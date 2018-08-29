Civil Unrest Is Brewing, Trump Warns Violence Is Coming If Republicans Lose In November

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
Are we going to see violence in the streets of our major cities following the mid-term elections in November?
President Trump seems to believe that this is a very real possibility, and he shared his thoughts on this with a group of top evangelical leaders on Monday night.
Previously, those that have warned that a “civil war” is coming to America have been heavily criticized, but perhaps people will start taking this more seriously now that President Trump is saying it.
Of course we have already seen dozens of attacks on Trump supporters all over the nation, but the mainstream media largely ignores those because it does not fit the narratives that they are pushing. The mainstream media wants to make Trump and his supporters look as bad as possible, and so they do not like to report anything that may cause the public to view them in a positive light. But everyone can see that anger and hatred are rising to unprecedented levels in this country, and the mainstream media and key politicians on the left are adding more fuel to the fire with each passing day.
On Monday, somewhere around 100 top evangelical leaders gathered for an intimate dinner with Trump, and this dinner made headlines all over the nation…
About 100 evangelical leaders were invited to dinner at the White House Monday night for what was a prayer-filled event that’s been compared to a church camp meeting and a campaign rally.
Dubbed a “state dinner” for evangelical leaders, the event was held specifically in the “honor of evangelical leadership.” The dinner was attended by dozens of evangelical pastors, evangelists and activists who’ve been involved in informally advising the administration including well-known figures like Franklin Graham, James Dobson, and Greg Laurie.
During his remarks at the dinner, Trump acknowledged that “the level of anger is unbelievable”, and he warned that there will be violence if Republicans lose in November…
“The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable,” he said. “Part of it is because of some of the things I’ve done for you and for me and for my family, but I’ve done them. … This Nov. 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment.”
If the GOP loses, he said, “they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”
With only a little more than two months to go before the mid-term elections, I think that President Trump is starting to realize how dire the situation is. Pro-Trump Republicans have lost in primaries in Arizona, Idaho and elsewhere, Democratic candidates are raising far more money than Republican candidates are, and the left has far more energy and enthusiasm than the right does at the moment.
If the mid-term elections were held right now, the Democrats would almost certainly take control of the House, and they might even win a majority in the Senate.
And Trump is correct that there will probably be violence if Republicans lose, but there will also probably be violence if Republicans win. Either way, Antifa and other groups on the radical left will continue to escalate the rhetoric and the violence.
In addition to rioting in the streets like we have already witnessed in cities such as Portland, individual Trump supporters are already being attacked at an alarming rate as well.
You can find a fairly comprehensive list of attacks on Trump supporters right here.
This nation is becoming a cauldron of fury, and it isn’t going to take much to set off widespread chaos.
At the dinner on Monday night, Trump also warned evangelicals that our religious freedoms are in serious jeopardy…
“I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote. Because if they don’t — it’s November 6 — if they don’t vote, we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time,” he said.
“You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve gotten,” he added. “Little thing: Merry Christmas, right? You couldn’t say ‘Merry Christmas.’ “
And even though we probably aren’t going to lose the right to say “Merry Christmas” any time soon, the truth is that we are certainly seeing our religious freedoms being eroded at a staggering pace.
In fact, earlier today I came across an article about a plaque containing the Ten Commandments that was just removed from a park in Ohio. The left wants to remove every trace of the Christian faith from public life, and they are absolutely relentless in their effort to get this done.
If the Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate in November, they will probably make an effort to impeach President Trump.
But if President Trump gets impeached, Mike Pence will become president, and many on the left hate Pence even more than they hate Trump.
In his brand new book about Pence, radical leftist Michael D’Antonio attempts to portray Mike Pence as a “Christian supremacist” that is basically functioning as “a president-in-waiting”…
Biographer Michael D’Antonio is releasing a new book about Vice President Mike Pence, and though he’s clearly not in Pence’s corner, his appearance Tuesday on CNN summed up perfectly the Christian values that drive the vice president’s actions.
D’Antonio told CNN’s John Berman that he is confident Pence feels God is “calling him” to “function as a president-in-waiting.” The biographer, promoting the new book, “The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence,” argued “absolutely everything” the vice president does is about “becoming president.”
Ultimately, removing Trump from the picture won’t change a whole lot. The left would still be seething with hatred and anger, and we would continue to see more violence all around the country.
