US Pushing The Gambit In Syria: Something Big Is Coming As Officials Ramp Up Threats

We warned previously that something big is coming in Syria as the final showdown for al-Qaeda held Idlib looms with the Syrian Army and Russian aerial and naval forces taking position.
Pentagon and US officials continue pushing the gambit, setting the stage to play the "Assad is gassing his own people" card should so much as an inkling of a White Helmets allegation emerge, in an unprecedented level of telegraphing intentions for leverage on the battlefield.
And right on cue CNN has ramped up its coverage over the past of week of the "last rebel-held stronghold" in Syria, sending a hijab-covered reporter into the territory under rebel permission to interview civilians which CNN says Assad seeks to wipe out, possibly through sarin or other chemical attack.
Except the "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
From National Security Advisor John Bolton's statements last week to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "warning" to his Russian counterpart to Tuesday's State Department press briefing, where spokeswoman Heather Nauert reiterated reiterated to reporters the United States "will respond to any verified chemical weapons use in Idlib or elsewhere in Syria ... in a swift and appropriate manner"...
It now appears the US stands ready to respond militarily to even the most unlikely and flimsiest of accusations.
And why wouldn't Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham militants, now surrounded by Syrian and Russian forces and facing imminent defeat, redeem what's essentially the US offer to "call in the Air Force" against Assad's army? All they have to do is utter the words "chemical weapons attack!" to their friends in the Western media.
The Idlib campaign is predicted to be the bloodiest and longest grinding final battle of the war, and what should by now be obvious to all is this: Assad, on the verge of total victory has absolutely no incentive whatsoever to commit the one act that would ensure his own demise after arguably barely surviving seven years of war.
And at the same time the HTS/AQ "rebels" have every incentive to bring to fruition what US officials have this week so clearly laid out for them.
After all, it's happened before in Idlib, with not so much as an on-the-ground investigation to collect evidence to back the claim (usually the minimal investigative threshold for the UN and OPCW), as occurred in the April 2017 Khan Sheikhoun claimed "sarin attack" incident, which resulted in the first time President Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria. To this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.
Nauert said further on Tuesday that senior U.S. officials have engaged with their Russian counterparts "to make this point very clear to Damascus" — that chemical weapons "will not be tolerated" — and could meet with massive military response. She also repeated that Assad would be held responsible.
Meanwhile Russia has cited its own intelligence saying that Syrian armed groups in Idlib are preparing for a staged chemical provocation, which Moscow says the West will use to justify a strike against Syrian government forces.
Speaking to Newsweek on Monday, Syria analyst Joshua Landis said that there is every reason to doubt the veracity of past rebel claims regarding government chemical weapons usage — a surprising admission given his prominence as speaking from within the heart of the media foreign policy establishment.
Landis said, "I don't know what to make of the U.S. and Russian war of words over the potential use of chemical weapons in Idlib. The final reports on the use of chemical weapons in Ghouta were not definitive."
"There was no evidence found for the use of nerve agents, but controversy over the use of chlorine gas. The rebels had reason to carry out a false flag operation, as the regime and Russians suggested, but the regime refused to let U.N. inspectors in to test for chemical weapons until after a lengthy delay, which was suspicious," he concluded.
Comments
This Syrian (and Iran) mess is about destroying
Israhell's PERCEIVED "enemies" and
making Israhell a regional imperial power
using and killing AMERICAN soldiers in the process.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
Russia is receiving gold bars in return for oil delivery to China.
The West needs to sort out its own currency and debt mess.
In reply to It's ALL for Apartheid… by ardent
Yeah, but first it must address its biggest liability.
“Israel is a liability.” - Former US General Petraeus.
So when is the US getting rid of this liability?
In reply to Russia is receiving gold… by Pinto Currency
Judging by the hysteria, in the coming days Assad just has to use chemical weapons against pregnant bearded men in the obstetric department of an urban children's hospital.
In reply to “Israel is a liability,” … by loop
As 'Murikans burst out in mandatory national anthems, proud as mentally disturbed peacocks.
In reply to Judging by the hysteria, in… by Shemp 4 Victory
In reply to As 'Murikans burst out in… by chunga
Lots of peanutz gonna get their fee fees hurt again.
In reply to Just in time for the start… by Juggernaut x2
How long until the Russians shoot back?
In reply to Russia is receiving gold… by Pinto Currency
yep..the joo had bolton deliver a threat ;)
In reply to It's ALL for Apartheid… by ardent
Bolton is next...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlixcMsWwAM9iGP.jpg
In reply to yep..the joo had bolton… by 07564111
the stealing just never ends
Ugly people to the core, absolutely no redeeming qualities amongst the lot.
