Argentina Begs IMF To Speed Up Bailout Money As Peso Hits Record Low

Argentine President Macri, speaking on television, has admitted that his collapsing country has asked The IMF to accelerate their bailout payments from the $50 billion line as, presumably, they are blowing through it faster than expected in a failed effort to stabilize the peso.
As Bloomberg notes, Argentina received the first $15 billion of the program in June. It was expected to receive $3 billion in September. Macri did not say how much he had requested from the Fund. IMF economists and technicians are in Argentina this week in meetings with government members to review portions of the agreement.
"We have agreed with the IMF to forward all the funds necessary to guarantee compliance with next year’s financial program," Macri said in televised address.
"This decision aims to eliminate any uncertainty that was created before the worsening of the international outlook."
Just yesterday, BCRA sold over $200mm and failed to keep the peso off record lows...
It's not working...
As The FT reports, the recent turmoil in emerging markets has since muddied the outlook and called into question how Argentina will meet its $82bn financing needs for this year and next, while navigating a looming recession and rising consumer prices ahead of a presidential election in 2019.
While most investors believe that policy continuity is crucial if the economy is to normalise, the turbulence roiling emerging markets adds additional hurdles to an already-treacherous obstacle course, according to John Baur, a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.
“With the external environment and the uncertainty about where the [Argentine] peso is going to end up, it’s just too hard to say if they can meet their IMF targets,” he said.
And judging by Macri's comments today, it's worse than expected.
Will Argentina's President Macri use Malvinizar like Cristina Kirchner?
Critics of the Argentine government’s strategies and rhetoric toward the Falkland islands have coined a new verb – malvinizar – to describe how the claim for and memory of the Malvinas is used simply to divert attention away from more serious domestic socio-economic challenges . Indeed, if all claims of uti possidetis juris were resolved, the world map politically might look profoundly different today!
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Why don't the Argentines just hit Doug Casey up for a loan?
In reply to Will Argentina's President… by BritBob
A socialist paradise.
In reply to Why don't the Argentines… by YourAverageJoe
Argentina should have just let the Germans run the place when they came over after World War II
In reply to A socialist paradise. by BlackChicken
They did. Even had The Fuhrer’s finance minister, Hjalmar Schacht, set up the central bank in the 1960s.
And here we are.
In reply to Argentina should have just… by Juggernaut x2
Didn't help much to install the globalists candidate Macri. As useless as the rest of the bunch, be they socialists or neoliberals or peronists or operating thetans or any other foreign-controlled sect member carrying the number of the Rothschild beast.
Probably the idea is that US will agree to a IMF bailout in exchange for a military base named after John McSongbird to "contain China".
In reply to Argentina should have just… by Juggernaut x2
Weren't the Argi's part of that Iran/Russia/Venezuela powerhouse? Wad'a they need the IMF for, with friends like that?
In reply to Why don't the Argentines… by YourAverageJoe
TD change avatar??
After 10 years?
In reply to TD change avatar?? After 10… by Byte Me
In reply to TD change avatar?? After 10… by Byte Me
Si Senor, We promize to be good theez time, just give us the dollars we need
Another ouch moment for muppets borrow dollar buying bonds.
In reply to Si Senor, We promize to be… by baldknobber
They never learn...
Don´t understand why anybody gives money to those bigmouth, lying Argentines. During the whole existence of this state, they have never paid back. Not only geographically Argentina is the ass of America.