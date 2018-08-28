Treasury Yields Suddenly Spike As Dollar Dumps To 1-Mo Lows

As the dollar index tumbles, erasing all of August's gains, so Treasury yields are suddenly spiking (with 30Y busting back above 3.00%)... The Dollar Index is back at one-month lows... And has pushed 30Y Yields back above 3.00%... Tags Business Finance
Comments
Treasury shorts praying for lower USD
The dollar right around the 93-95 DXY range is the goldilocks number I think Trump is comfortable with.
The dollar did not dump. If anything, they're worried it'll jump to 100 again.
And it will.
If rates weren't rigged, they'd be closer to 30.00% than 3.00%.
.
...but, but, but the government and Fed say "everything is awesome"!!! better raise those rates motherfucker!!!
Gold and Silver have basically given up trying to figure things out. Nothing makes any sense!!