In reply to the stealing just never ends by JBL
Satanic Zionist chicken hawk "Wilford Brimley" Bolt-"on" better think long and hard on what he's prepared to do on behalf of his Masters "bleeding their money" out of every orifice!...
At some point the American people better pray for a miracle that the "dog shit" in camo that will follow the orders from the likes of "Slobber Mad" Mattis and Bolt-"on" after all that they have already done since this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) and that they come to their senses before it's too late!...
Longest 48 hours since Sunday I've ever seen!... But perhaps Slobber Mad and Bolt-on ARE thinkin for a change?!!!
God we can only hope!
Every single politician has been sold out to the (((GANG))), only RON PAUL stood up to them.
As the London Daily Mail revealed last year Israel has been saving wounded ISIS fighters in Syria. You know the group that McCain and others armed and trained.
ISIS kidnapped blonde, blue-eyed Yezidi little girls, CHILDREN, raped them and do you know what the ISIS leader said? That they would "BREED THE WHITE AWAY" that's right this is NOT religious it is RACIAL and the ENEMY of not just us, but HUMANITY, is thought of by CHRISTIAN EVANGELICALS as "GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE"
If they only knew...
The Scofield Bible—The Book That Made Zionists of America’s Evangelical Christians
Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack April 04, 2017
For one, seen in the above picture, the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.
Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions.
It also raises the question why a doctor in a hospital full of victims of sarin gas has the time to tweet and make video calls. This will probably be dismissed and forgotten however.
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
This Colonel made sense:
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Why do Muslims Hate the West?
In reply to Satanic Zionist chicken hawk… by Son of Captain Nemo
M16 is gas attack central, whether real or made up. Just ask the Skripals. It is a simple fact that you can ask the Skripals that you know that attack wasn't as advertised, because they'd be dead.
Go home yankee cunt
It's too bad McCain didn't live long enough to see Syria totally cleared of his beloved "rebels"
In reply to Go home yankee cunt by newboy
.
In reply to It's too bad McCain didn't… by Juggernaut x2
"Please, dear fallen brother, John McCain, take time the from your 72 virgins and help us in our hour of need!"
Will the FSA send a representative to his funeral?
In reply to "Please, dear fallen brother… by spanish inquisition
Its still funny that ISIS was blown to shit running in their white tennis shoes and Toyota trucks. Russia gave the US hardly any notice and the CIA, Mossad, Hillary and McStain were shitting their pants.
Next thing you knew most of them from five different countries were bound for Europe. They had no idea how far Russia would go.
I bet this wont be the last time they are surprised. I bet Iran has some surprises for them too. China will give zero warning if they get pushed to far also. They will art of war some bitches.
Keep playing with fire.
BAFFLING.
Raised from birth on the pablum of Hollow-wood hocus pocus... the devolved merikanski of the moment is somehow unable to recognize a 'scripted' storyline even when prompted to realize that they are reading from it!
All of the 'performance actors' taking their cues from HQ in the s e Med are now ready for the big moment:
Drumpf throws his country 'under the bus,' so that everybody goes down with him;
Poutine picks up the parts of the dead merikanski empire allotted to him in the new Urassian kabbalistic kartel agreement;
Hipster Jonestown dudes who groove to the 'DEATH TO AMERIKA' beat which this site has always been about
shout - Hurrah! - one last time, fore their own trip in the tumbrils take place!
We have -indeed- reached the end... o the Syrian Endgame.
Gog and Magog. Damascus undone as a city, a pile of dust and rubble.
In reply to BAFFLING. Raised from birth… by BobEore
McCain is dead. This crap outta stop soon. Isis fabricator. What a patriot. A consummate loser imho.
Like obummer.
but will Linda Grahmnesty pick up the slack??
In reply to McCain is dead. This crap… by Thebighouse
The Chinese Army is there as well. They said they'd kill every last ISIS terrorist that came from Western China so they couldn't return home. They'll kill every last one of them. That's why the Russians are there as well. The Obama/Hillary/McCain Plan was to establish an ISIS State in Syria and then ship them all into Russia, Iran and China. CIA=ISIS. John McCain was a warmonger and maniac. The lowest of scum.
The kalibir missiles were quite the surprise when they flew in from the Caspian sea and blew the crap out of the intel hive in that little cave that they thought no one knew about.
Bolton would be better served to order extra body bags and gin up more 'training accidents' stories on hand, for those returning in zip lock bags.
Cause we have no idea what other new surprises are in store this round.
The FUK-US hubris is a bout to get a azz whuppn.
I just pray it stays contained there in the ME.
So the biggest terrorist nation is about to prove it's credentials again....