Facebook Engineer's Stunning Admission: "We Tear Down Posters Welcoming Trump Supporters"

On Tuesday morning, President Trump lashed out at Google, with his remarks later broadening to include Twitter and Facebook, accusing it of "rigging" search results by presenting only results "from National Left-Wing Media" and accused "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good."
Those companies "better be careful because you can’t do that to people," Trump said later in the Oval Office. "I think that Google, and Twitter and Facebook, they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful. It is not fair to large portions of the population.”
Google immediately responded, condemning Trump's charge, and claiming that "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology."
And yet, as so often happens, in Trump's crude delivery, the politically incorrect truth was once again found.
According to a memo posted on Facebook's internal message board titled "We Have a Problem With Political Diversity", and which was published by the New York Times, senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige confirmed Trump's allegation writing that "we are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views" and shockingly admitted that "we claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology. We throw labels that end in *obe and *ist at each other, attacking each other’s character rather than their ideas."
The scathing indictment of Facebook's liberal "mono-culture" continues:
We do this so consistently that employees are afraid to say anything when they disagree with what’s around them politically. HR has told me that this is not a rare concern, and I’ve personally gotten over a hundred messages to that effect. Your colleagues are afraid because they know that they — not their ideas — will be attacked. They know that all the talk of “openness to different perspectives” does not apply to causes of “social justice,” immigration, “diversity”, and “equality.” On this issues, you can either keep quiet or sacrifice your reputation and career.
"These are not fears without cause" Amerige writes, and continues the stunning disclosure of the company's biased culture, "Because we tear down posters welcoming Trump supporters. We regularly propose removing Thiel from our board because he supported Trump. We’re quick to suggest firing people who turn out to be misunderstood, and even quicker to conclude our colleagues are bigots. We have made “All Lives Matter” a fireable offense. We put Palmer Luckey through a witch hunt because he paid for anti-Hillary ads. We write each other ad-hoc feedback in the PSC tool for having “offensive” ideas. We ask HR to investigate those who dare to criticize Islam’s human rights record for creating a “non inclusive environment.” And they called me a transphobe when I called out our corporate art for being politically radical.
* * *
Amerige wasn't alone in his criticism of Silicon Valley's liberal bias, and as the NYT reports, since the post went up, "more than 100 Facebook employees have joined Mr. Amerige to form an online group called FB’ers for Political Diversity." The aim of the initiative, according to Mr. Amerige’s memo, is to create a space for ideological diversity within the company.
The new group has upset other Facebook employees, who said its online posts were offensive to minorities. One engineer, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation, said several people had lodged complaints with their managers about FB’ers for Political Diversity and were told that it had not broken any company rules.
According to the NYT, the activity is a rare sign of organized dissent within Facebook "over the company’s largely liberal workplace culture." While the new group is just a sliver of Facebook’s work force of more than 25,000, the company’s workers have in the past appeared less inclined than their peers at other tech companies to challenge leadership, and most have been loyalists to its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.
It gets better: within Facebook, employees have argued over the decisions to ban certain accounts while allowing others. At staff meetings some workers have repeatedly asked for more guidance on what content the company disallows, and why.
The dispute over employees’ political ideology arose a week before Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, is scheduled to testify at a Senate hearing about social media manipulation in elections. A team helping Ms. Sandberg get ready for the hearing next Wednesday has warned her that some Republican lawmakers may raise questions about Facebook and biases, according to two people involved in the preparations.
In May, Facebook announced that former Senator Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, would lead an inquiry into allegations of anticonservative bias on the social network, where new employees supposedly go through training that describes how to have respectful conversations about politics and diversity, and yet fail to achieve any results.
* * *
As for the outspoken Facebook engineer, Amerige - who started working at Facebook in 2012 - said on his personal website that he followed philosophical principles laid out by the philosopher and writer Ayn Rand. He posted the 527-word memo about political diversity at Facebook on Aug. 20.
On issues like diversity and immigration, he wrote, “you can either keep quiet or sacrifice your reputation and career.”
Amerige proposed that Facebook employees debate their political ideas in the new group — one of tens of thousands of internal groups that cover a range of topics — adding that this debate would better equip the company to host a variety of viewpoints on its platform.
As for the prevailing bias withing Facebook, Amerige's conclusion is simple: "This is not okay. Not just for our internal culture, but for our own viability as a company."
"While the problem isn’t unique to us, we are entrusted by a great part of the world to be impartial and transparent carriers of people’s stories, ideas, and commentary. Congress doesn’t think we can do this. The President doesn’t think we can do this. And like them or not, we deserve that criticism" he admits.
