Visualizing World Arms Sales: US Vs Russia, 1950-Present

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 01:00

Via MishTalk,

Excellent video presentation by Will Geary, @wgeary, on US and Russia arms sales to the rest of the world.

The U.S. and Russia are the world's largest weapons dealers. Geary mapped the flows of arms exports leaving the U.S. and USSR/Russia from 1950 to 2017 to produce the fascinating video...

Arms Sales: USA vs Russia from Will Geary on Vimeo.

The underlying data comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's Arms Transfers Database. Units are expressed in trend indicator values (TIV). Each dot on the map = one TIV. Visualization by Will Geary (@wgeary).

This won't end well.

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
0valueleft Haz Wed, 08/29/2018 - 01:27 Permalink

Actually we lose, with a glut of twangy Ikea tooled, dirty ass bolt faced AR's clogging up the used gun market by the truck load. As the limited inventory of Imported Eastern AK and AKM's command $1200 for a descent variant and $3000-4500 for a great example. Remember the good old days when an awesome AK cost what a bubbabob AR costs today?

Fuck Bush Sr., Obama and Trump's slimy ass treasury dept. Oh and the NRA for making sure shitty American gun manufacturers, supply all you patriots with mediocracy. 