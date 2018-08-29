Hero Labeled "Pedophile" By Elon Musk Poised To Sue for Libel

No sooner did Elon Musk bring the "pedo" controversy back into the mainstream this week when on Twitter, he tripled down on his statements that British cave diver and hero Vernon Unsworth may in fact be a pedophile, than BuzzFeed is out with a new report stating that Unsworth is poised to sue Musk civilly for libel.
According to the BuzzFeed report, Unsworth has retained legal counsel and is "preparing a civil complaint for libel". Unsworth reportedly sent Musk a letter early this month letting him know that a lawsuit could be possible as a result of the statement that Musk made to his over 22 million Twitter followers, referring to Unsworth as "pedo guy".
When Musk made his claim, he did so without evidence and then issued a small apology before deleting his original tweets. As a reminder, Musk had his initial meltdown in July of this year, calling Unsworth "pedo guy" on Twitter.
And just when the controversy appeared to be dying down in the media, Musk simply couldn't let it go. He appeared to revamp his claims early this week on Twitter yet again, after he suggested that Unsworth's lack of litigation on the matter was somehow validation that his original claims were accurate.
But contrary to what Musk stated, it now appears as though a lawsuit may actually happen.
Below is the full text of the letter obtained by BuzzFeed that was sent to Musk on August 6. In it, it calls Musk's statements "false and defamatory" and points out that Musk stated, in three Tweets to 22 million followers, that Unsworth "engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children" at the very same time "he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children".
When Unsworth was asked to comment by Sky News on Wednesday, he simply told the station "it’s all being dealt with, that’s all I can say," according to the BuzzFeed report.
This potential litigation is just the latest in a set of possible consequences that Musk could be lining up for himself as a result of his erratic behavior and outlandish statements on social media (such as taking Tesla private for one).
One would think that, during the middle of this month's go private circus in which Musk and the Board embarrassed themselves, the embattled CEO would be trying to say as little as possible on Twitter. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and the company's Board of Directors appears to be just fine with it. Which should make for an interesting remainder of 2018.
Comments
Get in line. Lots of people suing Elon these days
I think it's too bad that this guy, a real hero, got dragged into this. But now that he's there he owes it to us to drag the whole mess through as much public muck as possible. This is where I get my entertainment.
In reply to Get in line. Lots of people… by Krink26
If he doesn't Sue... that will be very telling. If he does and it comes out Musk was correct.... If he sues and wins count me in the converted category of Musk losing his mind. Just can't see Musk making a statement like that without reason. We shall see.
In reply to I think it's too bad that… by Banana Republican
There's essentially NO statement I can't see Musk making ;)
In reply to If he doesn't Sue... that… by So Close
trust me he will make a statement saying that TSLA has reached 9,000 cars a week in 3.....2....1
In reply to There's essentially NO… by Banana Republican
Nothing to worry about, rich guys (iirc heir to red bull) buy themselves free of murder charges when running over kids in sports cars while skyhigh and drunk for 40.000 dollars. Calling someone a pedo shouldnt have a pricetag even near to actually flying there with a private jet.. 5k ought to be more than enough.
In reply to trust me he will make a… by spastic_colon
Am I the only one who's sick of hearing about the "12 Cave Kids of Thailand"?
Unfortunate, yes, but the story ultimately had a happy ending.
Some media have actually called these kids "heroes", which is almost as bad as referring to McShithead as a hero.
On topic, I hope this guy sues the hell out of Musk.
In reply to Nothing to worry about, rich… by zob2020
thailand....happy ending....i see where you're going with this.
In reply to Sick by Croesus
Except for the latest tweet (Musk asking coyly why Unsworth hasn't sued), there wasn't much of a case. Reasonable people would have read Musk's tweet as being an angry outburst rather than an accusation. But now, things have changed; Musk has insinuated that he wasn't sued because Unsworth really is a pedo.
Well maybe it's true, I don't know, but if it isn't, that's a tasty lawsuit. Punitive damages in the cards. And his new attorney, L. Lin Wood, has a reputation (though generally in law, reputations are completely undeserved, but yet, there they are) as one of the country's premier defamation attorneys.
In reply to thailand....happy ending… by stacking12321
Elon could be a fool or he could know something. Either could be the case. We’ve already seen a lot about Elon but this was Thailand the destination stop for pedos worldwide. Time will tell.
In reply to Except for the latest tweet … by NiggaPleeze
funny how this was only picked up by russia state propaganda shop skynews.
In reply to Sick by Croesus
ive been to the reno tesla plant. unbelievable. it appears total chaos. construction workers, assemblers, material handlers in each other's way 24/7
either its some genius masterminded plan or its totally fucked up----its pretty obvious its totally fucked up
workers last a few months and quit they cannot find workers anymore and are rehiring those who quit or walked out, they've gone through everyone in reno
the standing line is...."how long can you last working there"... rare is the person who "lasts" a year.
and the the fucking CEO doesn't realize they way to have a happy labor intensive employee is to feed him. build employee cafeterias for no profit. lets all these laborers eat at an affordable price ...you give them plenty of breaks. but there's no affordable food. just a thousand catering trucks.
In reply to There's essentially NO… by Banana Republican
For the most part your assessment is correct. We will not get into the government fuckery and corruption, but that entire gigafactory is a fucking trainwreck. Can't keep employees in Nevada when you shit on them. This is not California with an endless supply of fuckups with kids to feed.
I get to see this from the local standpoint. Been in the factory. Driven a Tesla. Not impressed.