"We are blind to and dismissive of what people beyond our walls (let alone even within our walls) think about complex issues that matter. I’ve been here for nearly 6.5 years and this has gotten exponentially worse in the last 2."
Or ever since Trump became president.
Amerige's full memo is below (pdf link)
Comments
Do not be Evil !
Yup.
Actually, I'm glad the numbskull shitlibs are too stuck up their own [front holes] to understand Trump's M.O. His bull in the china shop delivery gets the Marxist Media to yammer with glee, because he offends their pinky-up tea-drinking Hamptons dinner party sensibilities.
Then everyone looks at what Trump ACTUALLY SAID, and the Swamproaches find the light shining just a little more brightly on them.
Crazy like a fox, that one.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
why is it politically "incorrect"?
Seems to be pretty politically "correct" round these parts.
In reply to And yet, as so often happens… by HopefulCynical
This is the big story that's not getting much coverage:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/developing-chinese-govt-killed…
China killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach whose origin has not been identified, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The Chinese killed at least a dozen people providing information to the CIA from 2010 through 2012, dismantling a network that was years in the making, the newspaper reported.
At the same time a Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington, D.C., area hacked Hillary Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state.
In reply to why is it politically … by DingleBarryObummer
Walk away from Facebook.
It's all a trap.
In reply to This is the big story of the… by Whoa Dammit
Breaking: nut jobs tend to make nutty posts attracting other nut jobs
fify
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
So you admit it about yourself....... Congrats!
The reason why this matters in a legal sense primarily because they are a publicly traded company governed by the SEC and if they are openly lying about how they conduct their business that's manipulating their stock value.....
In reply to Breaking: nut jobs tend to… by Freeze These
Just start firing people who engage in that sort of behavior in a very public way, escort them out of the building, and give them bad references.
They will modify their behavior when they are no longer coddled by authority figures.
In reply to So you admit it about… by Stan522
LEADER TECHNOLOGIES FILES TRILLION DOLLAR BOND LIEN ON THE U.S. GOVERNMENT
`
All of Facebook's social networking technology was outright stolen from Leader Technologies. It was then given to CIA-controlled Zuckerberg by DARPA-directed attorney JAMES P. CHANDLER so Zuck could become the newest social media sensation in Silicon Valley.
Leader CEO Michael McKibben has since filed a lien against US Govt.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=101839
In reply to Just start firing people who… by tmosley
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕CLICK►►✾ http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to Just start firing people who… by tmosley
Welcome to a platform where everyone gets to speak. Even the spammers.
In reply to Breaking: nut jobs tend to… by Freeze These
Spam does not qualify as free speech and Tylers should not be ashamed to police it.
Spam is theft of ZH resources for use in another business.
In reply to Welcome to a platform where … by xrxs
Did that a month ago. All gone. Feels fine.
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
Was never on Farcebook to begin with.
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
Ya I did that a couple years ago. Deleted every single post and picture I’d put up before shutting it down too. I’m sure it all still exists in facebergs basement or something, but at least I’m done adding to it.
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
Amen.
Censorship by category......not content......
Category......Family......Friends....Politics....School work....business confab...opinion... (real) science...sexually suggestive/explicit photos/videos in their own little niches....separated but not censored.
Easy to find the real perves that way and to keep them out of our world.
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
No. Play with it. Fake IP, fake info, DoB, let the Sugar Mountain grapple with your inconsistencies. Relax with a beer.
In reply to Walk away from Facebook. … by Killtruck
Hillary will do anything for money and power, no matter what the cost. That's why "They" all supported her. "They" think only in that way.
She would have made a great POTUS
In reply to This is the big story of the… by Whoa Dammit
HUGE story. The intelligence people should take note they are being killed by their masters. Time to cough up all the sordid details. How many times has the C_A disavowed knowledge???? No wonder all they are good at is running drugs, money, guns and children.
In reply to This is the big story of the… by Whoa Dammit
Maybe because HRC was not hacked but sold the intel to the Chicoms?
In reply to This is the big story of the… by Whoa Dammit
Maybe because HRC was not hacked but sold the intel to the Chicoms?
In reply to This is the big story of the… by Whoa Dammit
dupe.
In reply to why is it politically … by DingleBarryObummer
They can not keep everybody quiet forever. It's impossible. The more that speak out, the more that will follow and speak out.
Geometric. And they know this. So the threats must be magnificent.
In reply to why is it politically … by DingleBarryObummer
Facebook is irrelevant
In reply to why is it politically … by DingleBarryObummer
My stock rejoinder to ANY shitfuck that spouts "P.C."....