At this point, there really isn’t any conservative that the left would be willing to accept in the White House. And there are many on the right that would not be willing to acknowledge any liberal as a legitimate president.
America is rapidly getting to the point of becoming ungovernable, and no matter who wins in November, it is quite likely that we will soon see clear evidence of this as chaos reigns in our streets.
Comments
Trump is telling us his supporters are bat ass crazy.
BEHOLD THE JEWS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q357184owRs
In reply to Trump is telling us his… by slightlyskeptical
Minimal violence if Republicans lose power.
The real violence will come if, and the odds are WAY above zero, the Republicans ADD to their power with more Senate/House seats.
This feels just like Clinton/Trump...Clinton had is sewn up...it was over for Trump...the Iowa Electronic Market (that's suddenly the media's darling) had the odds of Hillary winning at 80% ON ELECTION DAY!...talk about a "outlier" prediction..
Iowa Electronic Market as of today:
75% D's take the House.
In reply to BEHOLD THE JEWS!!! https:/… by MoreSun
The Purge will be part of the Joomanji
In reply to gg by FireBrander
HE TOLD THE JEWS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDTzcFgUiz4
In reply to The Purge will be part of… by WTFRLY
Hey Kike Mafia, fuck off.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by MoreSun
Trump's Quote and the Headline Don't Match.....
Trump is specifically warning of violence from the Left (ie the ANTIFA Terrorist Organization).
The headline has you believe he's worried about violence on the Right.
In reply to Hey Kike Mafia, fuck off. by NidStyles
Two words...Got Ammo?
In reply to Trump's Quote and the… by The First Rule
It's had to know what Donald Trump is talking about
In reply to Trump's Quote and the… by The First Rule
and
In reply to Hey Kike Mafia, fuck off. by NidStyles
IM ASSUMING WITHOUT READING
THAT THIS IS ANOTHER MEDIA PANIC PIECE SLAMMING THE GUY WHO ENDED THE KOREAN WAR AND ISIS...
AND HIS SUPPORTERS, PAINTING BOTH OF US,
AS WHAT THEY REALLY ARE, VIOLENT UNHINGED PSYCHOPATHIC DEMOCRATS AKA ANTIFA
AND THEIR QUEEN, MURDEROUS ARCH CRIMINAL HILLARY CLINTON.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by MoreSun
Kim and Putin are not in this story.
In reply to IM ASSUMING WITHOUT READING… by Four chan
Trump is Right, the Level of Hatred out there is about off the charts - On Both sides.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by MoreSun
Indeed, LOL! Sounds like the useless fucking paper-pushers in banking and finance are getting scared. where is Hank "tanks in the streets" Paulson these days anyway? Has the fucker lost his head yet?
trying to be optimistic here.
In reply to Trump's Quote and the… by The First Rule
THEY CANT TELL THE TRUTH, RETURN ALL MEDIA TO GENTILE HANDS.
In reply to Trump's Quote and the… by The First Rule
Adolfsteinbergovitch, MoreSun (no hyhphen) and his whole "imaginary crew" are PROVACATEURS -- straight out of Tel Aviv (rather quiet during the night in Israel).
loop
ardent
bobcatz
Leakanthrophy
Jumanji1959
Africoman
PrivetHedge
banned here DOZENS of times for spamming.
Adolfsteinbergovitch, MoreSun (no hyhphen) and his whole "imaginary crew" are PROVACATEURS -- straight out of Tel Aviv.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by MoreSun
Which fucking tyler is in charge of posting all these articles about the dems retaking the house? heavy increase in dumbass trolls recently too.
In reply to gg by FireBrander
ZH feels scripted.
In reply to Which fucking tyler is in… by AllTimeWhys
It’s owned by Masons and members of the Kike Mafia, what do you expect?
In reply to ZH feels scripted. by Skateboarder
the day ZH goes bullish: sell all the things
In reply to It’s owned by Masons and… by NidStyles
WHAT ISNT, CAN (((THEY))) EVEN TELL THE TRUTH? MAYBE THAT PERSONALITY SHOULD BE
STRIPPED OF THEIR MEDIA ASSETS SINE THEY ARE USED AGAINST NOT FOR WE THE PEOPLE.
