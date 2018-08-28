Vietnam Demands Monsanto Finally Be Held Liable Over Agent Orange

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:14

Authored by Andrea Germanos via CommonDreams.org,

In the wake of a U.S. court ordering Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages to man who says its weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer, Vietnam has called on the agrichemical giant to pay reparations to Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.

“This case is a precedent that rejects previous arguments that the herbicides supplied to the U.S. military by Monsanto and other U.S. chemical companies during the Vietnam War are not harmful to people’s health,” spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Phuong Tra said to reporters last week.

“We believe Monsanto should be responsible for compensating Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange for the damages caused by the company’s herbicides,” she said.

Monsanto, now a unit of Bayer, was one of the manufacturers of Agent Orange.

The U.S. dumped roughly 45 million liters of the notorious compound, which contained dioxin, on Vietnam during the war, unleashing “a slow-onset disaster whose devastating economic, health, and ecological impacts … are still being felt today.”  With its long-lasting impacts on the Vietnamese, as well as U.S. service-members, it’s been called “one of the most tragic legacies of the war.”

Viet Nam News reported Sunday that the Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), which is working for justice on behalf of roughly 3 million Vietnamese affected by the chemical warfare, is also hopeful given the new verdict.

“No matter how difficult and prolonged this case might be, we won’t ever give up on it, for the sake of the millions of Vietnamese victims,” said Quách Thành Vinh, VAVA’s chief of office and director of liaison lawyers office.

Former U.S. school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson, who’s suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, secured his legal victory against Monsanto on Aug. 10. CNN reported that the ruling “could set a massive precedent for thousands of other cases claiming Monsanto’s famous herbicide causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

Monsanto has said it is appealing the verdict.

Billy the Poet helltothenah Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:16

You can help.

You can help.

Vietnam Friendship Village Project USA

The Vietnam Friendship Village is a residential facility located in Hanoi, Vietnam that provides medical care, physical therapy, education and vocational training to Vietnamese children, young adults and veterans with a range of maladies presumed to be caused by Agent Orange.

The Vietnam Friendship Village Project was initiated in 1988 by George Mizo, an American Vietnam veteran, and subsequently created in collaboration with Vietnamese and French veterans who shared his desire for peace and reconciliation.

http://www.vietnamfriendship.org/wordpress/

Skateboarder z0na8an0z Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

I don't know how much Trump will be able to influence or control the path. When you inherit 200 years of war, it's not easy to stop the machine, especially one that keeps growing.

That being said, his relative success to his predecessors will be judged on whether he gets us involved with another country in Africa or ME, or be it Iran or NK or Russia or China, the ones that they have been "putting away for another day.

tooldog Shitonya Serfs Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Unreliable Narrator Skateboarder Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

I support this.

Monsanto needs to die.

If the regulatory bodies won't do their jobs, let the courts do it for them.  Separation of powers at its finest.

We've already lived long enough with chemicals that were never properly tested (including preservatives) but were forced upon us by corporate agribusiness.  Time to start chipping away at their power.

Adolfsteinbergovitch Billy the Poet Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Now that Monsanto is no longer American, let the death by 1000 cuts begin.

Let's see if some idiotic multinational will buy American nuclear operators... They might get sued for Hiroshima and Nagasaki after that...

It is likely that nobody will buy American companies anymore after this example, setting the path towards towards American isolation from the rest of the world.

A new era has begun, let's rejoice together.

Now onto the rest of the British empire and their offspring from Israel.

Mr-Hanky boattrash Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

We still wait to find out how many communicable diseases that circulate were brought to the world via lab and intentional infection spreading.

The last big outbreaks of swine and bird flu in Asia, Russia and the Ukraine are probably a for sure thing.  Nobody ever even questions any of it.  

This also doesnt cover the new species they have engineered and let loose.