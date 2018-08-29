Brien Lundin: Why The Gold Market Looks Poised For Reversal

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
Extreme conditions are aligning in a way we've seen before...
This week, we welcome back to the podcast Brien Lundin, publisher of Gold Newsletter and producer of the New Orleans Investment Conference (Nov 1-4, 2018). FYI: both Chris and I will be speaking there again this year.
Brien predicts that the brutal period for precious metals may soon be over. In fact, he now seeing a bullish alignment of factors he's seen before, which precursored a sharp move upwards in the prices of gold and silver:
The paper-gold market is divided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into four or five large groups. The big players are, on one side, the large speculators. On the other side the large commercials.
The large commercials historically have been the people involved in the market and the agricultural commodities -- a good example being the big farmers and farming cooperatives. In the metals industry typically it's the jewelers and people who use metals in their everyday business, so they have to hedge the price.
However, a lot of these people in the metals business have turned to the big bullion banks like JP Morgan, etc, to do their hedging for them. So now you have these big bullion banks on the commercial side, who also have proprietary trading desks. So the picture gets a little fuzzy. It gets a little murky in that the large commercials are not just the industry companies -- the groups that are involved in the business that need precious metals as a part of the fashioning of their products, etc -- but also these big, bullion banks that have trading desks.
On the other side, you have large speculators -- hedge funds, institutions and the like that get involved in trading the metals, basically just placing bets one way or the other.
What we find over time is that the large speculators typically get the direction of the market wrong. It's the commercials, whether because they're smarter or because they can manipulate the market to their wishes, are typically right on the direction of the market.
We've seen the large speculators, over time, get very long in which case the commercials dump shorts on the market and swamp the large speculators on that end of the market. Or we see the large speculators get much less long, or even short, and, at that point, the commercials come in, they buy, and they send the gold price up. When that happens, large speculators have to cover their shorts desperately. And when that happens, you see really steep, very aggressive moves upward in the precious metals, particularly gold and silver.
So you want to look at the extremes when the large speculators are historically long or when they're historically short -- which has happened very recently. Today we see the large speculators, for the first time since 2001, have actually gone net short.
And that's important because in 2001, the last time this happened, we saw the gold market turn around and embark on a multi-year bull run that made absolute fortunes for people who were positioned not only in the metals, but in the right mining stocks.
I can tell you that, during that period, there were companies that we recommended in Gold Newsletter that went up four, five, ten, even twenty and more times in value. It was just an incredible time to make money. And, if past form holds true, we may be seeing the market turning toward that kind of a long run once again.
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with Brien Lundin (44m:40s).
Comments
Oh, I've been waiting to hear news like this since the Schiff article an hour ago. These guys should talk to him.
Really you should probably just stop listening to these Peak Prosperity guys. Malthusians don't understand how technological progress works.
In reply to Oh, I've been waiting to… by ShorTed
The pressure has to release somewhere, that or they implode another country.
In reply to Really you should probably… by tmosley
It works like everything else, until is doesn't, but you should still stop listening to the PP guys.
In reply to Really you should probably… by tmosley
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕CLICK►►✾ http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to It works like everything… by 0valueleft
The Biblicism/TodaysFox spammer needs to go--for good.
send an email >> abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please ban--> chsara733 <--chronic spammer"
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
Gold is being heavily manipulated by world's central banks. They hate Gold because it is a major threat to their fiat system.
Gold is also far more stable than the digital ponzi scheme Bitcoin.
In reply to Oh, I've been waiting to… by ShorTed
It may be all of those things, but it's main function seems to be as a tool to prop up their fiat system by systematically hammering golds price in fiat.
once that game comes to it's inevitable end, the gold holders will get their redemption.
In reply to Gold is being heavily… by lester1
Seeing cryptos rising is like giving you a long distance kick in the nuts... the wonders of internet...
In reply to Gold is being heavily… by lester1
lester1 - If Gold was doing it's job properly it wouldn't be stable in the current climate of QE, also Gold is useless in a world where instant and almost free transactions are available, how can you make a purchase with Gold online without having to trust someone to hold your metals in a vault? The difference between the crypto and metals communities is the crypto gang are busily building systems that will increase their network effect, I have bought things online and locally with crypto but not with Ag/Au because that's just the way it is. For your metal to have value you have to use it as currency - see Metcalf's Law.
CB's seem much more scared of decentralised banks than they do of Gold, Gold is no threat while it's not a currency. Look to Venezuela for answers.
In reply to Gold is being heavily… by lester1
That is stupid reasoning. Gold is not only currency as bitcoin is. It is an asset.
Do you buy with your digital currency only digital things? Do you eat digital things, transport yourself digitally, etc?
When the big oil producers dump dollar and ask for gold in return for black gold, than you will see.
Pressing Au down makes just easier to obtain a large amount of Au when selling US bonds or $. Pushing Au prices up makes it more attractive to dump US $. In both scenarios it is a way to get rid of US $. There is no cure for that disease.
In reply to lester1 - If Gold was doing… by AGAU
We buy gold for long term insurance, with savings we will not need for a while, not for everyday use.
In reply to lester1 - If Gold was doing… by AGAU
What, reversal DOWN, you mean?
LMFAO!!!! Sure, sure...
Have people stopped accepting fiat currency in exchange for the very real products of their labor?
No?
LOL!!!!
Even in Venezuela, people are still accepting Bolivars - they are just demanding way more of them.
In reply to LMFAO!!!! Sure, sure… by LawsofPhysics
Ok, tell this story to the "Rally Protection Team" at the FED & BIS, and see what they say.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
When all else fails the default currency is gold.
I have seen these type articles for 9+ years. It will happen, however, we are still 5-10 years out. The PPT has to much at stake and too deep pockets to allow it to unfold any other way.
DEEP POCKETS????
Don't you mean "barrels of ink"?
In reply to I have seen these type… by desoto
As long as "investors" are willing to buy gold from banks selling gold that they don't have, this shit show can go on forever, remember you need two to tango. How can gold price rise if there is an infinite supply of "gold"?
Yes of course it is, though having watched it for ten years, not seen any signs yet.
Zzzzzz, wake me when the manipulation has stopped. Then we can talk about free market pricing working again. Until then, fuck off with your book talk.
US might spike gold to mess with Russia and China. Just for giggles and to help SA out.
Gold market recovers?
Bwah aha hahah ahahaha.... SUCKAhhhhhhhh
the fallacy of the article is that if speculators happen to be net short today for the first time since 2001, it doesn't mean that when they get caught with their pants down like they did in 2001, that gold is going to do the exact same bull run for several years...........correlation does not mean causation.............the speculators will cover in a week or two, maybe longer, and then gold will do what it ends up doing.........
seems to me that what is going to make gold go up is the US Dollar going down. It is as simple as that..........
Like if you fell for all of this and spent a fortune accumulating gold from 2010 until Tulving went down in flames.
Tyler(s)...
can't you censor these Gold Pumping Assholes who always tout a "gold reversal" right around the corner?