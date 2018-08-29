Hero Labeled "Pedophile" By Elon Musk Poised To Sue for Libel

No sooner did Elon Musk bring the "pedo" controversy back into the mainstream this week when on Twitter, he tripled down on his statements that British cave diver and hero Vernon Unsworth may in fact be a pedophile, than BuzzFeed is out with a new report stating that Unsworth is poised to sue Musk civilly for libel.

According to the BuzzFeed report, Unsworth has retained legal counsel and is "preparing a civil complaint for libel". Unsworth reportedly sent Musk a letter early this month letting him know that a lawsuit could be possible as a result of the statement that Musk made to his over 22 million Twitter followers, referring to Unsworth as "pedo guy".

When Musk made his claim, he did so without evidence and then issued a small apology before deleting his original tweets. As a reminder, Musk had his initial meltdown in July of this year, calling Unsworth "pedo guy" on Twitter.

And just when the controversy appeared to be dying down in the media, Musk simply couldn't let it go. He appeared to revamp his claims early this week on Twitter yet again, after he suggested that Unsworth's lack of litigation on the matter was somehow validation that his original claims were accurate.

But contrary to what Musk stated, it now appears as though a lawsuit may actually happen.

Below is the full text of the letter obtained by BuzzFeed that was sent to Musk on August 6. In it, it calls Musk's statements "false and defamatory" and points out that Musk stated, in three Tweets to 22 million followers, that Unsworth "engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children" at the very same time "he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children".

When Unsworth was asked to comment by Sky News on Wednesday, he simply told the station "it’s all being dealt with, that’s all I can say," according to the BuzzFeed report.

This potential litigation is just the latest in a set of possible consequences that Musk could be lining up for himself as a result of his erratic behavior and outlandish statements on social media (such as taking Tesla private for one).

One would think that, during the middle of this month's go private circus in which Musk and the Board embarrassed themselves, the embattled CEO would be trying to say as little as possible on Twitter. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and the company's Board of Directors appears to be just fine with it. Which should make for an interesting remainder of 2018.