Zurich's "Drive-In" Sex-Boxes Branded 'Success'

Although prostitution has been legal in neutral Switzerland since the 40s, the city of Zurich decided to put an end to the inconveniences the sex industry had caused the residents of the riverfront neighborhoods, where the hookers used to work, in 2012.
Then more than 50% of locals voted for the initiative to build sex facilities, which cost $2 million; they opened a year later in August 2013.
And now, as Sputnik News reports, Zurich city council has told the Swiss news agency SDA that the goals of sex boxes have been fulfilled.
The measure was especially effective for preventing violence against sex workers and human trafficking, as since 2013, not a single case of severe violence has been registered.
The so-called sex-boxes are one-car garages where prostitutes and clients can meet.
Since their introduction, the drive-ins have been working with a precision of a Swiss clock and even seen some bicycle-friendly improvements lately.
As Sputnik explains, from 20 to 25 women work daily at the facility, which resembles a row of one-car wooden garages. The drive-in has established working hours, according to the information on the web-site of the city council: customers can buy sex there from 7 pm till 3 am from Sunday till Wednesday. Hours of operation from Thursday till Saturday is two hours longer, up to 5 am.
Apart from car garages, standing boxes can be used now at the facility.
Comments
trump owns those places
You should know ... as you work there.
In reply to trump owns those places by martygraw
All problems need realistic not moralistic solutions? Europe has led the way on this approach including with drugs, where Amsterdam's famous "coffee shops" have been operating peacefully and successfully for decades. The US needs to get its shit together.
Incidentally, the riverside areas in Zurich, apart from the lakeside districts, are amongst the most expensive areas. So, as usual, it is the wealthy residents who drive the agenda.
In reply to You should know ... as you… by Devotional
B
In reply to All problems need realistic… by philipat
That what I call solution to feminism. Protect the weak and vulnerable, not empower the thick and fat huge ego fucks.
In reply to All problems need realistic… by philipat
Weird.
In the US they are called "Motels"?
In reply to Weird. by Captain Chlamydia
We had them in Holland for 25 years, old news.
Yes, I think I met yo mamma there.
Memories...
In reply to We had them in Holland for… by Grumpy_nl
So instead of servicing customers in back of a dumpster they're servicing them actually inside the dumpster?
Do the newest European maps clearly mark locations as No Go Zones and Yes Come Zones?
"Allahu akbar!!"
-- Isn't this a Yes Come Zone?
"No, this is No Go Zone!"
-- So you do not give head?
"No. We cut off head!"
-- So just to be perfectly clear. You are not a whore...?
And what to call the dumpsters? They're not technically a Jack in the Box.
Box in the Box?
Europe has a fantastic system for prostitution and escorts. I do my share to support them each time I visit.
Instead of ordering fries at the drive-thru garage...will take a tall sexy one with extra KY-Gel. Bet that driving symbol will be added to the written driving exam.
In reply to Europe has a fantastic… by ludwigvmises
8 hour shift...god damn.
Imagine cleaning your ear with a bratwurst for eight hours.
Was it good for you too...?
In reply to 8 hour shift...god damn. by FUDruckers
Zurich is behind the times but good for them. In the Philippines this has been the business of private entities since the Vietnam war and it continues today sans government intervention.
Otherwise known as "short time", various hotels and motels provide private garages or adequate features for discretion as well as inexpensive rooms from 2-12 (or more) hours. And while some actually provide the girls (or gays if you're so inclined), it is more common to find the nearby ho stroll or ask a taxi driver or security guard on duty. Conversely, nearby titty bars give you the pick of the litter with more expensive "bar fines."
Pussy and a room runs a foreigner approximately $35 to $40 for a couple of hours. Add $25 for a threesome.
Don't believe it? Check it out on your next travel adventure to Asia. We veterans already know.
Oh it is totally amazing - The endless number of ways to spin the high price of real estate.
Because some can't get their drug-resistant std fast enough.
Mindless zombies don't care.