California Eliminates Bail For Majority Of Suspects Awaiting Trial

California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill on Tuesday which will eliminate bail for suspects arrested on all but the most violent felonies, reports the Sacramento Bee. Eligible suspects will be let go within 12 hours of booking, according to the new legislation, which can be extended another 12 hours if officials need more time to determine whether suspects should be held for other reasons. 

The passage of Senate Bill 10, which takes effect in October 2019, makes California the first state in the nation to remove the financial burden from pretrial release. 

“Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” Brown said in a statement.

Under Senate Bill 10, California will replace bail with “risk assessments” of individuals and non-monetary conditions of release. Counties will establish local agencies to evaluate any individual arrested on felony charges for their likelihood of returning for court hearings and their chances of re-arrest. -Sacramento Bee

Anyone who is considered a low risk to public safety will be released with the least restrictive non-monetary conditions applied. "Medium-risk" individuals can be held or released depending on local standards, while "High-risk" detainees would remain in custody until their arraignment - along with anyone who has previously committed certain sex crimes or violent felonies. Also exempt from the new no-bail law will be anyone arrested for a DUI for the third time in a decade, anyone already under supervision by the court system, and anyone who has violated court-mandated conditions of a pretrial release in the previous five years. 

Advocates of abolishing bail contend that too many Californians remain stuck in custody because they cannot afford to bail out, effectively creating an unequal system of justice based on wealth. Counties currently determine their own bail schedule by crime, and offenders can secure their release by paying the entire amount, to be returned at the conclusion of their case, or applying for a surety bond through companies that charge a 10 percent fee. -Sacramento Bee

The essence of this measure is we’re going to look at people as people,” said Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Los Angeles Democrat who is carrying the bill (SacBee).

macholatte H H Henry P P … Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

 

Interesting.

When the Stalinists are begging to come to power they give everything away. After they take power, they take everything away.

Vote for me and no bail, go home.

You voted for me, fool. There is no such thing as bail. Rot in jail.

 

 

It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.

- Joseph Stalin
 

IridiumRebel macholatte Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

It’s to the point where I wanna start sending ideas that can make it worse.

Write Brown and just float ideas....

How about “House an undocumented?” Mandate shelter by rich people.

How about all summer homes be refitted as shelters when the owners are gone?

Make all cars that don’t get 50 mpg to be redistributed to lower income families and all else have to drive electric?

Ban all same race marriages?

All businesses have to make all workers that make under 15 an hour to be undocumented illegal immigrants? 

Ban English on Wednesdays....

 

.....I gotta million ideas! 

gatorengineer macholatte Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

Brilliant strategy actually....  So you get busted in cali, get released and flee across state lines....  If Cali actually wanted you and you stayed there are enough facial rec cameras to reel you in a few hours.  Since cali wont share their crime data, they get to empty their prisons to the rest of the country...  Genius actually

Giant Meteor Silver Savior Wed, 08/29/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

They (bondsmen) have vowed to fight the new law with every tool in their arsenal. The ACLU originally supported the law but after revisions, now claim gives judges to much power over who stays locked up.

My view is, I don’t give a shit one way or the other, have no dog in this hunt.

Bail bondsmen will likely start suiciding themselves like New York Medallion cabbies .

Obviously it will not be long before released inmates on no bond commit other offenses, and a shit load of no shows begin to over burden the system hunting and tracking them down,  and we’ll soon be reading about those.

 

 

Silver Savior Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

There only should be five things that are illegal. The rest is just fluff. It's like actions are assigned a monetary value. It's just to pork up the coffers. 

MARDUKTA Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

Over the last 30 years, Communists have rigged the election process and have infiltrated all levels of govt.  Just look at the shit they pull and the insane libs follow along like lemmings.

Their policies were designed to destroy the state.

Very soon, they will be indicted and Moonbeam will necked, hard.

cpnscarlet Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

NO Jerry, you MFer prog, you see people as VOTES and that's all. Your altruistic BS isn't fooling anyone except the sorry-ass Dem outer party idiots!!!

 

Or have I not made myself clear, Gov Moonbeam?!?!?!

Clock Crasher Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

I am 100% for this.  If it doesn't require a jury there should be no bail.  2- once society has to deal with criminals society will have incentive to actually raise decent people. 

not dead yet Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

In our "free' country where a CITIZEN is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty it's SOP that if you can't meet bail you get thrown in jail even though you haven't been convicted. So this is a good step. But, we all know that the motivation behind this bill is to allow illegals to evade ICE and deportation.