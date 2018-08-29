California Eliminates Bail For Majority Of Suspects Awaiting Trial

California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill on Tuesday which will eliminate bail for suspects arrested on all but the most violent felonies, reports the Sacramento Bee. Eligible suspects will be let go within 12 hours of booking, according to the new legislation, which can be extended another 12 hours if officials need more time to determine whether suspects should be held for other reasons.
The passage of Senate Bill 10, which takes effect in October 2019, makes California the first state in the nation to remove the financial burden from pretrial release.
“Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” Brown said in a statement.
Under Senate Bill 10, California will replace bail with “risk assessments” of individuals and non-monetary conditions of release. Counties will establish local agencies to evaluate any individual arrested on felony charges for their likelihood of returning for court hearings and their chances of re-arrest. -Sacramento Bee
Anyone who is considered a low risk to public safety will be released with the least restrictive non-monetary conditions applied. "Medium-risk" individuals can be held or released depending on local standards, while "High-risk" detainees would remain in custody until their arraignment - along with anyone who has previously committed certain sex crimes or violent felonies. Also exempt from the new no-bail law will be anyone arrested for a DUI for the third time in a decade, anyone already under supervision by the court system, and anyone who has violated court-mandated conditions of a pretrial release in the previous five years.
Advocates of abolishing bail contend that too many Californians remain stuck in custody because they cannot afford to bail out, effectively creating an unequal system of justice based on wealth. Counties currently determine their own bail schedule by crime, and offenders can secure their release by paying the entire amount, to be returned at the conclusion of their case, or applying for a surety bond through companies that charge a 10 percent fee. -Sacramento Bee
“The essence of this measure is we’re going to look at people as people,” said Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Los Angeles Democrat who is carrying the bill (SacBee).
Damn, some bail bondsmen in CA are having a few beers tonight. Guess they'll be unemployed now. Maybe they can go to work for ICE! I bet old Jerry Brown would love that.
In reply to If you give out a straw… by TBT or not TBT
The only crime California cares about and penalizes for, is for being an entrepreneur and starting your own small business.
In reply to Damn, some bail bondsmen in… by Kafir Goyim
just a matter of time before somebody is released that walks straight outta jail and kills the person they are in jail because they wanted to kill in the first place. 12 hours is not enough of a cooling off period.
In reply to It’s to the point where I… by IridiumRebel
Brilliant strategy actually.... So you get busted in cali, get released and flee across state lines.... If Cali actually wanted you and you stayed there are enough facial rec cameras to reel you in a few hours. Since cali wont share their crime data, they get to empty their prisons to the rest of the country... Genius actually
In reply to x by macholatte
The headlines for the consequences of this new law are so obvious its barely worth mentioning. It won't be long before you see illegals caught and released for things like DUIs doing the same thing a week or two later and killing someone. Oh, wait, that already happens. Nevermind.
In reply to Damn, some bail bondsmen in… by Kafir Goyim
My thoughts too. The bondsmen must be shitting their pants right now. They can't be a blood sucking vampire on society anymore. Ha ha.
In reply to Damn, some bail bondsmen in… by Kafir Goyim
You never were forced to use them. They provided a service for a fee.
Well now we don't need em. Another expense we don't have to pay. Not that I go around being a derelict getting into trouble everyday.
They (bondsmen) have vowed to fight the new law with every tool in their arsenal. The ACLU originally supported the law but after revisions, now claim gives judges to much power over who stays locked up.
My view is, I don’t give a shit one way or the other, have no dog in this hunt.
Bail bondsmen will likely start suiciding themselves like New York Medallion cabbies .
Obviously it will not be long before released inmates on no bond commit other offenses, and a shit load of no shows begin to over burden the system hunting and tracking them down, and we’ll soon be reading about those.
Why don't they just give the criminals some money and apologize for screwing up their day. We're sorry you broke the law in Cali. See you again next week. We'll have more money for you then. Just try and not hurt anyone.
I always tend to think it's counter productive to catch people for a variety of things. Sitting in a court room or at the police station is unproductive.
Think about all the productivity that is being lost because of traffic stops etc.
This will help the racist incarceration statistics.
First of all Bail Bondsmen will be broke.
Second of all, fugitivism will be at an all time high.
Cali is circling the drain now.
Thankfully it’s a Castle Doctrine stand your ground state with Constitutional Carry and lots of sober, well prepared citizens watching things over.
The Bail Bondsmen should sue the living shit out of CA. Besides, nearly all CA politicians got to where they are after multiple visits to their local Bail Bondsmen!
The start of the end for Kalifornica
There only should be five things that are illegal. The rest is just fluff. It's like actions are assigned a monetary value. It's just to pork up the coffers.
Over the last 30 years, Communists have rigged the election process and have infiltrated all levels of govt. Just look at the shit they pull and the insane libs follow along like lemmings.
Their policies were designed to destroy the state.
Very soon, they will be indicted and Moonbeam will necked, hard.
Coming soon - anybody committing a crime in kommiefornicata will be handed a $1,500 AMZN gift card signed by Jerry Brown.
They should as long as it's non violent.
Actually, now I am glad it's legal to shit on the sidewalk in front of a Starbux.
Saves the effort of going inside to find there's no TP.
Get your friends together and fund the program! Enjoy!
Liquidate the government. All of it.
Causes far more problems than it will ever solve.
Yep all of government can go except for welfare, food stamps, section 8 and other programs.
Some fucking positive news for a change! Damn.
Isn't this a Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card?
Brown/CA are basically signaling that bail is racist.
California is going to regret this so hard...
Due process you fucking retards. Learn it.
I am 100% for this. If it doesn't require a jury there should be no bail. 2- once society has to deal with criminals society will have incentive to actually raise decent people.
No more bail jumpers. We just put a few bounty hunters out of a job!
In our "free' country where a CITIZEN is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty it's SOP that if you can't meet bail you get thrown in jail even though you haven't been convicted. So this is a good step. But, we all know that the motivation behind this bill is to allow illegals to evade ICE and deportation.
Has the Deep State approved of this?
No Corpus Delecti
No crime
No bail required
The more CRIMINALS that are shitting in the streets of California, the better!
This will unclog the courts.
