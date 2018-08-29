"Green" California Is More Reliant On Foreign Oil Than Ever Before

Authored by Michael Bastasch via The Daily Caller,
-
California’s biggest source of crude oil imports is now Saudi Arabia with more than 98 million barrels in 2017.
-
Environmentalists want Gov. Jerry Brown to stop issuing new oil and gas leases.
-
However, that will only make California more reliant on foreign countries.
There’s a growing call for California Gov. Jerry Brown to stop issuing oil and natural gas leases in the state, with some even arguing that all state fossil fuel production should be shuttered.
Yet continuing the current trend of dwindling in-state crude production wouldn’t mean California stops using oil. The state, ranked as one of the “greenest” in the country, would still use lots of oil, it would just come from other countries.
In fact, more than 56 percent of the crude oil received by California refineries were extracted in foreign countries, according to California Energy Commission data. California, once the third-largest oil state, is now more reliant than ever on foreign oil.
The biggest share of California’s oil imports come from Saudi Arabia, which makes up 29 percent of foreign crude flowing into the state. More than 70 percent of foreign oil imports to the state come from OPEC members, including Iraq, Kuwait and Ecuador.
California’s share of oil coming from foreign sources has ballooned since the late 1990s. Decades of state policies restricting drilling played a role, as did declining production in Alaska.
The state legislature also completely banned new offshore drilling leases in 1994, decades after the massive Santa Barbara oil spill. Geological factors also make it expensive to pump out crude compared to other states.
While environmentalists have chastised California for its oil production, the state’s eschewing of crude extraction has contributed to its increased reliance on foreign oil.
California’s oil production has fallen 56 percent since 1985, according to state data. Much of that is being replaced by oil imports from countries without the same level of environmental and public health protections that U.S. agencies require.
“The West Coast used to be the part of the country least dependent on oil imports, with heavy California and Alaska production meeting most of their needs,” said Dan Kish, a distinguished senior fellow at the free-market Institute for Energy Research.
“But as the U.S. becomes less dependent on foreign oil, California is racing to the bottom,” Kish told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Source: California Energy Commission
California refineries supply almost exclusively in-state because of the costly upgrades to facilities needed to comply with blending requirements. Refineries are also geographically isolated from facilities in other states, and pipelines connecting California plants to other states are meant for exports, not imports.
Experts expect the U.S. to become a net exporter of crude oil by 2022, thanks to abundant shale reserves and a boost in offshore drilling. The port of Houston-Galveston exported more fuel than it imported for the first time ever this year, federal data showed.
All in all, the U.S. is becoming less reliant on foreign energy, while California becomes more reliant on oil imports. And that’s a trend environmentalists want to continue in the name of fighting global warming.
“Although no one expects oil and gas drilling to end overnight, California doesn’t even have a plan for how to begin phasing it out,” Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune wrote in an op-ed, calling on Brown to shut down in-state oil and gas production.
Brune’s call is only one of many urging Brown to stop fossil fuel production in California. Activists have also urged state lawmakers to pass legislation mandating 100 percent green energy by 2045.
“In fact, under Governor Brown’s leadership, California has approved more than 20,000 new oil and gas wells,” Brune wrote in early August. “That’s leadership — in precisely the wrong direction.”
Two San Francisco Bay area officials wrote an op-ed calling on Brown “to make a plan to phase out oil and gas production in California, to clean up our cities, towns and agricultural lands, and protect our people.”
Mayor Elizabeth Patterson of Benicia and Vice Mayor Melvin Willis of Richmond joined 183 other local officials from 31 California counties asking Brown to end fossil fuel production in the state.
Those local officials joined environmentalists in demanding no new drilling permits be issued and no new refineries be allowed in California. They also want “a swift, managed decline of all fossil fuel production” by shutting down wells within 2,500 feet of “all occupied structures, public parks and farms.”
Their ultimate goal, however, is a state that runs completely on “renewable energy,” according to a public letter of demands. The Sierra Club did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.
Source: California Energy Commission
However, this ignores an obvious criticism of environmentalists’ anti-fossil fuel campaign — California will still use oil, but it will come from overseas. In fact, that’s what state data clearly shows.
“It’s sad for a state that could use the oil and the money developing it would bring, especially since they have huge potential,” Kish said.
In-state refineries still took in nearly 623 million barrels of oil in 2017. That can’t be phased out overnight.
