Visualizing World Arms Sales: US Vs Russia, 1950-Present

Excellent video presentation by Will Geary, @wgeary, on US and Russia arms sales to the rest of the world.
The U.S. and Russia are the world's largest weapons dealers. Geary mapped the flows of arms exports leaving the U.S. and USSR/Russia from 1950 to 2017 to produce the fascinating video...
Arms Sales: USA vs Russia from Will Geary on Vimeo.
The underlying data comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's Arms Transfers Database. Units are expressed in trend indicator values (TIV). Each dot on the map = one TIV. Visualization by Will Geary (@wgeary).
This won't end well.
Comments
Hey, that new U.S. explosive that packs more punch is sure it be a hit too.
And so the war mongering Iranians didn’t even make a blip on the radar for buying weapons and spreading terror???
The Saudi’s on the other hand big huge buyer to keep the lie going.
Sickening propaganda
Satan laughing spreads his wings.
MICs gotta be MICs. Will anyone ever learn? ROTten CHILDrenS play for all the marbles.
WE'RE NUMBER 1! USA! USA! USA!
Also, really cool to see a visualization of the huge export dropoff after the dissolution of the USSR.
USA for the win
Don't ever let your kids join the military. There's always the Coast Guard where they can save lives instead.
As we've recently seen in Yemen, governments don't make and sell weapons, companies do.