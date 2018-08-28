Treasury Sells $37BN In 5 Year Notes In Mediocre Auction

After a strong 2Y auction yesterday, moments ago the US Treasury sold $37BN in 5Y paper in what was at best a mediocre auction. The high yield of 2.765% was 1 basis point wide of the When Issued, 2.765% and below last month's 2.825%.
The Bid to Cover of 2.49 was also below the 6 month average of 2.52, and well below last month's 2.61.
The silver lining was the Indirects remained solid, and took down 66.2% of the auction, above the 6 month average of 61.2% but below the July 67.2%. Directs took down 9.0%, below the 10.6% average, leaving Dealers holding 24.7%, in line with the average print of 28.2% if fractionally above last month's 24.1%.
Overall, a mediocre auction if one that confirms demand for US paper remains solid even as the average auction size continues to increase.
Comments
What?...powerhouse Belgium didn't step in to buy the whole lot???
No because they didn't receive the check.
In reply to What...Belgium didn't step… by ZazzOne
In reply to No because they didn't… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Simply transfer this cr*p from one pocket to another in the same suit
In reply to What...Belgium didn't step… by ZazzOne
take a gander at VIX over the last few days..............nothing to see here..........just waiting for the beginning of month pounding to pump the indexes to recorder highs.
In reply to take a gander at VIX over… by spastic_colon
$1 Trillion MIC
$1 Trillion Social Security, $6.2 B in unfunded PBGC Pension bail outs per year (unfunded overages)
$1.3 TrillionMedicare/Medicaid
$1.1 Trillion Education both state & federal Plus like $300-400 Billion in new student loans a year
Monthly Treasury Report 30 Sep 2002, shows Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation under Department of Labor (has budget, but premiums don't pay the part in the red that Congress must supplement)
2016 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.2 Billion
2015 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.1 Billion
2014 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6 Billion
2013 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2012 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2011 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
You’ll know we’re in our death throws when they begin a QE4 & short term Tresuries come home to roost.
Keep Stack’n.
The Bubbles know are bigger than the ones that popped on 2008.
Debt 1980 about 500 Billion.
Fast Forward.
Debt 2018. 21 Trillion.
Record Student Debt.
Record Credit Card Debt.
Record Autoloan Debt.
Recored US Household Debt.
Recored Global IMF Debt.