California also gets a small amount of foreign imports from Canada, but state refiners have been using less Canadian oil in recent years. Even if that trend were to reverse, state planners still see refiners offsetting Canadian crude “with other types of oil to maintain consistent average blended properties.”
California’s demand for gasoline declined from 2004 to 2009, but has since been on the upswing as the economy continues to recover from the recent recession and because of population growth.
Comments
Liberalism is about show nothing real...
Its called green-washing.
If you dig deep enough, everyone/everything who claims to be “environmentally friendly” is actually a pos hypocrite liar.
The best and only REAL green solution for the environment is less people.
STOP THE ECONOMIC “GROWTH” VIA POPULATION GROWTH PONZI SCHEME!!!
In reply to That by Aubiekong
"California Is More Reliant On Foreign Oil Than Ever Before"
This article is total B.S., FAKE NEWS, and can not possibly be true. Becasue, Jimmy Carter created the Department of Energy August 4, 1977, to get us off of foreign oil.
************* FAIL!!!!! *************
************* FAIL!!!!! *************
************* FAIL!!!!! *************
Department of Energy Employees:
12,944 federal (2014)
93,094 contract (2008)
100,000 (!!!) total employees to "get us off of foreign oil."
Annual budget $27.9 billion (2015) (Compared to NASA budget of $19.0 billion (2017), for example)
Welcome... to gubmint.
FAIL
In reply to Its called green-washing. … by TheSilentMajority
Have the Sierra Club loonies explain why population control is off the table. They are a corrupt organization of self-seekers and paid lobbyists.
In reply to Jimmy Carter created the… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Their biggest export is pollution.
In reply to Jimmy Carter created the… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Mind pollution? You got that right. What in the hell does a guy have to do to get some decent doom porn over here?
In reply to Their biggest export is… by The_Juggernaut
It isn't about being green, but rather, Gov wants to steal the fruits of your labor under the pretense of being green. Period.
In reply to Its called green-washing. … by TheSilentMajority
Fact, all actors, mental cases, Bi polar, freaks, dumb sacks of shit...to put it mildly.
In reply to That by Aubiekong
How much oil do all those millions of illegals use?
How much pollution do they create?
In reply to That by Aubiekong
Peak (US) oil.
First of all, "California" is not an oil company. Second, it actually makes a lot of sense to get your oil from other places. They (people with brown skin) get to deal with the dirty business of oil extraction, oil refineries located in Cali can still make money refining the stuff, and the people of California don't have to deal with nearly as many oil spills and accidents. Capitalism at its finest if you ask me.
Like the rest of this fucking shithole cuntree!
Find a Bridge, look down and jump....You won't tho because you're a coward.
In reply to Like the rest of this… by HilteryTrumpkin
Just don't feed the troll
In reply to Find a Bridge, look down and… by Bill of Rights
How does California plan on making asphalt roads without any oil?
They are going to scrape "raw material" off the sidewalks in San Fran!
In reply to How does California plan on… by Bradmajors
And then we look at all the road work and say, wow, they really did a shitty job.
In reply to They are going to scrape … by Utopia Planitia
Green state with wide open borders? Californians are the worlds worst realists.
In reply to How does California plan on… by Bradmajors
Didn't you know that all roads in California are paved with good intentions?
In reply to How does California plan on… by Bradmajors
As long as they feel good about themselves that's all that matters.
And clean beaches, don't forget that.
In reply to As long as they feel good… by FlKeysFisherman
California Dreamin' -> How can we become a bigger shithole today than we were yesterday?
Two San Francisco Bay area officials wrote an op-ed calling on Brown “to make a plan to phase out oil and gas production in California, to clean up our cities, towns and agricultural lands, and protect our people.”
To "Clean up our cities," you can start by picking up all the dung and hypodermic needles your homeless population leaves.
Democrat politicians are such hypocrites; a bunch of phonies masquerading as holier-than-thou jack-asses. When will their followers ever wake the fuck up ? Democrats have very, very little that is positive to contribute to American society.
Why do these morons always talk about domestic oil imports when that is irrelevant due to the number of refined EXPORTS these are used for?
With all the shit on the sidewalks, they could probably power the entire state with methane digesters.
Californians outlaw oil exploration and processing, but drive big oil-hungry cars and infrastructure.
Such incongruent behavior is what insanity looks like.
The 4% from Canada is almost all tar sands shipped via rail. The hypocrite libs in CA would rather use the so called "dirty oil" than drill in their own state and produce oil and jobs.