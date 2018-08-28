STDs Hit Record Highs As Antibiotic Resistant Gonorrhea Concern Emerges: CDC

The US saw record numbers of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in 2017 - as nearly 2.3 million cases of gonorrhea, chlamidya and syphilis were reported, marking the fourth straight year of sharp increases, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
What's more - the CDC is now warning that antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea is now spreading, while prevention efforts have stagnated as people use condoms less frequently.
Via the CDC:
- Gonorrhea diagnoses increased 67 percent overall (from 333,004 to 555,608 cases according to preliminary 2017 data) and nearly doubled among men (from 169,130 to 322,169). Increases in diagnoses among women — and the speed with which they are increasing — are also concerning, with cases going up for the third year in a row (from 197,499 to 232,587).
- Primary and secondary syphilis diagnoses increased 76 percent (from 17,375 to 30,644 cases). Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) made up almost 70 percent of primary and secondary syphilis cases where the gender of the sex partner is known in 2017. Primary and secondary syphilis are the most infectious stages of the disease.
- Chlamydia remained the most common condition reported to CDC. More than 1.7 million cases were diagnosed in 2017, with 45 percent among 15- to 24-year-old females.
"We are sliding backward," said Jonathan Mermin, director of the agency’s national STD center. "It is evident the systems that identify, treat and ultimately prevent STDs are strained to near-breaking point."
According to the CDC, while most cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are curable with antibiotics, most cases go undiagnosed and untreated, increasing the risks of infertility, stillbirth, and an increased risk of contracting HIV.
Treatment options for gonorrhea are now limited to the antibiotic ceftriaxone - as the diseas has become resistant to nearly every other class of antibiotic. Doctors will usually prescribe a single shot of ceftriaxone with an oral dose of azithromycin, another antibiotic. Call it a benefit to big pharma thanks to the "sharing economy."
“We expect gonorrhea will eventually wear down our last highly effective antibiotic, and additional treatment options are urgently needed,” said Gail Bolan, director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention.
One million people a day will be exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, experts have warned. Buyer beware!
SEXUAL DEVIANCY carries a hefty a price.
Regardless there is finally some actual consequences from sin again, just like in the good old victorian times.
The "sexual revolution" is/was promoted by our rulers, among other social engineering projects to deliberately degenerate our culture, and this epidemic is but one of the rewards. Thanks a lot, fuckheads.
It only works with willing participants who enjoy being asleep.
One way or another, God removes degenerates from the gene pool.
It is interesting how moral debasement follows cycles of monetary debasement.
Morality has practical utility. The safest sex is within the bounds of traditional marriage.
Not a sexual revolution.
It is poverty in America. No work. No hope. drugs and stupid sex.
It's easier to hate and call names than to mend the problem. And the problem is kids being allowed to grow up with nothing to work towards. I don't have any big answers to the problem. Except to encourage we all see the problem and do whatever little thing we can to help.
Simple observation that any idiot can make: you don't help your situation by fucking and producing children that you cannot raise properly. There's entirely too much of that nowadays, with an entire welfare industrial complex supporting it. That needs to end.
thank Tinder, remind me to double my position in mtch at the open tomorrow. Everyone wants to fuck, so invest accordingly.
FYI: TINDER was bought by "The Match Group" in 2015. "The March Group" is part of IAC (http://www.iac.com/).
There is a immunization . Its called life long monogamy.
its not just with these pathogens but others are becoming antibiotic resistant. we can't sit on our laurels and rely on many of these antibiotics that were created decades ago the bugs evolve and so we need to keep up.
just look at lyme disease and some of his nasty friends like babesia and bartonella. there's a subset of the population that can't clear these pathogens even if they take enough antibiotics to kill a few stables of horses.
we're losing the fight.
Lyme was a bioengineered weapon spread through tick trasmission. Check out the book Lab 257.
https://www.harpercollins.com/9780060781842/lab-257/
obviously there's too much meat on meat action. people need to wear rubber and have honest conversations with each other.
In those situations honest forthright conversations are unlikely. These are people who find excitement in taking risks. Darwin Awards excel in these populations. Leave them alone an they naturally burn out. Unfortunately there are always innocents who are unwilling participants. That I see every day.
Miffed
Notable.. is the CDC does not include HerpesII (type 2) and HPV (warts of the 4000 variants that many are cancer causing) in the STD general statistics (and HIV is excluded also).
As your teachers undoubtedly taught you STDs have crippled societies in the past. Syphilis ripped into Europe about 1500 and if you need an eye opener so to speak you can study the known history of Syphilis.
Point would be that this is one of these recurring waves of epidemics associated with sexually transmitted diseases. Fortunately it is not as lethal as it once was- not yet at least.
Any politics played with this is the usual propaganda as many well known people appear to have had Syphilis and been driven insane by it and died young. Interested researchers can study in what demographic categories the greatest risks are found.
