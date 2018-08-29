Christopher Steele Worked For Sanctioned Russian Oligarch While Composing Sham Dossier: Solomon

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele - the author of the largely unverified "Steele Dossier," worked as a subcontractor for Russian billionaire and aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska at the same time he was pontificating that Donald Trump's alleged (and still unproven) ties to Russia amounted to treason, according to The Hill's John Solomon.
Steele's firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, was hired by a law firm working for Deripaska in 2012, marking the beginning of a relationship which extended at least throughout 2016 according to Solomon. Steele was tasked with researching a business rival of Deripaska, however Steele's work for the Russian billionaire evolved to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf.
To that end, Steele and twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr communicated extensively about the Russian Oligarch as recently as February 2016, which included efforts to obtain a Visa for Deripaska to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting int he US.
Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.
Ohr, meanwhile, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.
What's more, Ohr met with Deripaska according to Solomon.
By 2015, Steele’s work had left him friendly with one of Deripaska’s lawyers, according to my sources. And when Ohr, then the associate deputy attorney general and a longtime acquaintance of Steele, sought help getting to meet Deripaska, Steele obliged.
Deripaska, who frequently has appeared alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at high-profile meetings, never really dealt with Steele, but he followed his lawyer’s recommendations and met with Ohr, my sources say. -The Hill
The September 2015 meeting between Ohr, Deripaska and several FBI agents in New York sought the Russian billionaire's assistance regarding organized crime investigations. That meeting was facilitated by Steele.
To recap: Bruce Ohr = the #4 official at the DOJ, met with a billionaire friend of Vladimir Putin, in a sit-down arranged by Christopher Steele. Steele and the DOJ, meanwhile, were accusing Donald Trump of collusion with Putin - while the Obama administration used Steele's dodgy dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
Talk about actual collusion!
Steele asked Ohr, the #4 official at DOJ, to "monitor" any developments in Deripaska's visa case. Ohr said he would. Was Steele working for Deripaska? His attorney, Adam Waldman, registered under FARA for his work in lobbying for Deripaska's visa. https://t.co/EgwicnsyHT pic.twitter.com/AkIAxoRltg— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 9, 2018
Emails in 2016 between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr suggest Steele was deeply concerned about the legal status of a Putin-linked Russian oligarch, and at times seemed to be advocating on the oligarch's behalf, in the same time period Steele worked on collecting the Russia-related allegations against Donald Trump that came to be known as the Trump dossier. The emails show Steele and Ohr were in frequent contact, that they intermingled talk about Steele's research and the oligarch's affairs, and that Glenn Simpson, head of the dirt-digging group Fusion GPS that hired Steele to compile the dossier, was also part of the ongoing conversation. -Washington Examiner
Dossier author Christopher Steele was likely working for Putin-linked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at the exact same time he was telling Hillary and the press that Trump’s alleged ties to Russia were treason. https://t.co/jEXY2NM5hg— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2018
Deripaska has denied any involvement with the Steele dossier, telling The Hill's Solomon in a statement: "The latest reckless media chatter proposes that I had some unspecified involvement in the so-called dossier. Like most of the absurd fantasies and smears that ricochet across the internet, it is utterly false. I had absolutely nothing to do with this project, and I never had any knowledge of it until it was reported in the media and I certainly wasn’t involved in any activity related to it."
We're sure Jeff Sessions is all over this...
Meanwhile, Bruce Ohr looked somewhat spooked walking into yesterday's closed-door interview with Congressional investigators.
For example, with Manfort's direct connection to the Podestas and as we've now learned with Russians who connect back around to Steele is it possible that Manafort himself was a plant in the Trump organization? And if he was then the conspirators were already starting to tear at each other when Mueller went against Manafort in the first place.
Bongino's take for months now has been that the whole Mueller Trump/Russia thing was set up to gaslight and hide the real Russia collusion: DNC/HRC/FBI/CIA/Obama/Russia. Not that Clinton has anything to hide regarding her dealings with the Russians, of course . . .
Finally the whole story's getting laid out. They are in it deep on the FISA application: it's proven that they withheld vital information when going for the FISA warrant; they then used the warrant, attained on fake evidence, to spy on the opposition presidential candidate. The warrant was for Manafort but under the "3-hop rule," as I understand it, they could then monitor anyone who contacts Manifort (1st hop) and further anyone who contracts that person (2nd hop). and further anyone who contacts that person (3rd hop).
Remember when someone went to Trump to tell him Trump Tower was "bugged" and Trump moved out the next day? The press made fund of Trump because he used the term "wiretapped." Hahaha dumb Trump, he used the wrong word. He was bugged by US intelligence for the benefit of the opposition party, before, after and during the election.
Sessions has no way out -- either he prosecutes or he resigns. His time for hiding is just about over.
In reply to Didn't you know? Russian… by Beatscape
Bruce Ohr is dirty and is the central figure for the Deep State.
Does Trump's DOJ get to do the same thing to Kamala Harris that Obama did to him?
Bruce Ohr had a boss. Remember the Obama holdover who refused to enforce the immigration hold on the seven countries? And got fired for it? That was Bruce’s boss.
In reply to Bruce Ohr is dirty and is… by NurseRatched
Bruce Ohr should be fired from DOJ. He and his friends and his wife should be prosecuted.
Also, the Gov't should seek financial damages against the whole group, Ohr, Comey, Brennan and etc. put a lien on all book deals and sales and pensions.
Not just yet. As long as Ohr works for the DoJ, he is subject to being questioned. The moment he's fired, he walks -- and lawyers up.
In reply to Bruce Ohr should be fired… by currency
Every single one of these bastards associated with the fake Russian dossier should be summarily executed for sedition, conspiracy and treason against the United States. Anything else would not be justice.
In reply to Bruce Ohr should be fired… by currency
At some point the US might look the Steele Dossier and conclude it has unfinished business with Great Britain from 1776,and 1812...........
Steele was forced out of MI6 as a suspected double agent,no proof at the time, but enough suspicion
to make his work life so unpleasant that he left.Looks like he may have been a triple,not double agent.
So like any well planned operation,its impossible to pin the blame on anyone.The Ukraine is heavily involved,
but gets no mention at all.
In reply to At some point the US might… by RagaMuffin
Steele worked for MI6 from 1987 to 2009, when he supposedly retired. He ran the Russian desk for MI6 from 2006-2009. I doubt he was ever retired in any meaningful sense of the word. Where is he? Has anyone seen him? I can think of a few reasons why he should be subpoenaed, or charged with a crime. There is more proof he meddled in our election than anyone Mueller has indicted so far, he even has this dossier named after him, yet UK or anyone else doesn't seem to care where he is. On the other hand, he probably knows if he ever talks, there's an Arkansas dirt nap waiting for him.
Forced out,normal retirement is 60.
In reply to Steele worked for MI6 from… by MrBoompi
