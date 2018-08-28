UAE Buys World's Largest Rocket Launcher "Jobaria" From Turkey

One of the leading firms in the Turkish defense industry, Roketsan, set a record with world’s largest rocket artillery, capable of launching hundreds of rockets in 2 minutes from a single military vehicle, the company announced on Saturday.

Jobaria, a Multiple Cradle Launcher (MCL), was developed by Roketsan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has achieved legend status with Guinness World Records for the world’s largest rocket artillery in terms of the number of barrels, the company said in a statement sent to journalists.

ROKETSAN, Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi

ROKETSAN'ın Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri için ürettiği Jobaria Çok Kundaklı Lançer, "namlu sayısı bakımından dünyanın en büyük roket topçusu" olarak Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi.

.#savunmasanayi #teknoloji #roketsan #donanımhaber pic.twitter.com/b2fQrejuog — DonanımHaber (@donanimhaber) August 28, 2018

The UAE requested the large rocket artillery battery on one vehicle since its military is phasing out the older, BM-21 Grads, a Soviet truck-mounted 122 mm multiple rocket launcher.

The MCL has a significant advantage over the BM-21 Grads; it replaces the use of six launcher vehicles which require a team of over 30 troops, whereas the MCL only needs a group of three to operate and launch the same number of rockets (240).

#ROKETSAN tarafından Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri için geliştirilen Jobaria Çok Kundaklı Lançer, "namlu sayısı bakımından dünyanın en büyük roket topçusu" olarak Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'nda yerini aldı. pic.twitter.com/xYgRRtnmDv — EHA MEDYA (@eha_medya) August 26, 2018

The system has four rocket launchers attached to the trailer each carrying sixty 122mm rockets. It can fire 240 Roketsan 122mm T-122 Sakarya rockets fitted with a high-explosive warhead at targets with a maximum range of around 37 kilometers (23 miles). All missiles can be fired in under two minutes, making the rate of fire two rounds per second. After launching the rockets, a support team can reload the missile system in about 30 minutes.

Established in 1988, Roketsan started production in 1992 under the program of the “Stinger European Joint Production Project.” In the last several decades, the firm has manufactured air defense systems, precision-guided missiles, ballistic protection solutions, and an array of turnkey land systems.

While it is still unclear why the UAE would need the world’s most massive rocket launcher, perhaps, the missile system may find a new home in the Saudi-led alliance against Yemen. There is also another possibility the country is gearing up for conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran bicker over who controls the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. In any case, war is coming, and the world’s largest rocket launcher will be used.