PS I KNOW NOW FOR A FACT AFTER THE LAST TWO YEARS OF THEIR MEDIA HITLER DID NOTHING WRONG.
In reply to It’s owned by Masons and… by NidStyles
Get used to it. Dems are riding a blue wave.
In reply to Which fucking tyler is in… by AllTimeWhys
<cough> bullshit <cough>
In reply to Get used to it. Dems are… by warpig1
Speak of the devil
In reply to Get used to it. Dems are… by warpig1
" Get used to it. Dems are riding a blue wave."
Lol! Dems are riding a big, green donkey di....Well, you get the picture.
In reply to Get used to it. Dems are… by warpig1
Agreed. If the Rs gain, it will be the Russian fault and the Soros-funded demonstration crowd will be up and running. The signs have probably already been printed.
In reply to gg by FireBrander
Civil unrest will happen when the GOP keeps the house of representatives this fall!!
Leftists are the ones who cause civil unrest. Republicans and Independents are too busy working!
In reply to Trump is telling us his… by slightlyskeptical
time for a day off
In reply to Civil unrest will happen… by lester1
There a lot of groups on both sides that want this "civil unrest"...
In reply to Civil unrest will happen… by lester1
it's called (((communism))). just like the jewish bolsheviks killed 60MM russian christians and turned soviet russia into atheist country -
https://tinyurl.com/y7gtx3os
https://tinyurl.com/y6uvzxvn
In reply to Civil unrest will happen… by lester1
It's interesting because he's saying there's a threat of violence if the GOP loses, and my assumption has been that there will be violence if the GOP wins.
In reply to Trump is telling us his… by slightlyskeptical
No, he's telling cockbags like you whats in store for you if your pals impeach the President we elected.
In reply to Trump is telling us his… by slightlyskeptical
Whavever dude. Its called Democracy - except in the states where you pugs have redrawn the lines in your favor. You guys cant win unless you cheat.
In reply to No, he's telling cockbags… by Animal Mother
Wait, it wasn’t Republicans that sent the homosexuals after me. In fact it was the left doing all of this bullshit to the antiCommunists.
In reply to Whavever dude. Its called… by warpig1
Too bad the most gerrymandered districts belong to Democrats.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/politics/redistricting-supreme-court-ger…
2 out of 3 belong to Democrats.
Standard Disclaimer: You are talking out your ass, you know it, and so do the rest of us.
Now FUCK OFF back to whatever liberal cesspool you climbed out of.
In reply to Whavever dude. Its called… by warpig1
Do you have a degree from Berkley in being ironic?
In reply to Whavever dude. Its called… by warpig1
Says the eurotrash fag doofus. By the way, the USA was founded as a Constitutional Republic - you imbecile. ./
In reply to Whavever dude. Its called… by warpig1
"Democracy" isn't defined as "When we lose we use the FBI, CIA and DOJ to make up fake shit to prosecute you and your admin until you leave office" Try looking it up. Then fuck off.
In reply to Whavever dude. Its called… by warpig1
is he going to turn off EBTs or something?
Wal Mart would be destroyed if EBT cards were turned off. Rif Raf and Deranged liberals would go insane.
In reply to is he going to turn off EBTs… by 1stepcloser
And you thought it was who?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q357184owRs
Rally Round the Orange Draft Dodger, Boys!
So you prefer a president that supports more wars, bombings and all be .gov soldiers?
In reply to Rally Round the Orange Draft… by Juggernaut x2
what kind of trolling attempt was that?
In reply to So you prefer war, bombings… by overbet
Do you mean like Chump bombing Syria over a false flag event? Or Chump selling weapons to the Saudis?
In reply to So you prefer war, bombings… by overbet
WALL
OF
MEAT
Huuwaa!
In reply to Rally Round the Orange Draft… by Juggernaut x2
WITCH HUNT, NO COLLUSION!!!
In reply to WALL OF MEAT Huuwaa! by DingleBarryObummer
Juggy- What do you have to say about Bill Clinton?
In reply to Rally Round the Orange Draft… by Juggernaut x2
Ah! So the meme has begun circulation! Extremely subtle mind control. He fulfills his part well.
That's probably the most perceptive response so far. Welcome to the latest self-fulfilling 'prophecy'...
In reply to Ah! So the meme has begun… by Anonymous IX