The whole thing is actually a PANASONIC factory, Tesla is just there to dupe the idiot locals into tax breaks that will never be realized. Giant fucking boondoggle, just like everything else with these giant corporations. All lies, corruption, back door deals, politics and straight up murder for money.
Who are you going to call when the State AG, the Fed FBI and every other "Legal" agency in this country is beyond fucked?
Who are you going to report this to?
No one fucking cares. Everyone is getting their's. Better get yours too.
In reply to ive been to the reno tesla… by james diamond squid
I've worked on an engineering construction site where all the employees were fed and well-taken-care of, and morale was really high among everyone, even though most of the construction workforce were temps who were going to be let go after the build. When the temps were let go, the company threw a big luncheon and thanked everyone for their hard work, because it was their hands that built the project. Most of the temps (or anyone that served through the whole project without cheating the company) were given not 2, not 4, but 6 weeks of additional pay after being let go.
When you run a construction or factory site, you have to keep all your employees happy, especially the ones being paid the least and doing the most manual labor.
In reply to ive been to the reno tesla… by james diamond squid
Knowing all the 'leaders' of the Church of Science, Church of Gawd, and Church of State are all pedo-y mvthrfvckers, who do you think the real pedo here is?
In reply to If he doesn't Sue... that… by So Close
Should be suing Musks publisher. Twitter.
In reply to Knowing all the 'leaders' of… by Skateboarder
If the suit isn't filed, it will only be because Musk has settled for big money.
Statements like the one that prompted this article are meant to put pressure on the defendant to cough up the money now or face more pain later.
If there was the slightest bit of truth to Musk's slander, the potential plaintiff wouldn't be pushing this.
In reply to If he doesn't Sue... that… by So Close
I am quite certain that Musk really had no idea who this guy was before the twitter rant, and he simply ran his mouth without thinking of the ramifications. I am also certain that Musk lacks even a rudimentary internal filter. He simply cannot shut the fuck up. Ever.
In reply to If the suit isn't filed, it… by Ex-Oligarch
Read How Hardly Anyone Turns Up For A Public Briefing By Elon Musk’s The Boring Company On The New Dodger Stadium Tunnel:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/hardly-anyone-turns-up-for-a-public-briefing-by-elon-musks-the-boring-company-on-new-dodger-stadium-tunnel/
In reply to Get in line. Lots of people… by Krink26
Ah, two birds with one stone. Fvck Elon and the Dodgers.
In reply to Read How Hardly Anyone Turns… by thereasonablei…
In reply to Read How Hardly Anyone Turns… by thereasonablei…
Did you change your hair?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
True, best sue Elon while he's still got some money left.
In reply to Get in line. Lots of people… by Krink26
smart man - starting to pick at the cadaver before it's cold.
Its fun to watch musk self-destruct.
Just wait till Elon is bunking with Bubba.
There will be a "mini-sub" that fills up Cave 5.
then who will i throw my digital tomatoes at!?
In reply to Just wait till Elon is… by pods
how expensive will this publicity stunt be?
Pedos rule the world. O, it's true. It's damned true and everything you know is wrong.
I hope we don't find out later that he is projecting. There is something just creepy about this guy. Its a feminine creepy.
In reply to Pedos rule the world. O, it… by Karl Marxist
Expat living in lady-boy land! Elon might be right for once.
He should know. His brother's name is Kymbal. Something isn't right with that shit.
In reply to Expat living in lady-boy… by Patient apocalypse
Poised to sue, let's see if it actually happens first. If he doesn't then he's a pedo
Sound logic there, Lightning.
In reply to Poised to sue, let's see if… by bluebird100
If she weighs the same as a duck.................
In reply to Sound logic there, Lightning. by shovelhead
He's a fair cop...
In reply to If she weighs the same as a… by pods
Won't make it to court. Elon will settle for around 10 million out of pocket.
Maybe Elon and his victim could come to terms over an acid summit.
In reply to Won't make it to court. Elon… by 3-fingered_chemist
Agreed. This guy is going to make bank off of a stupid tweet, still be hero, and be surrounded by hot, loving, Thai women for the rest of his life. He’s got it made.
In reply to Won't make it to court. Elon… by 3-fingered_chemist
Way too many people want to be a victim. The path to undeserved riches.
Hope he doesn't get a "free" lawyer from Eon musk and pick someone good.
He is so nasty with anyone that questions him.
A good chance of recovering millions for this egregious insult. Couldn't be a better defendant, to get into his pockets bigly.
how can this guy send elon a letter on 8/6 from his attoney, and then on the 8/28 elon opens his big fat mouth. about not being sued?
i think the guy was going to let it drop, and then elon opened his mouth again.
Musk is a two-bit huckster but he's probably right about the elitist inbred twit Brit dude, many of whom are sick pervs, especially those that live as Expats in Third World shitholes.
Hell, the iconic Brit macho man, Churchill, was notorious for parading around nude at 10 Downing Street in front of his harem of young male aids. The only good thing Obomber ever did was remove that nasty old perv's bust from the Oval Office.
Well, at least Obama married a man with boobs
In reply to Musk is a two-bit huckster… by Boogity
Elon Musk is starting to remind of ENRON's executives months before its collapse.
I wonder if Mr. Unsworth would make a better leader of Tesla than Musk? He seems to be able to get things done and may end up owning the company once the lawsuit is settled.
What's funny and ironic is that I always considered Elon a pedo guy. No or little facial here point to LOW T. Hypotonacity points to being scared by women
He better hurry up with the lawsuit if he wants to collect any money before debt collectors take their share...