Vietnam Demands Monsanto Finally Be Held Liable Over Agent Orange

Authored by Andrea Germanos via CommonDreams.org,
In the wake of a U.S. court ordering Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages to man who says its weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer, Vietnam has called on the agrichemical giant to pay reparations to Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.
“This case is a precedent that rejects previous arguments that the herbicides supplied to the U.S. military by Monsanto and other U.S. chemical companies during the Vietnam War are not harmful to people’s health,” spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Phuong Tra said to reporters last week.
“We believe Monsanto should be responsible for compensating Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange for the damages caused by the company’s herbicides,” she said.
Monsanto, now a unit of Bayer, was one of the manufacturers of Agent Orange.
The U.S. dumped roughly 45 million liters of the notorious compound, which contained dioxin, on Vietnam during the war, unleashing “a slow-onset disaster whose devastating economic, health, and ecological impacts … are still being felt today.” With its long-lasting impacts on the Vietnamese, as well as U.S. service-members, it’s been called “one of the most tragic legacies of the war.”
Viet Nam News reported Sunday that the Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), which is working for justice on behalf of roughly 3 million Vietnamese affected by the chemical warfare, is also hopeful given the new verdict.
“No matter how difficult and prolonged this case might be, we won’t ever give up on it, for the sake of the millions of Vietnamese victims,” said Quách Thành Vinh, VAVA’s chief of office and director of liaison lawyers office.
Former U.S. school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson, who’s suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, secured his legal victory against Monsanto on Aug. 10. CNN reported that the ruling “could set a massive precedent for thousands of other cases claiming Monsanto’s famous herbicide causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”
Monsanto has said it is appealing the verdict.
Comments
#maga at it's finest on display
1960's edition
You can help.
Vietnam Friendship Village Project USA
The Vietnam Friendship Village is a residential facility located in Hanoi, Vietnam that provides medical care, physical therapy, education and vocational training to Vietnamese children, young adults and veterans with a range of maladies presumed to be caused by Agent Orange.
The Vietnam Friendship Village Project was initiated in 1988 by George Mizo, an American Vietnam veteran, and subsequently created in collaboration with Vietnamese and French veterans who shared his desire for peace and reconciliation.
http://www.vietnamfriendship.org/wordpress/
In reply to #maga by helltothenah
Big litmus test on success of Trump's presidency will be whether he gets US embroiled in any other pointless foreign wars. That, behind immigration reform & building the wall, is the most important reason I voted for him. And no, given the context of events, announcing & then lobbing Tomahawks at empty airfields in Syria doesn't count.
In reply to http://www.vietnamfriendship… by Billy the Poet
I don't know how much Trump will be able to influence or control the path. When you inherit 200 years of war, it's not easy to stop the machine, especially one that keeps growing.
That being said, his relative success to his predecessors will be judged on whether he gets us involved with another country in Africa or ME, or be it Iran or NK or Russia or China, the ones that they have been "putting away for another day.
Btw, Sodom, a German thrash band wrote an album about this back in the 80s.
Sodom - Agent Orange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR_Fq9MYaXI
Operation >>Ranch Hand<<
Spray down the death
Down on their farms
Assault against the population
Suppress by military arms
Only you prevent the forest
Legalize the war
They are deprived of their power
Eradication without law
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
A fire that doesn't burn
All the marks erased long ago
Scars are healed up
Cancer creeps into their innocent souls
Memorials of flesh and blood
Have survived unlawfully punished
Poisoned till the end of their lives
Physical deformity
What medicine will help?
Still births will rise
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
A fire that doesn't burn
Grieved weak hearts are crying
Waiting for the end
In this condition they are dying
Newborns of the damned
Preserved in test tubes for generations
Vicious circle of transmission
There's no way for reparations
Must live with chemical agent called
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
A fire that doesn't burn
Agent Orange... burn
Agent Orange... burn
Agent Orange... burn
In reply to Big litmus test on success… by z0na8an0z
Send Nam McStain's corpse
In reply to I don't know how much Trump… by Skateboarder
Dig up McNamara and deliver his rotpile unto the Vietnamese so he can be tried properly.
