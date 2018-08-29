Hero Labeled "Pedophile" By Elon Musk Poised To Sue for Libel

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:35

No sooner did Elon Musk bring the "pedo" controversy back into the mainstream this week when on Twitter, he tripled down on his statements that British cave diver and hero Vernon Unsworth may in fact be a pedophile, than BuzzFeed is out with a new report stating that Unsworth is poised to sue Musk civilly for libel.

According to the BuzzFeed report, Unsworth has retained legal counsel and is "preparing a civil complaint for libel". Unsworth reportedly sent Musk a letter early this month letting him know that a lawsuit could be possible as a result of the statement that Musk made to his over 22 million Twitter followers, referring to Unsworth as "pedo guy".

When Musk made his claim, he did so without evidence and then issued a small apology before deleting his original tweets. As a reminder, Musk had his initial meltdown in July of this year, calling Unsworth "pedo guy" on Twitter.

And just when the controversy appeared to be dying down in the media, Musk simply couldn't let it go. He appeared to revamp his claims early this week on Twitter yet again, after he suggested that Unsworth's lack of litigation on the matter was somehow validation that his original claims were accurate.

But contrary to what Musk stated, it now appears as though a lawsuit may actually happen. 

Below is the full text of the letter obtained by BuzzFeed that was sent to Musk on August 6. In it, it calls Musk's statements "false and defamatory" and points out that Musk stated, in three Tweets to 22 million followers, that Unsworth "engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children" at the very same time "he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children". 

When Unsworth was asked to comment by Sky News on Wednesday, he simply told the station "it’s all being dealt with, that’s all I can say," according to the BuzzFeed report.

This potential litigation is just the latest in a set of possible consequences that Musk could be lining up for himself as a result of his erratic behavior and outlandish statements on social media (such as taking Tesla private for one).

One would think that, during the middle of this month's go private circus in which Musk and the Board embarrassed  themselves, the embattled CEO would be trying to say as little as possible on Twitter. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and the company's Board of Directors appears to be just fine with it. Which should make for an interesting remainder of 2018.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Croesus zob2020 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Am I the only one who's sick of hearing about the "12 Cave Kids of Thailand"?

Unfortunate, yes, but the story ultimately had a happy ending.

Some media have actually called these kids "heroes", which is almost as bad as referring to McShithead as a hero.

On topic, I hope this guy sues the hell out of Musk.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NiggaPleeze stacking12321 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Except for the latest tweet (Musk asking coyly why Unsworth hasn't sued), there wasn't much of a case.  Reasonable people would have read Musk's tweet as being an angry outburst rather than an accusation.  But now, things have changed; Musk has insinuated that he wasn't sued because Unsworth really is a pedo. 

Well maybe it's true, I don't know, but if it isn't, that's a tasty lawsuit.  Punitive damages in the cards. And his new attorney, L. Lin Wood, has a reputation (though generally in law, reputations are completely undeserved, but yet, there they are) as one of the country's premier defamation attorneys.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
james diamond squid Banana Republican Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

ive been to the reno tesla plant.  unbelievable.   it appears total chaos.  construction workers, assemblers, material handlers in each other's way 24/7

 

either its some genius masterminded plan or its totally fucked up----its pretty obvious its totally fucked up

workers last a few months and quit   they cannot find workers anymore and are rehiring those who quit or walked out, they've gone through everyone in reno

the standing line is...."how long can you last working there"...  rare is the person who "lasts" a year.

and the the fucking CEO doesn't realize they way to have a happy labor intensive employee is to feed him. build employee cafeterias for no profit.  lets all these laborers eat at an affordable price ...you give them plenty of breaks.  but there's no affordable food.   just a thousand catering trucks.     

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NVTRIC james diamond squid Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

For the most part your assessment is correct.  We will not get into the government fuckery and corruption, but that entire gigafactory is a fucking trainwreck.  Can't keep employees in Nevada when you shit on them.  This is not California with an endless supply of fuckups with kids to feed.

 

I get to see this from the local standpoint.  Been in the factory.  Driven a Tesla.  Not impressed.

 

The whole thing is actually a PANASONIC factory, Tesla is just there to dupe the idiot locals into tax breaks that will never be realized.  Giant fucking boondoggle, just like everything else with these giant corporations.  All lies, corruption, back door deals, politics and straight up murder for money.  

 

Who are you going to call when the State AG, the Fed FBI and every other "Legal" agency in this country is beyond fucked?

Who are you going to report this to?

No one fucking cares.  Everyone is getting their's.  Better get yours too.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder james diamond squid Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

I've worked on an engineering construction site where all the employees were fed and well-taken-care of, and morale was really high among everyone, even though most of the construction workforce were temps who were going to be let go after the build. When the temps were let go, the company threw a big luncheon and thanked everyone for their hard work, because it was their hands that built the project. Most of the temps (or anyone that served through the whole project without cheating the company) were given not 2, not 4, but 6 weeks of additional pay after being let go.

When you run a construction or factory site, you have to keep all your employees happy, especially the ones being paid the least and doing the most manual labor.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ex-Oligarch So Close Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

If the suit isn't filed, it will only be because Musk has settled for big money. 

Statements like the one that prompted this article are meant to put pressure on the defendant to cough up the money now or face more pain later.

If there was the slightest bit of truth to Musk's slander, the potential plaintiff wouldn't be pushing this. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

He is so nasty with anyone that questions him.

I have a funny OT: Diamond found another case of global warmists going to the arctic to ducument warming and getting into an emergency situation.  Warning from Coast Guard:

"Good morning, Due to heavier than normal ice concentrations in the Canadian arctic waters north of 70 degrees, the Canadian Coast Guard, recommends that pleasure craft do not navigate in the Beaufort Sea, Barrow, Peel Sound, Franklin Strait and Prince Regent. CCG icebreakers cannot safely escort pleasure craft. Operators of pleasure craft considering a northwest passage should also consider the risk of having to winter in a safe haven in the Arctic"

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/27/another-ship-of-fools-gets-stuck…

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
just the tip Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

how can this guy send elon a letter on 8/6 from his attoney, and then on the 8/28 elon opens his big fat mouth. about not being sued?

i think the guy was going to let it drop, and then elon opened his mouth again.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Boogity Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Musk is a two-bit huckster but he's probably right about the elitist inbred twit Brit dude, many of whom are sick pervs, especially those that live as Expats in Third World shitholes. 

Hell, the iconic Brit macho man, Churchill, was notorious for parading around nude at 10 Downing Street in front of his harem of young male aids. The only good thing Obomber ever did was remove that nasty old perv's bust from the Oval Office. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ignore This Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

I wonder if Mr. Unsworth would make a better leader of Tesla than Musk? He seems to be able to get things done and may end up owning the company once the lawsuit is settled.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
peaceful Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

What's funny and ironic is that I always considered Elon  a pedo guy. No or little facial here point to LOW T. Hypotonacity points to being scared by women