Harvey Weinstein Law Firm Gave Cuomo $25K Within Weeks Of Sex Probe Suspension

One year after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. was embroiled in a scandal for accepting $10,000 from Harvey Weinstein's lawyer after he declined to prosecute sexual assault charges, the same lawyer, David Boies, gave $25,000 to the campaign of New York Governor Andrew "America was never that great" Cuomo, according to state records reviewed by Capital & Main and Sludge.
While Vance in May opted to reverse course and charge the Hollywood producer, Cuomo declared that an investigation into Vance’s original decision to not prosecute Weinstein was necessary because, the governor said, “it is critical not only that these cases are given the utmost attention but also that there is public confidence in the handling of these cases.”
However, BuzzFeed on Tuesday reported that Cuomo reversed himself in June, sending a letter to New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood asking her to suspend the investigation for six months. The suspension effectively shields Boies from scrutiny of any potential relationship between his 2015 donation to Vance and Vance’s decision not to prosecute Weinstein. -Capital & Main
Cuomo's June order came within weeks of the $25,000 donation to his reelection campaign, according to New York campaign finance records - approximately 10% of the $245,000 Boies and his firm have donated to Cuomo's campaigns since 2009.
“Neither Mr. Boies, nor anyone from his firm, ever discussed Harvey Weinstein or Mr. Vance with Mr. Cuomo, or anyone from his office, at any time,” a spokesperson for Boies Schiller & Flexner told Capital & Main in an emailed statement. “Mr. Boies is a longtime supporter of Mr. Cuomo and his contribution in June was consistent with his contributions to Mr. Cuomo over years past.”
Boies has since dropped Weinstein as a client after learning that he hired a private investigation firm run by undercover ex-Mossad agents to silence his accusers and halt publications from exposing his sexual crimes.
Cuomo's office says that the investigation was suspended so as not to interfere with Vance's ongoing prosecution of Weinstein.
“As we said when the Governor directed the Attorney General to investigate the Manhattan DA’s Office, it should not interfere with the DA’s ongoing criminal case,” Cuomo press secretary Dani Lever told Buzzfeed. “Given the recent indictment and prosecution of Harvey Weinstein by the district attorney, the attorney general’s investigation has been postponed for six months.”
Cuomo's got a problem! Good luck being tied to Weinstein!!!
Weinstein just looks like the definition of "crudball".
No wonder he did what he did...no girl I know would go to bed with him willingly.
Hey Andrew... looks like YOU were never that great!
Only $25k....?
I think the going rate to have a devilcRAT influence the judicial branch of NY is a bit higher than that in politics....
Business as usual.....
Girl$ will $leep with anyone who ha$ money.
NY doesn't care
Could make for an interesting debate with Nixon tonight, brings together pay to play corruption and #metoo.
Cuomo is a deep state member and above the law. Sorry!
This type of bribery is totally legal.
If he would have paid what Hill’ry gets...but alas, cheap bastard only ended up fucking himself....
In most places...considered biz as usual in amerka
And that is the problem. These 'public office holders' or 'seekers' should be given free airtime on CSPAN and allowed no other campaign advertising whatsoever. Maybe even require all television and radio stations to give equal airtime to all politicians as part of their FCC license, but 'campaign contributions' and advertising needs to be closed off as a source of 'legal' bribes.
Equal time on all stations needs to be reinstated.
Manifest consequences of Natural Law violations in bound mother fuckers.
Were going to need a lot more rope.
Time to stretch some necks, especially post hyperinflation.
It's not new to those of us who were around while things were changing.
What/how is a pedovore before the behavior starts that makes a person such?
$25K!, is all it takes these days to own a scum bag Liberal?
Wow, now this is a sale!
Took $245,000. The 25K was just one of many payments to keep him bought.
Yes he made regular "contributions" so that last one isn't suspicious at all! Paying off a politician should be conducted like paying on an insurance policy. Pay the premiums regularly and make the occasional claim when necessary.
Cuomo crime family.
This is exactly why McCain wanted to reform campaign finance rules.
The plot thickens...stay tuned dweebs.
Cuomo reversed himself in June, sending a letter to New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood asking her to suspend the investigation for six months.
But somehow that is NOT obstruction of justice? yeah right...
MSM will never pick it up.
Meanwhile, Trump said a bad word 20 years ago, and he needs to be impeached. Fuck Coumo, and the entire Libtard universe of New York; scum all of 'em. Thieves & crooks top to bottom.
I’m sure Chris Cuomo will get right on this investigation
Lets here about all the bribes that Nazi fuck Trump takes. Don't hold back we are talking Manhattan real estate mafia here.
TRIGGERED!