-chumblez.
In reply to Send Nam McStain's corpse by Shitonya Serfs
apparently nobody is concerned about the irreversible damage all those bombs and bullets did to their victims........
that guys shirt could read "Vietnam Veterans and Vietnamese People Still Dead from............."
In reply to Dig up McNamara and deliver… by chumbawamba
The unexploded bombs are still killing about 1,000 people per year in Laos, but the CIA was never there. ;)
In reply to apparently nobody is… by spastic_colon
Love Smell Of Agent Orange In The Morning
GOOD MORNING VIETNAM!
In reply to The unexploded bombs are… by 7thGenMO
Problem with Vietnam's claim is that it wasn't Monsanto spraying the stuff it was the US gov't, that's who you'd have to sue, LOL. you don't get to sue the arms maker for providing bullets and a gun to combatants on a battlefield.
In reply to The unexploded bombs are… by 7thGenMO
Here is a good article on the history of Monsanto (just ignore the astrology parts of it.)
http://planetwaves.net/pdf/monsanto.pdf
In reply to Dig up McNamara and deliver… by chumbawamba
How about Armitage & Kissinger?
In reply to Dig up McNamara and deliver… by chumbawamba
GOP Senator Johnny Isakson: Anyone who tarnishes McCain deserves a whipping.
All I can think of McStain from Arlo Guthrie:
And I went up there, I said, "Shrink, I want to kill. I mean, I wanna, I
wanna kill. Kill. I wanna, I wanna see, I wanna see blood and gore and
guts and veins in my teeth. Eat dead burnt bodies. I mean kill, Kill,
KILL, KILL." And I started jumpin up and down yelling, "KILL, KILL," and
he started jumpin up and down with me and we was both jumping up and down
yelling, "KILL, KILL." And the sargent came over, pinned a medal on me,
sent me down the hall, said, "You're our boy."
In reply to Send Nam McStain's corpse by Shitonya Serfs
Johnny Isakson is one of the biggest crooks ever to live in Georgia.
In reply to GOP Senator Johnny Isakson:… by tooldog
Let us not forget the DU Depleted Uranium rounds of Love the Criminal Fraud UNITED STARES, CORP. INC. have spread in the Middle East along with their controllers from IsraHell.
What’s the half life of DU?
In reply to GOP Senator Johnny Isakson:… by tooldog
Fair bit in Serbia-Kosovo too
In reply to Let us not forget the DU… by Chupacabra-322
I support this.
Monsanto needs to die.
If the regulatory bodies won't do their jobs, let the courts do it for them. Separation of powers at its finest.
We've already lived long enough with chemicals that were never properly tested (including preservatives) but were forced upon us by corporate agribusiness. Time to start chipping away at their power.
In reply to I don't know how much Trump… by Skateboarder
Funny how they allowed the law suits only after sale of Monsanto was completed to Bayer.
In reply to I support this. Monsanto… by Unreliable Narrator
Yes, but every sane ´manager´ should have been able to see that coming, and stay clear of buying any US company.
Dumb, dumber, BAYER.
In reply to Funny how they allowed the… by NAVIGATOR0832
Not true - Bayer went ahead anyway. The Roundup Claim was accelerated because the plaintiff was dying and Monsanto had rejected a $6 million settlement proposal
In reply to Funny how they allowed the… by NAVIGATOR0832
How about cancer reparations to the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?
In reply to I don't know how much Trump… by Skateboarder
MonSatan
In reply to Big litmus test on success… by z0na8an0z
Is this what caused McCain to be such a moron throughout his life?
In reply to Big litmus test on success… by z0na8an0z
Ditto. And to prevent leftist SCOTUS picks
In reply to Big litmus test on success… by z0na8an0z
Try to
In reply to Big litmus test on success… by z0na8an0z
Now that Monsanto is no longer American, let the death by 1000 cuts begin.
