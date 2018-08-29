"Hard To Refute" FBI Leaked Stories To Media And Used Them To Obtain FISA Warrants

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Special Agent Jonathan Moffa testified last Friday behind closed doors and before the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee. Moffa said that FBI personnel would use media reports based on information they leaked to justify applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants.
Moffa, who worked with controversial former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, did not come forward to the media, but according to a report by Fox News, a source familiar with his testimony has spoken about it.
When pressed by the committees on whether this was common practice at the FBI, Moffa acknowledged the FBI had at least engaged in this activity in other cases. However, the source also told Fox News that Moffa did not specifically confirm that the practice of using leaked information to bolster warrant applications was employed with regard to the dossier.
The source told Fox News that Moffa acknowledged this “had been a practice in the past.”
Republicans have long questioned to what extent leaked information, related to the unverified anti-Trump dossier, was used as a basis for surveillance warrants against former Trump adviser Carter Page in 2016 — when the bureau was led by James Comey and deputy Andrew McCabe. –Fox News
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, told Fox News on Tuesday that the committee had evidence of the FBI’s practice that would be “hard to refute,” and the FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News‘ request for comment.
“We know that some people at the Department of Justice and the FBI actually gave information to the media, then the stories were reported. Then they used those reports to justify further investigations,” Meadows said on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.
“You know, that’s like saying, we’re going to incriminate on one hand, and be the jury on the other. It just doesn’t work that way.”
Meadows also took to Twitter to announce this new information
We've learned NEW information suggesting our suspicions are true: FBI/DOJ have previously leaked info to the press, and then used those same press stories as a separate source to justify FISA's— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 28, 2018
Unreal. Tomorrow's Bruce Ohr interview is even more critical. Did he ever do this?
The Daily Caller was the first to report on the specifics of Moffa’s claims.
Breaking news tonight is that Bruce Ohr was in active touch with Mueller underboss Andrew Weissman passing along fake FISA docsuments.
Trouble for the Special Prosecutor.........
EDIT: Apparently that was Ohr's testimony before Congress. Rats on the run?
Yes but Chuck the Suck Todd and his high school Education say that a big bombshell is coming. Evidently Stormy and Assenatti have cell phone footage of Trump’s ass in bed!!!! Lanny says it’s so!
Quick Mueller aka Mr 9/11....get another Cohen “admission” about Trump and Russia!!!!
In reply to Breaking news tonight is… by 38BWD22
These FISA judges should be impeached and/or indicted themselves for believing this total bull shit "evidence" the FBI presented to them. It is so obviously fake.
The ONLY way they can salvage themselves is finding all these fbi criminals in contempt, for starters. If any of them are lawyers they should be dis-barred for lying to the court.
In reply to S by IridiumRebel
"Moffa said that FBI personnel would use media reports based on information they leaked to justify applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants."
I'm surprised it even took that much effort. FISA judges approve everything.
Could you imagine if a FISA judge DISAPPROVED a request? They'd be off this kangaroo FISA court by the next morning. They're there to rubber-stamp legitimize these activities, not "judge" them on their merits.
In reply to These FISA judges should be… by Son of Loki
The Steven Seagal "Above the Law" movie was better. And it was pretty bad.
"FBI did not immediately respond"
Imagine that.
Gawd. These fuckers can burn in hell. The lot of them. These people truly are the worst people in the world.
After Central Bankers that is.
"After Central Bankers that is."
They all work for the same people.
In reply to Gawd. These fuckers… by Stan Smith
James Comb Me, Lie Detector, Senate, USA, 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ePnLLZsYiw
shut that abomination of justice down Jeff Sessions...
Career Politicians and failed leaders pretending to be wise love ole Jeffy! What a goat without a hill stand on...! Up voted your comment and thanks for being reasonable on the HEDGE!
In reply to shut that abomination of… by Hulk
This entire system of secret courts, secret warrants, secret letters, and the criminalization of anyone even speaking about them should they become caught in the web, reminds me of a time in history called the Court of the Star Chamber.
So much for the illusion of "freedom and justice for all".
SHUT DOWN AND DISMANTLE THE FBI. FINE AND IMPRISON ALL AGENTS RELATED TO THESE WARRANTS AND INVESTIGATIONS.
We got the goods on all the M-fuckers. It was all a set up and Mueller's job is to cover up and stall praying the midterms will make everything go away with dems in charge of the House.
Trump will declassify all the docs and fire Sessions, et. al., if the dems take control of the House so they can't make Deep State crimes disappear.
FBI=corrupt
I remember Comey saying shortly after he was appointed they check into news stories. The video can be found and I’m lazy at moment...that always stuck with me knowing the left wing views of NYT/WaPo etc...
I didn’t think they had the balls to put a news article (Ishikoff and Corn) in the Carter Page FISA....but it’s there for all who want to see. Now transfer that game to ones local authorities....
My prayer: " please oh Lord, expose Marc Felt for being the part of a cabal to take down Nixon" and " please use any means necessary to expose the cabal which took down Robert and John F Kennedy" and Lord , if it be your will - let someone within the IS senate have the balls and spine to expose these bastards to the world, so that we won't have to endure any further erosion of our God given human rights under the Constitution of these United States of America, so help me God".