"There is NOTHING CORRECT...about being POLITICAL..........nothing."
...and watch the fucktard melt like a Klondike Bar in August...
In reply to why is it politically … by DingleBarryObummer
You nailed it. I’ve wondered since the primaries why the establishment and media couldn’t see how they were being played. I concluded they just can’t resist the bait and like an alcoholic they believe they don’t have a problem and can stop at one.
In reply to And yet, as so often happens… by HopefulCynical
Can't say I'm stunned by this in the least.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Just Marxists being Marxists.
What productive individual uses that worthless site?
In reply to Can't say I'm stunned by… by pods
No $hit. That this is even an article, let alone "news" to anyone is what's unsettling.
The only remarkable component is that an insider was honest and will probably be Arkancided in a year or so after the dust settles.
In reply to Can't say I'm stunned by… by pods
Stunning was counting 17 people at a recent funeral of someone who has (had) 879 FB friends ... most of them, if not in the same city, within a 50 mile radius
In reply to Can't say I'm stunned by… by pods
yet everyone will still keep using it.
is this like a facebook commercial, yesterday was google? Quick, everyone login to go test out the biases.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Not true. Many are deleting accounts in disgust.
In reply to yet everyone will still keep… by DingleBarryObummer
do you have a good source for that?
Plus, a lot of people might claim to delete it, but actually just deactivate, only to relapse. I haven't looked into it too much but I think it's scientifically proven to be addictive, dopamine release etc.
In reply to Not true. Many are deleting… by aqualech
Look, it’s the long slog downward. Just like K MArt.
In reply to do you have a good source… by DingleBarryObummer
hey GM, I think last week I made a personal attack at you by accident. I meant to make a personal attack at someone else, but hit the wrong reply button! sorry bout that.
In reply to Look, it’s the long slog… by Giant Meteor
Hell no worries mate, a day without personal attack is like a day without sunshine, an accidental personal attack even better!
Just remind me when the shooting wars start to stay a little back and to the left!
Ummm, waiT ;)
All is well here on the western front!
In reply to hey GM, I think last week I… by DingleBarryObummer
Hail to the Sun!
<gives roman salute>
In reply to Hell no worries mate, a day… by Giant Meteor
dupe
In reply to Not true. Many are deleting… by aqualech
They've changed their motto to "Do not be caught being Evil. Hide it."
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Fecesbook
Sewage from Day ONE....
I meet someone that uses Fecesbook constantly....
9 times out of 10? A DOLT.
Easily led. Fed. Loves to be lied to.
UP everyone elses ass.....
Who GIVES a fuck what you had for breakfast/did today/sharted/spew...?
TRUE "friends" don't fucking..........POST.
In reply to They've changed their… by skeelos
Excellent, these groups need to take hold in all these libtarded companies. Let them come after you for your political ideas and then sue them into extinction! Everyone in these groups needs to start their own file on their past work performance reviews, awards, etc. PRIOR to joining these groups so that they have proof of their competency. The assholes that support shutting down speech they don't agree with, will stop at nothing to destroy people who support Trump or a conservative ideology.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
You may have transposed some spelling in your comment. you wrote: "Everyone in these groups needs to start their own file..." did you really mean to say Everyone in these groups needs to start their own life..?
In reply to Excellent, these groups need… by chubbar
They stopped using that odd, disturbing logo, don't be evil? Why would it ever occur to a company to have that? These two shills, Serg and Bergey, whatever , whoever, they are, need to stutter and stammer , like Suckerwad, some more in hearings.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
"Don't be evil" was a Google motto, not Facebook, wasn't it?
In reply to They stopped using that odd,… by fallst
I think so, but Goggle realizing how utterly ridonkulous that was , gladly gave it Facebook where many millions immediately hit the like button.
In reply to "Don't be evil" was a Google… by Bastiat
Social media; the modern bubonic plague. A disease that produces a short period of euphoria, followed by extended episodes of convulsive mental disorder. It is highly contagious, and is carried, and distributed by rats. The Zucker rat is one of its primary vectors.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Mark needs to clean my .45 with his mouth.
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Evil is a point of view, Anakin
In reply to Do not be Evil ! by zerohedgeJUNKIE
Trump is brilliant and very smart!
Trump destroyed 17 high profile and very rich Republicans in the primaries.
Trump destroyed high profile and very rich Hillary Clinton and became the President of the USA.
Trump will now destroy the Democratic Party CNN and the main stream media.
Trump is not only brilliant and very smart he is a genius...
" Yuge " Genius " Yuge "
In reply to Trump is brilliant and very… by Gold Banit