. Here in south Florida we had line crews drive in from all over the south eastern U.S.
You cannot get in a truck and drive to Puerto Rico. You have to load everything on a ship. Then you have to get the ship to a port. Then you have to off load the ship. Logistics are a bitch but they are what they are.
Help us, we are dying
....but they'll still be voting for years to come and not one word about the corruption surrounding the relief effort. The LOCAL corruption.
Is this the same P̶u̶e̶r̶t̶o̶ ̶R̶i̶c̶o̶ (U̶.̶S̶.̶ corp subsidiary) that defaulted on $2 Billion in debt payments? $400 million that seemed to go missing mysteriously right around the time a U̶.̶S̶.̶ corp agent made a cash payment to a certain middle eastern entity
It certainly appears as though the ongoing global breaches and failures of fiduciary duty aren't the only unsolvable problems the global organized criminal racketeering corporations/governments etc have on their plates. Now it is Trillions in property damage and that doesn't even include the criminal incompetence negligence personal professional and other liabilities as a result. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-01/puerto-rico-defaults-2-billio…
Science by consensus polling.
Central Banker Game Plan:
1) make sure people have no savings and are in debt up to their necks
2) wait for disaster to strike
3) pat selves on back for saving the world
Puerto Rico was invaded by the US (not invited) in 1898 as part of the Spanish-American War. Its being a US colony ever since. It was ruled by non-elected US Presidential-appointed governors for over 50 years (at the time poorer than Haiti). Things improved after native Puerto Rican governors were elected. It went through rapid industrialization in the 1960s and 70s. It become heavily indebted, not only by local politicians, but by speculative Wall Street investors. Puerto Rico purchases over $24 billion a year in US goods which are transported, exclusively – cannot be shipped via international carriers – on the most expensive merchant marine in the word (US Merchant Marine) which according to the GAO would not survive without the Puerto Rico market (https://www.gao.gov/products/GAO-13-260) The Island was and is still is under the full control of the US Congress. No presidential vote, no senators, no voting congressional representation. Puerto Rico does not need or wants a handout. The US should either face up to its colonial responsibilities, or finally pack and leave.
Even Spain won't take the island back.
In reply to Puerto Rico was invaded by… by VulcanB2
Puerto Rican's breed like rabbits....those "lost" will be quickly replaced as long as welfare money spigot stays open...