Let's see if some idiotic multinational will buy American nuclear operators... They might get sued for Hiroshima and Nagasaki after that...
It is likely that nobody will buy American companies anymore after this example, setting the path towards towards American isolation from the rest of the world.
A new era has begun, let's rejoice together.
Now onto the rest of the British empire and their offspring from Israel.
In reply to http://www.vietnamfriendship… by Billy the Poet
The Yes Men will likely get right on it...They took care of Bhopal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiWlvBro9eI
They pulled off some of the best pranks ever.
In reply to Now that Monsanto is no… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Will the Blue Brain Numb Skulls of Antifa demonstrate against Monsanto now and destroy the downtown areas of Berkley and Portland?
Will the Mayors of Berkley & Portland tell his robot police to stand down and go get a doughnut?
Didn't think so.
In reply to Now that Monsanto is no… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It's about time. What about the US GI's who died of cancer from it?????? I know a few.
In reply to #maga by helltothenah
They posthumously get the Presidential Brown Heart Medal, which signifies they not only died for, but also because of their country.
In reply to It's about time. What about… by JRobby
It would take a real idiot to blame the effects of the Deep State's wars from the fucking 1960's on Trump.
In reply to #maga by helltothenah
is that what I did?
but I do recall that libtards were against the war and those supporting were trying to keep America Great.
ergo my "1960's edition"
In reply to It would take a real idiot… by tmosley
I protested against the Vietnam War and I voted for Trump.
In reply to is that what I did? but I do… by helltothenah
You think they won't try it?
In reply to It would take a real idiot… by tmosley
Agent Orange, White Phosphorus, Depleted Uranium
Give the US military a break, they're only trying to spread democracy, because clearly its such a great idea.
Even great ideas need strong arguments......
In reply to Agent Orange, White… by Brazen Heist II
We still wait to find out how many communicable diseases that circulate were brought to the world via lab and intentional infection spreading.
The last big outbreaks of swine and bird flu in Asia, Russia and the Ukraine are probably a for sure thing. Nobody ever even questions any of it.
This also doesnt cover the new species they have engineered and let loose.
In reply to Agent Orange, White… by Brazen Heist II
It's safe to drink.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP3ZLNSJu5g - Harmless to Humans (1946)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2NmuQW8cjE - Spraying homes and water-ways
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2EtxYxEKww - Let's ALL ingest some yummy, harmless DDT
NEVER FORGET!
In reply to It's safe to drink. by homiegot
Of course, now that McCain is dead 'Nam starts piping up.
Never heard a peep from him on this.
In reply to Of course, now that McCain… by ToSoft4Truth
Trump's been using Agent Orange for years. Does not seem to have hurt his health very much.
His skin looks just fine, aside from the color.
In reply to Never heard a peep from him… by homiegot
award every Vietnamese $289 million, hang the execs, and hopefully bankrupt WWI poison-gas innovator Bayer in the process.
No. It is called war. You are fortunate to even still be alive because we could have nuked you instead. Be happy and let free markets do their thing.
Agent Orange was used mostly in South Vietnam, the home of our allies.
In reply to No. It is called war. You… by Capitalist Migraine
War is not pretty. Things get confused with all the cannonballs and arrows flying around. War is hell. We will award our allied victims the Congressional Brown Ribbon, which signifies that they were injured due to shit happening.
In reply to Agent Orange was used… by Billy the Poet
Thanks for your inhumane reply.
In reply to War is not pretty. Things… by Capitalist Migraine
Just another of the idiot noobs now inflicting themselves on ZH
In reply to Thanks for your inhumane… by Billy the Poet
You are correct. War is not pretty. Which is why we should avoid engaging in it unless it is absolutely necessary for the defense of the US. Preventing communists from overthrowing the hopelessly corrupt south Vietnamese government hardly qualifies as a threat to the US.
In reply to War is not pretty. Things… by Capitalist Migraine