Foreign Buyers Slump, Bid To Cover Jumps In Solid 7-Year Auction

Concluding the week's issuance of $104 billion in coupon paper, moments ago the US Treasury auctioned off $31 billion in 7 Year notes, which priced at a high yield of 2.844%, stopping through the 2.85% When Issued by 0.6bps, and below last month's 2.93% yield, but above the 6 month average yield of 2.863%.
Internals were mixed, with the bid to cover an impressive 2.65, above the 6 auction average of 2.863%, and the highest since January. However, the buyside composition was strange, with Indirects taking down only 59.5%, below the average 62.5% and the lowest since January. This, however, was offset by a surge in Directs which took down 19% of the bond, the highest since August 2014, and far above the 13.4% average, leaving 21.5% to Dealers, below the 24.1% average.
Overall, a solid auction, and certainly stronger than yesterday's mediocre 5Y sale, if with a few asterisks.
Comments
See? There will always be buyers for US debt.
Same hands are “buying”. Total fraud. Will not last for too long.
