Treasury Yields Suddenly Spike As Dollar Dumps To 1-Mo Lows

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:17

As the dollar index tumbles, erasing all of August's gains, so Treasury yields are suddenly spiking (with 30Y busting back above 3.00%)...

The Dollar Index is back at one-month lows...

And has pushed 30Y Yields back above 3.00%...

 

DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

The dollar right around the 93-95 DXY range is the goldilocks number I think Trump is comfortable with.

The dollar did not dump. If anything, they're worried it'll jump to 100 again. 

And it will.