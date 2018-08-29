Christopher Steele Worked For Sanctioned Russian Oligarch While Composing Sham Dossier: Solomon

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:06

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele - the author of the largely unverified "Steele Dossier," worked as a subcontractor for Russian billionaire and aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska at the same time he was pontificating that Donald Trump's alleged (and still unproven) ties to Russia amounted to treason, according to The Hill's John Solomon. 

Steele's firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, was hired by a law firm working for Deripaska in 2012, marking the beginning of a relationship which extended at least throughout 2016 according to Solomon. Steele was tasked with researching a business rival of Deripaska, however Steele's work for the Russian billionaire evolved to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf. 

To that end, Steele and twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr communicated extensively about the Russian Oligarch as recently as February 2016, which included efforts to obtain a Visa for Deripaska to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting int he US. 

Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling. 

Ohr, meanwhile, was demoted twice after the DOJ's Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson - who employed Steele. Ohr's CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also  employed by Fusion as part of the firm's anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well. 

What's more, Ohr met with Deripaska according to Solomon. 

By 2015, Steele’s work had left him friendly with one of Deripaska’s lawyers, according to my sources. And when Ohr, then the associate deputy attorney general and a longtime acquaintance of Steele, sought help getting to meet Deripaska, Steele obliged.

Deripaska, who frequently has appeared alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at high-profile meetings, never really dealt with Steele, but he followed his lawyer’s recommendations and met with Ohr, my sources say. -The Hill

The September 2015 meeting between Ohr, Deripaska and several FBI agents in New York sought the Russian billionaire's assistance regarding organized crime investigations. That meeting was facilitated by Steele.

To recap: Bruce Ohr = the #4 official at the DOJ, met with a billionaire friend of Vladimir Putin, in a sit-down arranged by Christopher Steele. Steele and the DOJ, meanwhile, were accusing Donald Trump of collusion with Putin - while the Obama administration used Steele's dodgy dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. 

Talk about actual collusion!

Emails in 2016 between former British spy Christopher Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr suggest Steele was deeply concerned about the legal status of a Putin-linked Russian oligarch, and at times seemed to be advocating on the oligarch's behalf, in the same time period Steele worked on collecting the Russia-related allegations against Donald Trump that came to be known as the Trump dossier. The emails show Steele and Ohr were in frequent contact, that they intermingled talk about Steele's research and the oligarch's affairs, and that Glenn Simpson, head of the dirt-digging group Fusion GPS that hired Steele to compile the dossier, was also part of the ongoing conversation. -Washington Examiner

Deripaska has denied any involvement with the Steele dossier, telling The Hill's Solomon in a statement: "The latest reckless media chatter proposes that I had some unspecified involvement in the so-called dossier. Like most of the absurd fantasies and smears that ricochet across the internet, it is utterly false. I had absolutely nothing to do with this project, and I never had any knowledge of it until it was reported in the media and I certainly wasn’t involved in any activity related to it." 

We're sure Jeff Sessions is all over this...

Meanwhile, Bruce Ohr looked somewhat spooked walking into yesterday's closed-door interview with Congressional investigators. 

Comments

Billy the Poet RedDog1 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Lots of new permutations regarding who might be on which team.

For example, with Manfort's direct connection to the Podestas and as we've now learned with Russians who connect back around to Steele is it possible that Manafort himself was a plant in the Trump organization? And if he was then the conspirators were already starting to tear at each other when Mueller went against Manafort in the first place.

That's just off the top of my head. Other scenarios welcome!

 

PS -- And what about this?

 

Mueller may have a conflict — and it leads directly to a Russian oligarch

By John Solomon, opinion contributor — 05/14/18

In 2009, when Mueller ran the FBI, the bureau asked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to spend millions of his own dollars funding an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent, Robert Levinson, captured in Iran while working for the CIA in 2007.

Yes, that’s the same Deripaska who has surfaced in Mueller’s current investigation and who was recently sanctioned by the Trump administration.

http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-confli…

Bastiat Beatscape Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

Bongino's take for months now has been that the whole Mueller Trump/Russia thing was set up to gaslight and hide the real Russia collusion:  DNC/HRC/FBI/CIA/Obama/Russia.  Not that Clinton has anything to hide regarding her dealings with the Russians, of course . . .

Finally the whole story's getting laid out.  They are in it deep on the FISA application: it's proven that they withheld vital information when going for the FISA warrant; they then used the warrant, attained on fake evidence, to spy on the opposition presidential candidate.  The warrant was for Manafort but under the "3-hop rule," as I understand it, they could then monitor anyone who contacts Manifort (1st hop) and further anyone who contracts that person (2nd hop). and further anyone who contacts that person (3rd hop). 

Remember when someone went to Trump to tell him Trump Tower was "bugged" and Trump moved out the next day?  The press made fund of Trump because he used the term "wiretapped."   Hahaha dumb Trump, he used the wrong word.  He was bugged by US intelligence for the benefit of the opposition party, before, after and during the election. 

Sessions has no way out -- either he prosecutes or he resigns.  His time for hiding is just about over.

currency Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Bruce Ohr should be fired from DOJ. He and his friends and his wife should be prosecuted.

Also, the Gov't should seek financial damages against the whole group, Ohr, Comey, Brennan and etc. put a lien on all book deals and sales and pensions.

 

LOCKED them all up

Bryan Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Politics has devolved into which side can find more dirt on the other side before the other side finds their dirt.  What a bunch of toddlers.  I thought we had smart people in America and even in politics, but now I see it's mostly idiots that promise a bunch of free stuff that Americans tend to elect to office.

MrBoompi Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Steele worked for MI6 from 1987 to 2009, when he supposedly retired.  He ran the Russian desk for MI6 from 2006-2009.  I doubt he was ever retired in any meaningful sense of the word.  Where is he?  Has anyone seen him?  I can think of a few reasons why he should be subpoenaed, or charged with a crime.  There is more proof he meddled in our election than anyone Mueller has indicted so far, he even has this dossier named after him, yet UK or anyone else doesn't seem to care where he is.  On the other hand, he probably knows if he ever talks, there's an Arkansas dirt nap waiting for him.  